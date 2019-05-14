This is a node library allowing you to generate sitemaps from an Algolia index.
Requires node v6+ (make an issue if this is a problem for you).
It will create sitemaps, and a sitemap index in a folder of your choosing (for example
/sitemaps). Then you can upload
/sitemaps/sitemap-index.xml to Google for good indexing of your pages!
This process is a script that should be ran periodically to keep the sitemaps up to date, no "watch" feature has been put in place (yet?)
First install the module from
npm (or with
yarn):
$ npm install algolia-sitemap --save[-dev]
$ yarn add algolia-sitemap [--dev]
// import the dependency
const algoliaSitemap = require('algolia-sitemap');
algoliaSitemap({
algoliaConfig,
sitemapLoc: 'https://yoursite.com/sitemaps',
outputFolder: 'sitemaps',
hitToParams,
});
Where
algoliaConfig holds the setup for your index. Make sure that the API key you use has the "browse" capability
// set up your API keys
const algoliaConfig = {
appId: 'XXXXX',
apiKey: 'xxxxxx', // make sure the key has "browse" capability
indexName: 'xxxxxx',
};
And hitToParams is a function that transforms a hit into a parameters object. This function can return an object of type
Param, an array of
Params or false.
function hitToParams({ objectID, modified, downloadsRatio }) {
const url = ({ lang, objectID }) =>
`https://${lang}.yoursite.com/${lang}/detail/${objectID}`;
const loc = url({ lang: 'en', objectID });
const lastmod = new Date().toISOString();
const priority = Math.random();
return {
loc,
lastmod,
priority,
alternates: {
languages: ['fr', 'pt-BR', 'zh-Hans'],
hitToURL: lang => url({ lang, objectID }),
},
};
}
These parameters mean:
/**
* @typedef {Object} Params
* @property {string} loc the link of this hit
* @property {string} [lastmod] the last time this link was modified (ISO8601)
* @property {number} [priority] the priority you give to this link (between 0 and 1)
* @property {Object} [alternates] alternative versions of this link (useful for multi-language)
* @property {Array} [alternates.languages] list of languages that are enabled
* @property {Array} [images] list of images links related to the hit
* @property {function} [alternates.hitToURL] function to transform a language into a url of this object
*/
If you want your sitemap to include Google image extensions, return an array for each hit containing objects with the following keys:
/**
* @typedef {Object} Image
* @property {string} loc the link of this image
* @property {string} [title] image title
* @property {string} [caption] image caption
* @property {string} [geo_location] geographic location (e.g. 'Limerick, Ireland')
* @property {string} [license] the link to the image's license
*/
For example:
function hitToParams({
objectID,
modified,
downloadsRatio,
profilePic,
coverPhoto,
name,
}) {
const url = ({ lang, objectID }) =>
`https://${lang}.yoursite.com/${lang}/detail/${objectID}`;
const loc = url({ lang: 'en', objectID });
const lastmod = new Date().toISOString();
const priority = Math.random();
return {
loc,
lastmod,
priority,
images: [
{
loc: `https://media.yoursite.com/images/${profilePic}`,
title: name,
},
{
loc: `https://media.yoursite.com/images/${coverPhoto}`,
title: name,
},
],
alternates: {
languages: ['fr', 'pt-BR', 'zh-Hans'],
hitToURL: lang => url({ lang, objectID }),
},
};
}
For more information, see https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/178636?hl=en
You can pass a
params parameter to
algoliaSitemap. This allows you to narrow down the returned results. For instance, in order to have
hitToParams called for every products in the
phone category, we could do:
algoliaSitemap({
algoliaConfig,
sitemapLoc: 'https://yoursite.com/sitemaps',
outputFolder: 'sitemaps',
params: {
filters: 'category: phone',
},
hitToParams,
});
Note that a query can also be passed to
params.
You can also take a look at
examples folder for how it works.
MIT