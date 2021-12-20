Algebrite is a Javascript (Typescript) library for symbolic mathematics designed to be comprehensible and easily extensible.

var Algebrite = require ( 'algebrite' ) Algebrite.run( 'x + x' ) Algebrite.factor( '10!' ).toString() Algebrite.eval( 'integral(x^2)' ).toString() Algebrite.integral(Algebrite.eval( 'x' )).toString()

Features

Algebrite supports: arbitrary-precision arithmetic, complex quantities, simplification, expansion , substitution, symbolic and numeric roots, units of measurement, matrices, derivatives and gradients, tensors, integrals, multi-integrals, computing integrals and much more!

Examples and manual

Please refer to http://algebrite.org/

All the built-in methods in Algebrite are exposed through a javascript interface. Strings are automatically parsed as expressions, numbers are converted into the appropriate representation, and the internal cons objects are returned.

The cons objects have a toString method which converts it into a pretty-print notation.

How to build

For a build to run tests:

make sure npm is installed, then: npm install bazelisk build algebrite

( bazelisk is the launcher for the bazel build system). The bazel build system tends to be smart and cache things. You can do a thorough clean by:

bazelisk clean; rm -rf ./dist/*

The so called "npm build" does a build for npm and browser:

make sure npm is installed, then: npm install (if you didn't run this already) bazelisk build npm open index.html

How to test

For full tests:

bazelisk test :all

or, if caches get in the way:

bazelisk test :all --cache_test_results=no

Contribute

please take a look at the contributing file.

References

Algebrite starts as an adaptation of the EigenMath CAS by George Weigt. Also you might want to check another fork of EigenMath: SMIB by Philippe Billet.

Another CAS of similar nature is SymPy made in Python.

Three other Javascript CAS are