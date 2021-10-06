openbase logo
awn

alfred-workflow-nodejs

by Giang Vo
2.0.3

A small library providing helpers to create Alfred Workflow

Readme

Alfred Workflow Nodejs Library

(For Alfred 2 legaxy xml workflows, use version 1.1.1)

Build Status

Overview

A small library providing helpers to create Alfred Workflow

  • Workflow & Item - Helper to build and generate feedbacks
  • Storage - Helper to CRUD data
  • Settings - Helper to CRUD settings, store password securely
  • Utils - Helper to filter arrays, run applesripts, etc...

Installation

npm install "alfred-workflow-nodejs"

Tests

npm test

Usage

Quick start

Workflow skeleton

Workflow command

/usr/local/bin/node main.js "action" "query"

main.js

var AlfredNode = require('alfred-workflow-nodejs');
var actionHandler = AlfredNode.actionHandler;
var workflow = AlfredNode.workflow;
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;

(function main() {
    actionHandler.onAction("action1", function(query) {
        // your code to handle action 1 here
    });
    actionHandler.onAction("action2", function(query) {
        // your code to handle action 2 here
    });
    
    actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected("action2", function(query, selectedTitle, selectedData) {
        // your code to handle manu item selected of action 2 here
    });

    AlfredNode.run();
})();

Workflow and Item - Generate feedbacks

  • Workflow is used to build and generate feedbacks
var workflow = AlfredNode.workflow;
// set name for workflow (you SHOULD set name for your wf)
workflow.setName("example-alfred-workflow-using-nodejs");
  • Item is class that prepresent data of a feedback:
    • uid
    • title
    • subtitle
    • arg (support variables in arg, alfred 3)
    • icon
    • valid(true/false, default is false)
    • autocomplete
    • type
    • quicklookurl
    • text
    • mods
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
var item1 = new Item({
    title: "item 1",
    subtitle: "sub 1"
});

var item2 = new Item({
    uid: "uid",
    title: "item 1",
    subtitle: "sub 1",
    valid: true,
    icon: "icon.png",
    arg: "arg",
    autocomplete: "autocomplete"
});

var item3 = new Item({
    title: "item 3",
    subtitle: "sub 3",
    mods: {
        cmd: {
            valid: true,
            arg: "cmd arg",
            subtitle: "pressing cmd"
        },
        alt: {
            valid: false,
            arg: "alt arg",
            subtitle: "pressing alt"
        }
    }
});
workflow.addItem(item1);
workflow.addItem(item2);
// generate feedbacks
workflow.feedback();
  • Generate info/warning/error message
workflow.info("title", "subtitle");
workflow.warning("title", "subtitle");
workflow.error("title", "subtitle");

Setting variables

  • Set variables via script output
AlfredNode.utils.generateVars({arg: 'xyz', variables: {key: value}};
// output
'{"alfredworkflow": {"arg": "xyz", "variables": {"key": "value"}}}'
  • Set variables via wf feedback item
var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
var item = new Item({title: "item 1", arg: {arg: 'xyz', variables: {key: value}}});
workflow.addItem(item);
workflow.feedback();
// output:
{"items": [
    {
     "title": "item 1",
     "arg": "{\"alfredworkflow\": {\"arg\": \"xyz\", \"variables\": {\"key\": \"value\"}}}"
     }
]}
  • Get sub items by using TAB key when select a feeback
  • Set hasSubItems to true when create feeback item - require
  • Set data of item to use later to build sub items by using data - optional
  • Implement handler for menu item selected
/**
* query: the query
* selectedItemTitle: title of selected item
* selectedItemData: data of selected item
**/
actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected("action", function(query, selectedItemTitle, selectedItemData){...})

--Scenario: Open Alfred and type "menu" => 2 feedbacks are generated: "Feedback A" and "Feeback B" => use arrow key to navigate to "Feedback B" and press TAB => Alfred search bar will now become "Feedback A $>" and display menu items of "Feedback A": "Item 1 of Feedback A" and "Item 2 of Feedback A"

--Code to handle "menuExample" action to generate feedback A and B

actionHandler.onAction("menuExample", function(query) {
    var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
    // generate feeback A
    var item1 = new Item({
        title: "Feedback A",
        subtitle: "Press tab to get menu items",
        arg: "Feedback A",
        hasSubItems: true, // set this to true to tell that this feedback has sub Items
        valid: true,
        data: {alias: "X"} // we can set data to item to use later to build sub items
    });
    workflow.addItem(item1);

    // generate feeback B
    var item2 = new Item({
        title: "Feedback B",
        subtitle: "Press tab to get menu items",
        arg: "Feedback B",
        hasSubItems: true, // set this to true to tell that this feedback has sub Items
        valid: true,
        data: {alias: "Y"} // we can set data to item to use later to build sub items
    });
    workflow.addItem(item2);

    // generate feedbacks
    workflow.feedback();
});

--Code to handle selection of "Feeback" by using TAB

/**
* query: the query
* title: selected title
* data: data of selected item
**/
actionHandler.onMenuItemSelected("menuExample", function(query, title, data) {
    var Item = AlfredNode.Item;
    var item1 = new Item({
        title: "Item 1 of " + title,
        arg: "item 1 of " + title + " which has alias " + data.alias,
        subtitle: data.alias, // we can get data of selected item
        valid: true
    });

    var item2 = new Item({
        title: "Item 2 of " + title,
        arg: "item 2 of " + title + " which has alias " + data.alias,
        subtitle: data.alias,
        valid: true
    });

    workflow.addItem(item1);
    workflow.addItem(item2);
    // generate feedbacks
    workflow.feedback();
});

Download example workflow and test with keyword menuexample for more info

Storage - APIs to CRUD data

  • set(key, value, [ttl])
    • key: string
    • value: string/object
    • ttl: long (milisecond) // time to live
  • get(key)
  • remove(key)
  • clear() : clear all data, be carefull!!!
var storage = AlfredNode.storage;
storge.set("key", "value");
storage.set("key", {name: "node"}, 1000);
storage.get("key");
storage.remove("key");
storage.clear();

Settings - APIs to CRUD settings

Helpers to store string key/value settings, store password into Mac keychain

  • set(key, value, [ttl])
    • key: string
    • value: string
  • get(key)
  • remove(key)
  • clear() : clear all settings, be carefull!!!
  • setPassword(username, password) : store password to Mac keychain (workflow name is used here as keychain service)
  • getPassword(username, callback(error,password)) : get password of username from Mac keychain
    • username
    • callback(error, password): callback function that is called after password is returned
var settings = AlfredNode.settings;
settings.set("key", "stringValue");
settings.get("key");
settings.remove("key");
settings.clear(); //clear all settings!!!
settings.setPassword("username", "password"); // store passwork into keychain
// get password from settings, async function
settings.getPassword("username", function(error, password){
    console.log(password);
});

Utils - Helper functions

Some utilities

  • filter(query, list, keyBuilder) : filter list of object using fuzzy matching
    • query
    • list
    • keyBuilder : function to build key to compare from items in list
var utils = AlfredNode.utils;
// filter array of string/object using fuzzy matching
utils.filter("a", ["a", "b", "c"], function(item){return item});
// => return ["a"]
utils.filter("pen", [{name: "pencil"}, {name: "pen"}, {name: "book"}], function(item){ return item.name});
// => return [{name: "pencil"}, {name: "pen"}]
  • generateVars: set variables via script output (see "Setting variables" section above for usage)
  • envVars: methods for enviroment variables
    • set(key, value) - value can be string or object. If value is object, it is stored as json string
    • get(key) - if stored value is object, this method will parse json string to object and return
  • wfVars: methods for workflow variables
    • set(key, value, [callback])
      • key: variable name
      • value: need to be string (object value is not supported)
      • callback: callback(error) - optional
    • get(key, callback)
      • key: variable name
      • callback: callback(error, value)
    • remove(key, callback)
      • key: variable name
      • callback: callback(error) - optional
    • clear(key, callback) - Clear all wf variables
      • key: variable name
      • callback: callback(error) - optional

Icons - Some built-in icons

Icons are from "/System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Resources"

AlfredNode.ICONS.ERROR
AlfredNode.ICONS.INFO

(ACCOUNT, BURN, CLOCK, COLOR, EJECT, ERROR, FAVORITE, GROUP, HELP, HOME, INFO, NETWORK, NOTE, SETTINGS, SWIRL, SWITCH, SYNC, TRASH, USER, WARNING, WEB)

Notes

You can look at some tests in test folder in source code get more about usage

Source code and document

https://github.com/giangvo/alfred-workflow-nodejs

Release notes (Alfred 2)

  • 0.x.x -> 1.x.x : for Alfred 2 workflow
  • 2.0: Alfred 3 workflow
    • Return feedback as JSON
    • Support variables in 'arg' of feedback items
    • Add Utils.generateVars method to set variables
    • Add: Utils.envVars with set/get methods to set/get enviroment variables
    • Add: Utils.wfVars with set/get/remove/clear to set/get/remove/clear wf variables
  • 2.0.1: Use "node-persist" version 0.0.11 (latest version of "node-persist" is not compatible with this lib)
  • 2.0.3: Fix vulnerabable dependencies.

