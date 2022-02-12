A list of all the public package names on npm.

Includes scoped packages

Updated daily

Installation

npm install all-the-package-names --save

Usage

The module exports a big flat array of package names:

const names = require ( "all-the-package-names" ) names.includes( 'superagent' ) names.includes( 'crazy-new-package-name' ) names.length names.filter( name => name.includes( 'banana' ))

CLI Usage

You can also use it on the command line. Newline-delimited names are piped to STDOUT:

npm i -g all-the-package-names all-the-package-names | grep spell

⚠️ Gotchas

Note that while mixed-case package names are no longer allowed to be published to the npm registry, there are over 2800 legacy mixed-case packages, many of which have the same spelling as other existing lowercase packages. See nice-registry/mixed-case-package-names for the the full list.

To avoid the mixed-case names when working with this data, just filter them out:

const names = require ( 'all-the-package-names' ) .filter( name => name === name.toLowerCase())

Tests

npm install npm test

Dependencies

None

Dev Dependencies

all-the-package-repos: Normalized repository URLs for every package in the npm registry.

is-number: JavaScript/Node.js utility. Returns true if the value is a number or string number. Useful for checking regex match results, user input, parsed strings, etc.

if the value is a number or string number. Useful for checking regex match results, user input, parsed strings, etc. tap-spec: Formatted TAP output like Mocha's spec reporter

tape: tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

