AlertifyJS

AlertifyJS is a javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.

AlertifyJS is an extreme makeover of alertify.js by @fabien-d

Install with NuGet

Install with NPM

npm install alertifyjs --save

Documentation

Check out the interactive documentation at http://alertifyjs.com

Browser support

Last two versions.

Running documentation locally

Clone the repo

git clone git @github .com:MohammadYounes/AlertifyJS.git

Install dev dependencies

npm update; npm install;

Build the project

grunt

Start documentation server

docpad run

Open your browser to http://localhost:9778/

Dependencies

None.

Community Contribution

Bugs & Questions

Please review the guidelines for contributing.

You can fork this codepen or this jsfiddle to get started.

Contact: Mohammad@alertifyjs.com