all-contributors-cli

by all-contributors
6.20.0 (see all)

Tool to help automate adding contributor acknowledgements according to the all-contributors specification ✨

50.3K

366

3mos ago

69

10

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Average Rating

5.0/51
gautamkrishnar

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

There is now a GitHub Bot for automating the maintenance of your contributors table ✨
Say goodbye to command line tool dependencies and hello to the @all-contributors bot 🤖

all-contributors-cli

Automate acknowledging contributors to your open source projects

Read this documentation in the following languages
한국어 中文 Bahasa Indonesia Deutsch Polski
English Português Español Français Русский 日本語

Build Status Code Coverage Version Downloads AUR Version All Contributors Star on Github

The problem

You want to implement the All Contributors spec, but don't want to maintain the table by hand

This solution

This is a tool to help automate adding contributor acknowledgements according to the all-contributors specification for your GitHub or GitLab repository.

Using the all-contributors-cli

If you're looking to use the cli, head over to the cli docs on allcontributors.org. The all-contributors website contains all the information required to install, configure and use the all-contributors-cli.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jeroen Engels
💻 📖 ⚠️
Kent C. Dodds
📖 💻
João Guimarães
💻
Ben Briggs
💻
Itai Steinherz
📖 💻
Alex Jover
💻 📖

Jerod Santo
💻
Kevin Jalbert
💻
tunnckoCore
🔧
Mehdi Achour
💻
Roy Revelt
🐛
Chris Vickery
💻

Bryce Reynolds
💻
James, please
🤔 💻
Spyros Ioakeimidis
💻
Fernando Costa
💻
snipe
📖
Gant Laborde
💻

Md Zubair Ahmed
📖 🐛 💻 ⚠️
Divjot Singh
📖
João Marques
💻 📖 🤔
Andrew Lisowski
💻 📖 ⚠️
Xianming Zhong
📖
C.Y.Xu
💻

Dura
📖
Jake Bolam
🚇 💻 📖 ⚠️ 👀 💬
Maximilian Berkmann
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🔧 🚧 👀 💬
tbenning
🎨
ehmicky
💻
James George
💻

Nick Schonning
💻
Cezar Augusto
📖
Jeppe Reinhold
💻
Rachel M. Carmena
💻
simon3000
⚠️
SnO₂WMaN
💻

Fabrizio
🐛 💻
kharaone
💻
Marcelo Alves
💻 ⚠️
Anand Chowdhary
⚠️ 🐛 💻
Nicolas Goutay
💻
Tyler Krupicka
💻 ⚠️

Stefano Moia
💻
Ilaï Deutel
📦
Justin Dalrymple
💻
Piotr Stępniewski
🐛 💻 ⚠️
Gregor Martynus
👀 💬
Jeff Wen
👀

Paweł Kowalski
💻
Markus Löning
💻
David Anson
🐛
Jeroen Claassens
💻
Erek Speed
💻
Shai Reznik
🐛 💻 ⚠️

Darek Kay
💻 ⚠️
LaChapeliere
💻
SirWindfield
💻
G r e y
🛡️
Lucas Cimon
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

100
Gautam krishna RKerala, India24 Ratings31 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Open-source Maintainer & Contributor | Software Engineer @RedHatOfficial | @duckduckgo community leader | Polyglot
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

If you are an open-source dev, there is no way you can get away from this tool. This tool makes the life of maintainers easy. I have been using this for awhile now. It gets its work done amazingly. Your contributors will be also happy to see their names on the project's readme. You can also use all contributors bot to handle this cli automatically.

0

