Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

4

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor

Readme

Alloy Editor

Alloy Editor is a modern WYSIWYG editor built on top of CKEditor, designed to create modern and gorgeous web content.

Works on IE11, Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

Demo

Features

  • Smart toolbars appear right near the selected text and offer different functionality based on context
  • Easily add your own buttons (see the "marquee" example in the docs)
  • Paste images from clipboard, or Drag&Drop them from another application
  • Insert images from the device's camera!
  • Paste rich text from any web page and preserve its formatting
  • The full styling power of CKEditor...
  • ...with a much more modern UI
  • The core is fully separated from the UI
  • The example UI is built with React
  • Plugin architecture

Documentation

Look for documentation and examples on http://alloyeditor.com/

License

LGPL License

Build Status

Sauce Test Status

