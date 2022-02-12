A list of all the public package names on npm.
npm install all-the-package-names --save
The module exports a big flat array of package names:
const names = require("all-the-package-names")
names.includes('superagent')
// => true
// Check if a given package name exists
names.includes('crazy-new-package-name')
// => false
names.length
// => 286289
names.filter(name => name.includes('banana'))
// => [ 'banana', 'banana-banana', 'banana-split', ...]
// Note: This example requires node 4 or greater because it uses
// const, arrow functions, and the `includes` array/string helper.
You can also use it on the command line. Newline-delimited names are piped to STDOUT:
npm i -g all-the-package-names
all-the-package-names | grep spell
Note that while mixed-case package names are no longer allowed to be published to the npm registry, there are over 2800 legacy mixed-case packages, many of which have the same spelling as other existing lowercase packages. See nice-registry/mixed-case-package-names for the the full list.
To avoid the mixed-case names when working with this data, just filter them out:
const names = require('all-the-package-names')
.filter(name => name === name.toLowerCase())
npm install
npm test
None
true if the value is a number or string number. Useful for checking regex match results, user input, parsed strings, etc.
MIT