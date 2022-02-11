Algolia <-> Firebase cloud functions

Useful library to keep your Firebase Database of Firebase Cloud Firestore data in sync with Algolia for easy search.

Starting from version 2.0, this library supports Cloud Functions v1.0. If you need to support beta Cloud Functions, use version 1.0.3 instead.

Starting from version 4.0.0, this library supports Node >= 10 and no longer supports Node 8. If you still need to support Node 8, use version 3.3.0 instead.

Starting from version 4.1.2, this library supports only ES6 modules or Typescript.

Installation

In your functions directory:

npm install --save algolia-firebase-functions

Usage

To use this library in your Functions, first of all you need to set environmental variables for Algolia to initialize connection. Grab your API keys here first.

Open Terminal, go to your functions directory and input these commands:

firebase functions :config: set algolia.app= "<YOUR-ALGOLIA-APP-ID>" firebase functions :config: set algolia.key= "<YOUR-ALGOLIA-APP-PUBLIC-KEY>" firebase functions :config: set algolia.index= "<YOUR-ALGOLIA-INDEX-NAME>"

Then, in your functions' index.js file, paste the following lines:

import { config, database } from 'firebase-functions' ; import admin from 'firebase-admin' ; import algoliasearch from 'algoliasearch' ; import { syncAlgoliaWithFirebase } from 'algolia-firebase-functions' ; admin.initializeApp(config().firebase); const algolia = algoliasearch(functions.config().algolia.app, functions.config().algolia.key); const index = algolia.initIndex(functions.config().algolia.index); export const syncAlgoliaFunction = database.ref( '/myRef/{childRef}' ).onWrite( ( change, context ) => syncAlgoliaWithFirebase(index, change) )

If you're using Firebase Cloud Firestore, you can use the following code:

import { firestore } from 'firebase-functions' ; import { syncAlgoliaWithFirestore } from 'algolia-firebase-functions' ; export const syncAlgoliaFunction = firestore.document( '/myDocument/{childDocument}' ).onWrite( ( change, context ) => syncAlgoliaWithFirestore(index, change); );

And redeploy your functions:

firebase deploy --only functions

Now, after any changes made with your references, it will be sent to Algolia, so you'll be sure that users can search on the newest data.