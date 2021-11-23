npm install aliyun-sdk
https://github.com/aliyun-UED/aliyun-sdk-js/blob/master/browser.md
在 samples/oss 目录下的代码示例，使用方法：
将 sample/oss/oss.js 中需要的参数修改
打开需要执行的某个实例文件，如 GetBucket.js，将其中的参数改成你自己的 oss 实例参数
执行示例文件即可, 如:
cd samples/oss
node GetBucket.js
oss 支持 stream 请使用 https://github.com/berwin/aliyun-oss-upload-stream
SDK 目前支持下列服务:
|服务名
|类名
|API 版本
|API 文档
|Aliyun ECS
|ALY.ECS
|2014-05-26
|ECS API手册
|Aliyun RDS
|ALY.RDS
|2014-08-15
|RDS API手册
|Aliyun SLB
|ALY.SLB
|2014-05-15
|SLB API手册
|Aliyun ESS
|ALY.SLB
|2014-08-28
|ESS API手册
|Aliyun OSS
|ALY.OSS
|2013-10-15
|OSS API手册
|Aliyun OTS
|ALY.OTS
|2014-08-08
|OTS API手册
|Aliyun CDN
|ALY.CDN
|2014-11-11
|CDN API手册
|Aliyun CMS
|ALY.CMS
|2015-10-20
|CMS API手册
|Aliyun SLS
|ALY.SLS
|2014-11-18
|SLS API手册
|Aliyun RAM
|ALY.RAM
|2015-05-15
|RAM API手册
|Aliyun STS
|ALY.STS
|2015-04-01
|STS API手册
|Aliyun MTS
|ALY.MTS
|2014-06-18
|MTS API手册
|Aliyun PUSH
|ALY.PUSH
|2015-08-27
|PUSH API手册
|Alidayu
|ALY.DAYU
|2015-12-16
|阿里大于 API手册
|Alyun GREEN
|ALY.GREEN
|2016-11-24
|阿里绿网 API手册
|Aliyun OpenSearch
|ALY.OpenSearch
|2015-01-01
|OpenSearch API手册
|Aliyun BatchCompute
|ALY.BatchCompute
|2015-06-30
|BatchCompute API手册
|Aliyun OCS memcached
|ALY.MEMCACHED
|BinaryProtocolRevamped
|Aliyun JAQ
|ALY.JAQ
|数控风险
This SDK is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.