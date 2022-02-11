All the repository URLs in the npm registry as an object whose keys are package names and values are URLs.
This package weighs in at about 30MB.
|Packages
|Count
|Percentage
|With repository
|1175725
|64.00%
|Null repository
|661263
|36.00%
|Total
|1836988
|100.00%
|Providers
|Count
|Percentage
|GitHub
|1153481
|62.79%
|GitLab
|4344
|0.24%
|Bitbucket
|1249
|0.07%
|Others
|16651
|0.91%
|Total
|1175725
|64.00%
npm install all-the-package-repos --save
repos = require('all-the-package-repos')
repos.express
// https://github.com/expressjs/express
See example.js for more usage details.
GitHub URLs are normalized to their
https form using
github-url-to-object:
git@github.com:foo/bar.git becomes
https://github.com/foo/bar
foo/bar becomes
https://github.com/foo/bar
For the curious, there's a submodule that collects all the hostnames of all the repository URLS:
require('./hostnames').slice(0,10)
[
{ value: 'github.com', count: 452768 },
{ value: 'bitbucket.org', count: 553 },
{ value: 'git.oschina.net', count: 219 },
{ value: 'gitlab.com', count: 116 },
{ value: 'git.coding.net', count: 114 },
{ value: 'archive.voodoowarez.com', count: 81 },
{ value: 'gitee.com', count: 60 },
{ value: 'gitlab.baidu.com', count: 49 },
{ value: 'git-wip-us.apache.org', count: 38 },
{ value: 'gitlab.alibaba-inc.com', count: 36 }
]
It also has a CLI:
all-the-package-repo-hostnames | head -n 10
github.com 452768
bitbucket.org 553
git.oschina.net 219
gitlab.com 116
git.coding.net 114
archive.voodoowarez.com 81
gitee.com 60
gitlab.baidu.com 49
git-wip-us.apache.org 38
gitlab.alibaba-inc.com 36
npm install
npm test
None
MIT
