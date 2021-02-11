Aliyun RDS client. Sub module of ali-sdk.
RDS, Relational Database Service. Equal to well know Amazon RDS.
Support
MySQL,
SQL Server and
PostgreSQL.
const rds = require('ali-rds');
const db = rds({
host: 'your-rds-address.mysql.rds.aliyuncs.com',
port: 3306,
user: 'your-username',
password: 'your-password',
database: 'your-database-name',
// optional params
// The charset for the connection.
// This is called "collation" in the SQL-level of MySQL (like utf8_general_ci).
// If a SQL-level charset is specified (like utf8mb4)
// then the default collation for that charset is used. (Default: 'UTF8_GENERAL_CI')
// charset: 'utf8_general_ci',
//
// The maximum number of connections to create at once. (Default: 10)
// connectionLimit: 10,
//
// The maximum number of connection requests the pool will queue
// before returning an error from getConnection.
// If set to 0, there is no limit to the number of queued connection requests. (Default: 0)
// queueLimit: 0,
});
let row = {
name: 'fengmk2',
otherField: 'other field value',
createdAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
// ...
};
let result = yield db.insert('table-name', row);
console.log(result);
{ fieldCount: 0,
affectedRows: 1,
insertId: 3710,
serverStatus: 2,
warningCount: 2,
message: '',
protocol41: true,
changedRows: 0 }
Will execute under a transaction and auto commit.
let rows = [
{
name: 'fengmk1',
otherField: 'other field value',
createdAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
// ...
},
{
name: 'fengmk2',
otherField: 'other field value',
createdAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
// ...
},
// ...
];
let results = yield db.insert('table-name', rows);
console.log(result);
{ fieldCount: 0,
affectedRows: 2,
insertId: 3840,
serverStatus: 2,
warningCount: 2,
message: '&Records: 2 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0',
protocol41: true,
changedRows: 0 }
id
let row = {
id: 123,
name: 'fengmk2',
otherField: 'other field value',
modifiedAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
};
let result = yield db.update('table-name', row);
console.log(result);
{ fieldCount: 0,
affectedRows: 1,
insertId: 0,
serverStatus: 2,
warningCount: 0,
message: '(Rows matched: 1 Changed: 1 Warnings: 0',
protocol41: true,
changedRows: 1 }
options.where and
options.columns
let row = {
name: 'fengmk2',
otherField: 'other field value',
modifiedAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
};
let result = yield db.update('table-name', row, {
where: { name: row.name },
columns: [ 'otherField', 'modifiedAt' ]
});
console.log(result);
{ fieldCount: 0,
affectedRows: 1,
insertId: 0,
serverStatus: 2,
warningCount: 0,
message: '(Rows matched: 1 Changed: 1 Warnings: 0',
protocol41: true,
changedRows: 1 }
id
let options = [{
id: 123,
name: 'fengmk2',
email: 'm@fengmk2.com',
otherField: 'other field value',
modifiedAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
}, {
id: 124,
name: 'fengmk2_2',
email: 'm@fengmk2_2.com',
otherField: 'other field value 2',
modifiedAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
}]
let result = yield db.updateRows('table-name', options);
console.log(result);
{ fieldCount: 0,
affectedRows: 2,
insertId: 0,
serverStatus: 2,
warningCount: 0,
message: '(Rows matched: 2 Changed: 2 Warnings: 0',
protocol41: true,
changedRows: 2 }
row and
where properties
let options = [{
row: {
email: 'm@fengmk2.com',
otherField: 'other field value',
modifiedAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
},
where: {
id: 123,
name: 'fengmk2',
}
}, {
row: {
email: 'm@fengmk2_2.com',
otherField: 'other field value2',
modifiedAt: db.literals.now, // `now()` on db server
},
where: {
id: 124,
name: 'fengmk2_2',
}
}]
let result = yield db.updateRows('table-name', options);
console.log(result);
{ fieldCount: 0,
affectedRows: 2,
insertId: 0,
serverStatus: 2,
warningCount: 0,
message: '(Rows matched: 2 Changed: 2 Warnings: 0',
protocol41: true,
changedRows: 2 }
let row = yield db.get('table-name', { name: 'fengmk2' });
=> SELECT * FROM `table-name` WHERE `name` = 'fengmk2'
let rows = yield db.select('table-name');
=> SELECT * FROM `table-name`
let rows = yield db.select('table-name', {
where: {
type: 'javascript'
},
columns: ['author', 'title'],
orders: [['id', 'desc']]
});
=> SELECT `author`, `title` FROM `table-name`
WHERE `type` = 'javascript' ORDER BY `id` DESC
let result = yield db.delete('table-name', {
name: 'fengmk2'
});
=> DELETE FROM `table-name` WHERE `name` = 'fengmk2'
let count = yield db.count('table-name', {
type: 'javascript'
});
=> SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM `table-name` WHERE `type` = 'javascript';
beginTransaction, commit or rollback
let tran = yield db.beginTransaction();
try {
yield tran.insert(table, row1);
yield tran.update(table, row2);
yield tran.commit();
} catch (err) {
// error, rollback
yield tran.rollback(); // rollback call won't throw err
throw err;
}
API:
*beginTransactionScope(scope)
All query run in scope will under a same transaction. We will auto commit or rollback for you.
var result = yield db.beginTransactionScope(function* (conn) {
// don't commit or rollback by yourself
yield conn.insert(table, row1);
yield conn.update(table, row2);
return { success: true };
});
// if error throw on scope, will auto rollback
API:
*beginTransactionScope(scope, ctx)
Use koa's context to make sure only one active transaction on one ctx.
function* foo(ctx, data1) {
return yield db.beginTransactionScope(function* (conn) {
yield conn.insert(table1, data1);
return { success: true };
}, ctx);
}
function* bar(ctx, data2) {
return yield db.beginTransactionScope(function* (conn) {
// execute foo with the same transaction scope
yield foo(ctx, { foo: 'bar' });
yield conn.insert(table2, data2);
return { success: true };
}, ctx);
}
let rows = yield db.query('SELECT * FROM your_table LIMIT 100');
console.log(rows);
let rows = yield db.query('SELECT * FROM your_table WHERE id=?', [ 123 ]);
console.log(rows);
let rows = yield db.query('SELECT * FROM your_table WHERE id=:id', { id: 123 });
console.log(rows);
TBD
* Meaning this function is yieldable.
yield db.insert('user', {
name: 'fengmk2',
createdAt: db.literals.now,
});
=>
INSERT INTO `user` SET `name` = 'fengmk2', `createdAt` = now()
let session = new db.literals.Literal('session()');