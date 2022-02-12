openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

all-the-package-names

by nice-registry
2.0.16 (see all)

🔤 A list of all the public package names on npm. Updated daily.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

all-the-package-names

A list of all the public package names on npm.

  • Includes scoped packages
  • Updated daily

Installation

npm install all-the-package-names --save

Usage

The module exports a big flat array of package names:

const names = require("all-the-package-names")

names.includes('superagent')
// => true

// Check if a given package name exists
names.includes('crazy-new-package-name')
// => false

names.length
// => 286289

names.filter(name => name.includes('banana'))
// => [ 'banana', 'banana-banana', 'banana-split', ...]

// Note: This example requires node 4 or greater because it uses
// const, arrow functions, and the `includes` array/string helper.

CLI Usage

You can also use it on the command line. Newline-delimited names are piped to STDOUT:

npm i -g all-the-package-names
all-the-package-names | grep spell

⚠️ Gotchas

Note that while mixed-case package names are no longer allowed to be published to the npm registry, there are over 2800 legacy mixed-case packages, many of which have the same spelling as other existing lowercase packages. See nice-registry/mixed-case-package-names for the the full list.

To avoid the mixed-case names when working with this data, just filter them out:

const names = require('all-the-package-names')
  .filter(name => name === name.toLowerCase())

Tests

npm install
npm test

Dependencies

None

Dev Dependencies

  • all-the-package-repos: Normalized repository URLs for every package in the npm registry.
  • is-number: JavaScript/Node.js utility. Returns true if the value is a number or string number. Useful for checking regex match results, user input, parsed strings, etc.
  • tap-spec: Formatted TAP output like Mocha's spec reporter
  • tape: tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial