Aliyun RDS client. Sub module of ali-sdk.

RDS Usage

RDS, Relational Database Service. Equal to well know Amazon RDS. Support MySQL , SQL Server and PostgreSQL .

MySQL Usage

Create RDS instance

const rds = require ( 'ali-rds' ); const db = rds({ host : 'your-rds-address.mysql.rds.aliyuncs.com' , port : 3306 , user : 'your-username' , password : 'your-password' , database : 'your-database-name' , });

Insert

Insert one row

let row = { name : 'fengmk2' , otherField : 'other field value' , createdAt : db.literals.now, }; let result = yield db.insert( 'table-name' , row); console .log(result); { fieldCount : 0 , affectedRows : 1 , insertId : 3710 , serverStatus : 2 , warningCount : 2 , message : '' , protocol41 : true , changedRows : 0 }

Insert multi rows

Will execute under a transaction and auto commit.

let rows = [ { name : 'fengmk1' , otherField : 'other field value' , createdAt : db.literals.now, }, { name : 'fengmk2' , otherField : 'other field value' , createdAt : db.literals.now, }, ]; let results = yield db.insert( 'table-name' , rows); console .log(result); { fieldCount : 0 , affectedRows : 2 , insertId : 3840 , serverStatus : 2 , warningCount : 2 , message : '&Records: 2 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0' , protocol41 : true , changedRows : 0 }

Update a row with primary key: id

let row = { id : 123 , name : 'fengmk2' , otherField : 'other field value' , modifiedAt : db.literals.now, }; let result = yield db.update( 'table-name' , row); console .log(result); { fieldCount : 0 , affectedRows : 1 , insertId : 0 , serverStatus : 2 , warningCount : 0 , message : '(Rows matched: 1 Changed: 1 Warnings: 0' , protocol41 : true , changedRows : 1 }

Update a row with options.where and options.columns

let row = { name : 'fengmk2' , otherField : 'other field value' , modifiedAt : db.literals.now, }; let result = yield db.update( 'table-name' , row, { where : { name : row.name }, columns : [ 'otherField' , 'modifiedAt' ] }); console .log(result); { fieldCount : 0 , affectedRows : 1 , insertId : 0 , serverStatus : 2 , warningCount : 0 , message : '(Rows matched: 1 Changed: 1 Warnings: 0' , protocol41 : true , changedRows : 1 }

Update multiple rows with primary key: id

let options = [{ id : 123 , name : 'fengmk2' , email : 'm@fengmk2.com' , otherField : 'other field value' , modifiedAt : db.literals.now, }, { id : 124 , name : 'fengmk2_2' , email : 'm@fengmk2_2.com' , otherField : 'other field value 2' , modifiedAt : db.literals.now, }] let result = yield db.updateRows( 'table-name' , options); console .log(result); { fieldCount : 0 , affectedRows : 2 , insertId : 0 , serverStatus : 2 , warningCount : 0 , message : '(Rows matched: 2 Changed: 2 Warnings: 0' , protocol41 : true , changedRows : 2 }

Update multiple rows with row and where properties

let options = [{ row : { email : 'm@fengmk2.com' , otherField : 'other field value' , modifiedAt : db.literals.now, }, where : { id : 123 , name : 'fengmk2' , } }, { row : { email : 'm@fengmk2_2.com' , otherField : 'other field value2' , modifiedAt : db.literals.now, }, where : { id : 124 , name : 'fengmk2_2' , } }] let result = yield db.updateRows( 'table-name' , options); console .log(result); { fieldCount : 0 , affectedRows : 2 , insertId : 0 , serverStatus : 2 , warningCount : 0 , message : '(Rows matched: 2 Changed: 2 Warnings: 0' , protocol41 : true , changedRows : 2 }

Get

Get a row

let row = yield db.get( 'table-name' , { name : 'fengmk2' }); => SELECT * FROM `table-name` WHERE `name` = 'fengmk2'

Select

Select all rows

let rows = yield db.select( 'table-name' ); => SELECT * FROM `table-name`

Select rows with condition

let rows = yield db.select( 'table-name' , { where : { type : 'javascript' }, columns : [ 'author' , 'title' ], orders : [[ 'id' , 'desc' ]] }); => SELECT `author` , `title` FROM `table-name` WHERE `type` = 'javascript' ORDER BY `id` DESC

Delete

Delete with condition

let result = yield db.delete( 'table-name' , { name : 'fengmk2' }); => DELETE FROM `table-name` WHERE `name` = 'fengmk2'

Count

Get count from a table with condition

let count = yield db.count( 'table-name' , { type : 'javascript' }); => SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM `table-name` WHERE `type` = 'javascript' ;

Transactions

beginTransaction, commit or rollback

let tran = yield db.beginTransaction(); try { yield tran.insert(table, row1); yield tran.update(table, row2); yield tran.commit(); } catch (err) { yield tran.rollback(); throw err; }

Transaction with scope

API: *beginTransactionScope(scope)

All query run in scope will under a same transaction. We will auto commit or rollback for you.

var result = yield db.beginTransactionScope( function * ( conn ) { yield conn.insert(table, row1); yield conn.update(table, row2); return { success : true }; });

Transaction on koa

API: *beginTransactionScope(scope, ctx)

Use koa's context to make sure only one active transaction on one ctx.

function * foo ( ctx, data1 ) { return yield db.beginTransactionScope( function * ( conn ) { yield conn.insert(table1, data1); return { success : true }; }, ctx); } function * bar ( ctx, data2 ) { return yield db.beginTransactionScope( function * ( conn ) { yield foo(ctx, { foo : 'bar' }); yield conn.insert(table2, data2); return { success : true }; }, ctx); }

Raw Queries

Query without arguments

let rows = yield db.query( 'SELECT * FROM your_table LIMIT 100' ); console .log(rows);

Query with array arguments

let rows = yield db.query( 'SELECT * FROM your_table WHERE id=?' , [ 123 ]); console .log(rows);

Query with object arguments

let rows = yield db.query( 'SELECT * FROM your_table WHERE id=:id' , { id : 123 }); console .log(rows);

SQL Server Usage

APIs

* Meaning this function is yieldable.

IO queries

*query(sql[, values)

*queryOne(sql[, values)

*select(table, options)

*get(table, where, options)

*insert(table, row[s], options)

*update(table, row, options)

*updateRows(table, options)

*delete(table, where)

*count(table, where)

Transactions

*beginTransaction()

*beginTransactionScope(scope)

Utils

escape(value, stringifyObjects, timeZone)

escapeId(value, forbidQualified)

format(sql, values, stringifyObjects, timeZone)

Literals

yield db.insert( 'user' , { name : 'fengmk2' , createdAt : db.literals.now, }); => INSERT INTO `user` SET `name` = 'fengmk2' , `createdAt` = now()

Custom Literal

let session = new db.literals.Literal( 'session()' );

TODO

MySQL Pool Cluster

MySQL SQL Server

SQL Server PostgreSQL

License

MIT