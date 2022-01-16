Call for translators! We're looking for translators to help translate this spec for everyone!
|한국어
|中文
|Bahasa Indonesia
|Deutsch
|Polski
|English
|Português do Brasil
|Español
|Français
|Русский
|日本語
This is a specification for recognizing contributors to an open-source project in a way that rewards every contribution, not just code.
The basic idea is this:
Use the project README (or another prominent public documentation page in the project) to recognize the contributions of members of the project community.
People are giving themselves and their free time to contribute to open source projects in so many ways, so we believe everyone should be praised for their contributions (code or not).
Below is an example of how using the all-contributors spec table can recognize all contributors
You can use the @all-contributors bot 🤖 to automate acknowledging contributors to your open source projects
The specification is detailed on allcontributors.org
The Emoji Key ✨ (and Contribution Types) can be found on allcontributors.org
If you've ever wanted to contribute to open source, and a great cause, now is your chance!
See the contributing docs for more information
Thanks go to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Kent C. Dodds
💬 📖 👀 📢
|
Jeroen Engels
📖 👀 🔧
|
Jake Bolam
📖 🔧 🚇 🚧 👀 💬
|
Tyler Benning
🚧 💻 🎨
|
Jeff Wen
🚧 👀
|
Maximilian Berkmann
🌍 📖 🚧 👀 📢
|
Matheus Rocha Vieira
🌍 💻 📖
|
Robert Lluberes
🌍
|
이종진
📖 🌍
|
Wenqing Xue
🌍
|
Divjot Singh
📖 👀
|
Ben Briggs
📖 👀
|
James Monger
📖
|
Chris Simpkins
📖 👀
|
F. Hemberger
📖
|
Daniel Kraft
📖
|
Mayank Badola
📖 🔧
|
Marco Biedermann
🎨
|
Itai Steinherz
📖
|
Patrick Connolly
📖
|
Nikola Đuza
📖
|
Demian Dekoninck
💻
|
Michael Peyper
📖
|
David Sima
📖 🌍
|
allcontributors[bot]
📖
|
Greenkeeper[bot]
🚇
|
Maryam Pazirandeh
📖
|
Cassandra Venere
📖
|
codimiracle
📖
|
Sung Kim
🌍 📖
|
Thomas Brok
🌍
|
robertgrzonka
🌍
|
Megumi Aliya
🌍
|
Yule
🌍
|
Sylvain Pace
🔌
|
Peter Hürlimann
🌍
|
Thiago Delgado Pinto
🌍
|
Rogerio Prado de Jesus
🌍
|
Tobias Andersen
🌍
|
danielbronder
🌍
|
João Pedro Raskopf
🌍
|
Edwin Vargas
🌍
|
Faisal KANOUT
🌍
|
John Murphy
📖
|
Kirstie Whitaker
🤔
|
Patryk Peas
📖 🌍 💻
|
Ivan.Nginx
🌍
|
levy
📖
|
nils måsén
📖
|
Masato Urai (@uraway_)
🌍
|
Kyle Holmberg
📖
|
Simon Aronsson
🌍
|
Cem
🌍
|
Jérémie Astor
📖
|
Rachel M. Carmena
🌍
|
SnO₂WMaN
📖
|
César Richard
📖 📓
|
kharaone
📖
|
Mudassar Ali
📖
|
Andrew Mason
📖
|
Mauro M.
📖
|
Nicolas Goutay
📖
|
William Entriken
💻
|
Amine
📖
|
Stefano Moia
📖
|
Adam Tuttle
📖
|
Moni
🚇
|
Ilaï Deutel
📖
|
Hendrik Brummermann
📖
|
Sang Lostrie
🐛
|
xinbenlv
📖
|
Ivan Paulovich
📖
|
Jake Wiesler
📖
|
Micael Jarniac
🐛
|
Markus Löning
📖
|
Austin Huang
📖
|
Nils Andresen
📖
|
LaChapeliere
📖
|
Michal
🌍
|
Ali Torki
📖
|
Josh Soref
📖
|
Taiizor
💻
|
Ikko Ashimine
📖
|
Matthew
📖
|
Cornelius Roemer
🎨
|
JohnnySD
🖋 📖
|
mwaitzman
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!