This repository holds the code of Algolia's Zendesk integration.
This integration makes it trivial to replace the default search of your Zendesk Help Center by Algolia. Algolia is a hosted full-text, numerical, and faceted search engine capable of delivering realtime results from the first keystroke.
We'll crawl your Zendesk API to extract your Help Center content and provide you a small code snippet to power your search with Algolia.
Find the code of the crawler and its documentation in the crawler/ folder.
Follow the documentation on the website.
If you want to contribute or browse the code, follow this link to the app/ folder.
The
package.json in this repository holds 3 scripts:
npm run release:docs: Release the documentation site on https://community.algolia.com/zendesk/
npm run release:app: Release the JS library on
npm
npm run release: Runs the previous scripts and
git push
See the CHANGELOG.md file.
This project is under the MIT License.