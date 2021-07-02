This repository holds the code of Algolia's Zendesk integration.

This integration makes it trivial to replace the default search of your Zendesk Help Center by Algolia. Algolia is a hosted full-text, numerical, and faceted search engine capable of delivering realtime results from the first keystroke.

We'll crawl your Zendesk API to extract your Help Center content and provide you a small code snippet to power your search with Algolia.

Indexing

Find the code of the crawler and its documentation in the crawler/ folder.

Follow the documentation on the website.

If you want to contribute or browse the code, follow this link to the app/ folder.

Development

The package.json in this repository holds 3 scripts:

npm run release:docs : Release the documentation site on https://community.algolia.com/zendesk/

: Release the documentation site on https://community.algolia.com/zendesk/ npm run release:app : Release the JS library on npm

: Release the JS library on npm run release : Runs the previous scripts and git push

ChangeLog

See the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

This project is under the MIT License.