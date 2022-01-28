openbase logo
algoliasearch

by algolia
4.11.0

⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.

Readme

Algolia for JavaScript

The perfect starting point to integrate Algolia within your JavaScript project

NPM version NPM downloads jsDelivr Downloads License

DocumentationInstantSearchCommunity ForumStack OverflowReport a bugFAQSupport

Migration note from v3.x to v4.x

In February 2020, we released v4 of our JavaScript client. If you are using version 3.x of the client, read the migration guide to version 4.x. Version 3.x will no longer be under active development.

✨ Features

  • Thin & minimal low-level HTTP client to interact with Algolia's API
  • Works both on the browser and node.js
  • UMD compatible, you can use it with any module loader
  • Built with TypeScript

💡 Getting Started

First, install Algolia JavaScript API Client via the npm package manager:

npm install algoliasearch

Then, create objects on your index:

const algoliasearch = require("algoliasearch");

const client = algoliasearch("YourApplicationID", "YourAdminAPIKey");
const index = client.initIndex("your_index_name");

const objects = [
  {
    objectID: 1,
    name: "Foo"
  }
];

index
  .saveObjects(objects)
  .then(({ objectIDs }) => {
    console.log(objectIDs);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err);
  });

Finally, let's actually search using the search method:

index
  .search("Fo")
  .then(({ hits }) => {
    console.log(hits);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err);
  });

For full documentation, visit the online documentation.

❓ Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the client.

📄 License

Algolia JavaScript API Client is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

100
YOGESH KUMAR26 Ratings206 Reviews
December 8, 2020

Algolia is a hosted, full-text, numerical, and faceted search engine. Algolia provides a powerful API and advanced result management toolset for any needs .

0
Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws28 Ratings33 Reviews
I like new stuff.
September 16, 2020
Performant

Algolia is truly a leader in web research. Using their modules is incredibly easy. In native JS it's pretty easy to use, they even have ES6 modules that work very well

0
Akshay K NairKerala22 Ratings102 Reviews
December 1, 2020
Performant

Great fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia. My motivation to use algolia was the excellent quality of the demo results.

0
Ryu NishimuraTokyo, Japan4 Ratings1 Review
6 months ago
muhammedabdelhadi6 Ratings0 Reviews
January 24, 2021

