Atwood's Law applied to CS101.

Classic algorithms and data structures implemented in JavaScript, you know... FOR SCIENCE.

Installing

npm install --save algorithms

Contents

Data Structures

require ( 'algorithms/data_structures' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).DataStructures;

AVLTree

BST

DisjointSetForest

FenwickTree

Graph

HashTable

Heap MaxHeap MinHeap

LinkedList

PriorityQueue

Queue

Set (HashSet)

Stack

Treap

Geometry algorithms

require ( 'algorithms/geometry' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).Geometry;

BezierCurve

Graph algorithms

require ( 'algorithms/graph' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).Graph;

breadthFirstSearch

depthFirstSearch

eulerPath

topologicalSort

Shortest path

bellmanFord

bfsShortestPath

dijkstra

floydWarshall

SPFA (Shortest Path Faster Algorithm)

Minimum spanning tree

prim

kruskal

Math algorithms

require ( 'algorithms/math' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).Math;

collatzConjecture

extendedEuclidean

fastPower

fibonacci

findDivisors

fisherYates

gcd (Greatest common divisor)

greatestDifference

lcm (Least common multiple)

newtonSqrt

nextPermutation

powerSet

reservoirSampling

shannonEntropy

Search algorithms

require ( 'algorithms/search' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).Search;

bfs (breadth-first search for binary trees)

binarySearch

dfs (depth-first search for binary trees)

inOrder (default)

postOrder

preOrder

Sorting algorithms

require ( 'algorithms/sorting' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).Sorting;

bubbleSort

countingSort

heapSort

insertionSort

quicksort

radixSort

selectionSort

shellSort

shortBubbleSort

String algorithms

require ( 'algorithms/string' ); require ( 'algorithms' ).String;

hamming

huffman

decode

encode

knuthMorrisPratt

levenshtein

longestCommonSubsequence

longestCommonSubstring

rabinKarp

Contributing

This project uses Google JavaScript Style Guide which can be a bit strict, but is really helpful in order to have more readable and less error-prone code