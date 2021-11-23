安装

Node.js 安装

npm install aliyun-sdk

浏览器端安装

https://github.com/aliyun-UED/aliyun-sdk-js/blob/master/browser.md

使用方法及代码示例

OSS

在 samples/oss 目录下的代码示例，使用方法：

将 sample/oss/oss.js 中需要的参数修改

打开需要执行的某个实例文件，如 GetBucket.js，将其中的参数改成你自己的 oss 实例参数

执行示例文件即可, 如: cd samples/oss node GetBucket.js

oss 支持 stream 请使用 https://github.com/berwin/aliyun-oss-upload-stream

目前支持的服务

SDK 目前支持下列服务:

我们在代码中参考了 AWS SDK，在此声明。

License

This SDK is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.