openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

algoliasearch.zendesk-hc

by algolia
2.30.1 (see all)

Integrate Algolia within your Zendesk Help Center in minutes.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Algolia for Zendesk

This repository holds the code of Algolia's Zendesk integration.
This integration makes it trivial to replace the default search of your Zendesk Help Center by Algolia. Algolia is a hosted full-text, numerical, and faceted search engine capable of delivering realtime results from the first keystroke.

We'll crawl your Zendesk API to extract your Help Center content and provide you a small code snippet to power your search with Algolia.

Indexing

Find the code of the crawler and its documentation in the crawler/ folder.

Front-end

Follow the documentation on the website.
If you want to contribute or browse the code, follow this link to the app/ folder.

Development

The package.json in this repository holds 3 scripts:

  • npm run release:docs: Release the documentation site on https://community.algolia.com/zendesk/
  • npm run release:app: Release the JS library on npm
  • npm run release: Runs the previous scripts and git push

ChangeLog

See the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

This project is under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial