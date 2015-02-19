openbase logo
Readme

oss-js-sdk

NPM version build status coverage David deps

aliyun OSS(Object Storage Service) js client for Node and Browser env.

NOTE： For SDK 5.X document, please go to README.md

Install

npm install ali-oss --save

Compatibility

Node

Node.js >= 8.0.0 required. You can use 4.x in Node.js < 8.

Browser

  • IE >= 10 & Edge
  • Major versions of Chrome/Firefox/Safari
  • Major versions of Android/iOS/WP

Note:

  • For Lower browsers you can refer to PostObject, if you want to see more practices ,please refer to Web Post

QA

You can join DingDing Talk Group, Group Link

License

MIT

OSS Usage

OSS, Object Storage Service. Equal to well known Amazon S3.

All operation use es7 async/await to implement. All api is async function.

Summary

Node Usage

Compatibility

  • Node: >= 8.0.0

Basic usage

1.install SDK using npm

npm install ali-oss --save

2.for example:

const OSS = require('ali-oss');
const client = new OSS({
  region: '<oss region>',
  accessKeyId: '<Your accessKeyId>',
  accessKeySecret: '<Your accessKeySecret>',
  bucket: '<Your bucket name>'
});

Browser Usage

You can use most of the functionalities of ali-oss in browser with some exceptions:

  • put object with streaming: no chunked encoding, we use multipart upload instead
  • get object to local file: we cannot manipulate file system in browser, we provide signed object url for downloading needs
  • bucket operations(listBuckets, putBucketLogging, etc) will fail: OSS server currently do not support CORS requests for bucket operations (will probably be fixed later)

Compatibility

  • IE >= 10 & Edge
  • Major versions of Chrome/Firefox/Safari
  • Major versions of Android/iOS/WP

    Note: Because some browsers do not support promises, you need to introduce promise compatible libraries.
    For example: IE10 and IE11 need to introduce a promise-polyfill.

Setup

Bucket setup

As browser-side javascript involves CORS operations. You need to setup your bucket CORS rules to allow CORS operations:

  • set allowed origins to '*'
  • allowed methods to 'PUT, GET, POST, DELETE, HEAD'
  • set allowed headers to '*'
  • expose 'ETag' in expose headers

STS setup

As we don't want to expose the accessKeyId/accessKeySecret in the browser, a common practice is to use STS to grant temporary access.

Basic usage

Include the sdk lib in the <script> tag and you have OSS available for creating client.

 // x.x.x The specific version number represented
 // we recommend introducing offline resources, because the usability of online resources depends on the stability of the cdn server.
 <!-- Introducing online resources -->
 <script src="http://gosspublic.alicdn.com/aliyun-oss-sdk-x.x.x.min.js"></script>
 <!-- Introducing offline resources -->
 <script src="./aliyun-oss-sdk-x.x.x.min.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript">
  const client = new OSS({
    region: 'oss-cn-hangzhou',
    accessKeyId: '<access-key-id>',
    accessKeySecret: '<access-key-secret>',
    bucket: '<bucket-name>',
    stsToken: '<security-token>'
  });

  client.list().then((result) => {
    console.log('objects: %j', result.objects);
    return client.put('my-obj', new OSS.Buffer('hello world'));
  }).then((result) => {
    console.log('put result: %j', result);
    return client.get('my-obj');
  }).then((result) => {
    console.log('get result: %j', result.content.toString());
  });
</script>

The full sample can be found here.

How to build

npm run build-dist

And see the build artifacts under dist/.

Data Regions

OSS current data regions.

regioncountrycityendpointinternal endpoint
oss-cn-hangzhouChinaHangZhouoss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.comoss-cn-hangzhou-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-cn-shanghaiChinaShangHaioss-cn-shanghai.aliyuncs.comoss-cn-shanghai-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-cn-qingdaoChinaQingDaooss-cn-qingdao.aliyuncs.comoss-cn-qingdao-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-cn-beijingChinaBeiJingoss-cn-beijing.aliyuncs.comoss-cn-beijing-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-cn-shenzhenChinaShenZhenoss-cn-shenzhen.aliyuncs.comoss-cn-shenzhen-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-cn-hongkongChinaHongKongoss-cn-hongkong.aliyuncs.comoss-cn-hongkong-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-us-west-1USSilicon Valleyoss-us-west-1.aliyuncs.comoss-us-west-1-internal.aliyuncs.com
oss-ap-southeast-1SingaporeSingaporeoss-ap-southeast-1.aliyuncs.comoss-ap-southeast-1-internal.aliyuncs.com

Create Account

Go to OSS website, create a new account for new user.

After account created, you can create the OSS instance and get the accessKeyId and accessKeySecret.

Create A Bucket Instance

Each OSS instance required accessKeyId, accessKeySecret and bucket.

oss(options)

Create a Bucket store instance.

options:

  • accessKeyId {String} access key you create on aliyun console website
  • accessKeySecret {String} access secret you create
  • [stsToken] {String} used by temporary authorization, detail see
  • [refreshSTSToken] {Function} used by auto set stsTokenaccessKeyIdaccessKeySecret when sts info expires. return value must be object contains stsTokenaccessKeyIdaccessKeySecret
  • [refreshSTSTokenInterval] {number} use time (ms) of refresh STSToken interval it should be less than sts info expire interval, default is 300000ms(5min) when sts info expires. return value must be object contains stsTokenaccessKeyIdaccessKeySecret
  • [bucket] {String} the default bucket you want to access If you don't have any bucket, please use putBucket() create one first.
  • [endpoint] {String} oss region domain. It takes priority over region. Set as extranet domain name, intranet domain name, accelerated domain name, etc. according to different needs. please see endpoints
  • [region] {String} the bucket data region location, please see Data Regions, default is oss-cn-hangzhou.
  • [internal] {Boolean} access OSS with aliyun internal network or not, default is false. If your servers are running on aliyun too, you can set true to save lot of money.
  • [secure] {Boolean} instruct OSS client to use HTTPS (secure: true) or HTTP (secure: false) protocol.
  • [timeout] {String|Number} instance level timeout for all operations, default is 60s.
  • [cname] {Boolean}, default false, access oss with custom domain name. if true, you can fill endpoint field with your custom domain name,
  • [isRequestPay] {Boolean}, default false, whether request payer function of the bucket is open, if true, will send headers 'x-oss-request-payer': 'requester' to oss server. the details you can see requestPay
  • [useFetch] {Boolean}, default false, it just work in Browser, if true,it means upload object with fetch mode ,else XMLHttpRequest
  • [enableProxy] {Boolean}, Enable proxy request, default is false.
  • [proxy] {String | Object}, proxy agent uri or options, default is null.
  • [retryMax] {Number}, used by auto retry send request count when request error is net error or timeout. NOTE: Not support put with stream, putStream, append with stream because the stream can only be consumed once
  • [maxSockets] {Number} Maximum number of sockets to allow per host. Default is infinity

example:

  1. basic usage
const OSS = require('ali-oss');

const store = new OSS({
  accessKeyId: 'your access key',
  accessKeySecret: 'your access secret',
  bucket: 'your bucket name',
  region: 'oss-cn-hangzhou'
});
  1. use accelerate endpoint
  • Global accelerate endpoint: oss-accelerate.aliyuncs.com
  • Accelerate endpoint of regions outside mainland China: oss-accelerate-overseas.aliyuncs.com
const OSS = require('ali-oss');

const store = new OSS({
  accessKeyId: 'your access key',
  accessKeySecret: 'your access secret',
  bucket: 'your bucket name',
  endpoint: 'oss-accelerate.aliyuncs.com',
});
  1. use custom domain
const OSS = require('ali-oss');

const store = new OSS({
  accessKeyId: 'your access key',
  accessKeySecret: 'your access secret',
  cname: true,
  endpoint: 'your custome domain',
});
  1. use STS and refreshSTSToken
const OSS = require('ali-oss');

const store = new OSS({
  accessKeyId: 'your STS key',
  accessKeySecret: 'your STS secret',
  stsToken: 'your STS token',
  refreshSTSToken: async () => {
    const info = await fetch('you sts server');
    return {
      accessKeyId: info.accessKeyId,
      accessKeySecret: info.accessKeySecret,
      stsToken: info.stsToken
    }
  },
  refreshSTSTokenInterval: 300000
});
  1. retry request with stream
for (let i = 0; i <= store.options.retryMax; i++) {
  try {
    const result = await store.putStream("<example-object>", fs.createReadStream("<example-path>"));
    console.log(result);
    break; // break if success
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e);
  }
}

Bucket Operations

.listBuckets(query[, options])

List buckets in this account.

parameters:

  • [query] {Object} query parameters, default is null
    • [prefix] {String} search buckets using prefix key
    • [marker] {String} search start from marker, including marker key
    • [max-keys] {String|Number} max buckets, default is 100, limit to 1000
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return buckets list on buckets properties.

  • buckets {Array} bucket meta info list Each BucketMeta will contains blow properties:
    • name {String} bucket name
    • region {String} bucket store data region, e.g.: oss-cn-hangzhou-a
    • creationDate {String} bucket create GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z
    • storageClass {String} e.g.: Standard, IA, Archive
  • owner {Object} object owner, including id and displayName
  • isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not
  • nextMarker {String} next marker string
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • List top 10 buckets
store.listBuckets({
  "max-keys": 10
}).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

.putBucket(name[, options])

Create a new bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name If bucket exists and not belong to current account, will throw BucketAlreadyExistsError. If bucket not exists, will create a new bucket and set it's ACL.
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [acl] {String} include private,public-read,public-read-write
    • [storageClass] {String} the storage type include (Standard,IA,Archive)
    • [dataRedundancyType] {String} default LRS, include LRS,ZRS
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return the bucket name on bucket properties.

  • bucket {String} bucket name
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Create a bucket name helloworld location on HongKong
store.putBucket('helloworld').then((result) => {
  // use it by default
  store.useBucket('helloworld');
});
  • Create a bucket name helloworld location on HongKong StorageClass Archive
await store.putBucket('helloworld', { StorageClass: 'Archive' });
// use it by default
store.useBucket('helloworld');

.deleteBucket(name[, options])

Delete an empty bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name If bucket is not empty, will throw BucketNotEmptyError. If bucket is not exists, will throw NoSuchBucketError.
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Delete the exists 'helloworld' bucket on 'oss-cn-hongkong'
store.deleteBucket('helloworld').then((result) => {});

.useBucket(name)

Use the bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name

example:

  • Use helloworld as the default bucket
store.useBucket('helloworld');

.getBucketInfo(name)

Get bucket information,include CreationDate、ExtranetEndpoint、IntranetEndpoint、Location、Name、StorageClass、 Owner、AccessControlList、Versioning

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name

example:

  • Use helloworld as the default bucket
store.getBucketInfo('helloworld').then( (res) => {
  console.log(res.bucket)
})

.getBucketLocation(name)

Get bucket location

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name

example:

  • Use helloworld as the default bucket
store.getBucketLocation('helloworld').then( (res) => {
  console.log(res.location)
})

.putBucketACL(name, acl[, options])

Update the bucket ACL.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • acl {String} access control list, current available: public-read-write, public-read and private
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Set bucket helloworld to public-read-write
store.putBucketACL('helloworld', 'public-read-write').then((result) => {
});

.getBucketACL(name[, options])

Get the bucket ACL.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • acl {String} acl settiongs string
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Get bucket helloworld
store.getBucketACL('helloworld').then((result) => {
  console.log(result.acl);
});

.putBucketLogging(name, prefix[, options])

Update the bucket logging settings. Log file will create every one hour and name format: <prefix><bucket>-YYYY-mm-DD-HH-MM-SS-UniqueString.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [prefix] {String} prefix path name to store the log files
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Enable bucket helloworld logging and save with prefix logs/
store.putBucketLogging('helloworld', 'logs/').then((result) => {
});

.getBucketLogging(name[, options])

Get the bucket logging settings.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • enable {Boolean} enable logging or not
  • prefix {String} prefix path name to store the log files, maybe null
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Get bucket helloworld logging settings
store.getBucketLogging('helloworld').then((result) => {
  console.log(result.enable, result.prefix);
});

.deleteBucketLogging(name[, options])

Delete the bucket logging settings.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.putBucketWebsite(name, config[, options])

Set the bucket as a static website.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • config {Object} website config, contains blow properties:
    • index {String} default page, e.g.: index.html
    • [error] {String} error page, e.g.: 'error.html'
    • [supportSubDir] {String} default vaule false
    • [type] {String} default value 0
    • [routingRules] {Array} RoutingRules
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

store.putBucketWebsite('hello', {
  index: 'index.html'
}).then((result) => {
});

.getBucketWebsite(name[, options])

Get the bucket website config.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • index {String} index page
  • error {String} error page, maybe null
  • supportSubDir {String}
  • type {String}
  • routingRules {Array}
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.deleteBucketWebsite(name[, options])

Delete the bucket website config.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.putBucketReferer(name, allowEmpty, referers[, options])

Set the bucket request Referer white list.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • allowEmpty {Boolean} allow empty request referer or not
  • referers {Array} Referer white list, e.g.:
    [
  'https://npm.taobao.org',
  'http://cnpmjs.org'
]
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

store.putBucketReferer('hello', false, [
  'https://npm.taobao.org',
  'http://cnpmjs.org'
]).then((result) => {
});

.getBucketReferer(name[, options])

Get the bucket request Referer white list.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • allowEmpty {Boolean} allow empty request referer or not
  • referers {Array} Referer white list
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.deleteBucketReferer(name[, options])

Delete the bucket request Referer white list.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.putBucketLifecycle(name, rules[, options])

Set the bucket object lifecycle.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • rules {Array} rule config list, each Rule will contains blow properties:
    • [id] {String} rule id, if not set, OSS will auto create it with random string.
    • prefix {String} store prefix
    • status {String} rule status, allow values: Enabled or Disabled
    • [expiration] {Object} specifies the expiration attribute of the lifecycle rules for the object.
      • [days] {Number|String} expire after the days
      • [createdBeforeDate] {String} expire date, e.g.: 2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z
      • [expiredObjectDeleteMarker] {String} value true createdBeforeDate and days and expiredObjectDeleteMarker must have one.
    • [abortMultipartUpload] {Object} Specifies the expiration attribute of the multipart upload tasks that are not complete.
      • [days] {Number|String} expire after the days
      • [createdBeforeDate] {String} expire date, e.g.: 2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z createdBeforeDate and days must have one.
    • [transition] {Object} Specifies the time when an object is converted to the IA or archive storage class during a valid life cycle.
      • storageClass {String} Specifies the storage class that objects that conform to the rule are converted into. allow values: IA or Archive
      • [days] {Number|String} expire after the days
      • [createdBeforeDate] {String} expire date, e.g.: 2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z createdBeforeDate and days must have one.
    • [noncurrentVersionTransition] {Object} Specifies the time when an object is converted to the IA or archive storage class during a valid life cycle.
      • storageClass {String} Specifies the storage class that history objects that conform to the rule are converted into. allow values: IA or Archive
      • noncurrentDays {String} expire after the noncurrentDays expirationabortMultipartUploadtransitionnoncurrentVersionTransition must have one.
    • [noncurrentVersionExpiration] {Object} specifies the expiration attribute of the lifecycle rules for the history object.
      • noncurrentDays {String} expire after the noncurrentDays
    • [tag] {Object} Specifies the object tag applicable to a rule. Multiple tags are supported.
      • key {String} Indicates the tag key.
      • value {String} Indicates the tag value. tag cannot be used with abortMultipartUpload
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

store.putBucketLifecycle('hello', [
  {
    id: 'delete after one day',
    prefix: 'logs/',
    status: 'Enabled',
    days: 1
  },
  {
    prefix: 'logs2/',
    status: 'Disabled',
    date: '2022-10-11T00:00:00.000Z'
  }
]).then((result) => {});

example: for history with noncurrentVersionExpiration

 const result = await store.putBucketLifecycle(bucket, [{
  id: 'expiration1',
  prefix: 'logs/',
  status: 'Enabled',
  expiration: {
    days: '1'
  },
  noncurrentVersionExpiration: {
    noncurrentDays: '1'
  }
}]);
console.log(result)

example: for history with expiredObjectDeleteMarker

 const result = await store.putBucketLifecycle(bucket, [{
  id: 'expiration1',
  prefix: 'logs/',
  status: 'Enabled',
  expiration: {
    expiredObjectDeleteMarker: 'true'
  },
  noncurrentVersionExpiration: {
    noncurrentDays: '1'
  }
}]);
console.log(result)

example: for history with noncurrentVersionTransition

 const result = await store.putBucketLifecycle(bucket, [{
  id: 'expiration1',
  prefix: 'logs/',
  status: 'Enabled',
  noncurrentVersionTransition: {
    noncurrentDays: '10',
    storageClass: 'IA'
  }
}]);
console.log(result)

.getBucketLifecycle(name[, options])

Get the bucket object lifecycle.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • rules {Array} the lifecycle rule list
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.deleteBucketLifecycle(name[, options])

Delete the bucket object lifecycle.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.putBucketCORS(name, rules[, options])

Set CORS rules of the bucket object

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • rules {Array} rule config list, each Rule will contains below properties:
    • allowedOrigin {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Allow-Origin header
    • allowedMethod {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Allow-Methods header
    • [allowedHeader] {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Allow-Headers header
    • [exposeHeader] {String/Array} configure for Access-Control-Expose-Headers header
    • [maxAgeSeconds] {String} configure for Access-Control-Max-Age header
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

store.putBucketCORS('hello', [
  {
    allowedOrigin: '*',
    allowedMethod: [
      'GET',
      'HEAD',
    ],
  }
]).then((result) => {});

.getBucketCORS(name[, options])

Get CORS rules of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • rules {Array} the CORS rule list
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.deleteBucketCORS(name[, options])

Delete CORS rules of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

.getBucketRequestPayment(bucketName[, options])

get RequestPayment value of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • bucketName {String} bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • payer {String} payer, BucketOwner or Requester
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • data {Buffer} xml

.putBucketRequestPayment(bucketName, payer[, options])

put RequestPayment value of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • bucketName {String}
  • payer {String} payer
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.putBucketEncryption(name, rules)

put BucketEncryption value of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name
  • [rules] {Object} parameters
    • SSEAlgorithm {String} encryption type, expect AES256 or KMS
    • {KMSMasterKeyID} {String} needed when encryption type is KMS

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.getBucketEncryption(name)

get BucketEncryption rule value of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info
  • encryption {Object} rules
    • SSEAlgorithm {String} encryption type, AES256 or KMS
    • {KMSMasterKeyID} {String} will be return when encryption type is KMS

.deleteBucketEncryption(name)

delete BucketEncryption rule value of the bucket object.

parameters:

  • name {String} bucket name

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.putBucketTags(name, tag[, options])

Adds tags for a bucket or modify the tags for a bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the object name
  • tag {Object} tag, eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.getBucketTags(name[, options])

Obtains the tags for a bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the object name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • tag {Object} the tag of object
  • res {Object} response info

.deleteBucketTags(name[, options])

Deletes the tags added for a bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the object name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.putBucketPolicy(name, policy[, options])

Adds or modify policy for a bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • policy {Object} bucket policy
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

example:

const policy = {
  Version: '1',
  Statement: [
    {
      Action: ['oss:PutObject', 'oss:GetObject'],
      Effect: 'Deny',
      Principal: ['1234567890'],
      Resource: ['acs:oss:*:1234567890:*/*']
    }
  ]
};
const result = await store.putBucketPolicy(bucket, policy);
console.log(result);

.getBucketPolicy(name[, options])

Obtains the policy for a bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • policy {Object} the policy of bucket, if not exist, the value is null
  • res {Object} response info
  • status {Number} response status

.deleteBucketPolicy(name[, options])

Deletes the policy added for a bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.getBucketVersioning(name[, options])

Obtains the version status of an object

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • versionStatus {String | undefined} version status, Suspended or Enabled. default value: undefined
  • res {Object} response info

.putBucketVersioning(name, status[, options])

set the version status of an object

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • status {String} version status, allow values: Enabled or Suspended
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.getBucketInventory(name, inventoryId[, options])

get bucket inventory by inventory-id

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • inventoryId {String} inventory-id
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • inventory {Inventory}
  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info
async function getBucketInventoryById() {
  try {
    const result = await client.getBucketInventory('bucket', 'inventoryid');
    console.log(result.inventory)
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err)
  }
}

getBucketInventoryById();

putBucketInventory(name, inventory[, options])

set bucket inventory

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • inventory {Inventory} inventory config
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info
type Field = 'Size | LastModifiedDate | ETag | StorageClass | IsMultipartUploaded | EncryptionStatus';
interface Inventory {
  id: string;
  isEnabled: true | false;
  prefix?: string;
  OSSBucketDestination: {
    format: 'CSV';
    accountId: string;
    rolename: string;
    bucket: string;
    prefix?: string;
    encryption?:
    | {'SSE-OSS': ''}
    | {
      'SSE-KMS': {
        keyId: string;
      };
    };
  };
  frequency: 'Daily' | 'Weekly';
  includedObjectVersions: 'Current' | 'All';
  optionalFields?: {
    field?: Field[];
  };
}

const inventory = {
  id: 'default',
  isEnabled: false, // `true` | `false`
  prefix: 'ttt', // filter prefix
  OSSBucketDestination: {
    format: 'CSV',
    accountId: '1817184078010220',
    rolename: 'AliyunOSSRole',
    bucket: 'your bucket',
    prefix: 'test',
    //encryption: {'SSE-OSS': ''},
    /*
      encryption: {
      'SSE-KMS': {
        keyId: 'test-kms-id';
      };,
    */
  },
  frequency: 'Daily', // `WEEKLY` | `Daily`
  includedObjectVersions: 'All', // `All` | `Current`
  optionalFields: {
    field: ["Size", "LastModifiedDate", "ETag", "StorageClass", "IsMultipartUploaded", "EncryptionStatus"]
  },
}

async function putInventory(){
  const bucket = 'Your Bucket Name';
  try {
    await client.putBucketInventory(bucket, inventory);
  } catch(err) {
    console.log(err);
  }
}

putInventory()

deleteBucketInventory(name, inventoryId[, options])

delete bucket inventory by inventory-id

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • inventoryId {String} inventory-id
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

listBucketInventory(name[, options])

list bucket inventory

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional args
    • continuationToken used by search next page

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

example:

async function listBucketInventory() {
  const bucket = 'Your Bucket Name';
  let nextContinuationToken;
  // list all inventory of the bucket
  do {
    const result = await client.listBucketInventory(bucket, nextContinuationToken);
    console.log(result.inventoryList);
    nextContinuationToken = result.nextContinuationToken;
  } while (nextContinuationToken)
}

listBucketInventory();

.abortBucketWorm(name[, options])

used to delete an unlocked retention policy.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.completeBucketWorm(name, wormId[, options])

used to lock a retention policy.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • wormId {String} worm id
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.extendBucketWorm(name, wormId, days[, options])

used to extend the retention period of objects in a bucket whose retention policy is locked.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • wormId {String} worm id
  • days {String | Number} retention days
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.getBucketWorm(name[, options])

used to query the retention policy information of the specified bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • wormId {String} worm id
  • state {String} Locked or InProgress
  • days {String} retention days
  • creationDate {String}
  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

.initiateBucketWorm(name, days[, options])

create a retention policy.

parameters:

  • name {String} the bucket name
  • days {String | Number}} set retention days
  • [options] {Object} optional args

Success will return:

  • wormId {String} worm id
  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info

Object Operations

All operations function return Promise, except signatureUrl.

.put(name, file[, options])

Add an object to the bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • file {String|Buffer|ReadStream|File(only support Browser)|Blob(only support Browser)} object local path, content buffer or ReadStream content instance use in Node, Blob and html5 File
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [mime] {String} custom mime, will send with Content-Type entity header
    • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 }
    • [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see
      • url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL.
      • [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests.
      • body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var).
      • [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value.
      • [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values
        e.g.:
           var customValue = {var1: 'value1', var2: 'value2'}
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers
      • 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache
      • 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename
      • 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip
      • 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT
      • See more: PutObject
    • [disabledMD5] {Boolean} default true, it just work in Browser. if false,it means that MD5 is automatically calculated for uploaded files. NOTE: Synchronous computing tasks will block the main process

Success will return the object information.

object:

  • name {String} object name
  • data {Object} callback server response data, sdk use JSON.parse() return
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Add an object through local file path
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt';
store.put('ossdemo/demo.txt', filepath).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

{
  name: 'ossdemo/demo.txt',
  res: {
    status: 200,
    headers: {
      date: 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT',
      'content-length': '0',
      connection: 'close',
      etag: '"BF7A03DA01440845BC5D487B369BC168"',
      server: 'AliyunOSS',
      'x-oss-request-id': '54E341F1707AA0275E829244'
    },
    size: 0,
    rt: 92
  }
}
  • Add an object through content buffer
store.put('ossdemo/buffer', Buffer.from('foo content')).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

{
  name: 'ossdemo/buffer',
  url: 'http://demo.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/ossdemo/buffer',
  res: {
    status: 200,
    headers: {
      date: 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT',
      'content-length': '0',
      connection: 'close',
      etag: '"xxx"',
      server: 'AliyunOSS',
      'x-oss-request-id': '54E341F1707AA0275E829243'
    },
    size: 0,
    rt: 92
  }
}
  • Add an object through readstream
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt';
store.put('ossdemo/readstream.txt', fs.createReadStream(filepath)).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

{
  name: 'ossdemo/readstream.txt',
  url: 'http://demo.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/ossdemo/readstream.txt',
  res: {
    status: 200,
    headers: {
      date: 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT',
      'content-length': '0',
      connection: 'close',
      etag: '"BF7A03DA01440845BC5D487B369BC168"',
      server: 'AliyunOSS',
      'x-oss-request-id': '54E341F1707AA0275E829242'
    },
    size: 0,
    rt: 92
  }
}

.putStream(name, stream[, options])

Add a stream object to the bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • stream {ReadStream} object ReadStream content instance
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [contentLength] {Number} the stream length, chunked encoding will be used if absent
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [mime] {String} custom mime, will send with Content-Type entity header
    • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 }
    • [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see
      • url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL.
      • [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests.
      • body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var).
      • [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value.
      • [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values
        e.g.:
           var customValue = {var1: 'value1', var2: 'value2'}
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
      • 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache
      • 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename
      • 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip
      • 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT

Success will return the object information.

object:

  • name {String} object name
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Add an object through readstream
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt';
store.putStream('ossdemo/readstream.txt', fs.createReadStream(filepath)).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

{
  name: 'ossdemo/readstream.txt',
  url: 'http://demo.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/ossdemo/readstream.txt',
  res: {
    status: 200,
    headers: {
      date: 'Tue, 17 Feb 2015 13:28:17 GMT',
      'content-length': '0',
      connection: 'close',
      etag: '"BF7A03DA01440845BC5D487B369BC168"',
      server: 'AliyunOSS',
      'x-oss-request-id': '54E341F1707AA0275E829242'
    },
    size: 0,
    rt: 92
  }
}

.append(name, file[, options])

Append an object to the bucket, it's almost same as put, but it can add content to existing object rather than override it.

All parameters are same as put except for options.position

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • file {String|Buffer|ReadStream} object local path, content buffer or ReadStream content instance
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [position] {String} specify the position which is the content length of the latest object
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [mime] {String} custom mime, will send with Content-Type entity header
    • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 }
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
      • 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache
      • 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename
      • 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip
      • 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT

object:

  • name {String} object name
  • url {String} the url of oss
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
  • nextAppendPosition {String} the next position

example:

let object = await store.append('ossdemo/buffer', Buffer.from('foo'));

// append content to the existing object
object = await store.append('ossdemo/buffer', Buffer.from('bar'), {
  position: object.nextAppendPosition,
});

.getObjectUrl(name[, baseUrl])

Get the Object url. If provide baseUrl, will use baseUrl instead the default endpoint.

e.g.:

const cdnUrl = client.getObjectUrl('foo/bar.jpg', 'https://mycdn.domian.com');
// cdnUrl should be `https://mycdn.domian.com/foo/bar.jpg`

.generateObjectUrl(name[, baseUrl])

Get the Object url. If provide baseUrl, will use baseUrl instead the default bucket and endpoint . Suggest use generateObjectUrl instead of getObjectUrl.

e.g.:

const url = client.generateObjectUrl('foo/bar.jpg');
// cdnUrl should be `https://${bucketname}.${endpotint}foo/bar.jpg`

const cdnUrl = client.generateObjectUrl('foo/bar.jpg', 'https://mycdn.domian.com');
// cdnUrl should be `https://mycdn.domian.com/foo/bar.jpg`

.head(name[, options])

Head an object and get the meta info.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
      • 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified
      • 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified

Success will return the object's meta information.

object:

  • status {Number} response status, maybe 200 or 304
  • meta {Object} object user meta, if not set on put(), will return null. If return status 304, meta will be null too
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
      • [x-oss-version-id] return in multiversion
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

example:

  • Head an exists object and get user meta
await this.store.put('ossdemo/head-meta', Buffer.from('foo'), {
  meta: {
    uid: 1,
    path: 'foo/demo.txt'
  }
});
const object = await this.store.head('ossdemo/head-meta');
console.log(object);

{
  status: 200,
  meta: {
    uid: '1',
    path: 'foo/demo.txt'
  },
  res: { ... }
}
  • Head a not exists object
const object = await this.store.head('ossdemo/head-meta');
// will throw NoSuchKeyError

.getObjectMeta(name[, options])

Get an object meta info include ETag、Size、LastModified and so on, not return object content.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

Success will return the object's meta information.

object:

  • status {Number} response status
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • headers {Object} response headers

example:

  • Head an exists object and get object meta info
await this.store.put('ossdemo/object-meta', Buffer.from('foo'));
const object = await this.store.getObjectMeta('ossdemo/object-meta');
console.log(object);

{
  status: 200,
  res: { ... }
}

.get(name[, file, options])

Get an object from the bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • [file] {String|WriteStream} file path or WriteStream instance to store the content If file is null or ignore this parameter, function will return info contains content property.
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [process] {String} image process params, will send with x-oss-process e.g.: {process: 'image/resize,w_200'}
    • [responseCacheControl] {String} default no-cache, (only support Browser). response-cache-control, will response with HTTP Header Cache-Control
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
      • 'Range' get specifying range bytes content, e.g.: Range: bytes=0-9
      • 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified
      • 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified

Success will return the info contains response.

object:

  • [content] {Buffer} file content buffer if file parameter is null or ignore
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

  • Get an exists object and store it to the local file
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt';
await store.get('ossdemo/demo.txt', filepath);

_ Store object to a writestream

await store.get('ossdemo/demo.txt', somestream);
  • Get an object content buffer
const result = await store.get('ossdemo/demo.txt');
console.log(Buffer.isBuffer(result.content));
  • Get a processed image and store it to the local file
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.png';
await store.get('ossdemo/demo.png', filepath, {process: 'image/resize,w_200'});
  • Get a not exists object
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt';
await store.get('ossdemo/not-exists-demo.txt', filepath);
// will throw NoSuchKeyError
  • Get a historic version object
const filepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.txt';
const versionId = 'versionId string';
await store.get('ossdemo/not-exists-demo.txt', filepath, {
  versionId
});

.getStream(name[, options])

Get an object read stream.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [process] {String} image process params, will send with x-oss-process
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers
      • 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified
      • 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified

Success will return the stream instance and response info.

object:

  • stream {ReadStream} readable stream instance if response status is not 200, stream will be null.
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

  • Get an exists object stream
const result = await store.getStream('ossdemo/demo.txt');
result.stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('some file.txt'));

.delete(name[, options])

Delete an object from the bucket.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

Success will return the info contains response.

object:

  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

If delete object not exists, will also delete success.

example:

  • Delete an exists object
await store.delete('ossdemo/someobject');
  • Delete a not exists object
await store.delete('ossdemo/some-not-exists-object');
  • Delete a history object or deleteMarker
const versionId = 'versionId';
await store.delete('ossdemo/some-not-exists-object', { versionId });

.copy(name, sourceName[, sourceBucket, options])

Copy an object from sourceName to name.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • sourceName {String} source object name
  • [sourceBucket] {String} source Bucket. if doesn't exist，sourceBucket is same bucket.
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
    • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } If the meta set, will override the source object meta.
    • [headers] {Object} extra headers
      • 'If-Match' do copy if source object etag equal this, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-None-Match' do copy if source object etag not equal this, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-Modified-Since' do copy if source object modified after this time, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • 'If-Unmodified-Since' do copy if source object modified before this time, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
      • See more: CopyObject

Success will return the copy result in data property.

object:

  • data {Object} copy result
    • lastModified {String} object last modified GMT string
    • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

If source object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

  • Copy same bucket object
store.copy('newName', 'oldName').then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});
  • Copy other bucket object
store.copy('logo.png', 'logo.png', 'other-bucket').then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});
  • Copy historic object
const versionId = 'your verisonId'
store.copy('logo.png', 'logo.png', 'other-bucket', { versionId }).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

.putMeta(name, meta[, options])

Set an exists object meta.

parameters:

  • name {String} object name store on OSS
  • meta {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string e.g.: { uid: 123, pid: 110 } If meta: null, will clean up the exists meta
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

Success will return the putMeta result in data property.

  • data {Object} copy result
    • lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z
    • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
  • res {Object} response info, including
    • status {Number} response status
    • headers {Object} response headers
    • size {Number} response size
    • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

example:

  • Update exists object meta
const result = await store.putMeta('ossdemo.txt', {
  uid: 1, pid: 'p123'
});
console.log(result);
  • Clean up object meta
await store.putMeta('ossdemo.txt', null);

.deleteMulti(names[, options])

Delete multi objects in one request.

parameters:

  • names {Array} object names, max 1000 objects in once.
    • key {String} object name
    • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object or deleteMarker
  • [options] {Object} optional parameters
    • [quiet] {Boolean} quiet mode or verbose mode, default is false, verbose mode quiet mode: if all objects delete succes, return emtpy response. otherwise return delete error object results. verbose mode: return all object delete results.
    • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

    • Success will return delete success objects in deleted property.

    • [deleted] {Array} deleted object or deleteMarker info list
      • [Key] {String} object name
      • [VersionId] {String} object versionId
      • [DeleteMarker] {String} generate or delete marker
      • [DeleteMarkerVersionId] {String} marker versionId
    • res {Object} response info, including
      • status {Number} response status
      • headers {Object} response headers
      • size {Number} response size
      • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      • example:

      • Delete multi objects in quiet mode
      const result = await store.deleteMulti(['obj1', 'obj2', 'obj3'], {
  quiet: true
});
      • Delete multi objects in verbose mode
      const result = await store.deleteMulti(['obj1', 'obj2', 'obj3']);
      • Delete multi objects in multiversion
      const obj1 = {
  key: 'key1',
  versionId: 'versionId1'
}
const obj2 = {
  key: 'key2',
  versionId: 'versionId2'
}
const result = await store.deleteMulti([obj1, obj2]);

      .list(query[, options])

      List objects in the bucket.

      parameters:

      • [query] {Object} query parameters, default is null
        • [prefix] {String} search object using prefix key
        • [marker] {String} search start from marker, including marker key
        • [delimiter] {String} delimiter search scope e.g. / only search current dir, not including subdir
        • [max-keys] {String|Number} max objects, default is 100, limit to 1000
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return objects list on objects properties.

      • objects {Array} object meta info list Each ObjectMeta will contains blow properties:
        • name {String} object name on oss
        • lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z
        • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
        • type {String} object type, e.g.: Normal
        • size {Number} object size, e.g.: 344606
        • storageClass {String} storage class type, e.g.: Standard
        • owner {Object} object owner, including id and displayName
      • prefixes {Array} prefix list
      • isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not
      • nextMarker {String} next marker string
      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      • List top 10 objects
      const result = await store.list();
console.log(result.objects);
      • List fun/ dir including subdirs objects
      const result = await store.list({
  prefix: 'fun/'
});
console.log(result.objects);
      • List fun/ dir objects, not including subdirs
      const result = await store.list({
  prefix: 'fun/',
  delimiter: '/'
});
console.log(result.objects);

      .listV2(query[, options])

      List objects in the bucket.(recommended)

      parameters:

      • [query] {Object} query parameters, default is null
        • [prefix] {String} search object using prefix key
        • [continuation-token] (continuationToken) {String} search start from continuationToken, including continuationToken key
        • [delimiter] {String} delimiter search scope e.g. / only search current dir, not including subdir
        • [max-keys] {String|Number} max objects, default is 100, limit to 1000
        • [start-after] {String} specifies the Start-after value from which to start the list. The names of objects are returned in alphabetical order.
        • [fetch-owner] {Boolean} specifies whether to include the owner information in the response.
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return objects list on objects properties.

      • objects {Array} object meta info list Each ObjectMeta will contains blow properties:

        • name {String} object name on oss
        • url {String} resource url
        • lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z
        • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
        • type {String} object type, e.g.: Normal
        • size {Number} object size, e.g.: 344606
        • storageClass {String} storage class type, e.g.: Standard
        • owner {Object|null} object owner, including id and displayName

      • prefixes {Array} prefix list

      • isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not

      • nextContinuationToken {String} next continuation-token string

      • keyCount {Number} The number of keys returned for this request. If Delimiter is specified, KeyCount is the sum of the elements in Key and CommonPrefixes.

      • res {Object} response info, including

        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      • List top 10 objects

      const result = await store.listV2({
  'max-keys': 10
});
console.log(result.objects);
      • List fun/ dir including subdirs objects
      const result = await store.listV2({
  prefix: 'fun/'
});
console.log(result.objects);
      • List fun/ dir objects, not including subdirs
      const result = await store.listV2({
  prefix: 'fun/',
  delimiter: '/'
});
console.log(result.objects);
      • List a/ dir objects, after a/b and not include a/b
      const result = await store.listV2({
  delimiter: '/',
  prefix: 'a/',
  'start-after': 'a/b'
});
console.log(result.objects);

      .getBucketVersions(query[, options])

      List the version information of all objects in the bucket, including the delete marker (Delete Marker).

      parameters:

      • [query] {Object} query parameters, default is null
        • [prefix] {String} search object using prefix key
        • [versionIdMarker] {String} set the result to return from the version ID marker of the key marker object and sort by the versions
        • [keyMarker] {String} search start from keyMarker, including keyMarker key
        • [encodingType] {String} specifies that the returned content is encoded, and specifies the type of encoding
        • [delimiter] {String} delimiter search scope e.g. / only search current dir, not including subdir
        • [maxKeys] {String|Number} max objects, default is 100, limit to 1000
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return objects list on objects properties.

      • objects {Array} object meta info list Each ObjectMeta will contains blow properties:
        • name {String} object name on oss
        • lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z
        • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
        • type {String} object type, e.g.: Normal
        • size {Number} object size, e.g.: 344606
        • isLatest {Boolean}
        • versionId {String} object versionId
        • storageClass {String} storage class type, e.g.: Standard
        • owner {Object} object owner, including id and displayName
      • deleteMarker {Array} object delete marker info list Each ObjectDeleteMarker
        • name {String} object name on oss
        • lastModified {String} object last modified GMT date, e.g.: 2015-02-19T08:39:44.000Z
        • versionId {String} object versionId
      • isTruncated {Boolean} truncate or not
      • nextKeyMarker (nextMarker) {String} next marker string
      • nextVersionIdMarker (NextVersionIdMarker) {String} next version ID marker string
      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      • View all versions of objects and deleteMarker of bucket
      const result = await store.getBucketVersions();
console.log(result.objects);
console.log(result.deleteMarker);
      • List from key-marker
      const result = await store.getBucketVersions({
  'keyMarker': 'keyMarker'
});
console.log(result.objects);
      • List from the version-id-marker of key-marker
      const result = await store.getBucketVersions({
  'versionIdMarker': 'versionIdMarker',
  'keyMarker': 'keyMarker'
});
console.log(result.objects);
console.log(result.deleteMarker);

      .signatureUrl(name[, options])

      Create a signature url for download or upload object. When you put object with signatureUrl ,you need to pass Content-Type.Please look at the example.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name store on OSS
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [expires] {Number} after expires seconds, the url will become invalid, default is 1800
        • [method] {String} the HTTP method, default is 'GET'
        • [Content-Type] {String} set the request content type
        • [process] {String} image process params, will send with x-oss-process e.g.: {process: 'image/resize,w_200'}
        • [trafficLimit] {Number} traffic limit, range: 819200~838860800.
        • [subResource] {Object} additional signature parameters in url.
        • [response] {Object} set the response headers for download
        • [callback] {Object} set the callback for the operation
          • url {String} set the url for callback
          • [host] {String} set the host for callback
          • body {String} set the body for callback
          • [contentType] {String} set the type for body
          • [customValue] {Object} set the custom value for callback,eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}

      Success will return signature url.

      example:

      • Get signature url for object
      const url = store.signatureUrl('ossdemo.txt');
console.log(url);
// --------------------------------------------------
const url = store.signatureUrl('ossdemo.txt', {
  expires: 3600,
  method: 'PUT'
});
console.log(url);

//  put object with signatureUrl
// -------------------------------------------------

const url = store.signatureUrl('ossdemo.txt', {
  expires: 3600,
  method: 'PUT',
  'Content-Type': 'text/plain; charset=UTF-8',
});
console.log(url);

// --------------------------------------------------
const url = store.signatureUrl('ossdemo.txt', {
  expires: 3600,
  response: {
    'content-type': 'text/custom',
    'content-disposition': 'attachment'
  }
});
console.log(url);

// put operation
      • Get a signature url for a processed image
      const url = store.signatureUrl('ossdemo.png', {
  process: 'image/resize,w_200'
});
console.log(url);
// --------------------------------------------------
const url = store.signatureUrl('ossdemo.png', {
  expires: 3600,
  process: 'image/resize,w_200'
});
console.log(url);

      .putACL(name, acl[, options])

      Set object's ACL.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • acl {String} acl (private/public-read/public-read-write)
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      • Set an object's ACL
      await store.putACL('ossdemo.txt', 'public-read');
      • Set an history object's ACL
      const versionId = 'object versionId'
await store.putACL('ossdemo.txt', 'public-read', {
  versionId
});

      .getACL(name[, options])

      Get object's ACL.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

      Success will return:

      • acl {String} acl settiongs string
      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      • Get an object's ACL
      const result = await store.getACL('ossdemo.txt');
console.log(result.acl);
      • Get an history object's ACL
      const versionId = 'object versionId'
const result = await store.getACL('ossdemo.txt', { versionId });
console.log(result.acl);

      .restore(name[, options])

      Restore Object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object
        • [type] {String} the default type is Archive

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      • Restore an object with Archive type
      const result = await store.restore('ossdemo.txt');
console.log(result.status);
      • Restore an object with ColdArchive type
      const result = await store.restore('ossdemo.txt',{type:'ColdArchive'});
console.log(result.status);
      • Days for unfreezing Specifies the days for unfreezing
      const result = await store.restore('ossdemo.txt',{type:'ColdArchive',Days:2});
console.log(result.status);
      • Restore an history object
      const versionId = 'object versionId';
const result = await store.restore('ossdemo.txt', { versionId });
console.log(result.status);

      .putSymlink(name, targetName[, options])

      PutSymlink

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name

      • targetName {String} target object name

      • [options] {Object} optional parameters

        • [storageClass] {String} the storage type include (Standard,IA,Archive)
        • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see PutSymlink

      • res {Object} response info, including

        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      const options = {
  storageClass: 'IA',
  meta: {
    uid: '1',
    slus: 'test.html'
  }
}
const result = await store.putSymlink('ossdemo.txt', 'targetName', options)
console.log(result.res)

      putSymlink multiversion

      const options = {
  storageClass: 'IA',
  meta: {
    uid: '1',
    slus: 'test.html'
  },
}
const result = await store.putSymlink('ossdemo.txt', 'targetName', options)
console.log(result.res.headers['x-oss-version-id'])

      .getSymlink(name[, options])

      GetSymlink

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
      • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

      Success will return

      • targetName {String} target object name
      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      example:

      const result = await store.getSymlink('ossdemo.txt')
console.log(result.targetName)

      for history object

      const versionId = 'object versionId';
const result = await store.getSymlink('ossdemo.txt', { versionId })
console.log(result.targetName)

      .initMultipartUpload(name[, options])

      Before transmitting data in the Multipart Upload mode, you must call the Initiate Multipart Upload interface to notify the OSS to initiate a Multipart Upload event. The Initiate Multipart Upload interface returns a globally unique Upload ID created by the OSS server to identify this Multipart Upload event.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [mime] Mime file type e.g.: application/octet-stream
        • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers
          • 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache
          • 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename
          • 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip
          • 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT
          • [x-oss-server-side-encryption] Specify the server-side encryption algorithm used to upload each part of this object,Type: string, Valid value: AES256 x-oss-server-side-encryption: AES256
            if use in browser you should be set cors expose header x-oss-server-side-encryption
          • See more: InitiateMultipartUpload

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
          • [x-oss-server-side-encryption] if set request header x-oss-server-side-encryption, will return
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • bucket {String} bucket name
      • name {String} object name store on OSS
      • uploadId {String} upload id, use for uploadPart, completeMultipart

      example:

        const result = await store.initMultipartUpload('object');
  console.log(result);

      .uploadPart(name, uploadId, partNo, file, start, end[, options])

      After initiating a Multipart Upload event, you can upload data in parts based on the specified object name and Upload ID.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • uploadId {String} get by initMultipartUpload api
      • partNo {Number} range is 1-10000, If this range is exceeded, OSS returns the InvalidArgument's error code.
      • file {File|String} is File or FileName, the whole file
        Multipart Upload requires that the size of any Part other than the last Part is greater than 100KB.
        In Node you can use File or FileName, but in browser you only can use File.
      • start {Number} part start bytes e.g: 102400
      • end {Number} part end bytes e.g: 204800
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • name {String} object name store on OSS
      • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

      example:

        const name = 'object';
  const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name);
  const uploadId = result.uploadId;
  const file; //the data you want to upload, is a File or FileName(only in node)
  //if file part is 10
  const partSize = 100 * 1024;
  const fileSize = 10 * partSize;//you need to calculate
  const dones = [];
  for (let i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {
    const start = partSize * (i -1);
    const end = Math.min(start + partSize, fileSize);
    const part = await store.uploadPart(name, uploadId, i, file, start, end);
    dones.push({
      number: i,
      etag: part.etag
    });
    console.log(part);
  }

  //end need to call completeMultipartUpload api

      .uploadPartCopy(name, uploadId, partNo, range, sourceData[, options])

      Using Upload Part Copy, you can copy data from an existing object and upload a part of the data. When copying a file larger than 1 GB, you must use the Upload Part Copy method. If you want to copy a file smaller than 1 GB, see Copy Object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • uploadId {String} get by initMultipartUpload api
      • partNo {Number} range is 1-10000, If this range is exceeded, OSS returns the InvalidArgument's error code.
      • range {String} Multipart Upload requires that the size of any Part other than the last Part is greater than 100KB, range value like 0-102400
      • sourceData {Object}
        • sourceKey {String} the source object name
        • sourceBucketName {String} the source bucket name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object
        • [headers] {Object} The following request header is used for the source objects specified by x-oss-copy-source.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-match] default none
            If the ETAG value of the source object is equal to the ETAG value provided by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-none-match] default none
            If the source object has not been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-unmodified-since] default none
            If the time specified by the received parameter is the same as or later than the modification time of the file, the system transfers the file normally, and returns 200 OK; otherwise, the system returns 412 Precondition Failed.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-modified-since] default none
            If the source object has been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • name {String} object name store on OSS
      • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

      example:

        const name = 'object';
  const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name);

  const partSize = 100 * 1024;//100kb
  //if file part is 10
  for (let i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {
    const start = partSize * (i -1);
    const end = Math.min(start + partSize, fileSize);
    const range = start + '-' + (end - 1);
    const part = await store.uploadPartCopy(name, result.uploadId, i, range, {
      sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
      sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
    });
    console.log(part);
  }

  //end need complete api
      • use history object to uploadPartCopy
        const versionId = 'object versionId';
  const name = 'object';
  const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name);
  const partSize = 100 * 1024;//100kb
  //if file part is 10
  for (let i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {
    const start = partSize * (i -1);
    const end = Math.min(start + partSize, fileSize);
    const range = start + '-' + (end - 1);
    const part = await store.uploadPartCopy(name, result.uploadId, i, range, {
      sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
      sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
    }, {
      versionId
    });
    console.log(part);
  }

  //end need complete api

      .completeMultipartUpload(name, uploadId, parts[, options])

      After uploading all data parts, you must call the Complete Multipart Upload API to complete Multipart Upload for the entire file.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • uploadId {String} get by initMultipartUpload api
      • parts {Array} more part {Object} from uploadPartCopy, , each in the structure:
        • number {Number} partNo
        • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see
          • url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL.
          • [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests.
          • body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var).
          • [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value.
          • [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values
            e.g.:
               var customValue = {var1: 'value1', var2: 'value2'}
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see CompleteMultipartUpload

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • bucket {String} bucket name
      • name {String} object name store on OSS
      • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
      • data {Object} callback server response data , sdk use JSON.parse() return

      example:

      
  //init multipart
  const name = 'object';
  const result = await store.initMultipartUpload(name);

  //upload part
  const file; //the data you want to upload, this example size is 10 * 100 * 1024
  const fileSize;//you need to calculate
  const partSize = 100 * 1024;//100kb
  const done = [];
  //if file part is 10
  for (let i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {
    const start = partSize * (i -1);
    const end = Math.min(start + partSize, fileSize);
    const data = file.slice(start, end);
    const part = yield store.uploadPart(name, result.uploadId, i, data);
    console.log(part);
    done.push({
          number: i,
          etag: part.res.headers.etag
        });
  }

  //complete
  const completeData = await store.completeMultipartUpload(name, result.uploadId, done);
  console.log(completeData);

      .multipartUpload(name, file[, options])

      Upload file with OSS multipart.
      this function contains initMultipartUpload, uploadPart, completeMultipartUpload. When you use multipartUpload api，if you encounter problems with ConnectionTimeoutError, you should handle ConnectionTimeoutError in your business code. How to resolve ConnectionTimeoutError, you can decrease partSize size 、 Increase timeout 、Retry request , or give tips in your business code;

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • file {String|File(only support Browser)|Blob(only support Browser)|Buffer} file path or HTML5 Web File or web Blob or content buffer
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [parallel] {Number} the number of parts to be uploaded in parallel
        • [partSize] {Number} the suggested size for each part, defalut 1024 * 1024(1MB), minimum 100 * 1024(100KB)
        • [progress] {Function} function | async | Promise, the progress callback called after each successful upload of one part, it will be given three parameters: (percentage {Number}, checkpoint {Object}, res {Object})
        • [checkpoint] {Object} the checkpoint to resume upload, if this is provided, it will continue the upload from where interrupted, otherwise a new multipart upload will be created.
          • file {File} The file object selected by the user, if the browser is restarted, it needs the user to manually trigger the settings
          • name {String} object key
          • fileSize {Number} file size
          • partSize {Number} part size
          • uploadId {String} upload id
          • doneParts {Array} An array of pieces that have been completed, including the object structure as follows
            • number {Number} part number
            • etag {String} part etag
        • [meta] {Object} user meta, will send with x-oss-meta- prefix string
        • [mime] {String} custom mime , will send with Content-Type entity header
        • [callback] {Object} The callback parameter is composed of a JSON string encoded in Base64,detail see
          • url {String} After a file is uploaded successfully, the OSS sends a callback request to this URL.
          • [host] {String} The host header value for initiating callback requests.
          • body {String} The value of the request body when a callback is initiated, for example, key=$(key)&etag=$(etag)&my_var=$(x:my_var).
          • [contentType] {String} The Content-Type of the callback requests initiatiated, It supports application/x-www-form-urlencoded and application/json, and the former is the default value.
          • [customValue] {Object} Custom parameters are a map of key-values
            e.g.:
              var customValue = {var1: 'value1', var2: 'value2'}
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
          • 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache
          • 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename
          • 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip
          • 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT
          • NOTE: Some headers are disabled in browser
        • [timeout] {Number} Milliseconds before a request is considered to be timed out
        • [disabledMD5] {Boolean} default true, it just work in Browser. if false,it means that MD5 is automatically calculated for uploaded files. NOTE: Synchronous computing tasks will block the main process

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • bucket {String} bucket name
      • name name {String} object name store on OSS
      • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"
      • data {Object} callback server response data, sdk use JSON.parse() return

      example:

      • Upload using multipart
      const result = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file');
let savedCpt;
console.log(result);

const result = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
  parallel: 4,
  partSize: 1024 * 1024,
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
    console.log(p);
    savedCpt = cpt;
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
  }
});

const result = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
  checkpoint: savedCpt,
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) { //progress is generator
    console.log(p);
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
  }
});
      • multipartUpload progress example
      
//async function
async function asyncProgress(p, cpt, res) {
    console.log(p);
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
}

const result1 = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
  progress: asyncProgress
});

//function
function progress(p, cpt, res) {
    console.log(p);
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
}

const result2 = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
  progress: progress
});
      • multipartUpload with abort

      tips: abort multipartUpload support on node and browser

      
//start upload
let abortCheckpoint;
store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
    abortCheckpoint = cpt;
  }
}).then(res => {
  // do something
}.catch(err => {
   //if abort will catch abort event
  if (err.name === 'abort') {
    // handle abort
    console.log('error: ', err.message)
  }
}))

// abort
store.abortMultipartUpload(abortCheckpoint.name, abortCheckpoint.uploadId)
      • multipartUpload with cancel

      tips: cancel multipartUpload support on node and browser

      
//start upload
try {
  const result = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
    checkpoint: savedCpt,
    progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
      console.log(p);
      console.log(cpt);
      console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
    }
  });
} catch (err) {
  //if cancel will catch cancel event
  if (store.isCancel()) {
    //do something
  }
}

//the other event to cancel, for example: click event
//to cancel upload must use the same client instance
store.cancel();
      • multipartUpload with capture ConnectionTimeoutError error
      
//start upload
try {
  const result = await store.multipartUpload('object', '/tmp/file', {
    checkpoint: savedCpt,
    progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
      console.log(p);
      console.log(cpt);
      console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
    }
  });
} catch (err) {
  if (err.code === 'ConnectionTimeoutError') {
    console.log("Woops,Woops ,timeout error!!!");
    // do ConnectionTimeoutError operation
  }
}

      .multipartUploadCopy(name, sourceData[, options])

      Copy file with OSS multipart.
      this function contains head, initMultipartUpload, uploadPartCopy, completeMultipartUpload.
      When copying a file larger than 1 GB, you should use the Upload Part Copy method. If you want to copy a file smaller than 1 GB, see Copy Object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object name
      • file {String|File} file path or HTML5 Web File
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [timeout] {Number} Milliseconds before a request is considered to be timed out
        • [parallel] {Number} the number of parts to be uploaded in parallel
        • [partSize] {Number} the suggested size for each part, defalut 1024 * 1024(1MB), minimum 100 * 1024(100KB)
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object
        • [progress] {Function} function | async | Promise, the progress callback called after each successful upload of one part, it will be given three parameters: (percentage {Number}, checkpoint {Object}, res {Object})
        • [checkpoint] {Object} the checkpoint to resume upload, if this is provided, it will continue the upload from where interrupted, otherwise a new multipart upload will be created.
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
          • 'Cache-Control' cache control for download, e.g.: Cache-Control: public, no-cache
          • 'Content-Disposition' object name for download, e.g.: Content-Disposition: somename
          • 'Content-Encoding' object content encoding for download, e.g.: Content-Encoding: gzip
          • 'Expires' expires time for download, an absolute date and time. e.g.: Tue, 08 Dec 2020 13:49:43 GMT
          • NOTE: Some headers are disabled in browser
        • [copyheaders] {Object} only uploadPartCopy api used, detail see
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-match] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none
            If the ETAG value of the source object is equal to the ETAG value provided by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-none-match] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none
            If the source object has not been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-unmodified-since] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none
            If the time specified by the received parameter is the same as or later than the modification time of the file, the system transfers the file normally, and returns 200 OK; otherwise, the system returns 412 Precondition Failed.
          • [x-oss-copy-source-if-modified-since] only uploadPartCopy api used, default none
            If the source object has been modified since the time specified by the user, the system performs the Copy Object operation; otherwise, the system returns the 412 Precondition Failed message.

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • bucket {String} bucket name
      • name name {String} object name store on OSS
      • etag {String} object etag contains ", e.g.: "5B3C1A2E053D763E1B002CC607C5A0FE"

      example:

      • Copy using multipart
      const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy('object', {
  sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
  sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
});
let savedCpt;
console.log(result);

const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy('object', {
  sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
  sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
}, {
  parallel: 4,
  partSize: 1024 * 1024,
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
    console.log(p);
    savedCpt = cpt;
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
  }
});

console.log(result);

const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy('object', {
  sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
  sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
}, {
  checkpoint: savedCpt,
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
    console.log(p);
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
  }
});

console.log(result);
      • multipartUploadCopy with abort
      
//start upload
let abortCheckpoint;
store.multipartUploadCopy('object', {
    sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
    sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
  }, {
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
    abortCheckpoint = cpt;
  }
}).then(res => {
  // do something
}.catch(err => {
   //if abort will catch abort event
  if (err.name === 'abort') {
    // handle abort
    console.log('error: ', err.message)
  }
}))

//the other event to abort, for example: click event
//to abort upload must use the same client instance
store.abortMultipartUpload(abortCheckpoint.name, abortCheckpoint.uploadId)
      • multipartUploadCopy with cancel
      
//start upload
try {
  const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy('object', {
    sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
    sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
  }, {
    checkpoint: savedCpt,
    progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
      console.log(p);
      console.log(cpt);
      console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
    }
  });
} catch (err) {
  //if cancel will catch cancel event
  if (store.isCancel()) {
    //do something
  }
}

//the other event to cancel, for example: click event
//to cancel upload must use the same client instance
store.cancel();
      • multipartUploadCopy with versionId
      
const versionId = 'object versionId'
//start upload
const result = await store.multipartUploadCopy('object', {
  sourceKey: 'sourceKey',
  sourceBucketName: 'sourceBucketName'
}, {
  checkpoint: savedCpt,
  progress: function (p, cpt, res) {
    console.log(p);
    console.log(cpt);
    console.log(res.headers['x-oss-request-id']);
  },
  versionId
});

      .listParts(name, uploadId[, query, options])

      The ListParts command can be used to list all successfully uploaded parts mapped to a specific upload ID, i.e.: those not completed and not aborted.

      parameters:

      • name {String} object key
      • uploadId {String} upload ID from initMultipartUpload api
      • [query] {Object} query parameters
        • [max-parts] {Number} The maximum part number in the response of the OSS. default value: 1000.
        • [part-number-marker] {Number} Starting position of a specific list. A part is listed only when the part number is greater than the value of this parameter.
        • [encoding-type] {String} Specify the encoding of the returned content and the encoding type. Optional value: url
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • uploadId {String} upload ID
      • bucket {String} Specify the bucket name.
      • name {String} object name
      • PartNumberMarker {Number} Starting position of the part numbers in the listing result.
      • nextPartNumberMarker {Number} If not all results are returned this time, the response request includes the NextPartNumberMarker element to indicate the value of PartNumberMarker in the next request.
      • maxParts {Number} upload ID
      • isTruncated {Boolean} Whether the returned result list for List Parts is truncated. The “true” indicates that not all results are returned; “false” indicates that all results are returned.
      • parts {Array} The container that saves part information, each in the structure:
        • PartNumber {Number} Part number.
        • LastModified {Date} Time when a part is uploaded.
        • ETag {String} ETag value in the content of the uploaded part.
        • Size {Number} Size of the uploaded part.

      example:

      • List uploaded part
      
const result = await store.listParts('objcet', 'uploadId', {
  'max-parts': 1000
});
console.log(result);

      .listUploads(query[, options])

      List on-going multipart uploads, i.e.: those not completed and not aborted.

      parameters:

      • query {Object} query parameters
        • [prefix] {String} the object key prefix
        • [max-uploads] {Number} the max uploads to return
        • [key-marker] {String} the object key marker, if upload-id-marker is not provided, return uploads with key > marker, otherwise return uploads with key >= marker && uploadId > id-marker
        • [upload-id-marker] {String} the upload id marker, must be used WITH key-marker
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      example:

      • List on-going multipart uploads
      
const result = await store.listUploads({
  'max-uploads': 100,
  'key-marker': 'my-object',
  'upload-id-marker': 'upload-id'
});
console.log(result);

      .abortMultipartUpload(name, uploadId[, options])

      Abort a multipart upload for object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} the object name
      • uploadId {String} the upload id
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      example:

      • Abort a multipart upload
      const result = await store.abortMultipartUpload('object', 'upload-id');
console.log(result);

      .calculatePostSignature(policy)

      get postObject params

      parameters:

      • policy {JSON or Object} policy must contain expiration and conditions.

      Success will return postObject Api params.

      Object:

      • OSSAccessKeyId {String}
      • Signature {String}
      • policy {Object} response info

      .getObjectTagging(name[, options])

      Obtains the tags of an object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} the object name
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

      Success will return the channel information.

      object:

      • tag {Object} the tag of object
      • res {Object} response info

      .putObjectTagging(name, tag[, options])

      Configures or updates the tags of an object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} the object name
      • tag {Object} tag, eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

      Success will return the channel information.

      object:

      • status {Number} response status
      • res {Object} response info

      .deleteObjectTagging(name[, options])

      Deletes the tag of a specified object.

      parameters:

      • name {String} the object name
      • tag {Object} tag, eg. {var1: value1,var2:value2}
      • [options] {Object} optional args
        • [versionId] {String} the version id of history object

      Success will return the channel information.

      object:

      • status {Number} response status
      • res {Object} response info

      .processObjectSave(sourceObject, targetObject, process[, targetBucket])

      Persistency indicates that images are asynchronously stored in the specified Bucket

      parameters:

      • sourceObject {String} source object name
      • targetObject {String} target object name
      • process {String} process string
      • [targetBucket] {String} target bucket

      Success will return the channel information.

      object:

      • status {Number} response status
      • res {Object} response info
      const sourceObject = 'a.png'
const targetObject = 'b.png'
const process = 'image/watermark,text_aGVsbG8g5Zu+54mH5pyN5Yqh77yB,color_ff6a00'

await this.store.processObjectSave(sourceObject, targetObject, process);

      RTMP Operations

      All operations function is [async], except getRtmpUrl.

      async function format: async functionName(...).

      .putChannel(id, conf[, options])

      Create a live channel.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • conf {Object} the channel config
        • [Description] {String} the channel description
        • [Status] {String} the channel status: 'enabled' or 'disabled'
        • [Target] {Object}
          • [Type] {String} the data type for the channel, only 'HLS' is supported now
          • [FragDuration] {Number} duration of a 'ts' segment
          • [FragCount] {Number} the number of 'ts' segments in a 'm3u8'
          • [PlaylistName] {String} the 'm3u8' name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the channel information.

      object:

      • publishUrls {Array} the publish urls
      • playUrls {Array} the play urls
      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Create a live channel
      const cid = 'my-channel';
const conf = {
  Description: 'this is channel 1',
  Status: 'enabled',
  Target: {
    Type: 'HLS',
    FragDuration: '10',
    FragCount: '5',
    PlaylistName: 'playlist.m3u8'
  }
};

const r = await this.store.putChannel(cid, conf);
console.log(r);

      .getChannel(id[, options])

      Get live channel info.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the channel information.

      object:

      • data {Object} channel info, same as conf in .putChannel
      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Get live channel info
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const r = await this.store.getChannel(cid);
console.log(r);

      .deleteChannel(id[, options])

      Delete a live channel.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the response infomation.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Delete a live channel
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const r = await this.store.deleteChannel(cid);
console.log(r);

      .putChannelStatus(id, status[, options])

      Change the live channel status.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • status {String} the status: 'enabled' or 'disabled'
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the response information.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Disable a live channel
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const r = await this.store.putChannelStatus(cid, 'disabled');
console.log(r);

      .getChannelStatus(id[, options])

      Get the live channel status.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the channel status information.

      object:

      • data {Object}
        • Status {String} the channel status: 'Live' or 'Idle'
        • [ConnectedTime] {String} the connected time of rtmp pushing
        • [RemoteAddr] {String} the remote addr of rtmp pushing
        • [Video] {Object} the video parameters (Width/Height/FrameRate/Bandwidth/Codec)
        • [Audio] {Object} the audio parameters (Bandwidth/SampleRate/Codec)
      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Get a live channel status
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const r = await this.store.getChannelStatus(cid);
console.log(r);

// { Status: 'Live',
//   ConnectedTime: '2016-04-12T11:51:03.000Z',
//   RemoteAddr: '42.120.74.98:53931',
//   Video:
//   { Width: '672',
//     Height: '378',
//     FrameRate: '29',
//     Bandwidth: '60951',
//     Codec: 'H264' },
//   Audio: { Bandwidth: '5959', SampleRate: '22050', Codec: 'AAC' }
// }

      .listChannels(query[, options])

      List channels.

      parameters:

      • query {Object} parameters for list
        • prefix {String}: the channel id prefix (returns channels with this prefix)
        • marker {String}: the channle id marker (returns channels after this id)
        • max-keys {Number}: max number of channels to return
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the channel list.

      object:

      • channels {Array} the channels, each in the structure:
        • Name {String} the channel id
        • Description {String} the channel description
        • Status {String} the channel status
        • LastModified {String} the last modification time of the channel
        • PublishUrls {Array} the publish urls for the channel
        • PlayUrls {Array} the play urls for the channel
      • nextMarker: result.data.NextMarker || null,
      • isTruncated: result.data.IsTruncated === 'true'
      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • List live channels
      const r = await this.store.listChannels({
  prefix: 'my-channel',
  'max-keys': 3
});
console.log(r);

      .getChannelHistory(id[, options])

      Get the live channel history.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the history information.

      object:

      • records {Object} the pushing records, each in the structure:
        • StartTime {String} the start time
        • EndTime {String} the end time
        • RemoteAddr {String} the remote addr
      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Get the live channel history
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const r = await this.store.getChannelHistory(cid);
console.log(r);

      .createVod(id, name, time[, options])

      Create a VOD playlist for the channel.

      parameters:

      • id {String} the channel id
      • name {String} the playlist name
      • time {Object} the duration time
        • startTime {Number} the start time in epoch seconds
        • endTime {Number} the end time in epoch seconds
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the response information.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info

      example:

      • Create a vod playlist of a live channel
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const r = await this.store.createVod(cid, 're-play', {
  startTime: 1460464870,
  endTime: 1460465877
});
console.log(r);

      .getRtmpUrl(channelId[, options])

      Get signatured rtmp url for publishing.

      parameters:

      • channelId {String} the channel id
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [expires] {Number} the expire time in seconds of the url
        • [params] {Object} the additional paramters for url, e.g.: {playlistName: 'play.m3u8'}
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the rtmp url.

      example:

      • Get a rtmp url.
      const cid = 'my-channel';

const url = this.store.getRtmpUrl(this.cid, {
  params: {
    playlistName: 'play.m3u8'
  },
  expires: 3600
});
console.log(url);
// rtmp://ossliveshow.oss-cn-hangzhou.aliyuncs.com/live/tl-channel?OSSAccessKeyId=T0cqQWBk2ThfRS6m&Expires=1460466188&Signature=%2BnzTtpyxUWDuQn924jdS6b51vT8%3D

      Create A Image Service Instance

      Each Image Service instance required accessKeyId, accessKeySecret, bucket and imageHost.

      oss.ImageClient(options)

      Create a Image service instance.

      options:

      • imageHost {String} your image service domain that binding to a OSS bucket
      • accessKeyId {String} access key you create on aliyun console website
      • accessKeySecret {String} access secret you create
      • bucket {String} the default bucket you want to access If you don't have any bucket, please use putBucket() create one first.
      • [region] {String} the bucket data region location, please see Data Regions, default is oss-cn-hangzhou Current available: oss-cn-hangzhou, oss-cn-qingdao, oss-cn-beijing, oss-cn-hongkong and oss-cn-shenzhen
      • [internal] {Boolean} access OSS with aliyun internal network or not, default is false If your servers are running on aliyun too, you can set true to save lot of money.
      • [timeout] {String|Number} instance level timeout for all operations, default is 60s

      example:

      const oss = require('ali-oss');

const imgClient = oss.ImageClient({
  accessKeyId: 'your access key',
  accessKeySecret: 'your access secret',
  bucket: 'my_image_bucket'
  imageHost: 'thumbnail.myimageservice.com'
});

      Image Operations

      All operations function is [async], except imgClient.signatureUrl.

      async function format: async functionName(...).

      imgClient.get(name, file[, options])

      Get an image from the image channel.

      parameters:

      • name {String} image object name with operation style store on OSS
      • [file] {String|WriteStream} file path or WriteStream instance to store the image If file is null or ignore this parameter, function will return info contains content property.
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers, detail see RFC 2616
          • 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified
          • 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
          • 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
          • 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified

      Success will return the info contains response.

      object:

      • [content] {Buffer} file content buffer if file parameter is null or ignore
      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

      example:

      • Get an exists image with a style and store it to the local file
      const imagepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.jpg';
await imgClient.get('ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h', filepath);

      _ Store image to a writestream

      await imgClient.get('ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h', somestream);
      • Get an image content buffer
      const result = await imgClient.get('ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h');
console.log(Buffer.isBuffer(result.content));
      • Get a not exists object or a not image object
      const imagepath = '/home/ossdemo/demo.jpg';
await imgClient.get('ossdemo/not-exists-demo.jpg@200w_200h', filepath);
// will throw NoSuchKeyError

      imgClient.getStream(name[, options])

      Get an image read stream.

      parameters:

      • name {String} image object name with operation style store on OSS
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout
        • [headers] {Object} extra headers
          • 'If-Modified-Since' object modified after this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified
          • 'If-Unmodified-Since' object modified before this time will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
          • 'If-Match' object etag equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise throw PreconditionFailedError
          • 'If-None-Match' object etag not equal this will return 200 and object meta, otherwise return 304 not modified

      Success will return the stream instance and response info.

      object:

      • stream {ReadStream} readable stream instance if response status is not 200, stream will be null.
      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)

      If object not exists, will throw NoSuchKeyError.

      example:

      • Get an exists image object stream
      const result = await imgClient.getStream('ossdemo/demo.jpg@200w_200h');
result.stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('some demo.jpg'));

      imgClient.getExif(name[, options])

      Get a image exif info by image object name from the image channel.

      parameters:

      • name {String} image object name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the info contains response.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • data {Object} image exif object

      If object don't have exif, will throw 400 BadRequest.

      example:

      const result = await imgClient.getExif('demo.jpg');
// resut:
// {
//   res: {
//     status: 200,
//     statusCode: 200,
//     headers: {
//       server: "Tengine",
//       content - type: "application/json",
//       content - length: "148",
//       connection: "keep-alive",
//       date: "Tue, 31 Mar 2015 11:06:32 GMT",
//       "last-modified": "Mon, 30 Mar 2015 10:46:35 GMT"
//     },
//     size: 148,
//     aborted: false,
//     rt: 461,
//     keepAliveSocket: false
//   },
//   data: {
//     FileSize: 343683,
//     ImageHeight: 1200,
//     ImageWidth: 1600,
//     Orientation: 1
//   }
// }

      imgClient.getInfo(name[, options])

      Get a image info and exif info by image object name from the image channel.

      parameters:

      • name {String} image object name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the info contains response.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • data {Object} image exif object

      example:

      const result = await imgClient.getInfo('demo.jpg');
// resut:
// {
//   res: {
//     status: 200,
//     statusCode: 200,
//     headers: {
//       server: "Tengine",
//       content - type: "application/json",
//       content - length: "148",
//       connection: "keep-alive",
//       date: "Tue, 31 Mar 2015 11:06:32 GMT",
//       "last-modified": "Mon, 30 Mar 2015 10:46:35 GMT"
//     },
//     size: 148,
//     aborted: false,
//     rt: 461,
//     keepAliveSocket: false
//   },
//   data: {
//     FileSize: 343683,
//     Format: "jpg",
//     ImageHeight: 1200,
//     ImageWidth: 1600,
//     Orientation: 1
//   }
// }

      imgClient.putStyle(name, style[, options])

      // TODO

      imgClient.getStyle(name[, options])

      Get a style by name from the image channel.

      parameters:

      • name {String} image style name
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the info contains response.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • data {Object} styles object
        • Name {String} style name
        • Content {String} style content
        • CreateTime {String} style create time
        • LastModifyTime {String} style last modify time

      example:

      const result = await imgClient.getStyle('400');
// resut:
// {
//   res: {
//     status: 200,
//     statusCode: 200,
//     headers: {
//       server: "Tengine",
//       content - type: "application/xml",
//       content - length: "234",
//       connection: "keep-alive",
//       date: "Tue, 31 Mar 2015 10:58:20 GMT"
//     },
//     size: 234,
//     aborted: false,
//     rt: 398,
//     keepAliveSocket: false
//   },
//   data: {
//     Name: "400",
//     Content: "400w_90Q_1x.jpg",
//     CreateTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:34:21 GMT",
//     LastModifyTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:34:21 GMT"
//   }
// }

      imgClient.listStyle([options])

      Get all styles from the image channel.

      parameters:

      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return the info contains response.

      object:

      • res {Object} response info, including
        • status {Number} response status
        • headers {Object} response headers
        • size {Number} response size
        • rt {Number} request total use time (ms)
      • data {Array} styles array, a style object:
        • Name {String} style name
        • Content {String} style content
        • CreateTime {String} style create time
        • LastModifyTime {String} style last modify time

      example:

      const result = await imgClient.listStyle();
// resut:
// {
//   res: {
//     status: 200,
//     statusCode: 200,
//     headers: {
//       server: "Tengine",
//       content - type: "application/xml",
//       content - length: "913",
//       connection: "keep-alive",
//       date: "Tue, 31 Mar 2015 10:47:32 GMT"
//     },
//     size: 913,
//     aborted: false,
//     rt: 1911,
//     keepAliveSocket: false
//   },
//   data: [{
//     Name: "200-200",
//     Content: "0e_200w_200h_0c_0i_0o_90Q_1x.jpg",
//     CreateTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:28:08 GMT",
//     LastModifyTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:28:08 GMT"
//   }, {
//     Name: "800",
//     Content: "800w_90Q_1x.jpg",
//     CreateTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:29:15 GMT",
//     LastModifyTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:29:15 GMT"
//   }, {
//     Name: "400",
//     Content: "400w_90Q_1x.jpg",
//     CreateTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:34:21 GMT",
//     LastModifyTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:34:21 GMT"
//   }, {
//     Name: "600",
//     Content: "600w_90Q_1x.jpg",
//     CreateTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:35:02 GMT",
//     LastModifyTime: "Thu, 19 Mar 2015 08:35:02 GMT"
//   }]
// }

      imgClient.deleteStyle(name[, options])

      // TODO

      imgClient.signatureUrl(name)

      Create a signature url for directly download.

      parameters:

      • name {String} image object name with operation style store on OSS
      • [options] {Object} optional parameters
        • [expires] {Number} after expires seconds, the url will become invalid, default is 1800
        • [timeout] {Number} the operation timeout

      Success will return full signature url.

      example:

      const url = imgClient.signatureUrl('
');
// http://thumbnail.myimageservice.com/demo.jpg@200w_200h?OSSAccessKeyId=uZxyLARzYZtGwHKY&Expires=1427803849&Signature=JSPRe06%2FjQpQSj5zlx2ld1V%2B35I%3D

      Cluster Mode

      Cluster mode now only support object operations.

      const Cluster = require('ali-oss').ClusterClient;

const client = Cluster({
  cluster: [{
    host: 'host1',
    accessKeyId: 'id1',
    accessKeySecret: 'secret1'
  }, {
    host: 'host2',
    accessKeyId: 'id2',
    accessKeySecret: 'secret2'
  }],
  schedule: 'masterSlave', //default is `roundRobin`
});

// listen error event to logging error
client.on('error', function(err) {
  console.error(err.stack);
});

// client init ready
client.ready(function() {
  console.log('cluster client init ready, go ahead!');
});

      Get Methods

      Will choose an alive client by schedule(masterSlave or roundRobin).

      • client.get()
      • client.head()
      • client.getStream()
      • client.list()
      • client.signatureUrl()
      • client.chooseAvailable() - choose an available client by schedule.
      • client.getACL()

      Put Methods

      Will put to all clients.

      • client.put()
      • client.putStream()
      • client.delete()
      • client.deleteMulti()
      • client.copy()
      • client.putMeta()
      • client.putACL()
      • client.restore()

      Known Errors

      Each error return by OSS server will contains these properties:

      • name {String} error name
      • message {String} error message
      • requestId {String} uuid for this request, if you meet some unhandled problem, you can send this request id to OSS engineer to find out what's happend.
      • hostId {String} OSS cluster name for this request

      The following table lists the OSS error codes:

      More code info

      namecodestatusmessagemessage in Chinese
      AccessDeniedErrorAccessDenied403Access Denied拒绝访问
      BucketAlreadyExistsErrorBucketAlreadyExists409Bucket already existsBucket 已经存在
      BucketNotEmptyErrorBucketNotEmpty409Bucket is not emptyBucket 不为空
      RestoreAlreadyInProgressErrorRestoreAlreadyInProgress409The restore operation is in progress.restore 操作正在进行中
      OperationNotSupportedErrorOperationNotSupported400The operation is not supported for this resource该资源暂不支持restore操作
      EntityTooLargeErrorEntityTooLarge400Entity too large实体过大
      EntityTooSmallErrorEntityTooSmall400Entity too small实体过小
      FileGroupTooLargeErrorFileGroupTooLarge400File group too large文件组过大
      InvalidLinkNameErrorInvalidLinkName400Link name can't be the same as the object nameObject Link 与指向的 Object 同名
      LinkPartNotExistErrorLinkPartNotExist400Can't link to not exists objectObject Link 中指向的 Object 不存在
      ObjectLinkTooLargeErrorObjectLinkTooLarge400Too many links to this objectObject Link 中 Object 个数过多
      FieldItemTooLongErrorFieldItemTooLong400Post form fields items too largePost 请求中表单域过大
      FilePartInterityErrorFilePartInterity400File part has changed文件 Part 已改变
      FilePartNotExistErrorFilePartNotExist400File part not exists文件 Part 不存在
      FilePartStaleErrorFilePartStale400File part stale文件 Part 过时
      IncorrectNumberOfFilesInPOSTRequestErrorIncorrectNumberOfFilesInPOSTRequest400Post request contains invalid number of filesPost 请求中文件个数非法
      InvalidArgumentErrorInvalidArgument400Invalid format argument参数格式错误
      InvalidAccessKeyIdErrorInvalidAccessKeyId400Access key id not existsAccess Key ID 不存在
      InvalidBucketNameErrorInvalidBucketName400Invalid bucket name无效的 Bucket 名字
      InvalidDigestErrorInvalidDigest400Invalid digest无效的摘要
      InvalidEncryptionAlgorithmErrorInvalidEncryptionAlgorithm400Invalid encryption algorithm指定的熵编码加密算法错误
      InvalidObjectNameErrorInvalidObjectName400Invalid object name无效的 Object 名字
      InvalidPartErrorInvalidPart400Invalid part无效的 Part
      InvalidPartOrderErrorInvalidPartOrder400Invalid part order无效的 part 顺序
      InvalidPolicyDocumentErrorInvalidPolicyDocument400Invalid policy document无效的 Policy 文档
      InvalidTargetBucketForLoggingErrorInvalidTargetBucketForLogging400Invalid bucket on logging operationLogging 操作中有无效的目标 bucket
      InternalErrorInternal500OSS server internal errorOSS 内部发生错误
      MalformedXMLErrorMalformedXML400Malformed XML formatXML 格式非法
      MalformedPOSTRequestErrorMalformedPOSTRequest400Invalid post body formatPost 请求的 body 格式非法
      MaxPOSTPreDataLengthExceededErrorMaxPOSTPreDataLengthExceeded400Post extra data too largePost 请求上传文件内容之外的 body 过大
      MethodNotAllowedErrorMethodNotAllowed405Not allowed method不支持的方法
      MissingArgumentErrorMissingArgument411Missing argument缺少参数
      MissingContentLengthErrorMissingContentLength411Missing Content-Length header缺少内容长度
      NoSuchBucketErrorNoSuchBucket404Bucket not existsBucket 不存在
      NoSuchKeyErrorNoSuchKey404Object not exists文件不存在
      NoSuchUploadErrorNoSuchUpload404Multipart upload id not existsMultipart Upload ID 不存在
      NotImplementedErrorNotImplemented501Not implemented无法处理的方法
      PreconditionFailedErrorPreconditionFailed412Pre condition failed预处理错误
      RequestTimeTooSkewedErrorRequestTimeTooSkewed403Request time exceeds 15 minutes to server time发起请求的时间和服务器时间超出 15 分钟
      RequestTimeoutErrorRequestTimeout400Request timeout请求超时
      RequestIsNotMultiPartContentErrorRequestIsNotMultiPartContent400Invalid post content-typePost 请求 content-type 非法
      SignatureDoesNotMatchErrorSignatureDoesNotMatch403Invalid signature签名错误
      TooManyBucketsErrorTooManyBuckets400Too many buckets on this user用户的 Bucket 数目超过限制
      RequestErrorRequestError-1network error网络出现中断或异常
      ConnectionTimeoutErrorConnectionTimeoutError-2request connect timeout请求连接超时
      SecurityTokenExpiredErrorSecurityTokenExpired403sts Security Token Expiredsts Security Token 超时失效

