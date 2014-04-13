Format, prettify, align, whatever you want to call it. This does that to YAML. Great for making long config files more readable!

Reformats this:

one: two three: four seventeen: five

to this:

one: two three: four seventeen: five

Install

Install globally with npm:

npm i -g align-yaml

Usage

CLI

From the command line, use:

align [ source file] [destination] [padding]

flags

All arguments are optional

source : the source file. first argument or -s | --src

: the source file. first argument or | destination : the destination file path. second argument or -d | --dest

: the destination file path. second argument or | padding : the amount of padding to add next to each line. third argument or -p | --pad

Also:

If no source or dest is provided, align will search for any .yml or .yaml files in the current working directory and format them.

or files in the current working directory and format them. If a source is provided but no dest, the source file will be overwritten.

Glob patterns may also be used:

align **/*.yml

padding

By default, all values are formatted to be aligned to the longest key with one space of padding. e.g.

one: two three: four seventeen: five

To add extra padding, just do something like align foo.yml -p 10 , to get:

one: two three: four seventeen: five

API

There isn't much of an API, just do:

var align = require ( 'align-yaml' );

Then pass a string to align(str) . This is important! Read in the YAML as a string, DON'T PARSE IT.

Just do this, and you'll be fine:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var str = fs.readFileSync( 'foo.yml' , 'utf8' ); align(str, padding);

See the tests for a basic example.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors.

Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on April 13, 2014.