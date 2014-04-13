Format, prettify, align, whatever you want to call it. This does that to YAML. Great for making long config files more readable!
Reformats this:
one: two
three: four
seventeen: five
to this:
one: two
three: four
seventeen: five
Install globally with npm:
npm i -g align-yaml
From the command line, use:
align [source file] [destination] [padding]
All arguments are optional
source: the source file. first argument or
-s|
--src
destination: the destination file path. second argument or
-d|
--dest
padding: the amount of padding to add next to each line. third argument or
-p|
--pad
Also:
.yml or
.yaml files in the current working directory and format them.
Glob patterns may also be used:
align **/*.yml
By default, all values are formatted to be aligned to the longest key with one space of padding. e.g.
one: two
three: four
seventeen: five
To add extra padding, just do something like
align foo.yml -p 10, to get:
one: two
three: four
seventeen: five
There isn't much of an API, just do:
var align = require('align-yaml');
Then pass a string to
align(str). This is important! Read in the YAML as a string, DON'T PARSE IT.
Just do this, and you'll be fine:
var fs = require('fs');
var str = fs.readFileSync('foo.yml', 'utf8');
align(str, padding);
See the tests for a basic example.
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors.
Released under the MIT license
