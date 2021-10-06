Alfred Workflow Nodejs Library

(For Alfred 2 legaxy xml workflows, use version 1.1.1)

Overview

A small library providing helpers to create Alfred Workflow

Workflow & Item - Helper to build and generate feedbacks

Storage - Helper to CRUD data

Settings - Helper to CRUD settings, store password securely

Utils - Helper to filter arrays, run applesripts, etc...

Installation

npm install "alfred-workflow-nodejs"

Tests

npm test

Usage

Quick start

Download default workflow from here: https://github.com/giangvo/alfred-workflow-nodejs/raw/master/AlfredNodejsWorkflow.alfredworkflow

Import it to Alfred

Navigate to workflow folder and run npm install

Update module name (in package.json) and workflow name (in main.js) - Optional but recommend

Edit main.js to add your logic.

Workflow skeleton

Workflow command

/usr/local/bin/node main.js "action" "query"

main.js

var AlfredNode = require ( 'alfred-workflow-nodejs' ); var actionHandler = AlfredNode.actionHandler; var workflow = AlfredNode.workflow; var Item = AlfredNode.Item; ( function main ( ) { actionHandler.onAction( "action1" , function ( query ) { }); actionHandler.onAction( "action2" , function ( query ) { }); actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected( "action2" , function ( query, selectedTitle, selectedData ) { }); AlfredNode.run(); })();

Workflow and Item - Generate feedbacks

Workflow is used to build and generate feedbacks

var workflow = AlfredNode.workflow; workflow.setName( "example-alfred-workflow-using-nodejs" );

Item is class that prepresent data of a feedback: uid title subtitle arg (support variables in arg, alfred 3) icon valid(true/false, default is false) autocomplete type quicklookurl text mods



var Item = AlfredNode.Item; var item1 = new Item({ title : "item 1" , subtitle : "sub 1" }); var item2 = new Item({ uid : "uid" , title : "item 1" , subtitle : "sub 1" , valid : true , icon : "icon.png" , arg : "arg" , autocomplete : "autocomplete" }); var item3 = new Item({ title : "item 3" , subtitle : "sub 3" , mods : { cmd : { valid : true , arg : "cmd arg" , subtitle : "pressing cmd" }, alt : { valid : false , arg : "alt arg" , subtitle : "pressing alt" } } }); workflow.addItem(item1); workflow.addItem(item2); workflow.feedback();

Generate info/warning/error message

workflow.info( "title" , "subtitle" ); workflow.warning( "title" , "subtitle" ); workflow.error( "title" , "subtitle" );

Setting variables

Set variables via script output

AlfredNode.utils.generateVars({ arg : 'xyz' , variables : { key : value}}; '{"alfredworkflow": {"arg": "xyz", "variables": {"key": "value"}}}'

Set variables via wf feedback item

var Item = AlfredNode.Item; var item = new Item({ title : "item 1" , arg : { arg : 'xyz' , variables : { key : value}}}); workflow.addItem(item); workflow.feedback(); { "items" : [ { "title" : "item 1" , "arg" : "{\"alfredworkflow\": {\"arg\": \"xyz\", \"variables\": {\"key\": \"value\"}}}" } ]}

Menu System

Get sub items by using TAB key when select a feeback

key when select a feeback Set hasSubItems to true when create feeback item - require

to true when create feeback item - require Set data of item to use later to build sub items by using data - optional

- optional Implement handler for menu item selected

actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected( "action" , function ( query, selectedItemTitle, selectedItemData ) {...})

--Scenario: Open Alfred and type "menu" => 2 feedbacks are generated: "Feedback A" and "Feeback B" => use arrow key to navigate to "Feedback B" and press TAB => Alfred search bar will now become "Feedback A $>" and display menu items of "Feedback A": "Item 1 of Feedback A" and "Item 2 of Feedback A"

--Code to handle "menuExample" action to generate feedback A and B

actionHandler.onAction( "menuExample" , function ( query ) { var Item = AlfredNode.Item; var item1 = new Item({ title : "Feedback A" , subtitle : "Press tab to get menu items" , arg : "Feedback A" , hasSubItems : true , valid : true , data : { alias : "X" } }); workflow.addItem(item1); var item2 = new Item({ title : "Feedback B" , subtitle : "Press tab to get menu items" , arg : "Feedback B" , hasSubItems : true , valid : true , data : { alias : "Y" } }); workflow.addItem(item2); workflow.feedback(); });

--Code to handle selection of "Feeback" by using TAB

actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected( "menuExample" , function ( query, title, data ) { var Item = AlfredNode.Item; var item1 = new Item({ title : "Item 1 of " + title, arg : "item 1 of " + title + " which has alias " + data.alias, subtitle : data.alias, valid : true }); var item2 = new Item({ title : "Item 2 of " + title, arg : "item 2 of " + title + " which has alias " + data.alias, subtitle : data.alias, valid : true }); workflow.addItem(item1); workflow.addItem(item2); workflow.feedback(); });

Download example workflow and test with keyword menuexample for more info

Storage - APIs to CRUD data

set(key, value, [ttl]) key: string value: string/object ttl: long (milisecond) // time to live

get(key)

remove(key)

clear() : clear all data, be carefull!!!

var storage = AlfredNode.storage; storge.set( "key" , "value" ); storage.set( "key" , { name : "node" }, 1000 ); storage.get( "key" ); storage.remove( "key" ); storage.clear();

Settings - APIs to CRUD settings

Helpers to store string key/value settings, store password into Mac keychain

set(key, value, [ttl]) key: string value: string

get(key)

remove(key)

clear() : clear all settings, be carefull!!!

setPassword(username, password) : store password to Mac keychain (workflow name is used here as keychain service)

getPassword(username, callback(error,password)) : get password of username from Mac keychain username callback(error, password): callback function that is called after password is returned



var settings = AlfredNode.settings; settings.set( "key" , "stringValue" ); settings.get( "key" ); settings.remove( "key" ); settings.clear(); settings.setPassword( "username" , "password" ); settings.getPassword( "username" , function ( error, password ) { console .log(password); });

Utils - Helper functions

Some utilities

filter(query, list, keyBuilder) : filter list of object using fuzzy matching query list keyBuilder : function to build key to compare from items in list



var utils = AlfredNode.utils; utils.filter( "a" , [ "a" , "b" , "c" ], function ( item ) { return item}); utils.filter( "pen" , [{ name : "pencil" }, { name : "pen" }, { name : "book" }], function ( item ) { return item.name});

generateVars: set variables via script output (see "Setting variables" section above for usage)

envVars: methods for enviroment variables set(key, value) - value can be string or object. If value is object, it is stored as json string get(key) - if stored value is object, this method will parse json string to object and return

wfVars: methods for workflow variables set(key, value, [callback]) key: variable name value: need to be string (object value is not supported) callback: callback(error) - optional get(key, callback) key: variable name callback: callback(error, value) remove(key, callback) key: variable name callback: callback(error) - optional clear(key, callback) - Clear all wf variables key: variable name callback: callback(error) - optional



Icons - Some built-in icons

Icons are from "/System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources"

AlfredNode.ICONS.ERROR AlfredNode.ICONS.INFO

(ACCOUNT, BURN, CLOCK, COLOR, EJECT, ERROR, FAVORITE, GROUP, HELP, HOME, INFO, NETWORK, NOTE, SETTINGS, SWIRL, SWITCH, SYNC, TRASH, USER, WARNING, WEB)

Notes

You can look at some tests in test folder in source code get more about usage

Source code and document

https://github.com/giangvo/alfred-workflow-nodejs

Release notes (Alfred 2)