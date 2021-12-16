openbase logo
agt

alfred-google-translate

by Iven
2.0.9 (see all)

Alfred 3 workflow - translate with google api💵🚫

Overview

Readme

Hi, all, due to the busy work, and not much time for maintenance, look forward to someone will fork and keep going. 🙏

alfred-google-translate

NPM

JetBrains' support

jetbrain

Installation

Requires the Alfred 3 or 4 Powerpack, Node.js 8+, and the alfred-language-configuration workflow.

To use this workflow you must also install the alfred-language-configuration workflow, and configure the language pair. See that README for instructions.

With NPM

  • Install with npm install -g alfred-google-translate.

Manually

Changelog

See all past and current releases.

Usage

Alfred workflow Keyword: tr [word or sentence] Example: tr kitchen sink or tr Hello, my name is Alfred

When translating a word you will see the translation as well as alternate translations if available.

With the first two results (which are the input word and the translation) you can…

  • press enter to read the item.
  • press cmd+C to copy the item.
  • press shift open the translate website.
  • press cmd+L to show the translation in large text.

The workflow will attempt to correct spelling mistakes which can be accepted with enter.

Environment Variables

namedefault valuedescription
domainhttps://translate.google.comif you cannot access the default domain, you can config this.
大陆访问不了默认域名，所以如果使用2.x版本需要将这个变量设置为https://translate.google.cn. 或者还是使用1.x版本
voiceremoteavaliable values:
remote: fetch voice from google,
local: use macOS local voice (notice: maybe only works on English),
none: dont use voice
save_count20limit the translation history, see alfred-translate-history.
a value of 0 will keep no history
socks_proxy-not turned by default. you can specify local or remote socks proxy. format: socks://{host}:{port} example: local shadowsocks proxy 'socks://127.0.0.1:1086'
environment variables config snapshot:

env-config.png

env.png

Hotkey

If you download the workflow, you may have to manually set the hotkey yourself.

hotkey config snapshot:

hotkey.png

hotkey-config.png

hotkey and largetype snapshot:

result

Screenshots

corrected.png

  • press enter to read or cmd+C to copy

    general.png

  • press shift to open the translation website

    quicklook.png

  • press cmd+L to show the translation in large text like this.

License

MIT ©

