AlgoSDK is the official JavaScript library for communicating with the Algorand network. It's designed for modern browsers and Node.js.
$ npm install algosdk
This package provides TypeScript types, but you will need TypeScript version 4.2 or higher to use them properly.
For errors in Webpack 5 or Vite projects, you will need to install extra dependencies.
Include a minified browser bundle directly in your HTML like so:
<script
src="https://unpkg.com/algosdk@1.13.1/dist/browser/algosdk.min.js"
integrity="sha384-0BSEzBpLxqFWYBI+sOGhv3W91/wPf+jFwCiuXNrC52XZav2qb3Rz+pfq3AFI0CrL"
crossorigin="anonymous"
></script>
or
<script
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/algosdk@1.13.1/dist/browser/algosdk.min.js"
integrity="sha384-0BSEzBpLxqFWYBI+sOGhv3W91/wPf+jFwCiuXNrC52XZav2qb3Rz+pfq3AFI0CrL"
crossorigin="anonymous"
></script>
Information about hosting the package for yourself, finding the browser bundles of previous versions, and computing the SRI hash is available here.
const token = 'Your algod API token';
const server = 'http://127.0.0.1';
const port = 8080;
const client = new algosdk.Algodv2(token, server, port);
(async () => {
console.log(await client.status().do());
})().catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
Documentation for this SDK is available here: https://algorand.github.io/js-algorand-sdk/. Additional resources are available on https://developer.algorand.org.
Running examples requires access to a running node. Follow the instructions in Algorand's developer resources to install a node on your computer.
As portions of the codebase are written in TypeScript, example files cannot be run directly using
node. Please refer to the instructions described in the examples/README.md file for more information regarding running the examples.
To build a new version of the library, run:
npm run build
To generate the documentation website, run:
npm run docs
The static website will be located in the
docs/ directory.
We have two test suites: mocha tests in this repo, and the Algorand SDK test suite from https://github.com/algorand/algorand-sdk-testing.
To run the mocha tests in Node.js, run:
npm test
To run the SDK test suite in Node.js, run:
make docker-test
The test suites can also run in browsers. To do so, set the environment variable
TEST_BROWSER to
one of our supported browsers. Currently we support testing in
chrome and
firefox. When
TEST_BROWSER is set, the mocha and SDK test suites will run in that browser.
For example, to run mocha tests in Chrome:
TEST_BROWSER=chrome npm test
And to run SDK tests in Firefox:
TEST_BROWSER=firefox make docker-test
This project enforces a modified version of the Airbnb code style.
We've setup linters and formatters to help catch errors and improve the development experience:
If using the Visual Studio Code editor with the recommended extensions, ESLint errors should be highlighted in red and the Prettier extension should format code on every save.
The linters and formatters listed above should run automatically on each commit to catch errors early and save CI running time.
js-algorand-sdk is licensed under an MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.