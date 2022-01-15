An express middleware that verifies HTTP requests sent to an Alexa skill are sent from Amazon.
Version 2.x is now a pure es module, and requires node 12.17 or higher. If you want to run this via an older version of node, use alexa-verifier-middleware@1.x
It is recommended that you attach all Alexa routes to an express Router.
import express from 'express';
import verifier from 'alexa-verifier-middleware';
const app = express();
// create a router and attach to express before doing anything else
const alexaRouter = express.Router();
app.use('/alexa', alexaRouter);
// attach the verifier middleware first because it needs the entire
// request body, and express doesn't expose this on the request object
alexaRouter.use(verifier);
// Routes that handle alexa traffic are now attached here.
// Since this is attached to a router mounted at /alexa,
// this endpoint will be accessible at /alexa/weather_info
alexaRouter.get('/weather_info', function (req, res) { ... });
app.listen(3000);
Before:
const alexaRouter = express.Router();
app.use('/alexa', alexaRouter);
// INCORRECT
alexaRouter.use(bodyParser.json());
alexaRouter.use(verifier);
After:
const alexaRouter = express.Router();
app.use('/alexa', alexaRouter);
// CORRECT
alexaRouter.use(verifier);
alexaRouter.use(bodyParser.json());