用Aliyun oss 的 Multipart upload API 实现的Node.js模块，通过stream的方式上传文件。
官方指定Nodejs模块~
var ALY = require('aliyun-sdk'),
fs = require('fs');
var ossStream = require('aliyun-oss-upload-stream')(new ALY.OSS({
accessKeyId: '在阿里云OSS申请的 accessKeyId',
secretAccessKey: '在阿里云OSS申请的 secretAccessKey',
endpoint: 'http://oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com',
apiVersion: '2013-10-15'
}));
var upload = ossStream.upload({
Bucket: 'Bucket',
Key: 'Key (可以理解为文件名)'
});
// 可选配置
upload.minPartSize(1048576); // 1M，表示每块part大小至少大于1M
upload.on('error', function (error) {
console.log('error:', error);
});
upload.on('part', function (part) {
console.log('part:', part);
});
upload.on('uploaded', function (details) {
var s = (new Date() - startTime) / 1000;
console.log('details:', details);
console.log('Completed upload in %d seconds', s);
});
var read = fs.createReadStream('./photo.jpg');
read.pipe(upload);
var startTime = new Date();
var ALY = require('aliyun-sdk');
var ossStream = require('aliyun-oss-upload-stream')(new ALY.OSS({
accessKeyId: '在阿里云OSS申请的 accessKeyId',
secretAccessKey: '在阿里云OSS申请的 secretAccessKey',
endpoint: 'http://oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com',
apiVersion: '2013-10-15'
}));
var upload = ossStream.upload({
Bucket: 'Bucket-Name',
Key: 'Key-Name'
});
var read = fs.createReadStream('./photo.jpg');
read.pipe(upload);
upload.minPartSize
用于调整每次上传一小块数据的大小，不得低于200KB，默认为200KB，如果经常上传大文件，建议用此方法把值调整大一些
var upload = ossStream.upload({
Bucket: 'Bucket-Name',
Key: 'Key-Name'
});
// 可选配置
upload.minPartSize(1048576); // 1M，表示每块part大小至少大于1M
var read = fs.createReadStream('./photo.jpg');
read.pipe(upload);
error
当上传过程中发生错误，触发error事件，回调函数参数为错误信息
upload.on('error', function (error) {
console.log('error:', error);
});
part
上传文件的过程中，会触发part事件，回调函数参数为当前分片的信息
upload.on('part', function (part) {
console.log('part:', part);
});
uploaded
上传成功后触发该事件，回调函数参数为完整的 Object
upload.on('uploaded', function (details) {
console.log('details:', details);
});
npm i --save aliyun-oss-upload-stream
PS: 如果大家使用过程中，发现什么问题或者需要添加什么功能，及时通知我哈~ 我会及时更新和发布新版本~
