There is now a GitHub Bot for automating the maintenance of your contributors table ✨
Say goodbye to command line tool dependencies and hello to the @all-contributors bot 🤖
Automate acknowledging contributors to your open source projects
You want to implement the All Contributors spec, but don't want to maintain the table by hand
This is a tool to help automate adding contributor acknowledgements according to the all-contributors specification for your GitHub or GitLab repository.
If you're looking to use the cli, head over to the cli docs on allcontributors.org. The all-contributors website contains all the information required to install, configure and use the all-contributors-cli.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Jeroen Engels
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Kent C. Dodds
📖 💻
|
João Guimarães
💻
|
Ben Briggs
💻
|
Itai Steinherz
📖 💻
|
Alex Jover
💻 📖
|
Jerod Santo
💻
|
Kevin Jalbert
💻
|
tunnckoCore
🔧
|
Mehdi Achour
💻
|
Roy Revelt
🐛
|
Chris Vickery
💻
|
Bryce Reynolds
💻
|
James, please
🤔 💻
|
Spyros Ioakeimidis
💻
|
Fernando Costa
💻
|
snipe
📖
|
Gant Laborde
💻
|
Md Zubair Ahmed
📖 🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Divjot Singh
📖
|
João Marques
💻 📖 🤔
|
Andrew Lisowski
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Xianming Zhong
📖
|
C.Y.Xu
💻
|
Dura
📖
|
Jake Bolam
🚇 💻 📖 ⚠️ 👀 💬
|
Maximilian Berkmann
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🔧 🚧 👀 💬
|
tbenning
🎨
|
ehmicky
💻
|
James George
💻
|
Nick Schonning
💻
|
Cezar Augusto
📖
|
Jeppe Reinhold
💻
|
Rachel M. Carmena
💻
|
simon3000
⚠️
|
SnO₂WMaN
💻
|
Fabrizio
🐛 💻
|
kharaone
💻
|
Marcelo Alves
💻 ⚠️
|
Anand Chowdhary
⚠️ 🐛 💻
|
Nicolas Goutay
💻
|
Tyler Krupicka
💻 ⚠️
|
Stefano Moia
💻
|
Ilaï Deutel
📦
|
Justin Dalrymple
💻
|
Piotr Stępniewski
🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Gregor Martynus
👀 💬
|
Jeff Wen
👀
|
Paweł Kowalski
💻
|
Markus Löning
💻
|
David Anson
🐛
|
Jeroen Claassens
💻
|
Erek Speed
💻
|
Shai Reznik
🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Darek Kay
💻 ⚠️
|
LaChapeliere
💻
|
SirWindfield
💻
|
G r e y
🛡️
|
Lucas Cimon
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
MIT
If you are an open-source dev, there is no way you can get away from this tool. This tool makes the life of maintainers easy. I have been using this for awhile now. It gets its work done amazingly. Your contributors will be also happy to see their names on the project's readme. You can also use all contributors bot to handle this cli automatically.