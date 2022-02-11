|branch
This project provides a JavaScript client API into the Alfresco REST API and Activiti REST API.
The minimal supported versions are:
Using NPM:
npm install @alfresco/js-api
Using Yarn:
yarn add @alfresco/js-api
AlfrescoApi({alfrescoHost, activitiHost, contextRoot, ticket});
|Property
|Description
|default value
|hostEcm
|(Optional value The Ip or Name of the host where your Alfresco instance is running )
|http://127.0.0.1:8080
|hostBpm
|(Optional value The Ip or Name of the host where your Activiti instance is running )
|http://127.0.0.1:9999
|authType
|(Optional value can be 'BASIC' or 'OAUTH')
|'BASIC'
|oauth2
|(Optional configuration for SSO)
|contextRoot
|(Optional value that define the context Root of the Alfresco ECM API default value is alfresco )
|alfresco
|contextRootBpm
|(Optional value that define the context Root of the Activiti API default value is activiti-app )
|alfresco
|tenant
|(Optional value needed in case of multi tenant content service)
|'-default-'
|provider
|(Optional value default value is ECM. This parameter can accept as value ECM BPM or ALL to use the API and Login in the ECM, Activiti BPM or Both )
|alfresco
|ticket
|(Optional only if you want login with the ticket see example below)
|disableCsrf
|To disable CSRF Token to be submitted. Only for Activiti call.
|false
|withCredentials
|(Optional configuration for SSO, requires CORS on ECM)
|false
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ provider: 'ALL' });
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin').then(
data => {
console.log('API called successfully Login in BPM and ECM performed ');
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
const alfrescoJsApi = new AlfrescoApi();
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin').then(
data => {
console.log('API called successfully Login ticket:' + data);
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
// The output will be: API called successfully Login ticket: TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1
If you already know thw ticket when you invoke the constructor you can pass it as parameter in the constructor otherwise you can call the login with ticket that will validate the ticket against the server
This authentication validate also the ticket against the server
const ticket = 'TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1';
alfrescoJsApi.loginTicket(ticket).then(
data => {
console.log('valid ticket you are logged in');
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
With this authentication the ticket is not validated against the server
// Login with ECM ticket
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({
ticketEcm:'TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1',
hostEcm:'http://127.0.0.1:8080'
});
// Login with BPM ticket
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({
ticketBpm: 'Basic YWRtaW46YWRtaW4=',
hostBpm:'http://127.0.0.1:9999'
});
// Login with ECM and BPM tickets
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({
ticketEcm:'TICKET_4479f4d3bb155195879bfbb8d5206f433488a1b1',
ticketBpm: 'Basic YWRtaW46YWRtaW4=',
hostEcm:'http://127.0.0.1:8080',
hostBpm:'http://127.0.0.1:9999'
});
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({ provider:'BPM' });
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin').then(
() => {
console.log('API called successfully Login in Activiti BPM performed ');
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
If your want to be redirect to the authorization server and login there you can use the implicit flow to login
|Property
|Description
|default value
|host
|Your oauth2 server URL
|null
|clientId
|Your clientId oauth2
|null
|secret
|Your secret oauth2
|null
|scope
|Your scope
|null
|implicitFlow
|true/false
|false
|redirectUri
|url to be redirect after login
|null
|redirectLogout
|url to be redirect after logout optional, if is nor present the redirectUri will be used
|null
|refreshTokenTimeout
|millisecond value, after how many millisecond you want refresh the token
|30000
|redirectSilentIframeUri
|url to be redirect after silent refresh login
|/assets/silent-refresh.html
|silentLogin
|direct execute the implicit login without the need to call AlfrescoJsApi.implicitLogin() method
|false
|publicUrls
|list of public urls that don't need authorization. It is possible too pass absolute paths and string patterns that are valid for minimatch
|authorizationUrl
|authorization url, relative to the host
|/protocol/openid-connect/auth
|tokenUrl
|token url, relative to the host
|/protocol/openid-connect/token
|logoutUrl
|logout url, relative to the host
|/protocol/openid-connect/logout
The api/js-api will automatically redirect you to the login page anf refresh the token if necessary
|Property
|Description
|default value
|implicit_redirect
|triggered when the user is redirect to the auth server return url parameter of the redirect
|discovery
|triggered when all the openId discovery url phase is terminated return an object with all the discovered url
|token_issued
|triggered when a new token is issued
The api/js-api will automatically redirect you to the login page and refresh the token if necessary
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({
oauth2: {
host: 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER',
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
secret: 'SECRET',
scope: 'openid',
implicitFlow: true,
redirectUri: 'YOUR_HOME_APP_URL',
silentRefreshTimeout: '600000' //Optional parameter 10 minutes default value
},
authType: 'OAUTH',
provider: 'ALL'
});
alfrescoJsApi.implicitLogin();
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({
oauth2: {
host: 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER',
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
secret: 'SECRET',
scope: 'openid',
implicitFlow: true,
redirectUri: 'YOUR_HOME_APP_URL',
silentRefreshTimeout: '600000' //Optional parameter 10 minutes default value,
silentLogin: true,
publicUrls: ['PUBLIC_URL', 'URL_PATTERN']
},
authType: 'OAUTH',
provider: 'ALL'
});
If your auth endpoint is different from the standard one "/oauth/token" you can override it through the property authPath
const alfrescoApi = new AlfrescoApi({
oauth2: {
host: 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER',
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
secret: 'SECRET',
authPath:'my-custom-auth-endpoint/token'
},
authType: 'OAUTH',
provider: 'ALL'
});
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin').then(
data => {
console.log('API called successfully Login in with authorization server performed');
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
After the login if you want refresh your token you can use this call
alfrescoJsApi.refreshToken().then(
data => {
console.log('Your token has been refreshed');
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
logout()
alfrescoJsApi.logout().then(
data => {
console.log('Successfully Logout');
},
error => {
console.error('Possible ticket already expired');
}
);
isLoggedIn()
return true if you are logged in false if you are not.
const isLoggedIn = alfrescoJsApi.isLoggedIn();
if (isLoggedIn) {
console.log('You are logged in');
} else {
console.log('You are not logged in');
}
After the log in you can retrieve you ECM ticket
const ecmTicket = alfrescoJsApi.getTicketEcm() ;
console.log('This is your ECM ticket ' + ecmTicket);
After the log in you can retrieve you BPM ticket
const bpmTicket = alfrescoJsApi.getTicketBpm();
console.log('This is your BPM ticket ' + bpmTicket);
The login/logout are also an EventEmitter which you can register to listen to any of the following event types:
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin')
.on('unauthorized', () => {
console.log('You are unauthorized you can use this event to redirect to login');
});
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin')
.on('success', () => {
console.log('Success Login');
});
alfrescoJsApi.logout()
.on('logout', () => {
console.log('Successfully Logout');
});
Content service and process service has two different clients:
Both client expose a method *callApi
callApi(
path: string,
httpMethod: string,
pathParams?: any,
queryParams?: any,
headerParams?: any,
formParams?: any,
bodyParam?: any,
contentTypes?: string[],
accepts?: string[],
returnType?: any,
contextRoot?: string,
responseType?: string
): Promise<any>;
If you want call your custom rest point in one of those two service use the corresponding client.
alfrescoJsApi.bpmClient.callApi(
'/api/enterprise/app-version', 'GET',
{}, {}, {}, {}, {}, ['application/json'], ['application/json'], {'String': 'String'}
)
The api/js-api has an error handler event where you can subscribe
alfrescoJsApi.on('error', error => {
console.log(error);
});
A complete list of all the ECM methods is available here : Content API here you can find some common Example.
A complete list of all the BPM methods is available here : APS 2.X API here you can find some common Example.
Since version 3.0.0 in order to support tree shaking the JS-API has been radically redesigned.
In order to help the porting to the new JS-APi version of the old project the previous syntax even if is deprecated is still supported in the compatibility layer.
Note this compatibility layer could be deleted in the next major versions of the JS-API
import { AlfrescoApiCompatibility as AlfrescoApi } from '../src/alfrescoApiCompatibility';
const alfrescoJsApi = new AlfrescoApi({
oauth2: {
host: 'HOST_OAUTH2_SERVER',
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
secret: 'SECRET',
authPath:'my-custom-auth-endpoint/token'
},
authType: 'OAUTH',
provider: 'ALL'
});
alfrescoJsApi.login('admin', 'admin').then(
data => {
console.log('API called successfully Login in with authorization server performed ');
},
error => {
console.error(error);
}
);
alfrescoJsApi.nodes
.getNodeInfo(fileOrFolderId)
.then(
data => {
console.log('This is the name' + data.name );
},
error => {
console.log('This node does not exist');
}
);
To run the build
npm run build
To run the test
npm run test