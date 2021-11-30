There is now a GitHub Bot for automating the maintenance of your contributors table ✨

Say goodbye to command line tool dependencies and hello to the @all-contributors bot 🤖

Automate acknowledging contributors to your open source projects

The problem

You want to implement the All Contributors spec, but don't want to maintain the table by hand

This solution

This is a tool to help automate adding contributor acknowledgements according to the all-contributors specification for your GitHub or GitLab repository.

Using the all-contributors-cli

If you're looking to use the cli, head over to the cli docs on allcontributors.org. The all-contributors website contains all the information required to install, configure and use the all-contributors-cli.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

LICENSE

MIT