AlgoSDK is the official JavaScript library for communicating with the Algorand network. It's designed for modern browsers and Node.js.

Installation

npm install algosdk

This package provides TypeScript types, but you will need TypeScript version 4.2 or higher to use them properly.

For errors in Webpack 5 or Vite projects, you will need to install extra dependencies.

Browser

Include a minified browser bundle directly in your HTML like so:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/algosdk@1.13.1/dist/browser/algosdk.min.js" integrity = "sha384-0BSEzBpLxqFWYBI+sOGhv3W91/wPf+jFwCiuXNrC52XZav2qb3Rz+pfq3AFI0CrL" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

or

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/algosdk@1.13.1/dist/browser/algosdk.min.js" integrity = "sha384-0BSEzBpLxqFWYBI+sOGhv3W91/wPf+jFwCiuXNrC52XZav2qb3Rz+pfq3AFI0CrL" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

Information about hosting the package for yourself, finding the browser bundles of previous versions, and computing the SRI hash is available here.

Quick Start

const token = 'Your algod API token' ; const server = 'http://127.0.0.1' ; const port = 8080 ; const client = new algosdk.Algodv2(token, server, port); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await client.status().do()); })().catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e); });

Documentation

Documentation for this SDK is available here: https://algorand.github.io/js-algorand-sdk/. Additional resources are available on https://developer.algorand.org.

Examples

Running examples requires access to a running node. Follow the instructions in Algorand's developer resources to install a node on your computer.

As portions of the codebase are written in TypeScript, example files cannot be run directly using node . Please refer to the instructions described in the examples/README.md file for more information regarding running the examples.

SDK Development

Building

To build a new version of the library, run:

npm run build

Generating Documentation

To generate the documentation website, run:

npm run docs

The static website will be located in the docs/ directory.

Testing

We have two test suites: mocha tests in this repo, and the Algorand SDK test suite from https://github.com/algorand/algorand-sdk-testing.

To run the mocha tests in Node.js, run:

npm test

To run the SDK test suite in Node.js, run:

make docker-test

Browsers

The test suites can also run in browsers. To do so, set the environment variable TEST_BROWSER to one of our supported browsers. Currently we support testing in chrome and firefox . When TEST_BROWSER is set, the mocha and SDK test suites will run in that browser.

For example, to run mocha tests in Chrome:

TEST_BROWSER=chrome npm test

And to run SDK tests in Firefox:

TEST_BROWSER=firefox make docker-test

Code Style

This project enforces a modified version of the Airbnb code style.

We've setup linters and formatters to help catch errors and improve the development experience:

Prettier – ensures that code is formatted in a readable way.

ESLint — checks code for antipatterns as well as formatting.

If using the Visual Studio Code editor with the recommended extensions, ESLint errors should be highlighted in red and the Prettier extension should format code on every save.

Precommit Hook

The linters and formatters listed above should run automatically on each commit to catch errors early and save CI running time.

License

js-algorand-sdk is licensed under an MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.