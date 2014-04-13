openbase logo
by Jon Schlinkert
Format, prettify, beautify, align, whatever you want to call it. This does that to YAML.

Readme

align-yaml NPM version

Format, prettify, align, whatever you want to call it. This does that to YAML. Great for making long config files more readable!

Reformats this:

one: two
three: four
seventeen: five

to this:

one:       two
three:     four
seventeen: five

Install

Install globally with npm:

npm i -g align-yaml

Usage

CLI

From the command line, use:

align [source file] [destination] [padding]

flags

All arguments are optional

  • source: the source file. first argument or -s|--src
  • destination: the destination file path. second argument or -d|--dest
  • padding: the amount of padding to add next to each line. third argument or -p|--pad

Also:

  • If no source or dest is provided, align will search for any .yml or .yaml files in the current working directory and format them.
  • If a source is provided but no dest, the source file will be overwritten.

Glob patterns may also be used:

align **/*.yml

padding

By default, all values are formatted to be aligned to the longest key with one space of padding. e.g.

one:       two
three:     four
seventeen: five

To add extra padding, just do something like align foo.yml -p 10, to get:

one:                two
three:              four
seventeen:          five

API

There isn't much of an API, just do:

var align = require('align-yaml');

Then pass a string to align(str). This is important! Read in the YAML as a string, DON'T PARSE IT.

Just do this, and you'll be fine:

var fs = require('fs');
var str = fs.readFileSync('foo.yml', 'utf8');

align(str, padding);

See the tests for a basic example.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors.
Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on April 13, 2014.

