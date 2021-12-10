Create Alfred workflows with ease

Highlights

Easy input↔output.

Config and cache handling built-in.

Fetching remote files with optional caching.

Publish your workflow to npm.

Automatic update notifications.

Easily testable workflows.

Finds the node binary.

binary. Support for top-level await .

. Presents uncaught exceptions and unhandled Promise rejections to the user.\ No need to manually .catch() top-level promises.

Prerequisites

You need Node.js 14+ and Alfred 4 with the paid Powerpack upgrade.

Install

npm install alfy

Usage

IMPORTANT: Your script will be run as ESM.

Create a new blank Alfred workflow. Add a Script Filter (right-click the canvas → Inputs → Script Filter ), set Language to /bin/bash , and add the following script:

./node_modules/.bin/run-node index.js " $1 "

We can't call node directly as GUI apps on macOS doesn't inherit the $PATH.

Tip: You can use generator-alfred to scaffold out an alfy based workflow. If so, you can skip the rest of the steps, go straight to the index.js and do your thing.

Set the Keyword by which you want to invoke your workflow. Go to your new workflow directory (right-click on the workflow in the sidebar → Open in Finder ). Initialize a repo with npm init . Add "type": "module" to package.json. Install Alfy with npm install alfy . In the workflow directory, create a index.js file, import alfy , and do your thing.

Example

Here we fetch some JSON from a placeholder API and present matching items to the user:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; const data = await alfy.fetch( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts' ); const items = alfy .inputMatches(data, 'title' ) .map( element => ({ title : element.title, subtitle : element.body, arg : element.id })); alfy.output(items);

More

Some example usage in the wild: alfred-npms , alfred-emoj , alfred-ng .

Alfy uses alfred-notifier in the background to show a notification when an update for your workflow is available.

Caching

Alfy offers the possibility of caching data, either with the fetch or directly through the cache object.

An important thing to note is that the cached data gets invalidated automatically when you update your workflow. This offers the flexibility for developers to change the structure of the cached data between workflows without having to worry about invalid older data.

Publish to npm

By adding alfy-init as postinstall and alfy-cleanup as preuninstall script, you can publish your package to npm instead of to Packal. This way, your packages are only one simple npm install command away.

{ "name" : "alfred-unicorn" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "My awesome unicorn workflow" , "author" : { "name" : "Sindre Sorhus" , "email" : "sindresorhus@gmail.com" , "url" : "sindresorhus.com" }, "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "alfy-init" , "preuninstall" : "alfy-cleanup" }, "dependencies" : { "alfy" : "*" } }

Tip: Prefix your workflow with alfred- to make them easy searchable through npm.

You can remove these properties from your info.plist file as they are being added automatically at install time.

After publishing your workflow to npm, your users can easily install or update the workflow.

$ npm install

Tip: instead of manually updating every workflow yourself, use the alfred-updater workflow to do that for you.

Testing

Workflows can easily be tested with alfy-test. Here is a small example.

import test from 'ava' ; import alfyTest from 'alfy-test' ; test( 'main' , async t => { const alfy = alfyTest(); const result = await alfy( 'workflow input' ); t.deepEqual(result, [ { title : 'foo' , subtitle : 'bar' } ]); });

Debugging

When developing your workflow it can be useful to be able to debug it when something is not working. This is when the workflow debugger comes in handy. You can find it in your workflow view in Alfred. Press the insect icon to open it. It will show you the plain text output of alfy.output() and anything you log with alfy.log() :

import alfy from 'alfy' ; const unicorn = getUnicorn(); alfy.log(unicorn);

Environment variables

Alfred lets users set environment variables for a workflow which can then be used by that workflow. This can be useful if you, for example, need the user to specify an API token for a service. You can access the workflow environment variables from process.env . For example process.env.apiToken .

API

alfy

input

Type: string

Input from Alfred. What the user wrote in the input box.

Return output to Alfred.

list

Type: object[]

List of object with any of the supported properties.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; alfy.output([ { title : 'Unicorn' }, { title : 'Rainbow' } ]);

options

Type: object

rerunInterval

Type: number (seconds)\ Values: 0.1...5.0

A script can be set to re-run automatically after some interval. The script will only be re-run if the script filter is still active and the user hasn't changed the state of the filter by typing and triggering a re-run. More info.

For example, it could be used to update the progress of a particular task:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; alfy.output( [ { title : 'Downloading Unicorns…' , subtitle : ` ${progress} %` , } ], { rerunInterval : 3 } );

Log value to the Alfred workflow debugger.

Returns an string[] of items in list that case-insensitively contains input .

import alfy from 'alfy' ; alfy.matches( 'Corn' , [ 'foo' , 'unicorn' ]);

input

Type: string

Text to match against the list items.

list

Type: string[]

List to be matched against.

item

Type: string | Function

By default, it will match against the list items.

Specify a string to match against an object property:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; const list = [ { title : 'foo' }, { title : 'unicorn' } ]; alfy.matches( 'Unicorn' , list, 'title' );

Or nested property:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; const list = [ { name : { first : 'John' , last : 'Doe' } }, { name : { first : 'Sindre' , last : 'Sorhus' } } ]; alfy.matches( 'sindre' , list, 'name.first' );

Specify a function to handle the matching yourself. The function receives the list item and input, both lowercased, as arguments, and is expected to return a boolean of whether it matches:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; const list = [ 'foo' , 'unicorn' ]; alfy.matches( 'Foo' , list, (item, input) => item === input);

Same as matches() , but with alfy.input as input .

Display an error or error message in Alfred.

Note: You don't need to .catch() top-level promises. Alfy handles that for you.

error

Type: Error | string

Error or error message to be displayed.

Returns a Promise that returns the body of the response.

url

Type: string

URL to fetch.

options

Type: object

Any of the got options.

json

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Parse response body with JSON.parse and set accept header to application/json .

maxAge

Type: number

Number of milliseconds this request should be cached.

transform

Type: Function

Transform the response before it gets cached.

import alfy from 'alfy' ; await alfy.fetch( 'https://api.foo.com' , { transform : body => { body.foo = 'bar' ; return body; } })

You can also return a Promise.

import alfy from 'alfy' ; import xml2js from 'xml2js' ; import pify from 'pify' ; const parseString = pify(xml2js.parseString); await alfy.fetch( 'https://api.foo.com' , { transform : body => parseString(body) })

config

Type: object

Persist config data.

Exports a conf instance with the correct config path set.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; alfy.config.set( 'unicorn' , '🦄' ); alfy.config.get( 'unicorn' );

userConfig

Type: Map

Exports a Map with the user workflow configuration. A workflow configuration allows your users to provide configuration information for the workflow. For instance, if you are developing a GitHub workflow, you could let your users provide their own API tokens.

See alfred-config for more details.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; alfy.userConfig.get( 'apiKey' );

cache

Type: object

Persist cache data.

Exports a modified conf instance with the correct cache path set.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; alfy.cache.set( 'unicorn' , '🦄' ); alfy.cache.get( 'unicorn' );

maxAge

The set method of this instance accepts an optional third argument where you can provide a maxAge option. maxAge is the number of milliseconds the value is valid in the cache.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; import delay from 'delay' ; alfy.cache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , { maxAge : 5000 }); alfy.cache.get( 'foo' ); await delay( 5000 ); alfy.cache.get( 'foo' );

debug

Type: boolean

Whether the user currently has the workflow debugger open.

icon

Type: object \ Keys: 'info' | 'warning' | 'error' | 'alert' | 'like' | 'delete'

Get various default system icons.

The most useful ones are included as keys. The rest you can get with icon.get() . Go to /System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources in Finder to see them all.

Example:

import alfy from 'alfy' ; console .log(alfy.icon.error); console .log(alfy.icon.get( 'Clock' ));

Type: object

Example:

{ name : 'Emoj' , version : '0.2.5' , uid : 'user.workflow.B0AC54EC-601C-479A-9428-01F9FD732959' , bundleId : 'com.sindresorhus.emoj' }

alfred

Type: object

Alfred metadata.

version

Example: '3.0.2'

Find out which version the user is currently running. This may be useful if your workflow depends on a particular Alfred version's features.

theme

Example: 'alfred.theme.yosemite'

Current theme used.

themeBackground

Example: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.98)'

If you're creating icons on the fly, this allows you to find out the color of the theme background.

themeSelectionBackground

Example: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.98)'

The color of the selected result.

themeSubtext

Example: 3

Find out what subtext mode the user has selected in the Appearance preferences.

Usability note: This is available so developers can tweak the result text based on the user's selected mode, but a workflow's result text should not be bloated unnecessarily based on this, as the main reason users generally hide the subtext is to make Alfred look cleaner.

data

Example: '/Users/sindresorhus/Library/Application Support/Alfred/Workflow Data/com.sindresorhus.npms'

Recommended location for non-volatile data. Just use alfy.data which uses this path.

cache

Example: '/Users/sindresorhus/Library/Caches/com.runningwithcrayons.Alfred/Workflow Data/com.sindresorhus.npms'

Recommended location for volatile data. Just use alfy.cache which uses this path.

preferences

Example: '/Users/sindresorhus/Dropbox/Alfred/Alfred.alfredpreferences'

This is the location of the Alfred.alfredpreferences . If a user has synced their settings, this will allow you to find out where their settings are regardless of sync state.

preferencesLocalHash

Example: 'adbd4f66bc3ae8493832af61a41ee609b20d8705'

Non-synced local preferences are stored within Alfred.alfredpreferences under …/preferences/local/${preferencesLocalHash}/ .

Users

Alfred workflows using Alfy

alfred-emoj - Find relevant emoji from text

alfred-npms - Search for npm packages with npms.io

alfred-dark-mode - Toggle the system dark mode

alfred-xcode - Open Xcode projects and workspaces

alfred-lock - Lock your Mac

alfred-fkill - Fabulously search and kill processes

alfred-ng - Search through the Angular documentation on angular.io

alfred-ionic - Search through the Ionic documentation

alfred-react-native - Access the React Native documentation

alfred-hl - Syntax highlight code in the clipboard

alfred-workflow-docs-elastic - Search the Elastic.co documentation

alfredinary - Capture screenshots and upload to Cloudinary

alfred-keycode - Get JavaScript keycodes

alfred-vue - Search the Vue.js API docs

alfred-meteor-docs - Search the Meteor docs

alfred-meteor-packages - Meteor package search

alfred-climbing-grades-converter - Convert between climbing grading systems

alfred-hotel - Quickly start, stop and open Hotel apps

alfred-coolors - Find relevant color names

alfred-postico-favorites-workflow - Open postico favorites

alfred-messages - Message your contacts through iMessage

alfred-bitbucket - List you and your teams public and private Bitbucket repositories

alfred-asana - Search your Asana tasks

alfred-cacher - Find a code snippet from Cacher and copy it to the clipboard

alfred-loremipsum - Generate placeholder text

alfred-packagist - Search for PHP packages with Packagist

alfred-vpn - Connect/disconnect from VPNs

alfred-yandex-translate - Translate words and text with Yandex Translate

alfred-now - Use Now commands within Alfred to access deployments and aliases

alfred-chuck-norris-jokes - Get Chuck Norris jokes

alfred-show-network-info - See network info and discover local devices

alfred-currency-conversion - See foreign exchange rates and currency conversion

alfred-polyglot - Translate text with Google Translate

alfred-stock-price - Show real time stock price in US market

alfred-jira - Convert clipboard text between Markdown and Jira markup

alfred-network-location-switch - Switch macOS network location

alfred-cool - Find cool words

alfred-google-books - Search for Google Books

alfred-ip - Find your public IP

alfred-figma – Quick links and search Figma teams, projects and files

alfred-flutter-docs – Quickly search and preview Flutter docs

alfred-title – Capitalize your titles

alfred-trello - Search your boards, quickly add cards, and view list of cards for Trello

alfred-npm-versions - Lookup the latest 15 versions for an npm package

alfred-github-trending - Search trending repositories on GitHub

alfred-elm - Browse Elm packages documentation

alfred-imagemin - Minify images with Imagemin

alfred-evernote-workflow - Search Evernote with keywords and tags

alfred-deno-doc - Access the Deno documentation

alfred-fly - Search Google Chrome bookmarks

alfred-simple-email-fetcher - Show unseen emails from multiple accounts using IMAP

alfred-chrome-workflow - Search Chrome's bookmarks, history and download logs

alfred-code - Quickly open a file in Visual Studio Code

alfred-amphetamine - Start and end sessions quickly in the Amphetamine app

alfred-ids - Generate various types of IDs.

alfred-awesome-stars - Search starred GitHub repos through awesome-stars.

Related

alfred-simple - Simple theme for Alfred (Used in the screenshots)

alfred-updater - Workflow updater

alfred-notifier - Update notifications for your workflow

generator-alfred - Scaffold out an Alfred workflow

Maintainers