openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
alf

alfy

by Sindre Sorhus
0.12.2 (see all)

Create Alfred workflows with ease

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

524

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Alfy

Create Alfred workflows with ease

Highlights

  • Easy input↔output.
  • Config and cache handling built-in.
  • Fetching remote files with optional caching.
  • Publish your workflow to npm.
  • Automatic update notifications.
  • Easily testable workflows.
  • Finds the node binary.
  • Support for top-level await.
  • Presents uncaught exceptions and unhandled Promise rejections to the user.\ No need to manually .catch() top-level promises.

Prerequisites

You need Node.js 14+ and Alfred 4 with the paid Powerpack upgrade.

Install

$ npm install alfy

Usage

IMPORTANT: Your script will be run as ESM.

  1. Create a new blank Alfred workflow.

  2. Add a Script Filter (right-click the canvas → InputsScript Filter), set Language to /bin/bash, and add the following script:

./node_modules/.bin/run-node index.js "$1"

We can't call node directly as GUI apps on macOS doesn't inherit the $PATH.

Tip: You can use generator-alfred to scaffold out an alfy based workflow. If so, you can skip the rest of the steps, go straight to the index.js and do your thing.

  1. Set the Keyword by which you want to invoke your workflow.

  2. Go to your new workflow directory (right-click on the workflow in the sidebar → Open in Finder).

  3. Initialize a repo with npm init.

  4. Add "type": "module" to package.json.

  5. Install Alfy with npm install alfy.

  6. In the workflow directory, create a index.js file, import alfy, and do your thing.

Example

Here we fetch some JSON from a placeholder API and present matching items to the user:

import alfy from 'alfy';

const data = await alfy.fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts');

const items = alfy
    .inputMatches(data, 'title')
    .map(element => ({
        title: element.title,
        subtitle: element.body,
        arg: element.id
    }));

alfy.output(items);
More

Some example usage in the wild: alfred-npms, alfred-emoj, alfred-ng.

Update notifications

Alfy uses alfred-notifier in the background to show a notification when an update for your workflow is available.

Caching

Alfy offers the possibility of caching data, either with the fetch or directly through the cache object.

An important thing to note is that the cached data gets invalidated automatically when you update your workflow. This offers the flexibility for developers to change the structure of the cached data between workflows without having to worry about invalid older data.

Publish to npm

By adding alfy-init as postinstall and alfy-cleanup as preuninstall script, you can publish your package to npm instead of to Packal. This way, your packages are only one simple npm install command away.

{
    "name": "alfred-unicorn",
    "version": "1.0.0",
    "description": "My awesome unicorn workflow",
    "author": {
        "name": "Sindre Sorhus",
        "email": "sindresorhus@gmail.com",
        "url": "sindresorhus.com"
    },
    "scripts": {
        "postinstall": "alfy-init",
        "preuninstall": "alfy-cleanup"
    },
    "dependencies": {
        "alfy": "*"
    }
}

Tip: Prefix your workflow with alfred- to make them easy searchable through npm.

You can remove these properties from your info.plist file as they are being added automatically at install time.

After publishing your workflow to npm, your users can easily install or update the workflow.

$ npm install --global alfred-unicorn

Tip: instead of manually updating every workflow yourself, use the alfred-updater workflow to do that for you.

Testing

Workflows can easily be tested with alfy-test. Here is a small example.

import test from 'ava';
import alfyTest from 'alfy-test';

test('main', async t => {
    const alfy = alfyTest();

    const result = await alfy('workflow input');

    t.deepEqual(result, [
        {
            title: 'foo',
            subtitle: 'bar'
        }
    ]);
});

Debugging

When developing your workflow it can be useful to be able to debug it when something is not working. This is when the workflow debugger comes in handy. You can find it in your workflow view in Alfred. Press the insect icon to open it. It will show you the plain text output of alfy.output() and anything you log with alfy.log():

import alfy from 'alfy';

const unicorn = getUnicorn();
alfy.log(unicorn);

Environment variables

Alfred lets users set environment variables for a workflow which can then be used by that workflow. This can be useful if you, for example, need the user to specify an API token for a service. You can access the workflow environment variables from process.env. For example process.env.apiToken.

API

alfy

input

Type: string

Input from Alfred. What the user wrote in the input box.

output(list, options?)

Return output to Alfred.

list

Type: object[]

List of object with any of the supported properties.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy';

alfy.output([
    {
        title: 'Unicorn'
    },
    {
        title: 'Rainbow'
    }
]);
options

Type: object

rerunInterval

Type: number (seconds)\ Values: 0.1...5.0

A script can be set to re-run automatically after some interval. The script will only be re-run if the script filter is still active and the user hasn't changed the state of the filter by typing and triggering a re-run. More info.

For example, it could be used to update the progress of a particular task:

import alfy from 'alfy';

alfy.output(
    [
        {
            title: 'Downloading Unicorns…',
            subtitle: `${progress}%`,
        }
    ],
    {
        // Re-run and update progress every 3 seconds.
        rerunInterval: 3
    }
);

log(value)

Log value to the Alfred workflow debugger.

matches(input, list, item?)

Returns an string[] of items in list that case-insensitively contains input.

import alfy from 'alfy';

alfy.matches('Corn', ['foo', 'unicorn']);
//=> ['unicorn']
input

Type: string

Text to match against the list items.

list

Type: string[]

List to be matched against.

item

Type: string | Function

By default, it will match against the list items.

Specify a string to match against an object property:

import alfy from 'alfy';

const list = [
    {
        title: 'foo'
    },
    {
        title: 'unicorn'
    }
];

alfy.matches('Unicorn', list, 'title');
//=> [{title: 'unicorn'}]

Or nested property:

import alfy from 'alfy';

const list = [
    {
        name: {
            first: 'John',
            last: 'Doe'
        }
    },
    {
        name: {
            first: 'Sindre',
            last: 'Sorhus'
        }
    }
];

alfy.matches('sindre', list, 'name.first');
//=> [{name: {first: 'Sindre', last: 'Sorhus'}}]

Specify a function to handle the matching yourself. The function receives the list item and input, both lowercased, as arguments, and is expected to return a boolean of whether it matches:

import alfy from 'alfy';

const list = ['foo', 'unicorn'];

// Here we do an exact match.
// `Foo` matches the item since it's lowercased for you.
alfy.matches('Foo', list, (item, input) => item === input);
//=> ['foo']

inputMatches(list, item?)

Same as matches(), but with alfy.input as input.

error(error)

Display an error or error message in Alfred.

Note: You don't need to .catch() top-level promises. Alfy handles that for you.

error

Type: Error | string

Error or error message to be displayed.

fetch(url, options?)

Returns a Promise that returns the body of the response.

url

Type: string

URL to fetch.

options

Type: object

Any of the got options.

json

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Parse response body with JSON.parse and set accept header to application/json.

maxAge

Type: number

Number of milliseconds this request should be cached.

transform

Type: Function

Transform the response before it gets cached.

import alfy from 'alfy';

await alfy.fetch('https://api.foo.com', {
    transform: body => {
        body.foo = 'bar';
        return body;
    }
})

You can also return a Promise.

import alfy from 'alfy';
import xml2js from 'xml2js';
import pify from 'pify';

const parseString = pify(xml2js.parseString);

await alfy.fetch('https://api.foo.com', {
    transform: body => parseString(body)
})

config

Type: object

Persist config data.

Exports a conf instance with the correct config path set.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy';

alfy.config.set('unicorn', '🦄');

alfy.config.get('unicorn');
//=> '🦄'

userConfig

Type: Map

Exports a Map with the user workflow configuration. A workflow configuration allows your users to provide configuration information for the workflow. For instance, if you are developing a GitHub workflow, you could let your users provide their own API tokens.

See alfred-config for more details.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy';

alfy.userConfig.get('apiKey');
//=> '16811cad1b8547478b3e53eae2e0f083'

cache

Type: object

Persist cache data.

Exports a modified conf instance with the correct cache path set.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy';

alfy.cache.set('unicorn', '🦄');

alfy.cache.get('unicorn');
//=> '🦄'
maxAge

The set method of this instance accepts an optional third argument where you can provide a maxAge option. maxAge is the number of milliseconds the value is valid in the cache.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy';
import delay from 'delay';

alfy.cache.set('foo', 'bar', {maxAge: 5000});

alfy.cache.get('foo');
//=> 'bar'

// Wait 5 seconds
await delay(5000);

alfy.cache.get('foo');
//=> undefined

debug

Type: boolean

Whether the user currently has the workflow debugger open.

icon

Type: object\ Keys: 'info' | 'warning' | 'error' | 'alert' | 'like' | 'delete'

Get various default system icons.

The most useful ones are included as keys. The rest you can get with icon.get(). Go to /System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources in Finder to see them all.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy';

console.log(alfy.icon.error);
//=> '/System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources/AlertStopIcon.icns'

console.log(alfy.icon.get('Clock'));
//=> '/System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources/Clock.icns'

meta

Type: object

Example:

{
    name: 'Emoj',
    version: '0.2.5',
    uid: 'user.workflow.B0AC54EC-601C-479A-9428-01F9FD732959',
    bundleId: 'com.sindresorhus.emoj'
}

alfred

Type: object

Alfred metadata.

version

Example: '3.0.2'

Find out which version the user is currently running. This may be useful if your workflow depends on a particular Alfred version's features.

theme

Example: 'alfred.theme.yosemite'

Current theme used.

themeBackground

Example: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.98)'

If you're creating icons on the fly, this allows you to find out the color of the theme background.

themeSelectionBackground

Example: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.98)'

The color of the selected result.

themeSubtext

Example: 3

Find out what subtext mode the user has selected in the Appearance preferences.

Usability note: This is available so developers can tweak the result text based on the user's selected mode, but a workflow's result text should not be bloated unnecessarily based on this, as the main reason users generally hide the subtext is to make Alfred look cleaner.

data

Example: '/Users/sindresorhus/Library/Application Support/Alfred/Workflow Data/com.sindresorhus.npms'

Recommended location for non-volatile data. Just use alfy.data which uses this path.

cache

Example: '/Users/sindresorhus/Library/Caches/com.runningwithcrayons.Alfred/Workflow Data/com.sindresorhus.npms'

Recommended location for volatile data. Just use alfy.cache which uses this path.

preferences

Example: '/Users/sindresorhus/Dropbox/Alfred/Alfred.alfredpreferences'

This is the location of the Alfred.alfredpreferences. If a user has synced their settings, this will allow you to find out where their settings are regardless of sync state.

preferencesLocalHash

Example: 'adbd4f66bc3ae8493832af61a41ee609b20d8705'

Non-synced local preferences are stored within Alfred.alfredpreferences under …/preferences/local/${preferencesLocalHash}/.

Users

Alfred workflows using Alfy

Maintainers

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial