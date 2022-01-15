Verify HTTP requests sent to an Alexa skill are sent from Amazon.

This module is framework-agnostic.

If you're using expressjs, you should check out alexa-verifier-middleware which is a lot easier to integrate.

motivation

Part of the certication process for alexa skills hosted on a generic web service (i.e., not AWS Lambda) is that your skill must validate requests are actually coming from Amazon. This is enforced by checking:

the timestamp of the request

the validity of the certificate

the signature of the the request signed with the aforementioned certificate

This module provides a function to handle this validation.

usage

arguments

cert_url full url of the certificate to verify (from HTTP request header named signaturecertchainurl )

full url of the certificate to verify (from HTTP request header named ) signature signature of the request (from HTTP request header named signature )

signature of the request (from HTTP request header named ) requestRawBody full body string from POST request

full body string from POST request callback (optional) completion function. has 1 argument which indicates error. falsey when verification passes

You may include a callback function, in the standard node error argument-first format:

import verifier from 'alexa-verifier' verifier(cert_url, signature, requestRawBody, function callbackFn ( er ) { })

Ommiting a callback function returns a promise: