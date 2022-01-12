Alias HQ

The end-to-end solution for configuring, refactoring, maintaining and using path aliases

Abstract

Path "aliases" are special identifiers (starting with @ or ~ ) that point to specific folders.

Using them in your codebase makes your imports easier to read and maintain:

import { fooify } from '../../../core/services/foo' import { fooify } from '@services/foo'

They are widely supported in the JavaScript ecosystem, however:

libraries have incompatible formats so require separate configurations

maintaining duplicate configurations is fiddly and error-prone

migrating source code is laborious and long-winded

Overview

Alias HQ is build-time tool which:

uses ts/jsconfig.json as the single source of configuration

as the single source of configuration provides one-liner integrations to popular bunders, frameworks and libraries

has a CLI for quick configuration, and even source code migration

Begin by configuring aliases in your project's ts/jsconfig.json :

{ "baseUrl" : "src" , "paths" : { "@packages/*" : [ "../packages/*" ], "@/*" : [ "/*" ], "@app/*" : [ "/app/*" ], "@services/*" : [ "/app/services/*" ], ... } }

Use the API to sync your toolchain, frameworks, even your IDE:

config.resolve.alias = hq.get( 'webpack' ) config.moduleNameMapper = hq.get( 'jest' )

Use the CLI to migrate or maintain your source code:

? What do you want to do ? - Configure paths - Setup integrations ❯ - Update source code - Help - Exit

Benefits

If you are already using aliases:

The Alias API simplifies your tooling with a single config file and one-liner integrations

If you are thinking about using aliases:

The Alias CLI migrates your project by configuring your paths and rewriting your imports

You can configure and migrate any project in less than a minute by:

installing the package

running the CLI

following the prompts

Getting started

Install via your package manager of choice:

npm i --save-dev alias -hq

yarn add -D alias -hq

To jump in without much reading:

For step-by-step instructions:

For a short video:

Wanna support the project?