Preview

You can touch this → http://alloyteam.github.io/AlloyFinger/

Install

You can install it via npm:

npm install alloyfinger

Usage

var af = new AlloyFinger(element, { touchStart : function ( ) { }, touchMove : function ( ) { }, touchEnd : function ( ) { }, touchCancel : function ( ) { }, multipointStart : function ( ) { }, multipointEnd : function ( ) { }, tap : function ( ) { }, doubleTap : function ( ) { }, longTap : function ( ) { }, singleTap : function ( ) { }, rotate : function ( evt ) { console .log(evt.angle); }, pinch : function ( evt ) { console .log(evt.zoom); }, pressMove : function ( evt ) { console .log(evt.deltaX); console .log(evt.deltaY); }, swipe : function ( evt ) { console .log( "swipe" + evt.direction); } }); var onTap = function ( ) {}; af.on( 'tap' , onTap); af.on( 'touchStart' , function ( ) {}); af.off( 'tap' , onTap); af = af.destroy();

Omi Version:

import { render, tag, WeElement } from 'omi' import 'omi-finger' @tag( 'my-app' ) class MyApp extends WeElement { install() { this .data.wording = 'Tap or Swipe Me!' } handleTap = ( evt ) => { this .data.wording += '\r

Tap' this .update() } handleSwipe = ( evt ) => { this .data.wording += '\r

Swipe-' + evt.direction this .update() } render() { return ( < div > < omi-finger onTap = {this.handleTap} abc = {{a:1}} onSwipe = {this.handleSwipe} > < div class = "touchArea" > {this.data.wording} </ div > </ omi-finger > </ div > ) } css() { return `.touchArea{ background-color: green; width: 200px; min-height: 200px; text-align: center; color:white; height:auto; white-space: pre-line; }` } } render( < my-app > </ my-app > , 'body' )

Others

License

This content is released under the MIT License.