An Alexa App (Skill) Server module using Node.js and the alexa-app module.

Stable Release

You're reading the documentation for the next release of alexa-app-server, which should be 3.0.3. Please see CHANGELOG and make sure to read UPGRADING when upgrading from a previous version. The current stable release is 3.0.2.

Installation

npm install alexa-app- server

Usage

var AlexaAppServer = require ( 'alexa-app-server' ); var instance = AlexaAppServer.start({ server_root : __dirname, public_html : "public_html" , app_dir : "apps" , app_root : "/alexa/" , port : 8080 }); instance.stop();

Summary

The alexa-app-server module offers a stand-alone web server to host Alexa Apps (Skills). Think of it as a simple "container" that allows you to easily publish multiple Alexa Apps with one server. This module does not help you write the Alexa Apps (Skills) themselves, as apps are independent modules, written using the alexa-app framework.

The server can also serve static website content, and offers a built-in Alexa App debugger/simulator. This allows you to test your skill using a web browser and view the responses, without actually using an Amazon Echo.

Key Features

Multiple apps can be hosted on a single server Apps are stored in the /apps directory by default Each app is a stand-alone Node module, built using the alexa-app framework Each app must export its alexa-app instance to be loaded into the server package.json contains information about the app, including (optionally) the appId The hotswap module reloads code changes to apps, if they set module.change_code = 1

Built-in Echo Simulator Debug apps by issuing a GET request to the app endpoints Send simulated requests to your app, view the JSON response Session variables are automatically maintained between requests Send intent requests and set slot values View generated schema and utterances

Supports HTTPs

Starting The Server

You can either get a reference to an AlexaAppServer instance, or you can use the start() method shortcut. Getting a reference allows you to inspect or change the server object later.

var AlexaAppServer = require ( 'alexa-app-server' ); var server = new AlexaAppServer({ port : 80 , debug : false }); server.start(); server.express.use( '/test' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( "OK" ); });

var AlexaAppServer = require ( 'alexa-app-server' ); AlexaAppServer.start({ port : 8080 });

Configuration Options

The start() method accepts a configuration object. The defaults are shown below.

require ( 'alexa-app-server' ).start({ server_root : __dirname, public_html : 'public_html' , app_dir : 'apps' , app_root : 'alexa' , server_dir : 'server' , httpEnabled : true , port : 8080 , host : '127.0.0.1' , debug : true , log : true , verify : false , pre : function ( appServer ) { }, post : function ( appServer ) { }, preRequest : function ( json, request, response ) { }, postRequest : function ( json, request, response ) { }, httpsEnabled : false , httpsPort : 443 , privateKey : 'private-key.pem' , certificate : 'cert.cer' , chain : 'cert.ca_bundle' , passphrase : 'passphrase' });

Enabling HTTPs

You can use a PaaS, such as Heroku, which comes with SSL enabled out-of-the-box.

Alternatively, you can enable HTTPs support using the instructions below.

Generate a x509 SSL Certificate using the following:

openssl genrsa -out private-key.pem 1024 openssl req -new -x509 -key private-key.pem -out cert.cer -days 365

To make sure the certificate is verified, use the following:

openssl x509 -noout -text - in cert.cer

Place the two generated files in the sslcert directory.

Add the following properties the to config that creates the server.

AlexaAppServer.start({ httpsPort : 443 , httpsEnabled : true , privateKey : 'private-key.pem' , certificate : 'cert.cer' });

Debugging With The Echo Simulator

Each app (skill) is available at a url endpoint on the server, and responds to POST requests from the Echo. If you load an app's endpoint in your browser with a GET request, it will display an echo simulator that can be used to debug your application. With it, you can send different request types to your app, load slots with values you specify, etc and see the actual generated JSON output from your application.

Show Application ID

To show the application ID in the session correctly, set applicationId in package.json .

{ "alexa" : { "applicationId" : "amzn1.echo-sdk-ams.app.999999-d0ed-9999-ad00-999999d00ebe" } }

Assign the value in your alexa-app.

var app = new alexa.app( 'hello_world' ); app.id = require ( './package.json' ).alexa.applicationId;

View Generated Schema And Utterances

In the Echo Simulator, your application's schema definition and example utterances are displayed. These can be directly pasted into the Amazon Developer interface when defining your skill.

You can also get the schema and utterances directly from your endpoint url using url parameters:

GET /your/app/endpoint? schema GET /your/app/endpoint?utterances

Dynamic Server-Side Functionality

Most servers will need some server-side processing logic, such as handling logins, or processing forms. You can specify a directory containing files that define server-side functionality by hooking into Express. These files are stand-alone modules that export a single function that the framework calls. An example is below and in the "examples/server" directory.

The default directory used to hold these modules is "server" but you can change this by using the "server_dir" configuration parameter, as shown above.

For example, examples/server/login.js:

module .exports = function ( express, alexaAppServerObject ) { express.use( '/login' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( "imagine this is a dynamic server-side login action" ); }); };

Sample App Structure

This is a sample directory structure of what a complete app server might look like.

. + + + + + + + + + + + + +

Running in Production

While individual alexa-app functions can be deployed to AWS Lambda, the alexa-app-server module can be used in both development and production for multiple applications. It will work with the Alexa Service Simulator on developer.amazon.com, a real Echo device, etc.

Choose HTTPs in Service Endpoint Type in the Alexa app configuration on developer.amazon.com and point to one of your apps. For example, alexa-app-server-hello-world is available at https://alexa-app-server-hello-world.herokuapp.com/alexa/hello_world .

Make sure to set verify: true and debug: false in production environments.

Examples

See the example application in the "examples" directory.

History

See CHANGELOG for details.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2017 Matt Kruse

MIT License, see LICENSE for details.