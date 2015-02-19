aliyun OSS(Object Storage Service) js client for Node and Browser env.

NOTE ： For SDK 5.X document, please go to README.md

Install

npm install ali-oss --save

Compatibility

Node

Node.js >= 8.0.0 required. You can use 4.x in Node.js < 8.

Browser

IE >= 10 & Edge

Major versions of Chrome/Firefox/Safari

Major versions of Android/iOS/WP

Note :

For Lower browsers you can refer to PostObject, if you want to see more practices ,please refer to Web Post

License

MIT

OSS Usage

OSS, Object Storage Service. Equal to well known Amazon S3.

All operation use es7 async/await to implement. All api is async function.

Summary

Node Usage

Compatibility

Node: >= 8.0.0

Basic usage

1.install SDK using npm

npm install ali-oss --save

2.for example:

const OSS = require ( 'ali-oss' ); const client = new OSS({ region : '<oss region>' , accessKeyId : '<Your accessKeyId>' , accessKeySecret : '<Your accessKeySecret>' , bucket : '<Your bucket name>' });

Browser Usage

You can use most of the functionalities of ali-oss in browser with some exceptions:

put object with streaming: no chunked encoding, we use multipart upload instead

get object to local file: we cannot manipulate file system in browser, we provide signed object url for downloading needs

bucket operations(listBuckets, putBucketLogging, etc) will fail: OSS server currently do not support CORS requests for bucket operations (will probably be fixed later)

Compatibility

IE >= 10 & Edge

Major versions of Chrome/Firefox/Safari

Major versions of Android/iOS/WP Note: Because some browsers do not support promises, you need to introduce promise compatible libraries.

For example: IE10 and IE11 need to introduce a promise-polyfill.

Setup

Bucket setup

As browser-side javascript involves CORS operations. You need to setup your bucket CORS rules to allow CORS operations:

set allowed origins to '*'

allowed methods to 'PUT, GET, POST, DELETE, HEAD'

set allowed headers to '*'

expose 'ETag' in expose headers

STS setup

As we don't want to expose the accessKeyId/accessKeySecret in the browser, a common practice is to use STS to grant temporary access.

Basic usage

Include the sdk lib in the <script> tag and you have OSS available for creating client.

// x.x.x The specific version number represented // we recommend introducing offline resources, because the usability of online resources depends on the stability of the cdn server. < script src = "http://gosspublic.alicdn.com/aliyun-oss-sdk-x.x.x.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./aliyun-oss-sdk-x.x.x.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const client = new OSS({ region : 'oss-cn-hangzhou' , accessKeyId : '<access-key-id>' , accessKeySecret : '<access-key-secret>' , bucket : '<bucket-name>' , stsToken : '<security-token>' }); client.list().then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'objects: %j' , result.objects); return client.put( 'my-obj' , new OSS.Buffer( 'hello world' )); }).then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'put result: %j' , result); return client.get( 'my-obj' ); }).then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'get result: %j' , result.content.toString()); }); </ script >

The full sample can be found here.

How to build

npm run build-dist

And see the build artifacts under dist/ .

Data Regions

OSS current data regions.

region country city endpoint internal endpoint oss-cn-hangzhou China HangZhou oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-hangzhou-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-shanghai China ShangHai oss-cn-shanghai.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-shanghai-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-qingdao China QingDao oss-cn-qingdao.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-qingdao-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-beijing China BeiJing oss-cn-beijing.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-beijing-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-shenzhen China ShenZhen oss-cn-shenzhen.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-shenzhen-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-hongkong China HongKong oss-cn-hongkong.aliyuncs.com oss-cn-hongkong-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-us-west-1 US Silicon Valley oss-us-west-1.aliyuncs.com oss-us-west-1-internal.aliyuncs.com oss-ap-southeast-1 Singapore Singapore oss-ap-southeast-1.aliyuncs.com oss-ap-southeast-1-internal.aliyuncs.com

Create Account

Go to OSS website, create a new account for new user.

After account created, you can create the OSS instance and get the accessKeyId and accessKeySecret .

Create A Bucket Instance

Each OSS instance required accessKeyId , accessKeySecret and bucket .

Create a Bucket store instance.

options:

accessKeyId {String} access key you create on aliyun console website

accessKeySecret {String} access secret you create

[stsToken] {String} used by temporary authorization, detail see

[refreshSTSToken] {Function} used by auto set stsToken 、 accessKeyId 、 accessKeySecret when sts info expires. return value must be object contains stsToken 、 accessKeyId 、 accessKeySecret

、 、 when sts info expires. return value must be object contains 、 、 [refreshSTSTokenInterval] {number} use time (ms) of refresh STSToken interval it should be less than sts info expire interval, default is 300000ms(5min) when sts info expires. return value must be object contains stsToken 、 accessKeyId 、 accessKeySecret

、 、 [bucket] {String} the default bucket you want to access If you don't have any bucket, please use putBucket() create one first.

create one first. [endpoint] {String} oss region domain. It takes priority over region . Set as extranet domain name, intranet domain name, accelerated domain name, etc. according to different needs. please see endpoints

. Set as extranet domain name, intranet domain name, accelerated domain name, etc. according to different needs. please see endpoints [region] {String} the bucket data region location, please see Data Regions, default is oss-cn-hangzhou .

. [internal] {Boolean} access OSS with aliyun internal network or not, default is false . If your servers are running on aliyun too, you can set true to save lot of money.

. If your servers are running on aliyun too, you can set to save lot of money. [secure] {Boolean} instruct OSS client to use HTTPS (secure: true) or HTTP (secure: false) protocol.

[timeout] {String|Number} instance level timeout for all operations, default is 60s .

. [cname] {Boolean}, default false, access oss with custom domain name. if true, you can fill endpoint field with your custom domain name,

field with your custom domain name, [isRequestPay] {Boolean}, default false, whether request payer function of the bucket is open, if true, will send headers 'x-oss-request-payer': 'requester' to oss server. the details you can see requestPay

to oss server. the details you can see requestPay [useFetch] {Boolean}, default false, it just work in Browser, if true,it means upload object with fetch mode ,else XMLHttpRequest

mode ,else [enableProxy] {Boolean}, Enable proxy request, default is false.

[proxy] {String | Object}, proxy agent uri or options, default is null.

[retryMax] {Number}, used by auto retry send request count when request error is net error or timeout. NOTE: Not support put with stream, putStream , append with stream because the stream can only be consumed once

Not support with stream, , with stream because the stream can only be consumed once [maxSockets] {Number} Maximum number of sockets to allow per host. Default is infinity

example:

basic usage

const OSS = require ( 'ali-oss' ); const store = new OSS({ accessKeyId : 'your access key' , accessKeySecret : 'your access secret' , bucket : 'your bucket name' , region : 'oss-cn-hangzhou' });

use accelerate endpoint

Global accelerate endpoint: oss-accelerate.aliyuncs.com

Accelerate endpoint of regions outside mainland China: oss-accelerate-overseas.aliyuncs.com

const OSS = require ( 'ali-oss' ); const store = new OSS({ accessKeyId : 'your access key' , accessKeySecret : 'your access secret' , bucket : 'your bucket name' , endpoint : 'oss-accelerate.aliyuncs.com' , });

use custom domain

const OSS = require ( 'ali-oss' ); const store = new OSS({ accessKeyId : 'your access key' , accessKeySecret : 'your access secret' , cname : true , endpoint : 'your custome domain' , });

use STS and refreshSTSToken

const OSS = require ( 'ali-oss' ); const store = new OSS({ accessKeyId : 'your STS key' , accessKeySecret : 'your STS secret' , stsToken : 'your STS token' , refreshSTSToken : async () => { const info = await fetch( 'you sts server' ); return { accessKeyId : info.accessKeyId, accessKeySecret : info.accessKeySecret, stsToken : info.stsToken } }, refreshSTSTokenInterval : 300000 });

retry request with stream

for ( let i = 0 ; i <= store.options.retryMax; i++) { try { const result = await store.putStream( "<example-object>" , fs.createReadStream( "<example-path>" )); console .log(result); break ; } catch (e) { console .log(e); } }

Bucket Operations

List buckets in this account.

parameters:

[query] {Object} query parameters, default is null [prefix] {String} search buckets using prefix key [marker] {String} search start from marker , including marker key [max-keys] {String|Number} max buckets, default is 100 , limit to 1000

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return buckets list on buckets properties.

buckets {Array} bucket meta info list Each BucketMeta will contains blow properties: name {String} bucket name region {String} bucket store data region, e.g.: oss-cn-hangzhou-a creationDate {String} bucket create GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z storageClass {String} e.g.: Standard , IA , Archive

will contains blow properties: owner {Object} object owner, including id and displayName

and isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not

nextMarker {String} next marker string

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

List top 10 buckets

store.listBuckets({ "max-keys" : 10 }).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); });

Create a new bucket.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name If bucket exists and not belong to current account, will throw BucketAlreadyExistsError. If bucket not exists, will create a new bucket and set it's ACL.

[options] {Object} optional parameters [acl] {String} include private , public-read , public-read-write [storageClass] {String} the storage type include (Standard,IA,Archive) [dataRedundancyType] {String} default LRS , include LRS , ZRS [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the bucket name on bucket properties.

bucket {String} bucket name

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Create a bucket name helloworld location on HongKong

store.putBucket( 'helloworld' ).then( ( result ) => { store.useBucket( 'helloworld' ); });

Create a bucket name helloworld location on HongKong StorageClass Archive

await store.putBucket( 'helloworld' , { StorageClass : 'Archive' }); store.useBucket( 'helloworld' );

Delete an empty bucket.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name If bucket is not empty, will throw BucketNotEmptyError. If bucket is not exists, will throw NoSuchBucketError.

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Delete the exists 'helloworld' bucket on 'oss-cn-hongkong'

store.deleteBucket( 'helloworld' ).then( ( result ) => {});

Use the bucket.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

example:

Use helloworld as the default bucket

store.useBucket( 'helloworld' );

Get bucket information,include CreationDate、ExtranetEndpoint、IntranetEndpoint、Location、Name、StorageClass、 Owner、AccessControlList、Versioning

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

example:

Use helloworld as the default bucket

store.getBucketInfo( 'helloworld' ).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.bucket) })

Get bucket location

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

example:

Use helloworld as the default bucket

store.getBucketLocation( 'helloworld' ).then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.location) })

Update the bucket ACL.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

acl {String} access control list, current available: public-read-write , public-read and private

, and [options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Set bucket helloworld to public-read-write

store.putBucketACL( 'helloworld' , 'public-read-write' ).then( ( result ) => { });

Get the bucket ACL.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

acl {String} acl settiongs string

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Get bucket helloworld

store.getBucketACL( 'helloworld' ).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.acl); });

Update the bucket logging settings. Log file will create every one hour and name format: <prefix><bucket>-YYYY-mm-DD-HH-MM-SS-UniqueString .

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[prefix] {String} prefix path name to store the log files

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Enable bucket helloworld logging and save with prefix logs/

store.putBucketLogging( 'helloworld' , 'logs/' ).then( ( result ) => { });

Get the bucket logging settings.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

enable {Boolean} enable logging or not

prefix {String} prefix path name to store the log files, maybe null

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Get bucket helloworld logging settings

store.getBucketLogging( 'helloworld' ).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.enable, result.prefix); });

Delete the bucket logging settings.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Set the bucket as a static website.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

config {Object} website config, contains blow properties: index {String} default page, e.g.: index.html [error] {String} error page, e.g.: 'error.html' [supportSubDir] {String} default vaule false [type] {String} default value 0 [routingRules] {Array} RoutingRules

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

store.putBucketWebsite( 'hello' , { index : 'index.html' }).then( ( result ) => { });

Get the bucket website config.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

index {String} index page

error {String} error page, maybe null

supportSubDir {String}

type {String}

routingRules {Array}

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Delete the bucket website config.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Set the bucket request Referer white list.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

allowEmpty {Boolean} allow empty request referer or not

referers {Array} Referer white list, e.g.: [ 'https://npm.taobao.org' , 'http://cnpmjs.org' ]

white list, e.g.: [options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

store.putBucketReferer( 'hello' , false , [ 'https://npm.taobao.org' , 'http://cnpmjs.org' ]).then( ( result ) => { });

Get the bucket request Referer white list.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

allowEmpty {Boolean} allow empty request referer or not

referers {Array} Referer white list

white list res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Delete the bucket request Referer white list.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Set the bucket object lifecycle.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

rules {Array} rule config list, each Rule will contains blow properties: [id] {String} rule id, if not set, OSS will auto create it with random string. prefix {String} store prefix status {String} rule status, allow values: Enabled or Disabled [expiration] {Object} specifies the expiration attribute of the lifecycle rules for the object. [days] {Number|String} expire after the days [createdBeforeDate] {String} expire date, e.g.: 2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z [expiredObjectDeleteMarker] {String} value true createdBeforeDate and days and expiredObjectDeleteMarker must have one. [abortMultipartUpload] {Object} Specifies the expiration attribute of the multipart upload tasks that are not complete. [days] {Number|String} expire after the days [createdBeforeDate] {String} expire date, e.g.: 2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z createdBeforeDate and days must have one. [transition] {Object} Specifies the time when an object is converted to the IA or archive storage class during a valid life cycle. storageClass {String} Specifies the storage class that objects that conform to the rule are converted into. allow values: IA or Archive [days] {Number|String} expire after the days [createdBeforeDate] {String} expire date, e.g.: 2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z createdBeforeDate and days must have one. [noncurrentVersionTransition] {Object} Specifies the time when an object is converted to the IA or archive storage class during a valid life cycle. storageClass {String} Specifies the storage class that history objects that conform to the rule are converted into. allow values: IA or Archive noncurrentDays {String} expire after the noncurrentDays expiration 、 abortMultipartUpload 、 transition 、 noncurrentVersionTransition must have one. [noncurrentVersionExpiration] {Object} specifies the expiration attribute of the lifecycle rules for the history object. noncurrentDays {String} expire after the noncurrentDays [tag] {Object} Specifies the object tag applicable to a rule. Multiple tags are supported. key {String} Indicates the tag key. value {String} Indicates the tag value. tag cannot be used with abortMultipartUpload

will contains blow properties: [options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

store.putBucketLifecycle( 'hello' , [ { id : 'delete after one day' , prefix : 'logs/' , status : 'Enabled' , days : 1 }, { prefix : 'logs2/' , status : 'Disabled' , date : '2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z' } ]).then( ( result ) => {});

example: for history with noncurrentVersionExpiration

const result = await store.putBucketLifecycle(bucket, [{ id : 'expiration1' , prefix : 'logs/' , status : 'Enabled' , expiration : { days : '1' }, noncurrentVersionExpiration : { noncurrentDays : '1' } }]); console .log(result)

example: for history with expiredObjectDeleteMarker

const result = await store.putBucketLifecycle(bucket, [{ id : 'expiration1' , prefix : 'logs/' , status : 'Enabled' , expiration : { expiredObjectDeleteMarker : 'true' }, noncurrentVersionExpiration : { noncurrentDays : '1' } }]); console .log(result)

example: for history with noncurrentVersionTransition

const result = await store.putBucketLifecycle(bucket, [{ id : 'expiration1' , prefix : 'logs/' , status : 'Enabled' , noncurrentVersionTransition : { noncurrentDays : '10' , storageClass : 'IA' } }]); console .log(result)

Get the bucket object lifecycle.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

rules {Array} the lifecycle rule list

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Delete the bucket object lifecycle.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Set CORS rules of the bucket object

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

rules {Array} rule config list, each Rule will contains below properties: allowedOrigin {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Allow-Origin header allowedMethod {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Allow-Methods header [allowedHeader] {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Allow-Headers header [exposeHeader] {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Expose-Headers header [maxAgeSeconds] {String} configure for Access-Control-Max-Age header

will contains below properties: [options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

store.putBucketCORS( 'hello' , [ { allowedOrigin : '*' , allowedMethod : [ 'GET' , 'HEAD' , ], } ]).then( ( result ) => {});

Get CORS rules of the bucket object.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

rules {Array} the CORS rule list

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



Delete CORS rules of the bucket object.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



get RequestPayment value of the bucket object.

parameters:

bucketName {String} bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

payer {String} payer, BucketOwner or Requester

res {Object} response info, including data {Buffer} xml



put RequestPayment value of the bucket object.

parameters:

bucketName {String}

payer {String} payer

[options] {Object} optional parameters

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

put BucketEncryption value of the bucket object.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

[rules] {Object} parameters SSEAlgorithm {String} encryption type, expect AES256 or KMS {KMSMasterKeyID} {String} needed when encryption type is KMS



Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

get BucketEncryption rule value of the bucket object.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

encryption {Object} rules SSEAlgorithm {String} encryption type, AES256 or KMS {KMSMasterKeyID} {String} will be return when encryption type is KMS



delete BucketEncryption rule value of the bucket object.

parameters:

name {String} bucket name

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Adds tags for a bucket or modify the tags for a bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

tag {Object} tag, eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Obtains the tags for a bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

tag {Object} the tag of object

res {Object} response info

Deletes the tags added for a bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Adds or modify policy for a bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

policy {Object} bucket policy

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

example:

const policy = { Version : '1' , Statement : [ { Action : [ 'oss:PutObject' , 'oss:GetObject' ], Effect : 'Deny' , Principal : [ '1234567890' ], Resource : [ 'acs:oss:*:1234567890:*/*' ] } ] }; const result = await store.putBucketPolicy(bucket, policy); console .log(result);

Obtains the policy for a bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

policy {Object} the policy of bucket, if not exist, the value is null

res {Object} response info

status {Number} response status

Deletes the policy added for a bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Obtains the version status of an object

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

versionStatus {String | undefined} version status, Suspended or Enabled . default value: undefined

or . default value: res {Object} response info

set the version status of an object

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

status {String} version status, allow values: Enabled or Suspended

or [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

get bucket inventory by inventory-id

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

inventoryId {String} inventory-id

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

inventory {Inventory}

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

async function getBucketInventoryById ( ) { try { const result = await client.getBucketInventory( 'bucket' , 'inventoryid' ); console .log(result.inventory) } catch (err) { console .log(err) } } getBucketInventoryById();

set bucket inventory

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

inventory {Inventory} inventory config

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

type Field = 'Size | LastModifiedDate | ETag | StorageClass | IsMultipartUploaded | EncryptionStatus' ; interface Inventory { id: string ; isEnabled: true | false ; prefix?: string ; OSSBucketDestination: { format: 'CSV' ; accountId: string ; rolename: string ; bucket: string ; prefix?: string ; encryption?: | { 'SSE-OSS' : '' } | { 'SSE-KMS' : { keyId: string ; }; }; }; frequency: 'Daily' | 'Weekly' ; includedObjectVersions: 'Current' | 'All' ; optionalFields?: { field?: Field[]; }; }

const inventory = { id : 'default' , isEnabled : false , prefix : 'ttt' , OSSBucketDestination : { format : 'CSV' , accountId : '1817184078010220' , rolename : 'AliyunOSSRole' , bucket : 'your bucket' , prefix : 'test' , }, frequency : 'Daily' , includedObjectVersions : 'All' , optionalFields : { field : [ "Size" , "LastModifiedDate" , "ETag" , "StorageClass" , "IsMultipartUploaded" , "EncryptionStatus" ] }, } async function putInventory ( ) { const bucket = 'Your Bucket Name' ; try { await client.putBucketInventory(bucket, inventory); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } } putInventory()

delete bucket inventory by inventory-id

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

inventoryId {String} inventory-id

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

list bucket inventory

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

[options] {Object} optional args continuationToken used by search next page



Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

example:

async function listBucketInventory ( ) { const bucket = 'Your Bucket Name' ; let nextContinuationToken; do { const result = await client.listBucketInventory(bucket, nextContinuationToken); console .log(result.inventoryList); nextContinuationToken = result.nextContinuationToken; } while (nextContinuationToken) } listBucketInventory();

used to delete an unlocked retention policy.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

used to lock a retention policy.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

wormId {String} worm id

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

used to extend the retention period of objects in a bucket whose retention policy is locked.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

wormId {String} worm id

days {String | Number} retention days

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

used to query the retention policy information of the specified bucket.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

wormId {String} worm id

state {String} Locked or InProgress

or days {String} retention days

creationDate {String}

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

create a retention policy.

parameters:

name {String} the bucket name

days {String | Number}} set retention days

[options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

wormId {String} worm id

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Object Operations

All operations function return Promise, except signatureUrl .

Add an object to the bucket.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

file {String|Buffer|ReadStream|File(only support Browser)|Blob(only support Browser)} object local path, content buffer or ReadStream content instance use in Node, Blob and html5 File

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [mime] {String} custom mime, will send with Content-Type entity header [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see

url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL. [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests. body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var). [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value. [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values

e.g.: var customValue = { var1 : 'value1' , var2 : 'value2' } [headers] {Object} extra headers 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT See more: PutObject [disabledMD5] {Boolean} default true, it just work in Browser. if false,it means that MD5 is automatically calculated for uploaded files. NOTE: Synchronous computing tasks will block the main process



Success will return the object information.

object:

name {String} object name

data {Object} callback server response data, sdk use JSON.parse() return

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Add an object through local file path

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt' ; store.put( 'ossdemo/demo.txt' , filepath).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }); { name : 'ossdemo/demo.txt' , res : { status : 200 , headers : { date : 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT' , 'content-length' : '0' , connection : 'close' , etag : '"BF7A03DA01440845BC5D487B369BC168"' , server : 'AliyunOSS' , 'x-oss-request-id' : '54E341F1707AA0275E829244' }, size : 0 , rt : 92 } }

Add an object through content buffer

store.put( 'ossdemo/buffer' , Buffer.from( 'foo content' )).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }); { name : 'ossdemo/buffer' , url : 'http://demo.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/ossdemo/buffer' , res : { status : 200 , headers : { date : 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT' , 'content-length' : '0' , connection : 'close' , etag : '"xxx"' , server : 'AliyunOSS' , 'x-oss-request-id' : '54E341F1707AA0275E829243' }, size : 0 , rt : 92 } }

Add an object through readstream

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt' ; store.put( 'ossdemo/readstream.txt' , fs.createReadStream(filepath)).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }); { name : 'ossdemo/readstream.txt' , url : 'http://demo.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/ossdemo/readstream.txt' , res : { status : 200 , headers : { date : 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT' , 'content-length' : '0' , connection : 'close' , etag : '"BF7A03DA01440845BC5D487B369BC168"' , server : 'AliyunOSS' , 'x-oss-request-id' : '54E341F1707AA0275E829242' }, size : 0 , rt : 92 } }

Add a stream object to the bucket.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

stream {ReadStream} object ReadStream content instance

[options] {Object} optional parameters [contentLength] {Number} the stream length, chunked encoding will be used if absent [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [mime] {String} custom mime, will send with Content-Type entity header [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see

url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL. [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests. body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var). [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value. [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values

e.g.: var customValue = { var1 : 'value1' , var2 : 'value2' } [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT



Success will return the object information.

object:

name {String} object name

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Add an object through readstream

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt' ; store.putStream( 'ossdemo/readstream.txt' , fs.createReadStream(filepath)).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }); { name : 'ossdemo/readstream.txt' , url : 'http://demo.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/ossdemo/readstream.txt' , res : { status : 200 , headers : { date : 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT' , 'content-length' : '0' , connection : 'close' , etag : '"BF7A03DA01440845BC5D487B369BC168"' , server : 'AliyunOSS' , 'x-oss-request-id' : '54E341F1707AA0275E829242' }, size : 0 , rt : 92 } }

Append an object to the bucket, it's almost same as put, but it can add content to existing object rather than override it.

All parameters are same as put except for options.position

name {String} object name store on OSS

file {String|Buffer|ReadStream} object local path, content buffer or ReadStream content instance

[options] {Object} optional parameters [position] {String} specify the position which is the content length of the latest object [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [mime] {String} custom mime, will send with Content-Type entity header [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT



object:

name {String} object name

url {String} the url of oss

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

nextAppendPosition {String} the next position

example:

let object = await store.append( 'ossdemo/buffer' , Buffer.from( 'foo' )); object = await store.append( 'ossdemo/buffer' , Buffer.from( 'bar' ), { position : object.nextAppendPosition, });

Get the Object url. If provide baseUrl , will use baseUrl instead the default endpoint .

e.g.:

const cdnUrl = client.getObjectUrl( 'foo/bar.jpg' , 'https://mycdn.domian.com' );

Get the Object url. If provide baseUrl , will use baseUrl instead the default bucket and endpoint . Suggest use generateObjectUrl instead of getObjectUrl.

e.g.:

const url = client.generateObjectUrl( 'foo/bar.jpg' ); const cdnUrl = client.generateObjectUrl( 'foo/bar.jpg' , 'https://mycdn.domian.com' );

Head an object and get the meta info.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified



Success will return the object's meta information.

object:

status {Number} response status, maybe 200 or 304

meta {Object} object user meta, if not set on put() , will return null. If return status 304, meta will be null too

, will return null. If return status 304, meta will be null too res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers [x-oss-version-id] return in multiversion size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Head an exists object and get user meta

await this .store.put( 'ossdemo/head-meta' , Buffer.from( 'foo' ), { meta : { uid : 1 , path : 'foo/demo.txt' } }); const object = await this .store.head( 'ossdemo/head-meta' ); console .log(object); { status : 200 , meta : { uid : '1' , path : 'foo/demo.txt' }, res : { ... } }

Head a not exists object

const object = await this .store.head( 'ossdemo/head-meta' );

Get an object meta info include ETag、Size、LastModified and so on, not return object content.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return the object's meta information.

object:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info, including headers {Object} response headers



example:

Head an exists object and get object meta info

await this .store.put( 'ossdemo/object-meta' , Buffer.from( 'foo' )); const object = await this .store.getObjectMeta( 'ossdemo/object-meta' ); console .log(object); { status : 200 , res : { ... } }

Get an object from the bucket.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

[file] {String|WriteStream} file path or WriteStream instance to store the content If file is null or ignore this parameter, function will return info contains content property.

is null or ignore this parameter, function will return info contains property. [options] {Object} optional parameters [versionId] {String} the version id of history object [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [process] {String} image process params, will send with x-oss-process e.g.: {process: 'image/resize,w_200'} [responseCacheControl] {String} default no-cache , (only support Browser). response-cache-control, will response with HTTP Header Cache-Control [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'Range' get specifying range bytes content, e.g.: Range: bytes=0-9 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

[content] {Buffer} file content buffer if file parameter is null or ignore

parameter is null or ignore res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

Get an exists object and store it to the local file

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt' ; await store.get( 'ossdemo/demo.txt' , filepath);

_ Store object to a writestream

await store.get( 'ossdemo/demo.txt' , somestream);

Get an object content buffer

const result = await store.get( 'ossdemo/demo.txt' ); console .log(Buffer.isBuffer(result.content));

Get a processed image and store it to the local file

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.png' ; await store.get( 'ossdemo/demo.png' , filepath, { process : 'image/resize,w_200' });

Get a not exists object

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt' ; await store.get( 'ossdemo/not-exists-demo.txt' , filepath);

Get a historic version object

const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt' ; const versionId = 'versionId string' ; await store.get( 'ossdemo/not-exists-demo.txt' , filepath, { versionId });

Get an object read stream.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [process] {String} image process params, will send with x-oss-process [headers] {Object} extra headers 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified



Success will return the stream instance and response info.

object:

stream {ReadStream} readable stream instance if response status is not 200, stream will be null .

. res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

Get an exists object stream

const result = await store.getStream( 'ossdemo/demo.txt' ); result.stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'some file.txt' ));

Delete an object from the bucket.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If delete object not exists, will also delete success.

example:

Delete an exists object

await store.delete( 'ossdemo/someobject' );

Delete a not exists object

await store.delete( 'ossdemo/some-not-exists-object' );

Delete a history object or deleteMarker

const versionId = 'versionId' ; await store.delete( 'ossdemo/some-not-exists-object' , { versionId });

Copy an object from sourceName to name .

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

sourceName {String} source object name

[sourceBucket] {String} source Bucket. if doesn't exist， sourceBucket is same bucket.

is same bucket. [options] {Object} optional parameters [versionId] {String} the version id of history object [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } If the meta set, will override the source object meta. [headers] {Object} extra headers 'If-Match' do copy if source object etag equal this, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-None-Match' do copy if source object etag not equal this, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Modified-Since' do copy if source object modified after this time, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Unmodified-Since' do copy if source object modified before this time, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError See more: CopyObject



Success will return the copy result in data property.

object:

data {Object} copy result lastModified {String} object last modified GMT string etag {String} object etag contains " , e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If source object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

Copy same bucket object

store.copy( 'newName' , 'oldName' ).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); });

Copy other bucket object

store.copy( 'logo.png' , 'logo.png' , 'other-bucket' ).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); });

Copy historic object

const versionId = 'your verisonId' store.copy( 'logo.png' , 'logo.png' , 'other-bucket' , { versionId }).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); });

Set an exists object meta.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

meta {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } If meta: null , will clean up the exists meta

prefix string e.g.: If , will clean up the exists meta [options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the putMeta result in data property.

data {Object} copy result lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z etag {String} object etag contains " , e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

Update exists object meta

const result = await store.putMeta( 'ossdemo.txt' , { uid : 1 , pid : 'p123' }); console .log(result);

Clean up object meta

await store.putMeta( 'ossdemo.txt' , null );

Delete multi objects in one request.

parameters:

names {Array} object names, max 1000 objects in once. key {String} object name [versionId] {String} the version id of history object or deleteMarker

[options] {Object} optional parameters [quiet] {Boolean} quiet mode or verbose mode, default is false , verbose mode quiet mode: if all objects delete succes, return emtpy response. otherwise return delete error object results. verbose mode: return all object delete results. [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return delete success objects in deleted property. [deleted] {Array} deleted object or deleteMarker info list [Key] {String} object name [VersionId] {String} object versionId [DeleteMarker] {String} generate or delete marker [DeleteMarkerVersionId] {String} marker versionId



res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example: Delete multi objects in quiet mode

const result = await store.deleteMulti([ 'obj1' , 'obj2' , 'obj3' ], { quiet : true });

Delete multi objects in verbose mode

const result = await store.deleteMulti([ 'obj1' , 'obj2' , 'obj3' ]);

Delete multi objects in multiversion

const obj1 = { key : 'key1' , versionId : 'versionId1' } const obj2 = { key : 'key2' , versionId : 'versionId2' } const result = await store.deleteMulti([obj1, obj2]);

List objects in the bucket.

parameters:

[query] {Object} query parameters, default is null [prefix] {String} search object using prefix key [marker] {String} search start from marker , including marker key [delimiter] {String} delimiter search scope e.g. / only search current dir, not including subdir [max-keys] {String|Number} max objects, default is 100 , limit to 1000

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return objects list on objects properties.

objects {Array} object meta info list Each ObjectMeta will contains blow properties: name {String} object name on oss lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z etag {String} object etag contains " , e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE" type {String} object type, e.g.: Normal size {Number} object size, e.g.: 344606 storageClass {String} storage class type, e.g.: Standard owner {Object} object owner, including id and displayName

will contains blow properties: prefixes {Array} prefix list

isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not

nextMarker {String} next marker string

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

List top 10 objects

const result = await store.list(); console .log(result.objects);

List fun/ dir including subdirs objects

const result = await store.list({ prefix : 'fun/' }); console .log(result.objects);

List fun/ dir objects, not including subdirs

const result = await store.list({ prefix : 'fun/' , delimiter : '/' }); console .log(result.objects);

List objects in the bucket.(recommended)

parameters:

[query] {Object} query parameters, default is null [prefix] {String} search object using prefix key [continuation-token] (continuationToken) {String} search start from continuationToken , including continuationToken key [delimiter] {String} delimiter search scope e.g. / only search current dir, not including subdir [max-keys] {String|Number} max objects, default is 100 , limit to 1000 [start-after] {String} specifies the Start-after value from which to start the list. The names of objects are returned in alphabetical order. [fetch-owner] {Boolean} specifies whether to include the owner information in the response.

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return objects list on objects properties.

objects {Array} object meta info list Each ObjectMeta will contains blow properties: name {String} object name on oss url {String} resource url lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z etag {String} object etag contains " , e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE" type {String} object type, e.g.: Normal size {Number} object size, e.g.: 344606 storageClass {String} storage class type, e.g.: Standard owner {Object|null} object owner, including id and displayName

prefixes {Array} prefix list

isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not

nextContinuationToken {String} next continuation-token string

keyCount {Number} The number of keys returned for this request. If Delimiter is specified, KeyCount is the sum of the elements in Key and CommonPrefixes.

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

List top 10 objects

const result = await store.listV2({ 'max-keys' : 10 }); console .log(result.objects);

List fun/ dir including subdirs objects

const result = await store.listV2({ prefix : 'fun/' }); console .log(result.objects);

List fun/ dir objects, not including subdirs

const result = await store.listV2({ prefix : 'fun/' , delimiter : '/' }); console .log(result.objects);

List a/ dir objects, after a/b and not include a/b

const result = await store.listV2({ delimiter : '/' , prefix : 'a/' , 'start-after' : 'a/b' }); console .log(result.objects);

List the version information of all objects in the bucket, including the delete marker (Delete Marker).

parameters:

[query] {Object} query parameters, default is null [prefix] {String} search object using prefix key [versionIdMarker] {String} set the result to return from the version ID marker of the key marker object and sort by the versions [keyMarker] {String} search start from keyMarker , including keyMarker key [encodingType] {String} specifies that the returned content is encoded, and specifies the type of encoding [delimiter] {String} delimiter search scope e.g. / only search current dir, not including subdir [maxKeys] {String|Number} max objects, default is 100 , limit to 1000

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return objects list on objects properties.

objects {Array} object meta info list Each ObjectMeta will contains blow properties: name {String} object name on oss lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z etag {String} object etag contains " , e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE" type {String} object type, e.g.: Normal size {Number} object size, e.g.: 344606 isLatest {Boolean} versionId {String} object versionId storageClass {String} storage class type, e.g.: Standard owner {Object} object owner, including id and displayName

will contains blow properties: deleteMarker {Array} object delete marker info list Each ObjectDeleteMarker name {String} object name on oss lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z versionId {String} object versionId

isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not

nextKeyMarker (nextMarker) {String} next marker string

nextVersionIdMarker (NextVersionIdMarker) {String} next version ID marker string

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

View all versions of objects and deleteMarker of bucket

const result = await store.getBucketVersions(); console .log(result.objects); console .log(result.deleteMarker);

List from key-marker

const result = await store.getBucketVersions({ 'keyMarker' : 'keyMarker' }); console .log(result.objects);

List from the version-id-marker of key-marker

const result = await store.getBucketVersions({ 'versionIdMarker' : 'versionIdMarker' , 'keyMarker' : 'keyMarker' }); console .log(result.objects); console .log(result.deleteMarker);

Create a signature url for download or upload object. When you put object with signatureUrl ,you need to pass Content-Type .Please look at the example.

parameters:

name {String} object name store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [expires] {Number} after expires seconds, the url will become invalid, default is 1800 [method] {String} the HTTP method, default is 'GET' [Content-Type] {String} set the request content type [process] {String} image process params, will send with x-oss-process e.g.: {process: 'image/resize,w_200'} [trafficLimit] {Number} traffic limit, range: 819200 ~ 838860800 . [subResource] {Object} additional signature parameters in url. [response] {Object} set the response headers for download [content-type] {String} set the response content type [content-disposition] {String} set the response content disposition [cache-control] {String} set the response cache control See more: https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/31980.html [callback] {Object} set the callback for the operation url {String} set the url for callback [host] {String} set the host for callback body {String} set the body for callback [contentType] {String} set the type for body [customValue] {Object} set the custom value for callback,eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}



Success will return signature url.

example:

Get signature url for object

const url = store.signatureUrl( 'ossdemo.txt' ); console .log(url); const url = store.signatureUrl( 'ossdemo.txt' , { expires : 3600 , method : 'PUT' }); console .log(url); const url = store.signatureUrl( 'ossdemo.txt' , { expires : 3600 , method : 'PUT' , 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain; charset=UTF-8' , }); console .log(url); const url = store.signatureUrl( 'ossdemo.txt' , { expires : 3600 , response : { 'content-type' : 'text/custom' , 'content-disposition' : 'attachment' } }); console .log(url);

Get a signature url for a processed image

const url = store.signatureUrl( 'ossdemo.png' , { process : 'image/resize,w_200' }); console .log(url); const url = store.signatureUrl( 'ossdemo.png' , { expires : 3600 , process : 'image/resize,w_200' }); console .log(url);

Set object's ACL.

parameters:

name {String} object name

acl {String} acl (private/public-read/public-read-write)

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Set an object's ACL

await store.putACL( 'ossdemo.txt' , 'public-read' );

Set an history object's ACL

const versionId = 'object versionId' await store.putACL( 'ossdemo.txt' , 'public-read' , { versionId });

Get object's ACL.

parameters:

name {String} object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return:

acl {String} acl settiongs string

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Get an object's ACL

const result = await store.getACL( 'ossdemo.txt' ); console .log(result.acl);

Get an history object's ACL

const versionId = 'object versionId' const result = await store.getACL( 'ossdemo.txt' , { versionId }); console .log(result.acl);

Restore Object.

parameters:

name {String} object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object [type] {String} the default type is Archive



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

Restore an object with Archive type

const result = await store.restore( 'ossdemo.txt' ); console .log(result.status);

Restore an object with ColdArchive type

const result = await store.restore( 'ossdemo.txt' ,{ type : 'ColdArchive' }); console .log(result.status);

Days for unfreezing Specifies the days for unfreezing

const result = await store.restore( 'ossdemo.txt' ,{ type : 'ColdArchive' , Days : 2 }); console .log(result.status);

Restore an history object

const versionId = 'object versionId' ; const result = await store.restore( 'ossdemo.txt' , { versionId }); console .log(result.status);

PutSymlink

parameters:

name {String} object name

targetName {String} target object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [storageClass] {String} the storage type include (Standard,IA,Archive) [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see PutSymlink

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

const options = { storageClass : 'IA' , meta : { uid : '1' , slus : 'test.html' } } const result = await store.putSymlink( 'ossdemo.txt' , 'targetName' , options) console .log(result.res)

putSymlink multiversion

const options = { storageClass : 'IA' , meta : { uid : '1' , slus : 'test.html' }, } const result = await store.putSymlink( 'ossdemo.txt' , 'targetName' , options) console .log(result.res.headers[ 'x-oss-version-id' ])

GetSymlink

parameters:

name {String} object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters

[versionId] {String} the version id of history object

Success will return

targetName {String} target object name

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



example:

const result = await store.getSymlink( 'ossdemo.txt' ) console .log(result.targetName)

for history object

const versionId = 'object versionId' ; const result = await store.getSymlink( 'ossdemo.txt' , { versionId }) console .log(result.targetName)

Before transmitting data in the Multipart Upload mode, you must call the Initiate Multipart Upload interface to notify the OSS to initiate a Multipart Upload event. The Initiate Multipart Upload interface returns a globally unique Upload ID created by the OSS server to identify this Multipart Upload event.

parameters:

name {String} object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [mime] Mime file type e.g.: application/octet-stream [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string [headers] {Object} extra headers 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT [x-oss-server-side-encryption] Specify the server-side encryption algorithm used to upload each part of this object,Type: string, Valid value: AES256 x-oss-server-side-encryption: AES256

if use in browser you should be set cors expose header x-oss-server-side-encryption See more: InitiateMultipartUpload



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers [x-oss-server-side-encryption] if set request header x-oss-server-side-encryption, will return size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

bucket {String} bucket name

name {String} object name store on OSS

uploadId {String} upload id, use for uploadPart, completeMultipart

example:

const result = await store.initMultipartUpload( 'object' ); console .log(result);

After initiating a Multipart Upload event, you can upload data in parts based on the specified object name and Upload ID.

parameters:

name {String} object name

uploadId {String} get by initMultipartUpload api

partNo {Number} range is 1-10000, If this range is exceeded, OSS returns the InvalidArgument's error code.

file {File|String} is File or FileName, the whole file

Multipart Upload requires that the size of any Part other than the last Part is greater than 100KB.

In Node you can use File or FileName, but in browser you only can use File.

Multipart Upload requires that the size of any Part other than the last Part is greater than 100KB. In Node you can use File or FileName, but in browser you only can use File. start {Number} part start bytes e.g: 102400

end {Number} part end bytes e.g: 204800

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

name {String} object name store on OSS

etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

example:

const name = 'object' ; const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name); const uploadId = result.uploadId; const file; const partSize = 100 * 1024 ; const fileSize = 10 * partSize; const dones = []; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; i++) { const start = partSize * (i -1 ); const end = Math .min(start + partSize, fileSize); const part = await store.uploadPart(name, uploadId, i, file, start, end); dones.push({ number : i, etag : part.etag }); console .log(part); }

Using Upload Part Copy, you can copy data from an existing object and upload a part of the data. When copying a file larger than 1 GB, you must use the Upload Part Copy method. If you want to copy a file smaller than 1 GB, see Copy Object.

parameters:

name {String} object name

uploadId {String} get by initMultipartUpload api

partNo {Number} range is 1-10000, If this range is exceeded, OSS returns the InvalidArgument's error code.

range {String} Multipart Upload requires that the size of any Part other than the last Part is greater than 100KB, range value like 0-102400

sourceData {Object} sourceKey {String} the source object name sourceBucketName {String} the source bucket name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [versionId] {String} the version id of history object [headers] {Object} The following request header is used for the source objects specified by x-oss-copy-source. [x-oss-copy-source-if-match] default none

If the ETAG value of the source object is equal to the ETAG value provided by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message. [x-oss-copy-source-if-none-match] default none

If the source object has not been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message. [x-oss-copy-source-if-unmodified-since] default none

If the time specified by the received parameter is the same as or later than the modification time of the file, the system transfers the file normally, and returns 200 OK; otherwise, the system returns 412 Precondition Failed. [x-oss-copy-source-if-modified-since] default none

If the source object has been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

name {String} object name store on OSS

etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

example:

const name = 'object' ; const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name); const partSize = 100 * 1024 ; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; i++) { const start = partSize * (i -1 ); const end = Math .min(start + partSize, fileSize); const range = start + '-' + (end - 1 ); const part = await store.uploadPartCopy(name, result.uploadId, i, range, { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }); console .log(part); }

use history object to uploadPartCopy

const versionId = 'object versionId' ; const name = 'object' ; const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name); const partSize = 100 * 1024 ; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; i++) { const start = partSize * (i -1 ); const end = Math .min(start + partSize, fileSize); const range = start + '-' + (end - 1 ); const part = await store.uploadPartCopy(name, result.uploadId, i, range, { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }, { versionId }); console .log(part); }

After uploading all data parts, you must call the Complete Multipart Upload API to complete Multipart Upload for the entire file.

parameters:

name {String} object name

uploadId {String} get by initMultipartUpload api

parts {Array} more part {Object} from uploadPartCopy, , each in the structure: number {Number} partNo etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see

url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL. [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests. body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var). [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value. [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values

e.g.: var customValue = { var1 : 'value1' , var2 : 'value2' } [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see CompleteMultipartUpload



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

bucket {String} bucket name

name {String} object name store on OSS

etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

data {Object} callback server response data , sdk use JSON.parse() return

example:

const name = 'object' ; const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name); const file; const fileSize; const partSize = 100 * 1024 ; const done = []; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; i++) { const start = partSize * (i -1 ); const end = Math .min(start + partSize, fileSize); const data = file.slice(start, end); const part = yield store.uploadPart(name, result.uploadId, i, data); console .log(part); done.push({ number : i, etag : part.res.headers.etag }); } const completeData = await store.completeMultipartUpload(name, result.uploadId, done); console .log(completeData);

Upload file with OSS multipart.

this function contains initMultipartUpload, uploadPart, completeMultipartUpload. When you use multipartUpload api，if you encounter problems with ConnectionTimeoutError, you should handle ConnectionTimeoutError in your business code. How to resolve ConnectionTimeoutError, you can decrease partSize size 、 Increase timeout 、Retry request , or give tips in your business code;

parameters:

name {String} object name

file {String|File(only support Browser)|Blob(only support Browser)|Buffer} file path or HTML5 Web File or web Blob or content buffer

[options] {Object} optional args [parallel] {Number} the number of parts to be uploaded in parallel [partSize] {Number} the suggested size for each part, defalut 1024 * 1024 (1MB), minimum 100 * 1024 (100KB) [progress] {Function} function | async | Promise, the progress callback called after each successful upload of one part, it will be given three parameters: (percentage {Number}, checkpoint {Object}, res {Object}) [checkpoint] {Object} the checkpoint to resume upload, if this is provided, it will continue the upload from where interrupted, otherwise a new multipart upload will be created. file {File} The file object selected by the user, if the browser is restarted, it needs the user to manually trigger the settings name {String} object key fileSize {Number} file size partSize {Number} part size uploadId {String} upload id doneParts {Array} An array of pieces that have been completed, including the object structure as follows number {Number} part number etag {String} part etag [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string [mime] {String} custom mime , will send with Content-Type entity header [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see

url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL. [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests. body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var). [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value. [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values

e.g.: var customValue = { var1 : 'value1' , var2 : 'value2' } [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT NOTE : Some headers are disabled in browser [timeout] {Number} Milliseconds before a request is considered to be timed out [disabledMD5] {Boolean} default true, it just work in Browser. if false,it means that MD5 is automatically calculated for uploaded files. NOTE: Synchronous computing tasks will block the main process



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

bucket {String} bucket name

name name {String} object name store on OSS

etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

data {Object} callback server response data, sdk use JSON.parse() return

example:

Upload using multipart

const result = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' ); let savedCpt; console .log(result); const result = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { parallel : 4 , partSize : 1024 * 1024 , progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); savedCpt = cpt; console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } }); const result = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { checkpoint : savedCpt, progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } });

multipartUpload progress example

async function asyncProgress ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } const result1 = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { progress : asyncProgress }); function progress ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } const result2 = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { progress : progress });

multipartUpload with abort

tips: abort multipartUpload support on node and browser

let abortCheckpoint; store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { abortCheckpoint = cpt; } }).then( res => { }.catch( err => { if (err.name === 'abort' ) { console .log( 'error: ' , err.message) } })) store.abortMultipartUpload(abortCheckpoint.name, abortCheckpoint.uploadId)

multipartUpload with cancel

tips: cancel multipartUpload support on node and browser

try { const result = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { checkpoint : savedCpt, progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } }); } catch (err) { if (store.isCancel()) { } } store.cancel();

multipartUpload with capture ConnectionTimeoutError error

try { const result = await store.multipartUpload( 'object' , '/tmp/file' , { checkpoint : savedCpt, progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } }); } catch (err) { if (err.code === 'ConnectionTimeoutError' ) { console .log( "Woops,Woops ,timeout error!!!" ); } }

Copy file with OSS multipart.

this function contains head, initMultipartUpload, uploadPartCopy, completeMultipartUpload.

When copying a file larger than 1 GB, you should use the Upload Part Copy method. If you want to copy a file smaller than 1 GB, see Copy Object.

parameters:

name {String} object name

file {String|File} file path or HTML5 Web File

[options] {Object} optional args [timeout] {Number} Milliseconds before a request is considered to be timed out [parallel] {Number} the number of parts to be uploaded in parallel [partSize] {Number} the suggested size for each part, defalut 1024 * 1024 (1MB), minimum 100 * 1024 (100KB) [versionId] {String} the version id of history object [progress] {Function} function | async | Promise, the progress callback called after each successful upload of one part, it will be given three parameters: (percentage {Number}, checkpoint {Object}, res {Object}) [checkpoint] {Object} the checkpoint to resume upload, if this is provided, it will continue the upload from where interrupted, otherwise a new multipart upload will be created. [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT NOTE : Some headers are disabled in browser [copyheaders] {Object} only uploadPartCopy api used, detail see [x-oss-copy-source-if-match] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none

If the ETAG value of the source object is equal to the ETAG value provided by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message. [x-oss-copy-source-if-none-match] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none

If the source object has not been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message. [x-oss-copy-source-if-unmodified-since] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none

If the time specified by the received parameter is the same as or later than the modification time of the file, the system transfers the file normally, and returns 200 OK; otherwise, the system returns 412 Precondition Failed. [x-oss-copy-source-if-modified-since] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none

If the source object has been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

bucket {String} bucket name

name name {String} object name store on OSS

etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

example:

Copy using multipart

const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy( 'object' , { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }); let savedCpt; console .log(result); const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy( 'object' , { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }, { parallel : 4 , partSize : 1024 * 1024 , progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); savedCpt = cpt; console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } }); console .log(result); const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy( 'object' , { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }, { checkpoint : savedCpt, progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } }); console .log(result);

multipartUploadCopy with abort

let abortCheckpoint; store.multipartUploadCopy( 'object' , { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }, { progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { abortCheckpoint = cpt; } }).then( res => { }.catch( err => { if (err.name === 'abort' ) { console .log( 'error: ' , err.message) } })) store.abortMultipartUpload(abortCheckpoint.name, abortCheckpoint.uploadId)

multipartUploadCopy with cancel

try { const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy( 'object' , { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }, { checkpoint : savedCpt, progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); } }); } catch (err) { if (store.isCancel()) { } } store.cancel();

multipartUploadCopy with versionId

const versionId = 'object versionId' const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy( 'object' , { sourceKey : 'sourceKey' , sourceBucketName : 'sourceBucketName' }, { checkpoint : savedCpt, progress : function ( p, cpt, res ) { console .log(p); console .log(cpt); console .log(res.headers[ 'x-oss-request-id' ]); }, versionId });

The ListParts command can be used to list all successfully uploaded parts mapped to a specific upload ID, i.e.: those not completed and not aborted.

parameters:

name {String} object key

uploadId {String} upload ID from initMultipartUpload api

[query] {Object} query parameters [max-parts] {Number} The maximum part number in the response of the OSS. default value: 1000. [part-number-marker] {Number} Starting position of a specific list. A part is listed only when the part number is greater than the value of this parameter. [encoding-type] {String} Specify the encoding of the returned content and the encoding type. Optional value: url

[options] {Object} optional args [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

uploadId {String} upload ID

bucket {String} Specify the bucket name.

name {String} object name

PartNumberMarker {Number} Starting position of the part numbers in the listing result.

nextPartNumberMarker {Number} If not all results are returned this time, the response request includes the NextPartNumberMarker element to indicate the value of PartNumberMarker in the next request.

maxParts {Number} upload ID

isTruncated {Boolean} Whether the returned result list for List Parts is truncated. The “true” indicates that not all results are returned; “false” indicates that all results are returned.

parts {Array} The container that saves part information, each in the structure: PartNumber {Number} Part number. LastModified {Date} Time when a part is uploaded. ETag {String} ETag value in the content of the uploaded part. Size {Number} Size of the uploaded part.



example:

List uploaded part

const result = await store.listParts( 'objcet' , 'uploadId' , { 'max-parts' : 1000 }); console .log(result);

List on-going multipart uploads, i.e.: those not completed and not aborted.

parameters:

query {Object} query parameters [prefix] {String} the object key prefix [max-uploads] {Number} the max uploads to return [key-marker] {String} the object key marker, if upload-id-marker is not provided, return uploads with key > marker , otherwise return uploads with key >= marker && uploadId > id-marker [upload-id-marker] {String} the upload id marker, must be used WITH key-marker

[options] {Object} optional args [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



example:

List on-going multipart uploads

const result = await store.listUploads({ 'max-uploads' : 100 , 'key-marker' : 'my-object' , 'upload-id-marker' : 'upload-id' }); console .log(result);

Abort a multipart upload for object.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

uploadId {String} the upload id

[options] {Object} optional args [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



example:

Abort a multipart upload

const result = await store.abortMultipartUpload( 'object' , 'upload-id' ); console .log(result);

get postObject params

parameters:

policy {JSON or Object} policy must contain expiration and conditions.

Success will return postObject Api params.

Object:

OSSAccessKeyId {String}

Signature {String}

policy {Object} response info

Obtains the tags of an object.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

[options] {Object} optional args [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return the channel information.

object:

tag {Object} the tag of object

res {Object} response info

Configures or updates the tags of an object.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

tag {Object} tag, eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}

[options] {Object} optional args [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return the channel information.

object:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Deletes the tag of a specified object.

parameters:

name {String} the object name

tag {Object} tag, eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}

[options] {Object} optional args [versionId] {String} the version id of history object



Success will return the channel information.

object:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

Persistency indicates that images are asynchronously stored in the specified Bucket

parameters:

sourceObject {String} source object name

targetObject {String} target object name

process {String} process string

[targetBucket] {String} target bucket

Success will return the channel information.

object:

status {Number} response status

res {Object} response info

const sourceObject = 'a.png' const targetObject = 'b.png' const process = 'image/watermark,text_aGVsbG8g5Zu+54mH5pyN5Yqh77yB,color_ff6a00' await this .store.processObjectSave(sourceObject, targetObject, process);

RTMP Operations

All operations function is [async], except getRtmpUrl .

async function format: async functionName(...) .

Create a live channel.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

conf {Object} the channel config [Description] {String} the channel description [Status] {String} the channel status: 'enabled' or 'disabled' [Target] {Object} [Type] {String} the data type for the channel, only 'HLS' is supported now [FragDuration] {Number} duration of a 'ts' segment [FragCount] {Number} the number of 'ts' segments in a 'm3u8' [PlaylistName] {String} the 'm3u8' name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the channel information.

object:

publishUrls {Array} the publish urls

playUrls {Array} the play urls

res {Object} response info

example:

Create a live channel

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const conf = { Description : 'this is channel 1' , Status : 'enabled' , Target : { Type : 'HLS' , FragDuration : '10' , FragCount : '5' , PlaylistName : 'playlist.m3u8' } }; const r = await this .store.putChannel(cid, conf); console .log(r);

Get live channel info.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the channel information.

object:

data {Object} channel info, same as conf in .putChannel

res {Object} response info

example:

Get live channel info

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const r = await this .store.getChannel(cid); console .log(r);

Delete a live channel.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the response infomation.

object:

res {Object} response info

example:

Delete a live channel

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const r = await this .store.deleteChannel(cid); console .log(r);

Change the live channel status.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

status {String} the status: 'enabled' or 'disabled'

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the response information.

object:

res {Object} response info

example:

Disable a live channel

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const r = await this .store.putChannelStatus(cid, 'disabled' ); console .log(r);

Get the live channel status.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the channel status information.

object:

data {Object} Status {String} the channel status: 'Live' or 'Idle' [ConnectedTime] {String} the connected time of rtmp pushing [RemoteAddr] {String} the remote addr of rtmp pushing [Video] {Object} the video parameters (Width/Height/FrameRate/Bandwidth/Codec) [Audio] {Object} the audio parameters (Bandwidth/SampleRate/Codec)

res {Object} response info

example:

Get a live channel status

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const r = await this .store.getChannelStatus(cid); console .log(r);

List channels.

parameters:

query {Object} parameters for list prefix {String}: the channel id prefix (returns channels with this prefix) marker {String}: the channle id marker (returns channels after this id) max-keys {Number}: max number of channels to return

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the channel list.

object:

channels {Array} the channels, each in the structure: Name {String} the channel id Description {String} the channel description Status {String} the channel status LastModified {String} the last modification time of the channel PublishUrls {Array} the publish urls for the channel PlayUrls {Array} the play urls for the channel

nextMarker: result.data.NextMarker || null,

isTruncated: result.data.IsTruncated === 'true'

res {Object} response info

example:

List live channels

const r = await this .store.listChannels({ prefix : 'my-channel' , 'max-keys' : 3 }); console .log(r);

Get the live channel history.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the history information.

object:

records {Object} the pushing records, each in the structure: StartTime {String} the start time EndTime {String} the end time RemoteAddr {String} the remote addr

res {Object} response info

example:

Get the live channel history

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const r = await this .store.getChannelHistory(cid); console .log(r);

Create a VOD playlist for the channel.

parameters:

id {String} the channel id

name {String} the playlist name

time {Object} the duration time startTime {Number} the start time in epoch seconds endTime {Number} the end time in epoch seconds

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the response information.

object:

res {Object} response info

example:

Create a vod playlist of a live channel

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const r = await this .store.createVod(cid, 're-play' , { startTime : 1460464870 , endTime : 1460465877 }); console .log(r);

Get signatured rtmp url for publishing.

parameters:

channelId {String} the channel id

[options] {Object} optional parameters [expires] {Number} the expire time in seconds of the url [params] {Object} the additional paramters for url, e.g.: {playlistName: 'play.m3u8'} [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the rtmp url.

example:

Get a rtmp url.

const cid = 'my-channel' ; const url = this .store.getRtmpUrl( this .cid, { params : { playlistName : 'play.m3u8' }, expires : 3600 }); console .log(url);

Create A Image Service Instance

Each Image Service instance required accessKeyId , accessKeySecret , bucket and imageHost .

Create a Image service instance.

options:

imageHost {String} your image service domain that binding to a OSS bucket

accessKeyId {String} access key you create on aliyun console website

accessKeySecret {String} access secret you create

bucket {String} the default bucket you want to access If you don't have any bucket, please use putBucket() create one first.

create one first. [region] {String} the bucket data region location, please see Data Regions, default is oss-cn-hangzhou Current available: oss-cn-hangzhou , oss-cn-qingdao , oss-cn-beijing , oss-cn-hongkong and oss-cn-shenzhen

Current available: , , , and [internal] {Boolean} access OSS with aliyun internal network or not, default is false If your servers are running on aliyun too, you can set true to save lot of money.

If your servers are running on aliyun too, you can set to save lot of money. [timeout] {String|Number} instance level timeout for all operations, default is 60s

example:

const oss = require ( 'ali-oss' ); const imgClient = oss.ImageClient({ accessKeyId : 'your access key' , accessKeySecret : 'your access secret' , bucket : 'my_image_bucket' imageHost : 'thumbnail.myimageservice.com' });

Image Operations

All operations function is [async], except imgClient.signatureUrl .

async function format: async functionName(...) .

Get an image from the image channel.

parameters:

name {String} image object name with operation style store on OSS

[file] {String|WriteStream} file path or WriteStream instance to store the image If file is null or ignore this parameter, function will return info contains content property.

is null or ignore this parameter, function will return info contains property. [options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

[content] {Buffer} file content buffer if file parameter is null or ignore

parameter is null or ignore res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

Get an exists image with a style and store it to the local file

const imagepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.jpg' ; await imgClient.get( 'ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h' , filepath);

_ Store image to a writestream

await imgClient.get( 'ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h' , somestream);

Get an image content buffer

const result = await imgClient.get( 'ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h' ); console .log(Buffer.isBuffer(result.content));

Get a not exists object or a not image object

const imagepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.jpg' ; await imgClient.get( 'ossdemo/not-exists-demo.jpg@200w_200h' , filepath);

Get an image read stream.

parameters:

name {String} image object name with operation style store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout [headers] {Object} extra headers 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified



Success will return the stream instance and response info.

object:

stream {ReadStream} readable stream instance if response status is not 200, stream will be null .

. res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)



If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

Get an exists image object stream

const result = await imgClient.getStream( 'ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h' ); result.stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'some demo.jpg' ));

Get a image exif info by image object name from the image channel.

parameters:

name {String} image object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

data {Object} image exif object

If object don't have exif, will throw 400 BadRequest.

example:

const result = await imgClient.getExif( 'demo.jpg' );

Get a image info and exif info by image object name from the image channel.

parameters:

name {String} image object name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

data {Object} image exif object

example:

const result = await imgClient.getInfo( 'demo.jpg' );

Get a style by name from the image channel.

parameters:

name {String} image style name

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

data {Object} styles object Name {String} style name Content {String} style content CreateTime {String} style create time LastModifyTime {String} style last modify time



example:

const result = await imgClient.getStyle( '400' );

Get all styles from the image channel.

parameters:

[options] {Object} optional parameters [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return the info contains response.

object:

res {Object} response info, including status {Number} response status headers {Object} response headers size {Number} response size rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

data {Array} styles array, a style object: Name {String} style name Content {String} style content CreateTime {String} style create time LastModifyTime {String} style last modify time



example:

const result = await imgClient.listStyle();

Create a signature url for directly download.

parameters:

name {String} image object name with operation style store on OSS

[options] {Object} optional parameters [expires] {Number} after expires seconds, the url will become invalid, default is 1800 [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout



Success will return full signature url.

example:

const url = imgClient.signatureUrl( ' ' );

Cluster Mode

Cluster mode now only support object operations.

const Cluster = require ( 'ali-oss' ).ClusterClient; const client = Cluster({ cluster : [{ host : 'host1' , accessKeyId : 'id1' , accessKeySecret : 'secret1' }, { host : 'host2' , accessKeyId : 'id2' , accessKeySecret : 'secret2' }], schedule : 'masterSlave' , }); client.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err.stack); }); client.ready( function ( ) { console .log( 'cluster client init ready, go ahead!' ); });

Get Methods

Will choose an alive client by schedule( masterSlave or roundRobin ).

client.get()

client.head()

client.getStream()

client.list()

client.signatureUrl()

client.chooseAvailable() - choose an available client by schedule.

- choose an available client by schedule. client.getACL()

Put Methods

Will put to all clients.

client.put()

client.putStream()

client.delete()

client.deleteMulti()

client.copy()

client.putMeta()

client.putACL()

client.restore()

Known Errors

Each error return by OSS server will contains these properties:

name {String} error name

message {String} error message

requestId {String} uuid for this request, if you meet some unhandled problem, you can send this request id to OSS engineer to find out what's happend.

hostId {String} OSS cluster name for this request

The following table lists the OSS error codes:

