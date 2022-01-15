openbase logo
alexa-verifier-middleware

by alexa-js
1.0.3 (see all)

An express middleware that verifies HTTP requests sent to an Alexa skill are sent from Amazon.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

603

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

alexa-verifier-middleware

NPM

NPM Version

example workflow

An express middleware that verifies HTTP requests sent to an Alexa skill are sent from Amazon.

Version 2.x is now a pure es module, and requires node 12.17 or higher. If you want to run this via an older version of node, use alexa-verifier-middleware@1.x

Usage

It is recommended that you attach all Alexa routes to an express Router.

import express  from 'express';
import verifier from 'alexa-verifier-middleware';


const app = express();

// create a router and attach to express before doing anything else
const alexaRouter = express.Router();
app.use('/alexa', alexaRouter);

// attach the verifier middleware first because it needs the entire
// request body, and express doesn't expose this on the request object
alexaRouter.use(verifier);

// Routes that handle alexa traffic are now attached here.
// Since this is attached to a router mounted at /alexa,
// this endpoint will be accessible at /alexa/weather_info
alexaRouter.get('/weather_info', function (req, res) { ... });

app.listen(3000);

Common errors

The raw request body has already been parsed.

  • This means that you're probably using one of the body-parser middlewares and it is loaded before this one. To fix it, you should load the body-parsers after this one.

Before:

const alexaRouter = express.Router();
app.use('/alexa', alexaRouter);

// INCORRECT
alexaRouter.use(bodyParser.json());
alexaRouter.use(verifier);

After:

const alexaRouter = express.Router();
app.use('/alexa', alexaRouter);

// CORRECT
alexaRouter.use(verifier);
alexaRouter.use(bodyParser.json());

