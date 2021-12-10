Alloy Editor
Alloy Editor is a modern WYSIWYG editor built on top of CKEditor, designed to create modern and gorgeous web content.
Works on IE11, Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
Demo
Features
- Smart toolbars appear right near the selected text and offer different functionality based on context
- Easily add your own buttons (see the "marquee" example in the docs)
- Paste images from clipboard, or Drag&Drop them from another application
- Insert images from the device's camera!
- Paste rich text from any web page and preserve its formatting
- The full styling power of CKEditor...
- ...with a much more modern UI
- The core is fully separated from the UI
- The example UI is built with React
- Plugin architecture
Documentation
Look for documentation and examples on http://alloyeditor.com/
License
LGPL License