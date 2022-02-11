All the repository URLs in the npm registry as an object whose keys are package names and values are URLs.

This package weighs in at about 30MB.

Stats

Packages Count Percentage With repository 1175725 64.00% Null repository 661263 36.00% Total 1836988 100.00%

Providers Count Percentage GitHub 1153481 62.79% GitLab 4344 0.24% Bitbucket 1249 0.07% Others 16651 0.91% Total 1175725 64.00%

Installation

npm install all-the-package-repos --save

Usage

repos = require ( 'all-the-package-repos' ) repos.express

See example.js for more usage details.

GitHub URLs are normalized to their https form using github-url-to-object:

git@github.com:foo/bar.git becomes https://github.com/foo/bar

becomes foo/bar becomes https://github.com/foo/bar

becomes etc...

Repository Hostnames

For the curious, there's a submodule that collects all the hostnames of all the repository URLS:

require ( './hostnames' ).slice( 0 , 10 ) [ { value : 'github.com' , count : 452768 }, { value : 'bitbucket.org' , count : 553 }, { value : 'git.oschina.net' , count : 219 }, { value : 'gitlab.com' , count : 116 }, { value : 'git.coding.net' , count : 114 }, { value : 'archive.voodoowarez.com' , count : 81 }, { value : 'gitee.com' , count : 60 }, { value : 'gitlab.baidu.com' , count : 49 }, { value : 'git-wip-us.apache.org' , count : 38 }, { value : 'gitlab.alibaba-inc.com' , count : 36 } ]

It also has a CLI:

all-the-package-repo-hostnames | head -n 10 github.com 452768 bitbucket.org 553 git.oschina.net 219 gitlab.com 116 git.coding.net 114 archive.voodoowarez.com 81 gitee.com 60 gitlab.baidu.com 49 git-wip-us.apache.org 38 gitlab.alibaba-inc.com 36

Tests

npm install npm test

License

MIT

