openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

alloyfinger

by AlloyTeam
0.1.16 (see all)

Super tiny size multi-touch gestures library for the web. 　　　You can touch this →

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

419

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Preview

You can touch this → http://alloyteam.github.io/AlloyFinger/

Install

You can install it via npm:

npm install alloyfinger

Usage

var af = new AlloyFinger(element, {
    touchStart: function () { },
    touchMove: function () { },
    touchEnd:  function () { },
    touchCancel: function () { },
    multipointStart: function () { },
    multipointEnd: function () { },
    tap: function () { },
    doubleTap: function () { },
    longTap: function () { },
    singleTap: function () { },
    rotate: function (evt) {
        console.log(evt.angle);
    },
    pinch: function (evt) {
        console.log(evt.zoom);
    },
    pressMove: function (evt) {
        console.log(evt.deltaX);
        console.log(evt.deltaY);
    },
    swipe: function (evt) {
        console.log("swipe" + evt.direction);
    }
});

/**
 * this method can also add or remove the event handler
 */
var onTap = function() {};

af.on('tap', onTap);
af.on('touchStart', function() {});

af.off('tap', onTap);

/**
 * this method can destroy the instance
 */
af = af.destroy();

Omi Version:

import { render, tag, WeElement } from 'omi'
import 'omi-finger'

@tag('my-app')
class MyApp extends WeElement {
  install() {
    this.data.wording = 'Tap or Swipe Me!'
  }

  handleTap = (evt) => {
    this.data.wording += '\r\nTap'
    this.update()
  }

  handleSwipe = (evt) => {
    this.data.wording += '\r\nSwipe-' + evt.direction
    this.update()
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <omi-finger onTap={this.handleTap} abc={{a:1}} onSwipe={this.handleSwipe}>
          <div class="touchArea" >
            {this.data.wording}
          </div>
        </omi-finger>
      </div>
    )
  }

  css() {
    return `.touchArea{
                  background-color: green;
                  width: 200px;
                  min-height: 200px;
                  text-align: center;
                  color:white;
                  height:auto;
                  white-space: pre-line;
              }`
  }
}

render(<my-app></my-app>, 'body')

Others

License

This content is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial