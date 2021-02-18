openbase logo
apr

algolia-places-react

by kontrollanten
1.6.1 (see all)

React/preact wrapper for Algolia Places

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Looking for maintainer. Contact stambanan@pm.me if you're interested.

React wrapper for Algolia Places codecovKnown VulnerabilitiesBuild Status

Blazing fast address autocomplete React/preact component. ⚡

Demo

Checkout the demo at https://address-autocomplete-react.netlify.com/ Demo GIF

Installation

npm install algolia-places-react --save

or

yarn add algolia-places-react

Usage

import React from 'react';
import AlgoliaPlaces from 'algolia-places-react';

export default () => {
  return (
    <AlgoliaPlaces
      placeholder='Write an address here'

      options={{
        appId: 'my-app-id',
        apiKey: 'sharing-is-caring',
        language: 'sv',
        countries: ['se'],
        type: 'city',
        // Other options from https://community.algolia.com/places/documentation.html#options
      }}

      onChange={({ query, rawAnswer, suggestion, suggestionIndex }) => 
        console.log('Fired when suggestion selected in the dropdown or hint was validated.')}

      onSuggestions={({ rawAnswer, query, suggestions }) => 
        console.log('Fired when dropdown receives suggestions. You will receive the array of suggestions that are displayed.')}

      onCursorChanged={({ rawAnswer, query, suggestion, suggestonIndex }) => 
        console.log('Fired when arrows keys are used to navigate suggestions.')}

      onClear={() => 
        console.log('Fired when the input is cleared.')}

      onLimit={({ message }) => 
        console.log('Fired when you reached your current rate limit.')}

      onError={({ message }) => 
        console.log('Fired when we could not make the request to Algolia Places servers for any reason but reaching your rate limit.')}
    />
  );  
}

Full API documentation

Live examples

Todo

