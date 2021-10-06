A small library providing helpers to create Alfred Workflow
npm install "alfred-workflow-nodejs"
npm test
npm install
Workflow command
/usr/local/bin/node main.js "action" "query"
main.js
var AlfredNode = require('alfred-workflow-nodejs');
var actionHandler = AlfredNode.actionHandler;
var workflow = AlfredNode.workflow;
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
(function main() {
actionHandler.onAction("action1", function(query) {
// your code to handle action 1 here
});
actionHandler.onAction("action2", function(query) {
// your code to handle action 2 here
});
actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected("action2", function(query, selectedTitle, selectedData) {
// your code to handle manu item selected of action 2 here
});
AlfredNode.run();
})();
var workflow = AlfredNode.workflow;
// set name for workflow (you SHOULD set name for your wf)
workflow.setName("example-alfred-workflow-using-nodejs");
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
var item1 = new Item({
title: "item 1",
subtitle: "sub 1"
});
var item2 = new Item({
uid: "uid",
title: "item 1",
subtitle: "sub 1",
valid: true,
icon: "icon.png",
arg: "arg",
autocomplete: "autocomplete"
});
var item3 = new Item({
title: "item 3",
subtitle: "sub 3",
mods: {
cmd: {
valid: true,
arg: "cmd arg",
subtitle: "pressing cmd"
},
alt: {
valid: false,
arg: "alt arg",
subtitle: "pressing alt"
}
}
});
workflow.addItem(item1);
workflow.addItem(item2);
// generate feedbacks
workflow.feedback();
workflow.info("title", "subtitle");
workflow.warning("title", "subtitle");
workflow.error("title", "subtitle");
AlfredNode.utils.generateVars({arg: 'xyz', variables: {key: value}};
// output
'{"alfredworkflow": {"arg": "xyz", "variables": {"key": "value"}}}'
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
var item = new Item({title: "item 1", arg: {arg: 'xyz', variables: {key: value}}});
workflow.addItem(item);
workflow.feedback();
// output:
{"items": [
{
"title": "item 1",
"arg": "{\"alfredworkflow\": {\"arg\": \"xyz\", \"variables\": {\"key\": \"value\"}}}"
}
]}
TAB key when select a feeback
hasSubItems to true when create feeback item - require
data - optional
/**
* query: the query
* selectedItemTitle: title of selected item
* selectedItemData: data of selected item
**/
actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected("action", function(query, selectedItemTitle, selectedItemData){...})
--Scenario:
Open Alfred and type "menu" => 2 feedbacks are generated: "Feedback A" and "Feeback B"
=> use arrow key to navigate to "Feedback B" and press
TAB
=> Alfred search bar will now become "Feedback A $>" and display menu items of "Feedback A": "Item 1 of Feedback A" and "Item 2 of Feedback A"
--Code to handle "menuExample" action to generate feedback A and B
actionHandler.onAction("menuExample", function(query) {
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
// generate feeback A
var item1 = new Item({
title: "Feedback A",
subtitle: "Press tab to get menu items",
arg: "Feedback A",
hasSubItems: true, // set this to true to tell that this feedback has sub Items
valid: true,
data: {alias: "X"} // we can set data to item to use later to build sub items
});
workflow.addItem(item1);
// generate feeback B
var item2 = new Item({
title: "Feedback B",
subtitle: "Press tab to get menu items",
arg: "Feedback B",
hasSubItems: true, // set this to true to tell that this feedback has sub Items
valid: true,
data: {alias: "Y"} // we can set data to item to use later to build sub items
});
workflow.addItem(item2);
// generate feedbacks
workflow.feedback();
});
--Code to handle selection of "Feeback" by using
TAB
/**
* query: the query
* title: selected title
* data: data of selected item
**/
actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected("menuExample", function(query, title, data) {
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
var item1 = new Item({
title: "Item 1 of " + title,
arg: "item 1 of " + title + " which has alias " + data.alias,
subtitle: data.alias, // we can get data of selected item
valid: true
});
var item2 = new Item({
title: "Item 2 of " + title,
arg: "item 2 of " + title + " which has alias " + data.alias,
subtitle: data.alias,
valid: true
});
workflow.addItem(item1);
workflow.addItem(item2);
// generate feedbacks
workflow.feedback();
});
Download example workflow and test with keyword
menuexample for more info
var storage = AlfredNode.storage;
storge.set("key", "value");
storage.set("key", {name: "node"}, 1000);
storage.get("key");
storage.remove("key");
storage.clear();
Helpers to store string key/value settings, store password into Mac keychain
var settings = AlfredNode.settings;
settings.set("key", "stringValue");
settings.get("key");
settings.remove("key");
settings.clear(); //clear all settings!!!
settings.setPassword("username", "password"); // store passwork into keychain
// get password from settings, async function
settings.getPassword("username", function(error, password){
console.log(password);
});
Some utilities
var utils = AlfredNode.utils;
// filter array of string/object using fuzzy matching
utils.filter("a", ["a", "b", "c"], function(item){return item});
// => return ["a"]
utils.filter("pen", [{name: "pencil"}, {name: "pen"}, {name: "book"}], function(item){ return item.name});
// => return [{name: "pencil"}, {name: "pen"}]
Icons are from "/System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources"
AlfredNode.ICONS.ERROR
AlfredNode.ICONS.INFO
(ACCOUNT, BURN, CLOCK, COLOR, EJECT, ERROR, FAVORITE, GROUP, HELP, HOME, INFO, NETWORK, NOTE, SETTINGS, SWIRL, SWITCH, SYNC, TRASH, USER, WARNING, WEB)
You can look at some tests in test folder in source code get more about usage
https://github.com/giangvo/alfred-workflow-nodejs