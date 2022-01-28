Documentation • InstantSearch • Community Forum • Stack Overflow • Report a bug • FAQ • Support
Migration note from v3.x to v4.x
In February 2020, we released v4 of our JavaScript client. If you are using version 3.x of the client, read the migration guide to version 4.x. Version 3.x will no longer be under active development.
First, install Algolia JavaScript API Client via the npm package manager:
npm install algoliasearch
Then, create objects on your index:
const algoliasearch = require("algoliasearch");
const client = algoliasearch("YourApplicationID", "YourAdminAPIKey");
const index = client.initIndex("your_index_name");
const objects = [
{
objectID: 1,
name: "Foo"
}
];
index
.saveObjects(objects)
.then(({ objectIDs }) => {
console.log(objectIDs);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
Finally, let's actually search using the
search method:
index
.search("Fo")
.then(({ hits }) => {
console.log(hits);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
For full documentation, visit the online documentation.
Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the client.
Algolia JavaScript API Client is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
Algolia is a hosted, full-text, numerical, and faceted search engine. Algolia provides a powerful API and advanced result management toolset for any needs .
Algolia is truly a leader in web research. Using their modules is incredibly easy. In native JS it's pretty easy to use, they even have ES6 modules that work very well
Great fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia. My motivation to use algolia was the excellent quality of the demo results.