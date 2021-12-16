Hi, all, due to the busy work, and not much time for maintenance, look forward to someone will fork and keep going. 🙏

JetBrains' support

Installation

Requires the Alfred 3 or 4 Powerpack, Node.js 8+, and the alfred-language-configuration workflow.

To use this workflow you must also install the alfred-language-configuration workflow, and configure the language pair. See that README for instructions.

With NPM

Install with npm install -g alfred-google-translate .

Manually

Or download the workflow directly.

Changelog

See all past and current releases.

Usage

Alfred workflow Keyword: tr [word or sentence] Example: tr kitchen sink or tr Hello, my name is Alfred

When translating a word you will see the translation as well as alternate translations if available.

With the first two results (which are the input word and the translation) you can…

press enter to read the item.

to read the item. press cmd + C to copy the item.

+ to copy the item. press shift open the translate website.

open the translate website. press cmd + L to show the translation in large text.

The workflow will attempt to correct spelling mistakes which can be accepted with enter .

Environment Variables

name default value description domain https://translate.google.com if you cannot access the default domain, you can config this.

大陆访问不了默认域名，所以如果使用2.x版本需要将这个变量设置为https://translate.google.cn. 或者还是使用1.x版本 voice remote avaliable values:

remote: fetch voice from google,

local: use macOS local voice (notice: maybe only works on English),

none: dont use voice save_count 20 limit the translation history, see alfred-translate-history.

a value of 0 will keep no history socks_proxy - not turned by default. you can specify local or remote socks proxy. format: socks://{host}:{port} example: local shadowsocks proxy 'socks://127.0.0.1:1086'

environment variables config snapshot:

Hotkey

If you download the workflow, you may have to manually set the hotkey yourself.

hotkey config snapshot:

hotkey and largetype snapshot:

Screenshots

press enter to read or cmd + C to copy

press shift to open the translation website

press cmd + L to show the translation in large text like this.

Related

alfy - Create Alfred workflows with ease

google-translate-api - A free and unlimited API for Google Translate

License

MIT ©