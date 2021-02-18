Blazing fast address autocomplete React/preact component. ⚡
Checkout the demo at https://address-autocomplete-react.netlify.com/
npm install algolia-places-react --save
or
yarn add algolia-places-react
import React from 'react';
import AlgoliaPlaces from 'algolia-places-react';
export default () => {
return (
<AlgoliaPlaces
placeholder='Write an address here'
options={{
appId: 'my-app-id',
apiKey: 'sharing-is-caring',
language: 'sv',
countries: ['se'],
type: 'city',
// Other options from https://community.algolia.com/places/documentation.html#options
}}
onChange={({ query, rawAnswer, suggestion, suggestionIndex }) =>
console.log('Fired when suggestion selected in the dropdown or hint was validated.')}
onSuggestions={({ rawAnswer, query, suggestions }) =>
console.log('Fired when dropdown receives suggestions. You will receive the array of suggestions that are displayed.')}
onCursorChanged={({ rawAnswer, query, suggestion, suggestonIndex }) =>
console.log('Fired when arrows keys are used to navigate suggestions.')}
onClear={() =>
console.log('Fired when the input is cleared.')}
onLimit={({ message }) =>
console.log('Fired when you reached your current rate limit.')}
onError={({ message }) =>
console.log('Fired when we could not make the request to Algolia Places servers for any reason but reaching your rate limit.')}
/>
);
}