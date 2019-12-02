AlertifyJS is a javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.
AlertifyJS is an extreme makeover of alertify.js by @fabien-d
npm install alertifyjs --save
Check out the interactive documentation at http://alertifyjs.com
Last two versions.
git clone git@github.com:MohammadYounes/AlertifyJS.git
npm update; npm install;
grunt
docpad run
None.
Please review the guidelines for contributing.
Contact: Mohammad@alertifyjs.com
