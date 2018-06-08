The nodejs sdk for aliyun mns service

阿里云消息服务-简体中文-帮助手册

Ali MNS service is a MQ(message queue) service provided by AliYun. The world largest online sales website www.taobao.com is heavily relying on it.

You can visit http://www.aliyun.com/product/mns for more details.

The original Ali-MQS service has been upgraded and changed it's name to Ali-MNS since June, 2015. Go to Migrate part for the old version informations.

QuickStart

Use 'npm install ali-mns' to install the package.

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); var mq = new AliMNS.MQ( "<your-mq-name>" , account, "hangzhou" ); mq.sendP( "Hello ali-mns" ).then( console .log, console .error);

More sample codes can be found in GitHub.

Promised

The ali-mns use the promise pattern. Any functions suffix with 'P' indicate a promise object will be returned from it.

Typescript

If you only want to use it, forget this.

Most source files are written in typescript instead of javascript. Visit http://www.typescriptlang.org/ for more information about typescript.

If you interest in source file, visit GitHub https://github.com/InCar/ali-mns

Please use 'gulp' to compile ts files into a single index.js file after downloading source files.

API Reference

CLASS METHOD DESCRIPTION [Account](#accountaccountidstring-keyidstring-keysecretstring) The *Account* class store your ali account information. [getAccountId](#accountgetaccountid) Return the ali account id. [getOwnerId](#accountgetownerid) Same as account.getAccountId(). For compatible v1.x. [getKeyId](#accountgetkeyid) Return the ali key id. [getGA](#accountgetga--accountsetgabgaboolean) Gets the status of google analytics collection. [setGA](#accountgetga--accountsetgabgaboolean) Sets the status of google analytics collection. [getHttps](#accountgethttps--accountsethttpsbhttpsboolean) Gets using http or https protocol. [setHttps](#accountgethttps--accountsethttpsbhttpsboolean) Sets using http or https protocol. [Region](#regioncitystringcity-networkstringnetworktype-zonestringzone) The *Region* class help your specifying the region of datacenter. [toString](#regiontostring) Convert region object to string value. [MNS](#mnsaccountaccount-regionstringregion)

[MQS](#mqsaccountaccount-regionstringregion)

[MNSTopic](#mnstopicaccountaccount-regionstringregion) Operate the mns queue. The *MQS* is for compatible v1.x. [listP](#mnslistpprefixstring-pagesizenumber-pagemarkerstring) List all of the queue in a data center. [createP](#mnscreatepnamestring-optionsany) Create a mq. [deleteP](#mnsdeletepnamestring) Delete an mq. [MQ](#mqnamestring-accountaccount-regionstringregion)

[MQBatch](#mqbatch) The *MQ* operate the message in a queue. [getName](#mqgetname) Gets the name of mq. [getAccount](#mqgetaccount) Gets the account of mq. [getRegion](#mqgetregion) Gets the region of mq. [sendP](#mqsendpmsgstring-prioritynumber-delaysecondsnumber) Send a message to the queue. [getRecvTolerance](#mqgetrecvtolerance--mqsetrecvtolerancevaluenumber) Gets the tolerance seconds for mq.recvP method. [setRecvTolerance](#mqgetrecvtolerance--mqsetrecvtolerancevaluenumber) Sets the tolerance seconds for mq.recvP method. [recvP](#mqrecvpwaitsecondsnumber) Receive a message from queue. [peekP](#mqpeekp) Peek a message. [deleteP](#mqdeletepreceipthandlestring) Delete a message from queue. [reserveP](#mqreservepreceipthandlestring-reservesecondsnumber) Reserve a received message. [notifyRecv](#mqnotifyrecvcbexerror-msganyboolean-waitsecondsnumber) Register a callback function to receive messages. [notifyStopP](#mqnotifystopp) Stop mq.notifyRecv working. [getAttrsP](#mqgetattrsp) Get the attributes of the mq. [setAttrsP](#mqsetattrspoptionsany) Modify the attributes of mq. [MQBatch](#mqbatch) Provide the batch process model introduced in a new edtion of Ali-MNS service in June, 2015. [sendP](#mqbatchsendpmsgstring--array-prioritynumber-delaysecondsnumber) Send a message or batch send messages to the queue. [recvP](#mqbatchrecvpwaitsecondsnumber-numofmessagesnumber) Receive a message or batch receive messages from queue. [peekP](#mqbatchpeekpnumofmessagesnumber) Peek message(s). [deleteP](#mqbatchdeletepreceipthandlestring--array) Delete a message or messages from queue. [notifyRecv](#mqbatchnotifyrecvcbexerror-msganyboolean-waitsecondsnumber-numofmessagesnumber) Register a callback function to receive messages in batch [Msg](#msgmsg-string-prioritynumber-delaysecondsnumber) A simple message define, used in MQBatch. [getMsg](#msggetmsg) Return the content of message. [getPriority](#msggetpriority) Return the priority of message. [getDelaySeconds](#msggetdelayseconds) Return the delay seconds of message. [MNSTopic](#mnstopicaccountaccount-regionstringregion) The class MNSTopic extends class MNS for providing features in topic model. [listTopicP](#mnslisttopicpprefixstring-pagesizenumber-pagemarkerstring) List all topics. [createTopicP](#mnscreatetopicpnamestring-optionsany) Create a topic. [deleteTopicP](#mnsdeletetopicpnamestring) Delete a topic. [Topic](#topicnamestring-accountaccount-regionstringregion) Operate a topic. [getName](#topicgetname) Get topic name. [getAccount](#topicgetaccount) Get topic account. [getRegion](#topicgetregion) Get topic region. [getAttrsP](#topicgetattrsp--topicsetattrspoptionsany) Get attributes of topic. [setAttrsP](#topicgetattrsp--topicsetattrspoptionsany) Set attributes of topic. [listP](#topiclistpprefixstring-pagesizenumber-pagemarkerstring) List all subscriptions. [subscribeP](#topicsubscribepnamestring-endpointstring-notifystrategystring-notifycontentformatstring-filtertagstring) Subscribe a topic. [unsubscribeP](#topicunsubscribepnamestring) Unsubscribe a topic. [publishP](#topicpublishpmsgstring-b64boolean-tagstring-attrsany-optionsany) Publish a message to a topic. [Subscription](#subscriptionnamestring-topictopic) Operate a subscription. [getName](#subscriptiongetname) Get name of subscription. [getTopic](#subscriptiongettopic) Get topic of subscription. [getAttrsP](#subscriptiongetattrsp--subscriptionsetattrspoptionsany) Get attributes of subscription. [setAttrsP](#subscriptiongetattrsp--subscriptionsetattrspoptionsany) Set attributes of subscription. [NotifyStrategy](#subscriptionnotifystrategy) NotifyStrategy constant. [NotifyContentFormat](#subscriptionnotifycontentformat) NotifyContentFormat constant

The Account class store your ali account information. Construct an account object is simple:

accountId: String, ali account id.

keyId: String, ali key id.

keySecret: String, ali key secret.

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-owner-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" );

The account object is usually passed as an argument for other class such as MNS, MQ

Follow this link to find yours

Return the ali account id.

Same as account.getAccountId(). For compatible v1.x.

Return the ali key id.

Gets or Sets the status of google analytics collection. Set bGA to true for enabling google analytics, while set to false for disabling google analytics. See Privacy Policy.

Gets or Sets using http or https protocol. Set bHttps to true for using https , while set to false for using http protocol. Default is false for using http protocol.

The Region class help your specifying the region of datacenter.

city: String | City, optional. It can be the data center name, like "hangzhou", "beijing" or "west-1", "southeast-2"; or it can be a pre-defined city enum value, like AliMNS.City.Beijing , AliMNS.City.Tokyo , check Region.ts#L169-L188 for the full list. The default is "hangzhou".

network: String | NetworkType, optional. If it is a string, should be ""(empty string) or "-internal" or "-internal-vpc". If it is NetworkType enum, should be AliMNS.NetworkType.Public or AliMNS.NetworkType.Internal or AliMNS.NetworkType.VPC . The default is ""(empty string), means AliMNS.NetworkType.Public network.

zone: String | Zone, optional. If it is a string, should be data center zone, like "cn", "us", "eu", "me" or "ap". If it is Zone enum, should be AliMNS.Zone.China , AliMNS.Zone.AsiaPacific , AliMNS.Zone.Europe , AliMNS.Zone.UniteState or AliMNS.Zone.MiddleEast . The default is "cn", means AliMNS.Zone.China . This value will be ignored if city parameter is a pre-defined city enum value, because we can deduce zone from city.

samples

var regionHangzhou = new AliMNS.Region(); var regionBeijing = new AliMNS.Region( "beijing" ); regionBeijing = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Beijing); regionBeijing = new AliMNS.Region( "beijing" , "" ); regionBeijing = new AliMNS.Region( "beijing" , AliMNS.NetworkType.Public); regionBeijing = new AliMNS.Region( "beijing" , "" , "cn" ); var regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Japan, AliMNS.NetworkType.Internal); regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region( "northeast-1" , AliMNS.NetworkType.Internal, "ap" ); regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region( "northeast-1" , "-internal" , "ap" ); var regionSingapore = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Singapore, AliMNS.NetworkType.VPC); regionSingapore = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Singapore, "-internal-vpc" ); regionSingapore = new AliMNS.Region( "southeast-1" , "-internal-vpc" , AliMNS.Zone.AsiaPacific); regionSingapore = new AliMNS.Region( "southeast-1" , "-internal-vpc" , "ap" );

Convert region object to string value.

The MNS operate the mns queue.

account: An account object.

region: String|Region, optional. If it is string, it can be "hangzhou", "beijing" or any Chinese datacenter city name. If it is Region, it allows you to specify data center other than in China. Default is "hangzhou". It can also be internal or vpc address "hangzhou-internal", "beijing-internal" or "qingdao-internal-vpc".

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); var mns = new AliMNS.MNS(account, "hangzhou" ); var regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Japan, AliMNS.NetworkType.Public); var mnsJapan = new AliMNS.MNS(account, regionJapan);

Same as MNS. For compatible v1.x.

List all of the queue in a data center.

prefix: String, optional. Return only mq with the prefix.

pageSize: number, optional. How many mns will be returned in a page, 1~1000, default is 1000.

pageMarker: String, optional. Request the next page, the value is returned in last call.

mns.listP( "my" , 20 ).then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); return mns.listP( "my" , 20 , data.Queues.NextMarker); }).then( function ( dataP2 ) { console .log(dataP2); }, console .error);

Create a mq.

name: String. The queue name.

options: optional. The queue attributes.

options.DelaySeconds: number. How many seconds will the messages be visible after sent. 0~604800(7days), default is 0.

options.MaximumMessageSize: number. How many bytes could the message be. 1024(1k)~65536, default is 65536(64k).

options.MessageRetentionPeriod: number. How many seconds will the messages live, 60~1296000(15days), default is 345600(4days).

optiions.VisibilityTimeout: number. How many seconds will the message keep invisible after be received, 1~43200(12hours), default is 30.

options.PollingWaitSeconds: numer. How many seconds will the receive request wait for if mq is empty. 0~30, default is 0.

mns.createP( "myAliMQ" , { DelaySeconds : 0 , MaximumMessageSize : 65536 , MessageRetentionPeriod : 345600 , VisibilityTimeout : 30 , PollingWaitSeconds : 0 }).then( console .log, console .error);

If a mq with same name exists, calling createP will succeed only when all of the mq attributes are all same. Any mismatched attributes will cause an "QueueAlreadyExist" failure.

Delete an mq.

name: String. The queue name.

mns.deleteP( "myAliMQ" ).then( console .log, console .error);;

The MQ operate the message in a queue.

name: String. The name of mq.

account: An account object.

region: String|Region, optional. If it is string, it can be "hangzhou", "beijing" or any Chinese datacenter city name. If it is Region, it allows you to specify data center other than in China. Default is "hangzhou". It can also be internal or vpc address "hangzhou-internal", "beijing-internal" or "qingdao-internal-vpc".

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); var mq = new AliMNS.MQ(account, "hangzhou" ); var regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Japan, AliMNS.NetworkType.Public); var mqJapan = new AliMNS.MQ(account, regionJapan);

Gets the name of mq.

Gets the account of mq.

Gets the region of mq.

Send a message to the queue.

message: String. The content that sent to queue.

priority: number, optional. 1(lowest)~16(highest), default is 8.

delaySeconds: number, optional. How many seconds will the messages be visible after sent. 0~604800(7days), default is 0. This argument is prior to the options.DelaySeconds in attributes of message queue.

mq.sendP( "Hello Ali-MNS" , 8 , 0 ).then( console .log, console .error);

Gets or sets the tolerance seconds for mq.recvP method.

value: number. Default is 5, in seconds. How long will mq.recvP wait before timeout. Due to network lag, the return of mq.recvP method may be later than expected.

Receive a message from queue. This will change the message to invisible for a while.

waitSeconds: number. optional. The max seconds to wait if queue is empty, after that an error MessageNotExist will be returned.

mq.recvP( 5 ).then( console .log, console .error);

This method will wait waitSeconds + getRecvTolerance() totally if queue is empty.

Peek a message. This will not change the message to invisible.

mq.peekP( 5 ).then( console .log, console .error);

Delete a message from queue. A message will be invisible for a short time after received. A message must be deleted after processed, otherwise it can be received again.

receiptHandle: String. Return by mq.recvP or mq.notifyRecv.

mq.recvP( 5 ).then( function ( data ) { return mq.deleteP(data.Message.ReceiptHandle); }).then( console .log, console .error);

Reserve a received message.

receiptHandle: String. Return by mq.recvP or mq.notifyRecv.

reserveSeconds: number. How long will the message be reserved, in seconds. 1~43200(12hours).

mq.recvP().then( function ( data ) { return mq.reserveP(data.Message.ReceiptHandle, 120 ); }).then( function ( dataReserved ) { return mq.deleteP(dataReserved.ChangeVisibility.ReceiptHandle); });

If you need more time to process the message after received, you can reserve it for a longer time. The message will continue to keep invisible for reserveSeconds from now. Set a shorter time is also possible. If succeed, a new receiptHandle will be returned to replace the old one, further mq.deleteP or mq.reserveP should use the newer. And the newer receiptHandle will expired after reserveSeconds past.

Register a callback function to receive messages.

cb: The callback function will be called once for each received message. And if the callback function return true, the message received will be delete automatically, while you should delete the message manually, if return false.

waitSeconds: number, optional. 1~30. The max seconds to wait in a polling loop, default is 5. At the begin of a polling loop, it will check if mq.notifyStopP has been called, So the bigger number will cause a slowly mq.notifyStopP. Set waitSeconds to 0 ,will actually use the default value 5 seconds instead.

mq.notifyRecv( function ( err, message ) { console .log(message); if (err && err.message === "NetworkBroken" ){ throw err; } return true ; });

Both callback functions will work if you call notifyRecv twice for 2 different callback functions. But each received message only will trigger one of them only.

Stop mq.notifyRecv working. The promise object returned will not be resolved until the receiving loop stopped actually. The max time wait for notifyRecv() stop is determined by waitSeconds passed to mq.notifyRecv.

mq.notifyStopP().then( console .log, console .error);

Get the attributes of the mq.

mq .getAttrsP () .then ( console .log , console .error );

Modify the attributes of mq.

options: the queue attributes. See the options of mns.createP.

mq.setAttrsP({ DelaySeconds : 0 , MaximumMessageSize : 65536 , MessageRetentionPeriod : 345600 , VisibilityTimeout : 30 , PollingWaitSeconds : 0 }).then( console .log, console .error);

A simple message define, used in MQBatch.

msg: string. The content of message.

priority: number, optional. 1(lowest)~16(highest), default is 8.

delaySeconds: number, optional. How many seconds will the messages be visible after sent. 0~604800(7days), default is 0. This argument is prior to the options.DelaySeconds in attributes of message queue.

var msg = new AliMNS.Msg( "Make a test" );

Return the content of message.

Return the priority of message.

Return the delay seconds of message.

MQBatch

Provide the batch process model introduced in a new edtion of Ali-MNS service in June, 2015. It derives from MQ, so all methods in MQ are avaiable in MQBatch too. For example, you can use mqBatch.setRecvTolerance(1.2) to adjust the timeout behavior of mqBatch.recvP().

var mqBatch = new AliMNS.MQBatch(aliCfg.mqName, account, aliCfg.region);

Send a message or batch send messages to the queue.

msg: String or an array of Msg. The message(s) up to 16 that sent to queue.

priority: number, optional. Only valid when msg is a string, 1(lowest)~16(highest), default is 8.

delaySeconds: number, optional. Only valid when msg is a string. How many seconds will the messages be visible after sent. 0~604800(7days), default is 0. This argument is prior to the options.DelaySeconds in attributes of message queue.

If msg is an array of Msg , use the priority & delaySeconds properties of Msg , and ignore the 2nd and 3rd arguments.

var msgs = []; for ( var i= 0 ;i< 5 ;i++){ var msg = new AliMNS.Msg( "BatchSend" + i, 8 , 0 ); msgs.push(msg); } mqBatch.sendP(msgs);

Receive a message or batch receive messages from queue. This will change the messages to invisible for a while.

waitSeconds: number. optional. The max seconds to wait if queue is empty, after that an error MessageNotExist will be returned.

numOfMessages: number. optional. The max number of message can be received in a batch, can be 1~16, default is 16.

mqBatch.recvP( 5 , 16 ).then( console .log, console .error);

Peek message(s). This will not change the message to invisible.

numOfMessages: number. optional. The max number of message can be peeked in a batch, can be 1~16, default is 16.

mqBatch.peekP( 5 , 16 ).then( console .log, console .error);

Delete a message or messages from queue. Messages will be invisible for a short time after received. Messages must be deleted after processed, otherwise it can be received again.

receiptHandle: String or an array of string. Return by mq.recvP mq.notifyRecv or mqBatch.recvP mqBatch.notifyRecv.

var rhsToDel = []; mqBatch.recvP( 5 , 16 ).then( function ( dataRecv ) { for ( var i= 0 ;i<dataRecv.Messages.Message.length;i++){ rhsToDel.push(dataRecv.Messages.Message[i].ReceiptHandle); } }).then( function ( ) { return mqBatch.deleteP(rhsToDel); }).then( console .log, console .error);

Register a callback function to receive messages in batch mode.

numOfMessages: number. optional. The max number of message can be received in a batch, can be 1~16, default is 16.

All other arguments are same as mq.notifyRecv.

The class MNSTopic extends class MNS for providing features in topic model. All methods in MNS class are also available in MNSTopic .

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); var mns = new AliMNS.MNSTopic(account, "shenzhen" ); var regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Japan, AliMNS.NetworkType.Public); var mnsJapan = new AliMNS.MNSTopic(account, regionJapan);

List all topics.

prefix: String, optional. Return only topics with the prefix.

pageSize: number, optional. How many topics will be returned in a page, 1~1000, default is 1000.

pageMarker: String, optional. Request the next page, the value is returned in last call.

Create a topic.

name: topic name.

options: optional.

options.MaximumMessageSize: int. The maximum size of message, 1024(1k)~65536(64k), default is 65536.

options.LoggingEnabled: boolean. Enable logging or not, default is false.

Delete a topic.

name: topic name.

Operate a topic.

name: topic name.

account: An account object.

region: String|Region, optional. If it is string, it can be "hangzhou", "beijing" or any Chinese datacenter city name. If it is Region, it allows you to specify data center other than in China. Default is "hangzhou". It can also be internal or vpc address "hangzhou-internal", "beijing-internal" or "qingdao-internal-vpc".

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); var topic = new AliMNS.Topic( "t11" , account, "shenzhen" ); var regionJapan = new AliMNS.Region(AliMNS.City.Japan, AliMNS.NetworkType.Public); var topicJapan = new AliMNS.Topic( "t11" , account, regionJapan);

Get topic name.

Get topic account.

Get topic region.

Get or set attributes of topic.

options: topic attributes.

options.MaximumMessageSize: int. The maximum size of message, 1024(1k)~65536(64k), default is 65536.

options.LoggingEnabled: boolean. Enable logging or not, default is false.

topic.setAttrsP({ MaximumMessageSize : 1024 }); topic.getAttrsP().then( ( data )=> { console .info(data); });

List all subscriptions.

prefix: String, optional. Return only subscriptions with the prefix.

pageSize: number, optional. How many subscriptions will be returned in a page, 1~1000, default is 1000.

pageMarker: String, optional. Request the next page, the value is returned in last call.

Subscribe a topic.

name: Name of subscription.

endPoint: Notify end point. eg. http://www.yoursite.com/mns-ep

notifyStrategy: optional. BACKOFF_RETRY or EXPONENTIAL_DECAY_RETRY, default is BACKOFF_RETRY.

notifyContentFormat: optional. XML or SIMPLIFIED, default is XML.

filterTag: Optional. Only matched messages will be pushed the endPoint, max length is 16; default is undefined, do not filter out any messages.

topic.subscribeP( "subx" , "http://www.yoursite.com/mns-ep" , AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyStrategy.BACKOFF_RETRY, AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyContentFormat.SIMPLIFIED) .then( ( data )=> { console .info(data);}, (err)=>{ console .error(err); } );

Unsubscribe a topic.

name: Name of subscription.

Publish a message to a topic.

msg: content of message

b64: true, encoding msg to base64 format before publishing. false, do not encoding msg before publishing.

tag: the TAG of message.

attrs: attribures of message.

options: options for the request underlying.

If message contains Chinese characters, must set b64 to true . Only very simple message can set b64 to false .

Set options to { forever: true } will let http(s) channel KeepAive.

Operate a subscription.

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); var topic = new AliMNS.Topic( "t11" , account, "shenzhen" ); var subscription = new AliMNS.Subscription( "s12" , topic);

Get name of subscription.

Get topic of subscription.

Get or set attributes of subscription.

options: attributes of subscription.

options.NotifyStrategy: BACKOFF_RETRY or EXPONENTIAL_DECAY_RETRY.

subscription.setAttrsP({ NotifyStrategy : AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyStrategy.EXPONENTIAL_DECAY_RETRY });

Contains 2 const string.

AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyStrategy.BACKOFF_RETRY : "BACKOFF_RETRY"

AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyStrategy.EXPONENTIAL_DECAY_RETRY : "EXPONENTIAL_DECAY_RETRY"

More about NotifyStrategy[zh-Hans]

Contains 2 const string.

AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyContentFormat.XML : "XML"

AliMNS.Subscription.NotifyContentFormat.SIMPLIFIED : "SIMPLIFIED"

More about NotifyContentFormat[zh-Hans]

DEBUG Trace

Set the environment variable DEBUG to "ali-mns" to enable the debug trace output.

linux bash export DEBUG=ali-mns windows set DEBUG=ali-mns

Migrate

1.The ali-mns is fully compatible with ali-mqs, simply replace the ali-mqs package to ali-mns.

var AliMQS = require ( 'ali-mns' );

2.Optional. Change the ownerId to accountId Ali-Yun upgrade their account system, and recommend to use the newer account id instead of owner id. But the old owner id is still available for now.

var AliMQS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "1786090012649663" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" );

ownerId is mixed with number and letter

accountId is a 16-digits number, follow this link to find your accountId.

In GitHub, An branch v1.x keeps tracking for the old mqs services. And use `npm install ali-mqs' to install the ali-mqs package for v1.x.

Performance - Serial vs. Batch

Create 20 queues, then send 2000 messages to them randomly.

It is about 10 times slower in serial mode than in batch mode.

1st - Serial Mode(batch_size=1)

AliMNS-performance concurrent-queues √ #BatchSend ( 3547ms ) √ #recvP ( 21605ms ) √ #stopRecv ( 6075ms )

2nd - Batch Mode(Batch_size=16)

AliMNS-performance concurrent-queues √ #BatchSend ( 3472ms ) √ #recvP ( 2125ms ) √ #stopRecv ( 6044ms )

The testing code is in $/test/performance.js and a test log sample is in $/test/performance.log

Use npm run test to execute the test.

Set environment variable DEBUG to ali-mns.test to turn on output trace(will slow down the test).

Privacy Policy

We collect information about how you use the ali-mns packages for better service.

By default a tracing information is sent to google analytics when sending a request to ali-mns service, The tracing information contains only the url. Your data, key will not be sent. Your account id is sent by hash to md5 value, so it can not be used tracking back to you. You can check code about data collection.

You can always disable data collection as you wish.

var AliMNS = require ( "ali-mns" ); var account = new AliMNS.Account( "<your-account-id>" , "<your-key-id>" , "<your-key-secret>" ); account.setGA( false ); var mq = new AliMNS.MQ( "<your-mq-name>" , account, "hangzhou" ); mq.sendP( "Hello ali-mns" ).then( console .log, console .error);

License

MIT