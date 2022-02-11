Alfresco JavaScript API Client

This project provides a JavaScript client API into the Alfresco REST API and Activiti REST API.

Full documentation of all the methods of each API

Prerequisites

The minimal supported versions are:

Alfresco Platform Repository: version 5.2.a-EA or newer

Activiti: 1.5

Node.js (Long Term Support version)

Installing

Using NPM:

npm install @alfresco/js-api

Using Yarn:

yarn add @alfresco/js-api

Authentication JS-API

Login

AlfrescoApi({alfrescoHost, activitiHost, contextRoot, ticket});

Property Description default value hostEcm (Optional value The Ip or Name of the host where your Alfresco instance is running ) http://127.0.0.1:8080 hostBpm (Optional value The Ip or Name of the host where your Activiti instance is running ) http://127.0.0.1:9999 authType (Optional value can be 'BASIC' or 'OAUTH') 'BASIC' oauth2 (Optional configuration for SSO) contextRoot (Optional value that define the context Root of the Alfresco ECM API default value is alfresco ) alfresco contextRootBpm (Optional value that define the context Root of the Activiti API default value is activiti-app ) alfresco tenant (Optional value needed in case of multi tenant content service) '-default-' provider (Optional value default value is ECM. This parameter can accept as value ECM BPM or ALL to use the API and Login in the ECM, Activiti BPM or Both ) alfresco ticket (Optional only if you want login with the ticket see example below) disableCsrf To disable CSRF Token to be submitted. Only for Activiti call. false withCredentials (Optional configuration for SSO, requires CORS on ECM) false

Login with Username and Password BPM and ECM

Example

const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ provider : 'ALL' }); alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ).then( data => { console .log( 'API called successfully Login in BPM and ECM performed ' ); }, error => { console .error(error); } );

Login with Username and Password ECM

Example

const alfrescoJsApi = new AlfrescoApi(); alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ).then( data => { console .log( 'API called successfully Login ticket:' + data); }, error => { console .error(error); } );

Login with ticket

If you already know thw ticket when you invoke the constructor you can pass it as parameter in the constructor otherwise you can call the login with ticket that will validate the ticket against the server

Login with ticket ECM

This authentication validate also the ticket against the server

Example

const ticket = 'TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1' ; alfrescoJsApi.loginTicket(ticket).then( data => { console .log( 'valid ticket you are logged in' ); }, error => { console .error(error); } );

Login with ticket ECM/BPM as parameter in the constructor

With this authentication the ticket is not validated against the server

Example

const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ ticketEcm : 'TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1' , hostEcm : 'http://127.0.0.1:8080' }); const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ ticketBpm : 'Basic YWRtaW46YWRtaW4=' , hostBpm : 'http://127.0.0.1:9999' }); const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ ticketEcm : 'TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1' , ticketBpm : 'Basic YWRtaW46YWRtaW4=' , hostEcm : 'http://127.0.0.1:8080' , hostBpm : 'http://127.0.0.1:9999' });

Login with Username and Password BPM

Example

const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ provider : 'BPM' }); alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ).then( () => { console .log( 'API called successfully Login in Activiti BPM performed ' ); }, error => { console .error(error); } );

Login with OAUTH2 Alfresco authorization server

Implicit Flow

If your want to be redirect to the authorization server and login there you can use the implicit flow to login

oauth2 properties

Property Description default value host Your oauth2 server URL null clientId Your clientId oauth2 null secret Your secret oauth2 null scope Your scope null implicitFlow true/false false redirectUri url to be redirect after login null redirectLogout url to be redirect after logout optional, if is nor present the redirectUri will be used null refreshTokenTimeout millisecond value, after how many millisecond you want refresh the token 30000 redirectSilentIframeUri url to be redirect after silent refresh login /assets/silent-refresh.html silentLogin direct execute the implicit login without the need to call AlfrescoJsApi.implicitLogin() method false publicUrls list of public urls that don't need authorization. It is possible too pass absolute paths and string patterns that are valid for minimatch authorizationUrl authorization url, relative to the host /protocol/openid-connect/auth tokenUrl token url, relative to the host /protocol/openid-connect/token logoutUrl logout url, relative to the host /protocol/openid-connect/logout

The api/js-api will automatically redirect you to the login page anf refresh the token if necessary

Events

Property Description default value implicit_redirect triggered when the user is redirect to the auth server return url parameter of the redirect discovery triggered when all the openId discovery url phase is terminated return an object with all the discovered url token_issued triggered when a new token is issued

The api/js-api will automatically redirect you to the login page and refresh the token if necessary

Example

const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ oauth2 : { host : 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER' , clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , secret : 'SECRET' , scope : 'openid' , implicitFlow : true , redirectUri : 'YOUR_HOME_APP_URL' , silentRefreshTimeout : '600000' }, authType : 'OAUTH' , provider : 'ALL' }); alfrescoJsApi.implicitLogin();

Example skip login form (implicitFlow)

const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ oauth2 : { host : 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER' , clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , secret : 'SECRET' , scope : 'openid' , implicitFlow : true , redirectUri : 'YOUR_HOME_APP_URL' , silentRefreshTimeout : '600000' silentLogin : true , publicUrls : [ 'PUBLIC_URL' , 'URL_PATTERN' ] }, authType : 'OAUTH' , provider : 'ALL' });

Password Flow

If your auth endpoint is different from the standard one "/oauth/token" you can override it through the property authPath

Example

const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ oauth2 : { host : 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER' , clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , secret : 'SECRET' , authPath : 'my-custom-auth-endpoint/token' }, authType : 'OAUTH' , provider : 'ALL' }); alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ).then( data => { console .log( 'API called successfully Login in with authorization server performed' ); }, error => { console .error(error); } );

After the login if you want refresh your token you can use this call

Example

alfrescoJsApi.refreshToken().then( data => { console .log( 'Your token has been refreshed' ); }, error => { console .error(error); } );

Logout

logout()

Example

alfrescoJsApi.logout().then( data => { console .log( 'Successfully Logout' ); }, error => { console .error( 'Possible ticket already expired' ); } );

isLoggedIn

isLoggedIn()

return true if you are logged in false if you are not.

Example

const isLoggedIn = alfrescoJsApi.isLoggedIn(); if (isLoggedIn) { console .log( 'You are logged in' ); } else { console .log( 'You are not logged in' ); }

Get tickets

After the log in you can retrieve you ECM ticket

const ecmTicket = alfrescoJsApi.getTicketEcm() ; console .log( 'This is your ECM ticket ' + ecmTicket);

After the log in you can retrieve you BPM ticket

const bpmTicket = alfrescoJsApi.getTicketBpm(); console .log( 'This is your BPM ticket ' + bpmTicket);

Events login/logout

The login/logout are also an EventEmitter which you can register to listen to any of the following event types:

unauthorized (If this event is triggered a call to the Api was unauthorized)

success (If this event is triggered the login was success you can use this event > instead the login promise)

logout (If this event is triggered the client is successfully logout)

Example

alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ) .on( 'unauthorized' , () => { console .log( 'You are unauthorized you can use this event to redirect to login' ); }); alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ) .on( 'success' , () => { console .log( 'Success Login' ); }); alfrescoJsApi.logout() .on( 'logout' , () => { console .log( 'Successfully Logout' ); });

Custom Endpoint

Content service and process service has two different clients:

AlfrescoJsApi.ProcessClient

AlfrescoJsApi.ContentClient

Both client expose a method *callApi

callApi( path: string, httpMethod : string, pathParams?: any, queryParams?: any, headerParams?: any, formParams?: any, bodyParam?: any, contentTypes?: string[], accepts?: string[], returnType?: any, contextRoot?: string, responseType?: string ): Promise <any>;

If you want call your custom rest point in one of those two service use the corresponding client.

Example

alfrescoJsApi.bpmClient.callApi( '/api/enterprise/app-version' , 'GET' , {}, {}, {}, {}, {}, [ 'application/json' ], [ 'application/json' ], { 'String' : 'String' } )

Error Events

The api/js-api has an error handler event where you can subscribe

Example

alfrescoJsApi.on( 'error' , error => { console .log(error); });

ECM Example

A complete list of all the ECM methods is available here : Content API here you can find some common Example.

BPM Example

A complete list of all the BPM methods is available here : APS 2.X API here you can find some common Example.

Legacy Endpoint porting (ver 2.x.x)

Since version 3.0.0 in order to support tree shaking the JS-API has been radically redesigned.

In order to help the porting to the new JS-APi version of the old project the previous syntax even if is deprecated is still supported in the compatibility layer.

Note this compatibility layer could be deleted in the next major versions of the JS-API

import { AlfrescoApiCompatibility as AlfrescoApi } from '../src/alfrescoApiCompatibility' ; const alfrescoJsApi = new AlfrescoApi({ oauth2 : { host : 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER' , clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , secret : 'SECRET' , authPath : 'my-custom-auth-endpoint/token' }, authType : 'OAUTH' , provider : 'ALL' }); alfrescoJsApi.login( 'admin' , 'admin' ).then( data => { console .log( 'API called successfully Login in with authorization server performed ' ); }, error => { console .error(error); } ); alfrescoJsApi.nodes .getNodeInfo(fileOrFolderId) .then( data => { console .log( 'This is the name' + data.name ); }, error => { console .log( 'This node does not exist' ); } );

Development

To run the build

npm run build

To run the test