openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aliyun-sdk-clean

by aliyun-UED
0.0.1 (see all)

阿里云 SDK for Javascript，支持在浏览器和 Nodejs 环境使用，支持大部分阿里云服务。

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

745

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

安装

Node.js 安装

npm install aliyun-sdk

浏览器端安装

https://github.com/aliyun-UED/aliyun-sdk-js/blob/master/browser.md

使用方法及代码示例

OSS

在 samples/oss 目录下的代码示例，使用方法：

  • 将 sample/oss/oss.js 中需要的参数修改

  • 打开需要执行的某个实例文件，如 GetBucket.js，将其中的参数改成你自己的 oss 实例参数

  • 执行示例文件即可, 如:

    cd samples/oss
node GetBucket.js

oss 支持 stream 请使用 https://github.com/berwin/aliyun-oss-upload-stream

目前支持的服务

SDK 目前支持下列服务:

服务名类名API 版本API 文档
Aliyun ECSALY.ECS2014-05-26ECS API手册
Aliyun RDSALY.RDS2014-08-15RDS API手册
Aliyun SLBALY.SLB2014-05-15SLB API手册
Aliyun ESSALY.SLB2014-08-28ESS API手册
Aliyun OSSALY.OSS2013-10-15OSS API手册
Aliyun OTSALY.OTS2014-08-08OTS API手册
Aliyun CDNALY.CDN2014-11-11CDN API手册
Aliyun CMSALY.CMS2015-10-20CMS API手册
Aliyun SLSALY.SLS2014-11-18SLS API手册
Aliyun RAMALY.RAM2015-05-15RAM API手册
Aliyun STSALY.STS2015-04-01STS API手册
Aliyun MTSALY.MTS2014-06-18MTS API手册
Aliyun PUSHALY.PUSH2015-08-27PUSH API手册
AlidayuALY.DAYU2015-12-16阿里大于 API手册
Alyun GREENALY.GREEN2016-11-24阿里绿网 API手册
Aliyun OpenSearchALY.OpenSearch2015-01-01OpenSearch API手册
Aliyun BatchComputeALY.BatchCompute2015-06-30BatchCompute API手册
Aliyun OCS memcachedALY.MEMCACHEDBinaryProtocolRevamped
Aliyun JAQALY.JAQ数控风险

我们在代码中参考了 AWS SDK，在此声明。

License

This SDK is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial