art-template
English document | 中文文档
art-template is a simple and superfast templating engine that optimizes template rendering speed by scope pre-declared technique, hence achieving runtime performance which is close to the limits of JavaScript. At the same time, it supports both NodeJS and browser. speed test online.
art-template 是一个简约、超快的模板引擎。它采用作用域预声明的技术来优化模板渲染速度，从而获得接近 JavaScript 极限的运行性能，并且同时支持 NodeJS 和浏览器。在线速度测试。
Feature
- performance is close to the JavaScript rendering limits
- debugging friendly. Syntax errors or runtime errors will be positioned accurately at which line of template. Support setting breakpoint in templating files (Webpack Loader)
- support Express, Koa, Webpack
- support template inheritance and sub template
- browser version is only 6KB
特性
- 拥有接近 JavaScript 渲染极限的的性能
- 调试友好：语法、运行时错误日志精确到模板所在行；支持在模板文件上打断点（Webpack Loader）
- 支持 Express、Koa、Webpack
- 支持模板继承与子模板
- 浏览器版本仅 6KB 大小
捐助我(微信支付)
[AD] 前端招聘：在海边写代码