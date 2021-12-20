openbase logo
alg

algebrite

by Davide Della Casa
1.4.0 (see all)

Computer Algebra System in Javascript (Typescript)

Overview

Categories

Readme

algebrite header

npm version

Algebrite is a Javascript (Typescript) library for symbolic mathematics designed to be comprehensible and easily extensible.

var Algebrite = require('algebrite')

Algebrite.run('x + x') // => "2 x"

Algebrite.factor('10!').toString() // => "2^8 3^4 5^2 7"

Algebrite.eval('integral(x^2)').toString() // => "1/3 x^3"

// composing...
Algebrite.integral(Algebrite.eval('x')).toString() // => "1/2 x^2"

Features

Algebrite supports: arbitrary-precision arithmetic, complex quantities, simplification, expansion , substitution, symbolic and numeric roots, units of measurement, matrices, derivatives and gradients, tensors, integrals, multi-integrals, computing integrals and much more!

Examples and manual

Please refer to http://algebrite.org/

All the built-in methods in Algebrite are exposed through a javascript interface. Strings are automatically parsed as expressions, numbers are converted into the appropriate representation, and the internal cons objects are returned.

The cons objects have a toString method which converts it into a pretty-print notation.

How to build

For a build to run tests:

  1. make sure npm is installed, then:
  2. npm install
  3. bazelisk build algebrite

(bazelisk is the launcher for the bazel build system). The bazel build system tends to be smart and cache things. You can do a thorough clean by:

bazelisk clean; rm -rf ./dist/*

The so called "npm build" does a build for npm and browser:

  1. make sure npm is installed, then:
  2. npm install (if you didn't run this already)
  3. bazelisk build npm
  4. open index.html

How to test

For full tests:

bazelisk test :all

or, if caches get in the way:

bazelisk test :all --cache_test_results=no

Contribute

please take a look at the contributing file.

References

Algebrite starts as an adaptation of the EigenMath CAS by George Weigt. Also you might want to check another fork of EigenMath: SMIB by Philippe Billet.

Another CAS of similar nature is SymPy made in Python.

Three other Javascript CAS are

  • javascript-cas by Anthony Foster supporting "differentiation, complex numbers, sums, vectors (dot products, cross products, gradient/curl etc)"
  • Coffeequate by Matthew Alger supporting "quadratic and linear equations, simplification of most algebraic expressions, uncertainties propagation, substitutions, variables, constants, and symbolic constants".
  • Algebra.js by Nicole White which among other things can build and solve equations via a "chainable" API.

