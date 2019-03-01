Classic algorithms and data structures implemented in JavaScript, you know... FOR SCIENCE.
npm install --save algorithms
require('algorithms/data_structures');
// or
require('algorithms').DataStructures;
require('algorithms/geometry');
// or
require('algorithms').Geometry;
require('algorithms/graph');
// or
require('algorithms').Graph;
require('algorithms/math');
// or
require('algorithms').Math;
require('algorithms/search');
// or
require('algorithms').Search;
require('algorithms/sorting');
// or
require('algorithms').Sorting;
require('algorithms/string');
// or
require('algorithms').String;
This project uses Google JavaScript Style Guide which can be a bit strict, but is really helpful in order to have more readable and less error-prone code