Aliasify is a transform for browserify which lets you rewrite calls to
require.
Install with
npm install --save-dev aliasify.
To use, add a section to your package.json:
{
"aliasify": {
"aliases": {
"d3": "./shims/d3.js",
"underscore": "lodash"
}
}
}
Now if you have a file in src/browserify/index.js which looks like:
d3 = require('d3')
_ = require('underscore')
...
This will automatically be transformed to:
d3 = require('../../shims/d3.js')
_ = require('lodash')
...
Any replacement that starts with a "." will be resolved as a relative path (as "d3" above.) Replacements that start with any other character will be replaced verbatim (as with "underscore" above.)
Configuration can be loaded in multiple ways; You can put your configuration directly in package.json, as in the example above, or you can use an external json or js file. In your package.json:
{
"aliasify": "./aliasifyConfig.js"
}
Then in aliasifyConfig.js:
module.exports = {
aliases: {
"d3": "./shims/d3.js"
},
verbose: false
};
Note that using a js file means you can change your configuration based on environment variables.
Alternatively, if you're using the Browserify API, you can configure your aliasify programatically:
aliasifyConfig = {
aliases: {
"d3": "./shims/d3.js"
},
verbose: false
}
var b = browserify();
b.transform(aliasify, aliasifyConfig);
note that using the browserify API, './shims/d3.js' will be resolved against the current working directory.
Configuration options:
aliases - An object mapping aliases to their replacements.
replacements - An object mapping RegExp strings with RegExp replacements, or a function that will return a replacement.
verbose - If true, then aliasify will print modifications it is making to stdout.
configDir - An absolute path to resolve relative paths against. If you're using package.json, this will automatically be filled in for you with the directory containing package.json. If you're using a .js file for configuration, set this to
__dirname.
appliesTo - Controls which files will be transformed. By default, only JS type files will be transformed ('.js', '.coffee', etc...). See browserify-transform-tools documentation for details.
When you specify:
aliases: {
"d3": "./shims/d3.js"
}
The "./" means this will be resolved relative to the current working directory (or relative to the
configuration file which contains the line, in the case where configuration is loaded from
package.json.) Sometimes it is desirable to literally replace an alias; to resolve the alias
relative to the file which is doing the
require call. In this case you can do:
aliases: {
"d3": {"relative": "./shims/d3.js"}
}
This will cause all occurences of
require("d3") to be replaced with
require("./shims/d3.js"),
regardless of where those files are in the directory tree.
You can use the
replacements configuration section to create more powerful aliasing. This is useful if you
have a large project but don't want to manually add an alias for every single file. It is also incredibly useful when you want to combine
aliasify with other transforms, such as hbsfy, reactify, or coffeeify.
replacements: {
"_components/(\\w+)": "src/react/components/$1/index.jsx"
}
Will let you replace
require('_components/SomeCoolReactComponent') with
require('src/react/components/SomeCoolReactComponent/index.jsx')
You can also match an alias and pass a function which can return a new file name.
require("_coffee/delicious-coffee");
Using this configuration:
replacements: {
"_coffee/(\\w+)": function (alias, regexMatch, regexObject) {
console.log(alias); // _coffee/delicious-coffee
console.log(regexMatch); // _coffee/(\\w+)
return 'coffee.js'; // default behavior - won't replace
}
}
You can remove a package entirely for browser builds using:
aliases: {
"d3": false
}
Now any code which tries to
require('d3') will end up compiling to:
var d3 = {};
You can tell aliasify to also replace aliases in other functions than
require. This can become very helpful if you are planing on wrap
node's require function with another one. For example in case of proxyquireify this is very helpful.
var aliasify = require("aliasify").requireish(["require", "foo", "bar"])
with this options:
aliases: {
"d3": {"relative": "./shims/d3.js"}
}
Now any code which tries to
require('d3') or
foo('d3') or even
bar('d3') will end up compiling to:
require("./shims/d3.js") respectively
foo("./shims/d3.js") respectively
bar("./shims/d3.js")
The argument for
requireish() can be either a string or an array of strings.
A few things to note: first, if you specify
requireish, you must explicitly list
require in the list of requireish
things to transform, or it won't be.
Second, note that aliasify only replaces the first string parameter of the "requireish" function call. All other
arguments are preserved as they were passed in. (e.g.
require('d3', 'foo') turns into
require('./shims/d3.js', 'foo').) Caution! Do NOT pass in arguments that have circular references. If you need that,
than just pass in an identifier for the object having circular references!
aliasify is essentially a fancy version of the
browser field from package.json, which is interpreted by browserify.
Using the
browser field is probably going to be faster, as it doesn't involve running a transform on each of your files. On the other hand,
aliasify gives you a finer degree of control and can be run before other transforms (for example, you can run
aliasify before debowerify, which will let you replace certain components that debowerify would otherwise replace.)