alfred-npms

by Sindre Sorhus
2.1.0 (see all)

Alfred 3 workflow to search for npm packages with npms.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
13

GitHub Stars

337

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

alfred-npms Build Status

Alfred 3 workflow to search for npm packages with npms.io

npms.io is a great npm package search with deep analysis of package quality using a myriad of metrics. Much better than the official npmjs.com search.

Install

$ npm install --global alfred-npms

Requires Node.js 8+ and the Alfred Powerpack.

Usage

In Alfred, type npm, Enter, and your query, to search for packages.

Select a package and press Enter to go to its GitHub repo.
Hold Alt when pressing Enter to go to its npm page.
Hold Ctrl when pressing Enter to copy the package name to the clipboard.
Press Command to display additional information.
Press Shift to view its readme in Quick Look.

The search is made with boost-exact:false by default. You may pass any npms.io operators.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

