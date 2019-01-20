allora

Promisify everything in less than ~50 lines. It can be used to implement promises on any JavaScript object.

Examples

Basic

Or simply:

const w = allora( window ) w.onload.then( () => alert( 'I am ready!' ))

Example in Node:

const allora = require ( 'allora' ) const g = allora(global) Promise .all([ g.setImmediate(), g.setTimeout( 200 ), g.setTimeout( 400 ) ]).then( () => done())

Example in browser:

const w = allora( window ) const p1 = w.setTimeout( 500 ) const p2 = w.setTimeout( 5000 ) const p3 = w.requestAnimationFrame() p1.then( () => alert( 'I am ready' )) p2.then( () => alert( 'I am late' )) p3.then( () => alert( 'frame' )) Promise .all([p1, p2, p3]).then( () => alert( 'We are all done!' ))

Clear timers

Thanks to this pull request it's now also possible to clear the timers

const w = allora( window ) const timer = w.setTimeout( 3000 ) timer.then( _ => console .log( 'time over' )) clearTimeout(timer.valueOf())

Event streams

Allora does not allow you to do event streams since Promises could be only once fulfilled.

const w = allora( window ) const polling = w.setInterval( 3000 ) polling.then( () => console .log( 'This will be called only once!!!' ))

However my friend @nilssolanki made stroxy to provide an elegant streaming api to any javascript object. I would highly recommend you stroxy if you are looking a lightweight events streaming library similar to allora .

"allora" meaning