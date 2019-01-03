You can touch this → http://alloyteam.github.io/AlloyFinger/
You can install it via npm:
npm install alloyfinger
var af = new AlloyFinger(element, {
touchStart: function () { },
touchMove: function () { },
touchEnd: function () { },
touchCancel: function () { },
multipointStart: function () { },
multipointEnd: function () { },
tap: function () { },
doubleTap: function () { },
longTap: function () { },
singleTap: function () { },
rotate: function (evt) {
console.log(evt.angle);
},
pinch: function (evt) {
console.log(evt.zoom);
},
pressMove: function (evt) {
console.log(evt.deltaX);
console.log(evt.deltaY);
},
swipe: function (evt) {
console.log("swipe" + evt.direction);
}
});
/**
* this method can also add or remove the event handler
*/
var onTap = function() {};
af.on('tap', onTap);
af.on('touchStart', function() {});
af.off('tap', onTap);
/**
* this method can destroy the instance
*/
af = af.destroy();
import { render, tag, WeElement } from 'omi'
import 'omi-finger'
@tag('my-app')
class MyApp extends WeElement {
install() {
this.data.wording = 'Tap or Swipe Me!'
}
handleTap = (evt) => {
this.data.wording += '\r\nTap'
this.update()
}
handleSwipe = (evt) => {
this.data.wording += '\r\nSwipe-' + evt.direction
this.update()
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<omi-finger onTap={this.handleTap} abc={{a:1}} onSwipe={this.handleSwipe}>
<div class="touchArea" >
{this.data.wording}
</div>
</omi-finger>
</div>
)
}
css() {
return `.touchArea{
background-color: green;
width: 200px;
min-height: 200px;
text-align: center;
color:white;
height:auto;
white-space: pre-line;
}`
}
}
render(<my-app></my-app>, 'body')
This content is released under the MIT License.