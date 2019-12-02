openbase logo
ale

alertifyjs

by Mohammad Younes
1.13.1 (see all)

A javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.4K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/5
spawoz-work

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

AlertifyJS

AlertifyJS is a javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.

AlertifyJS is an extreme makeover of alertify.js by @fabien-d

Install with NuGet

Install with NPM

npm install alertifyjs --save

Documentation

Check out the interactive documentation at http://alertifyjs.com

alertifyjs-dialog

Browser support

Last two versions.

Running documentation locally

  • Clone the repo
git clone git@github.com:MohammadYounes/AlertifyJS.git
  • Install dev dependencies
npm update; npm install;
  • Build the project
grunt
  • Start documentation server
docpad run
  • Open your browser to http://localhost:9778/

Dependencies

None.

Community Contribution

Bugs & Questions

Please review the guidelines for contributing.

You can fork this codepen or this jsfiddle to get started.

Contact: Mohammad@alertifyjs.com

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Good, modern version of sweetalert, made with customisation in mind. Looks dead simple, but can be customised into amazing designs and animations. I've been using this and replacing sweetalert slowly.

0

