openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

all-contributors

by all-contributors
2.16.3 (see all)

✨ Recognize all contributors, not just the ones who push code ✨

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

89

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/511
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Call for translators! We're looking for translators to help translate this spec for everyone!

Read this documentation in the following languages
한국어 中文 Bahasa Indonesia Deutsch Polski
English Português do Brasil Español Français Русский 日本語

Build Status Crowdin All Contributors Netlify Status Star on GitHub Pull Reminders

This is a specification for recognizing contributors to an open-source project in a way that rewards every contribution, not just code.

The basic idea is this:

Use the project README (or another prominent public documentation page in the project) to recognize the contributions of members of the project community.

People are giving themselves and their free time to contribute to open source projects in so many ways, so we believe everyone should be praised for their contributions (code or not).

The All Contributors Table

Below is an example of how using the all-contributors spec table can recognize all contributors

All Contributors Table Screenshot

You can use the @all-contributors bot 🤖 to automate acknowledging contributors to your open source projects

Specification

The specification is detailed on allcontributors.org

Emoji key

The Emoji Key ✨ (and Contribution Types) can be found on allcontributors.org

Contributing

If you've ever wanted to contribute to open source, and a great cause, now is your chance!

See the contributing docs for more information

Contributors ✨

Thanks go to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kent C. Dodds
💬 📖 👀 📢
Jeroen Engels
📖 👀 🔧
Jake Bolam
📖 🔧 🚇 🚧 👀 💬
Tyler Benning
🚧 💻 🎨
Jeff Wen
🚧 👀
Maximilian Berkmann
🌍 📖 🚧 👀 📢
Matheus Rocha Vieira
🌍 💻 📖

Robert Lluberes
🌍
이종진
📖 🌍
Wenqing Xue
🌍
Divjot Singh
📖 👀
Ben Briggs
📖 👀
James Monger
📖
Chris Simpkins
📖 👀

F. Hemberger
📖
Daniel Kraft
📖
Mayank Badola
📖 🔧
Marco Biedermann
🎨
Itai Steinherz
📖
Patrick Connolly
📖
Nikola Đuza
📖

Demian Dekoninck
💻
Michael Peyper
📖
David Sima
📖 🌍
allcontributors[bot]
📖
Greenkeeper[bot]
🚇
Maryam Pazirandeh
📖
Cassandra Venere
📖

codimiracle
📖
Sung Kim
🌍 📖
Thomas Brok
🌍
robertgrzonka
🌍
Megumi Aliya
🌍
Yule
🌍
Sylvain Pace
🔌

Peter Hürlimann
🌍
Thiago Delgado Pinto
🌍
Rogerio Prado de Jesus
🌍
Tobias Andersen
🌍
danielbronder
🌍
João Pedro Raskopf
🌍
Edwin Vargas
🌍

Faisal KANOUT
🌍
John Murphy
📖
Kirstie Whitaker
🤔
Patryk Peas
📖 🌍 💻
Ivan.Nginx
🌍
levy
📖
nils måsén
📖

Masato Urai (@uraway_)
🌍
Kyle Holmberg
📖
Simon Aronsson
🌍
Cem
🌍
Jérémie Astor
📖
Rachel M. Carmena
🌍
SnO₂WMaN
📖

César Richard
📖 📓
kharaone
📖
Mudassar Ali
📖
Andrew Mason
📖
Mauro M.
📖
Nicolas Goutay
📖
William Entriken
💻

Amine
📖
Stefano Moia
📖
Adam Tuttle
📖
Moni
🚇
Ilaï Deutel
📖
Hendrik Brummermann
📖
Sang Lostrie
🐛

xinbenlv
📖
Ivan Paulovich
📖
Jake Wiesler
📖
Micael Jarniac
🐛
Markus Löning
📖
Austin Huang
📖
Nils Andresen
📖

LaChapeliere
📖
Michal
🌍
Ali Torki
📖
Josh Soref
📖
Taiizor
💻
Ikko Ashimine
📖
Matthew
📖

Cornelius Roemer
🎨
JohnnySD
🖋 📖
mwaitzman
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Bennet Robin FabianHamburg, Germany11 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Nate158156 Ratings0 Reviews
BITCOINDIGITALNATWORK@globe.WORD https://egghead.io/lessons/javascript-how-to-write-a-javascript-library-adding-badges-to-your-readme
4 months ago
thecoder8761 Rating0 Reviews
I'm a Scratcher from the UK. I make tools and other projects. I also make MIT App Inventor apps.
10 months ago
Zama Khan MohammedDallas, TX24 Ratings0 Reviews
Zama Khan Mohammed is a Software Architect, building Enterprise Web Applications with more than 9 years of experience.
January 17, 2021
Jacob M-G EvansAustin, TX4 Ratings0 Reviews
FullStack Engineer @ Cloudflare Workers | Hardware Enthusiast | Air Force Veteran | Outdoorsman | OSS Enthusiast/Contributor
January 12, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial