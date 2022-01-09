Alfred 3 workflow to search for npm packages with npms.io

npms.io is a great npm package search with deep analysis of package quality using a myriad of metrics. Much better than the official npmjs.com search.

Install

$ npm install

Requires Node.js 8+ and the Alfred Powerpack.

Usage

In Alfred, type npm , Enter , and your query, to search for packages.

Select a package and press Enter to go to its GitHub repo.

Hold Alt when pressing Enter to go to its npm page.

Hold Ctrl when pressing Enter to copy the package name to the clipboard.

Press Command to display additional information.

Press Shift to view its readme in Quick Look.

The search is made with boost-exact:false by default. You may pass any npms.io operators.

Related

alfred-emoj - Find relevant emoji from text

alfred-dark-mode - Toggle the system dark mode

alfred-xcode - Open Xcode projects and workspaces

alfred-simple - Simple theme

alfy - Create Alfred workflows with ease

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus