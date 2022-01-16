Call for translators! We're looking for translators to help translate this spec for everyone!

This is a specification for recognizing contributors to an open-source project in a way that rewards every contribution, not just code.

The basic idea is this:

Use the project README (or another prominent public documentation page in the project) to recognize the contributions of members of the project community.

People are giving themselves and their free time to contribute to open source projects in so many ways, so we believe everyone should be praised for their contributions (code or not).

The All Contributors Table

Below is an example of how using the all-contributors spec table can recognize all contributors

You can use the @all-contributors bot 🤖 to automate acknowledging contributors to your open source projects

Specification

The specification is detailed on allcontributors.org

Emoji key

The Emoji Key ✨ (and Contribution Types) can be found on allcontributors.org

