The JavaScript helper is an advanced library we provide to our users. If you are looking to build a complete search interface, we recommend you to use instantsearch.js. If you want to build an autocomplete menu, see autocomplete.js.

This module is the companion of the algolia/algoliasearch-client-js. It helps you keep track of the search parameters and provides a higher level API.

Features

Search parameters management

Facets exclusions

Pagination

Disjunctive faceting (search on two or more values of the same facet)

Examples

Vanilla JavaScript

A small example that uses Browserify to manage modules.

var algoliasearch = require ( 'algoliasearch' ); var algoliasearchHelper = require ( 'algoliasearch-helper' ); var client = algoliasearch( 'appId' , 'apiKey' ); var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, 'indexName' , { facets : [ 'mainCharacterFirstName' , 'year' ], disjunctiveFacets : [ 'director' ] }); helper.on( 'result' , function ( event ) { console .log(event.results); }); helper.addDisjunctiveFacetRefinement( 'director' , 'Clint Eastwood' ); helper.addDisjunctiveFacetRefinement( 'director' , 'Sofia Coppola' ); helper.addNumericRefinement( 'year' , '=' , 2003 ); helper.search();

AngularJS module

<script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/algoliasearch/3/algoliasearch.angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/algoliasearch.helper.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > angular.module( 'searchApp' , [ 'ngSanitize' , 'algoliasearch' ]) .controller( 'searchController' , [ '$scope' , '$sce' , 'algolia' , function ($scope, $sce, algolia) { var algolia = algolia.Client( 'applicationId' , 'apiKey' ); $scope.q = '' ; $scope.content = null ; $scope.helper = algoliasearchHelper(algolia, 'indexName' , { facets: [ 'type' , 'shipping' ], disjunctiveFacets: [ 'category' , 'manufacturer' ], hitsPerPage: 5 , }); $scope.helper.on( 'result' , function (event) { $scope.$apply( function () { $scope.content = event.results; }); }); $scope.toggleRefine = function ($event, facet, value) { $event.preventDefault(); $scope.helper.toggleRefine(facet, value).search(); }; $scope.$watch( 'q' , function (q) { $scope.helper.setQuery(q).search(); }); $scope.helper.search(); }]); </ script >

Add the helper in your project

Regular <script> tag

Use our jsDelivr build:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/algoliasearch.helper/2/algoliasearch.helper.min.js"></script>

With NPM

npm install algoliasearch-helper

Init the helper

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, 'indexName' );

Helper lifecycle

modify the parameters of the search (usually through user interactions)

``` helper .setQuery ( 'iphone' ) .addFacetRefinement ( 'category' , 'phone' ) ``` trigger the search (after all the modification have been applied)

`` ` helper.search() ` `` read the results (with the event "result" handler) and update the UI with the results

``` helper.on( 'result' , function (event) { updateUI(event.results); }); ``` go back to 1

Objects

AlgoliasearchHelper: the helper. Keeps the state of the search, makes the queries and calls the handlers when an event happen.

SearchParameters: the object representing the state of the search. The current state is stored in helperInstance.state .

SearchResults: the object in which the Algolia answers are transformed into. This object is passed to the result event handler. An example of SearchResults in JSON is available at the end of this readme

Search

The search is triggered by the search() method.

It takes all the previous modifications to the search and uses them to create the queries to Algolia. The search parameters are immutable.

Example:

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName); helper.on( 'result' , function ( event ) { console .log(event.results); }); helper.search(); helper.setQuery( 'landscape' ).search(); helper.addTag( 'photo' ).search();

Events

The helper is a Node.js EventEmitter instance.

result : get notified when new results are received. The handler function will receive two objects ( SearchResults and SearchParameters ).

error : get notified when errors are received from the API.

change : get notified when a property has changed in the helper

search : get notified when a request is sent to Algolia

Listen to the result event

helper.on( 'result' , updateTheResults);

Listen to a result event once

helper.once( 'result' , updateTheResults);

Remove a result listener

helper.removeListener( 'result' , updateTheResults);

Remove all result listeners

helper.removeAllListeners( 'result' );

All the methods from Node.js EventEmitter class are available.

Query

Do a search with the query "fruit"

helper.setQuery('fruit').search();

Filtering results

Facets are filters to retrieve a subset of an index having a specific value for a given attribute. First you need to define which attribute will be used as a facet in the dashboard: https://www.algolia.com/explorer#?tab=display

Regular (conjunctive) facets

Refinements are ANDed by default (Conjunctive selection).

Facet definition

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { facets : [ 'ANDFacet' ] });

Add a facet filter

helper.addFacetRefinement( 'ANDFacet' , 'valueOfANDFacet' ).search();

Remove a facet filter

helper.removeFacetRefinement( 'ANDFacet' , 'valueOfANDFacet' ).search();

Disjunctive facets

Refinements are ORed by default (Disjunctive selection).

Facet definition

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { disjunctiveFacets : [ 'ORFacet' ] });

Add a facet filter

helper.addDisjunctiveFacetRefinement( 'ORFacet' , 'valueOfORFacet' ).search();

Remove a facet filter

helper.removeDisjunctiveFacetRefinement( 'ORFacet' , 'valueOfORFacet' ).search();

Negative facets

Filter so that we do NOT get a given facet

Facet definition (same as "AND" facet)

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { facets : [ 'ANDFacet' ] }).search();

Exclude a value for a facet

helper.addFacetExclusion( 'ANDFacet' , 'valueOfANDFacetToExclude' );

Remove an exclude from the list of excluded values

helper.removeFacetExclusion( 'ANDFacet' , 'valueOfANDFacetToExclude' );

Numeric facets

Filter over numeric attributes with math operations like = , > , < , >= , <= . Can be used for numbers and dates (if converted to timestamp)

Facet definition

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { disjunctiveFacets : [ 'numericAttribute' ] });

Add numeric refinements

helper.addNumericRefinement( 'numericAttribute' , '=' , '3' ).search(); helper.addNumericRefinement( 'numericAttribute' , '=' , '4' ).search(); helper.addNumericRefinement( 'numericAttribute2' , '=' , [ '42' , '56' , '37' ] ).search();

Remove a numeric refinement

helper.removeNumericRefinement( 'numericAttribute' , '=' , '3' ).search();

Batch numeric filter removal

helper.removeNumericRefinement( 'numericAttribute' , '=' ).search(); helper.removeNumericRefinement( 'numericAttribute' ).search();

Hierarchical facets

Hierarchical facets are useful to build such navigation menus:

| products > fruits > citrus | strawberries | peaches | apples

Here, we refined the search this way:

click on fruits

click on citrus

Usage

To build such menu, you need to use hierarchical faceting:

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hierarchicalFacets : [{ name : 'products' , attributes : [ 'categories.lvl0' , 'categories.lvl1' ] }] });

Requirements: All the specified attributes must be defined in your Algolia settings as attributes for faceting.

Given your objects looks like this:

{ "objectID" : "123" , "name" : "orange" , "categories" : { "lvl0" : "fruits" , "lvl1" : "fruits > citrus" } }

And you refine products :

helper.toggleFacetRefinement( 'products' , 'fruits > citrus' );

You will get a hierarchical presentation of your facet values: a navigation menu of your facet values.

helper.on( 'result' , function ( event ) { console .log(event.results.hierarchicalFacets[ 0 ]); });

To ease navigation, we always:

provide the root level categories

provide the current refinement sub categories ( fruits > citrus > * : n + 1)

: n + 1) provide the parent refinement ( fruits > citrus => fruits : n -1) categories

=> : n -1) categories refine the search using the current hierarchical refinement

Multiple values per level

Your records can also share multiple categories between one another by using arrays inside your object:

{ "objectID" : "123" , "name" : "orange" , "categories" : { "lvl0" : [ "fruits" , "color" ], "lvl1" : [ "fruits > citrus" , "color > orange" ] } }, { "objectID" : "456" , "name" : "grapefruit" , "categories" : { "lvl0" : [ "fruits" , "color" , "new" ], "lvl1" : [ "fruits > citrus" , "color > yellow" , "new > citrus" ] } }

Specifying another separator

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hierarchicalFacets : [{ name : 'products' , attributes : [ 'categories.lvl0' , 'categories.lvl1' ], separator : '|' }] }); helper.toggleFacetRefinement( 'products' , 'fruits|citrus' );

Would mean that your objects look like so:

{ "objectID" : "123" , "name" : "orange" , "categories" : { "lvl0" : "fruits" , "lvl1" : "fruits|citrus" } }

Specifying a different sort order for values

The default sort for the hierarchical facet view is: isRefined:desc (first show refined), name:asc (then sort by name) .

You can specify a different sort order by using:

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hierarchicalFacets : [{ name : 'products' , attributes : [ 'categories.lvl0' , 'categories.lvl1' ], sortBy : [ 'count:desc' , 'name:asc' ] }] });

The available sort tokens are:

count

isRefined

name

path

Restrict results and hierarchical values to non-root level

Let's say you have a lot of levels:

- fruits - yellow - citrus - spicy

But you only want to get the values starting at "citrus", you can use rootPath

You can specify an root path to filter the hierarchical values

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hierarchicalFacets: [{ name: 'products' , attributes: [ 'categories.lvl0' , 'categories.lvl1' , 'categories.lvl2' , 'categories.lvl3' ], rootPath: 'fruits > yellow > citrus' }] });

Having a rootPath will refine the results on it automatically.

Hide parent level of current parent level

By default the hierarchical facet is going to return the child and parent facet values of the current refinement.

If you do not want to get the parent facet values you can set showParentLevel to false

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hierarchicalFacets : [{ name : 'products' , attributes : [ 'categories.lvl0' , 'categories.lvl1' ], showParentLevel : false }] });

Asking for the current breadcrumb

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hierarchicalFacets : [{ name : 'products' , attributes : [ 'categories.lvl0' , 'categories.lvl1' ], separator : '|' }] }); helper.toggleFacetRefinement( 'products' , 'fruits|citrus' ); var breadcrumb = helper.getHierarchicalFacetBreadcrumb( 'products' ); console .log(breadcrumb); console .log(breadcrumb.join( ' | ' ));

Clearing filters

Clear all the refinements for all the refined attributes

helper.clearRefinements().search();

Clear all the refinements for a specific attribute

helper.clearRefinements( 'ANDFacet' ).search();

[ADVANCED] Clear only the exclusions on the "ANDFacet" attribute

helper.clearRefinements( function ( value, attribute, type ) { return type === 'exclude' && attribute === 'ANDFacet' ; }).search();

Facet utilities

Get the values of a facet with the default sort

helper.on( 'result' , function ( event ) { event.results.getFacetValues( 'age' ); });

Get the values of a facet with a custom sort

helper.on( 'result' , function ( event ) { event.results.getFacetValues( 'age' , { sortBy : [ 'count:asc' ]}); });

Get the facet stats

This only apply on numeric based facets/attributes.

helper.on( 'result' , function ( event ) { event.results.getFacetStats( 'age' ); });

Tags are an easy way to do filtering. They are based on a special attribute in the records named _tags , which can be a single string value or an array of strings.

Add a tag filter for the value "landscape"

helper.addTag( 'landscape' ).search();

Remove a tag filter for the value "landscape"

helper.removeTag( 'landscape' ).search();

helper.clearTags().search();

Pagination

Get the current page

helper.getPage();

Change page

helper.setPage( 3 ).search();

Automatic reset to page 0

During a search, changing the parameters will update the result set, which can then change the number of pages in the result set. Therefore, the behavior has been standardized so that any operation that may change the number of page will reset the pagination to page 0.

This may lead to some unexpected behavior. For example:

helper.setPage( 4 ); helper.getPage(); helper.setQuery( 'foo' ); helper.getPage();

Non exhaustive list of operations that trigger a reset:

refinements (conjunctive, exclude, disjunctive, hierarchical, numeric)

tags

index (setIndex)

setQuery

setHitsPerPage

setTypoTolerance

Index

Index can be changed. The common use case is when you have several slaves with different sort order (sort by relevance, price or any other attribute).

Change the current index

helper.setIndex( 'index_orderByPrice' ).search();

Get the current index

var currentIndex = helper.getIndex();

One time query

Sometime it's convenient to reuse the current search parameters with small changes without changing the state stored in the helper. That's why there is a function called searchOnce . This method does not trigger change or error events.

In the following, we are using searchOnce to fetch only a single element using all the other parameters already set in the search parameters.

Using searchOnce with a callback

var state = helper.searchOnce( { hitsPerPage : 1 }, function ( error, content, state ) { });

Using searchOnce with a promise

var state1 = helper.searchOnce({ hitsPerPage : 1 }) .then( function ( res ) { });

Query parameters

There are lots of other parameters you can set.

Set a parameter at the initialization of the helper

var helper = algoliasearchHelper(client, indexName, { hitsPerPage : 50 });

Set a parameter later

helper.setQueryParameter( 'hitsPerPage' , 20 ).search();

List of parameters that can be set

Results format

Here is an example of a result object you get with the result event.

{ "hitsPerPage" : 10 , "processingTimeMS" : 2 , "facets" : [ { "name" : "type" , "data" : { "HardGood" : 6627 , "BlackTie" : 550 , "Music" : 665 , "Software" : 131 , "Game" : 456 , "Movie" : 1571 }, "exhaustive" : false }, { "exhaustive" : false , "data" : { "Free shipping" : 5507 }, "name" : "shipping" } ], "hits" : [ { "thumbnailImage" : "http://img.bbystatic.com/BestBuy_US/images/products/1688/1688832_54x108_s.gif" , "_highlightResult" : { "shortDescription" : { "matchLevel" : "none" , "value" : "Safeguard your PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices with comprehensive Internet protection" , "matchedWords" : [] }, "category" : { "matchLevel" : "none" , "value" : "Computer Security Software" , "matchedWords" : [] }, "manufacturer" : { "matchedWords" : [], "value" : "Webroot" , "matchLevel" : "none" }, "name" : { "value" : "Webroot SecureAnywhere Internet Security (3-Device) (1-Year Subscription) - Mac/Windows" , "matchedWords" : [], "matchLevel" : "none" } }, "image" : "http://img.bbystatic.com/BestBuy_US/images/products/1688/1688832_105x210_sc.jpg" , "shipping" : "Free shipping" , "bestSellingRank" : 4 , "shortDescription" : "Safeguard your PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices with comprehensive Internet protection" , "url" : "http://www.bestbuy.com/site/webroot-secureanywhere-internet-security-3-devi…d=1219060687969&skuId=1688832&cmp=RMX&ky=2d3GfEmNIzjA0vkzveHdZEBgpPCyMnLTJ" , "name" : "Webroot SecureAnywhere Internet Security (3-Device) (1-Year Subscription) - Mac/Windows" , "category" : "Computer Security Software" , "salePrice_range" : "1 - 50" , "objectID" : "1688832" , "type" : "Software" , "customerReviewCount" : 5980 , "salePrice" : 49.99 , "manufacturer" : "Webroot" }, .... ], "nbHits" : 10000 , "disjunctiveFacets" : [ { "exhaustive" : false , "data" : { "5" : 183 , "12" : 112 , "7" : 149 , ... }, "name" : "customerReviewCount" , "stats" : { "max" : 7461 , "avg" : 157.939 , "min" : 1 } }, { "data" : { "Printer Ink" : 142 , "Wireless Speakers" : 60 , "Point & Shoot Cameras" : 48 , ... }, "name" : "category" , "exhaustive" : false }, { "exhaustive" : false , "data" : { "> 5000" : 2 , "1 - 50" : 6524 , "501 - 2000" : 566 , "201 - 500" : 1501 , "101 - 200" : 1360 , "2001 - 5000" : 47 }, "name" : "salePrice_range" }, { "data" : { "Dynex™" : 202 , "Insignia™" : 230 , "PNY" : 72 , ... }, "name" : "manufacturer" , "exhaustive" : false } ], "query" : "" , "nbPages" : 100 , "page" : 0 , "index" : "bestbuy" }

Browser support

This project works on any ES5 browser, basically >= IE9+.