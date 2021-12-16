Requires the Alfred 3 or 4 Powerpack, Node.js 8+, and the alfred-language-configuration workflow.
To use this workflow you must also install the alfred-language-configuration workflow, and configure the language pair. See that README for instructions.
npm install -g alfred-google-translate.
Alfred workflow Keyword:
tr [word or sentence]
Example:
tr kitchen sink or
tr Hello, my name is Alfred
When translating a word you will see the translation as well as alternate translations if available.
With the first two results (which are the input word and the translation) you can…
The workflow will attempt to correct spelling mistakes which can be accepted with enter.
|name
|default value
|description
|domain
|https://translate.google.com
|if you cannot access the default domain, you can config this.
大陆访问不了默认域名，所以如果使用2.x版本需要将这个变量设置为https://translate.google.cn. 或者还是使用1.x版本
|voice
|remote
|avaliable values:
remote: fetch voice from google,
local: use macOS local voice (notice: maybe only works on English),
none: dont use voice
|save_count
|20
|limit the translation history, see alfred-translate-history.
a value of 0 will keep no history
|socks_proxy
|-
|not turned by default. you can specify local or remote socks proxy. format:
socks://{host}:{port} example: local shadowsocks proxy 'socks://127.0.0.1:1086'
If you download the workflow, you may have to manually set the hotkey yourself.
press enter to read or cmd+C to copy
press shift to open the translation website
press cmd+L to show the translation in large text like this.
