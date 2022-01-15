An express middleware that verifies HTTP requests sent to an Alexa skill are sent from Amazon.

Version 2.x is now a pure es module, and requires node 12.17 or higher. If you want to run this via an older version of node, use alexa-verifier-middleware@1.x

Usage

It is recommended that you attach all Alexa routes to an express Router.

import express from 'express' ; import verifier from 'alexa-verifier-middleware' ; const app = express(); const alexaRouter = express.Router(); app.use( '/alexa' , alexaRouter); alexaRouter.use(verifier); alexaRouter.get( '/weather_info' , function ( req, res ) { ... }); app.listen( 3000 );

Common errors

The raw request body has already been parsed.

This means that you're probably using one of the body-parser middlewares and it is loaded before this one. To fix it, you should load the body-parsers after this one.

Before:

const alexaRouter = express.Router(); app.use( '/alexa' , alexaRouter); alexaRouter.use(bodyParser.json()); alexaRouter.use(verifier);

After:

const alexaRouter = express.Router(); app.use( '/alexa' , alexaRouter); alexaRouter.use(verifier); alexaRouter.use(bodyParser.json());

Mentions