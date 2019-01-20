openbase logo
allora

by Gianluca Guarini
1.0.0 (see all)

Promisify using es6 Proxies every javascript API with less than 50 lines of code

0

GitHub Stars

689

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

allora

Promisify everything in less than ~50 lines. It can be used to implement promises on any JavaScript object.

Examples

Basic

Or simply:

const w = allora(window)
w.onload.then(() => alert('I am ready!'))

Example in Node:

const allora = require('allora')
const g = allora(global)
Promise.all([
  g.setImmediate(),
  g.setTimeout(200),
  g.setTimeout(400)
]).then(() => done())

Example in browser:

const w = allora(window)
const p1 = w.setTimeout(500)
const p2 = w.setTimeout(5000)
const p3 = w.requestAnimationFrame()

p1.then(() => alert('I am ready'))
p2.then(() => alert('I am late'))
p3.then(() => alert('frame'))

Promise.all([p1, p2, p3]).then(() => alert('We are all done!'))

Clear timers

Thanks to this pull request it's now also possible to clear the timers

const w = allora(window)
const timer = w.setTimeout(3000)
timer.then(_ => console.log('time over'))
// the valueOf call should be not needed here
// but if you are on node, you will need it https://github.com/nodejs/node/issues/7792
clearTimeout(timer.valueOf())

Event streams

Allora does not allow you to do event streams since Promises could be only once fulfilled.

const w = allora(window)
const polling = w.setInterval(3000)
polling.then(() => console.log('This will be called only once!!!'))

However my friend @nilssolanki made stroxy to provide an elegant streaming api to any javascript object. I would highly recommend you stroxy if you are looking a lightweight events streaming library similar to allora.

"allora" meaning

"allora" is the Italian 🇮🇹 word for then

