Alloy Editor is a modern WYSIWYG editor built on top of CKEditor, designed to create modern and gorgeous web content.

Works on IE11, Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

Features

Smart toolbars appear right near the selected text and offer different functionality based on context

Easily add your own buttons (see the "marquee" example in the docs)

Paste images from clipboard, or Drag&Drop them from another application

Insert images from the device's camera!

Paste rich text from any web page and preserve its formatting

The full styling power of CKEditor...

...with a much more modern UI

The core is fully separated from the UI

The example UI is built with React

Plugin architecture

Look for documentation and examples on http://alloyeditor.com/

License

LGPL License