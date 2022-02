Alfred 3 workflow to fabulously search and kill processes

Install

$ npm install

Requires Node.js 4+ and the Alfred Powerpack.

Usage

In Alfred, type kill , Enter , and the name of your process.

To kill a process by its port number, prefix it with a colon. For example: kill :8080 .

Select an item and press Enter to kill the process.

Hold Shift to show the used CPU percentage.

Hold Alt and press Enter to force kill the process.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren