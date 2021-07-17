openbase logo
ale

alert

by zacanger
5.0.10 (see all)

Cross-platform, isomorphic alert, for Node and browser (previously alert-node)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

alert

Cross-platform, isomorphic alert, for Node and browser (previously alert-node)

Support with PayPal Patreon ko-fi

IMPORTANT this project was previously called alert-node. The package name changed in v4. Huge thanks to @iclanzan for the package name!

  • Uses window.alert in the browser.
  • Uses kdialog zenity, yad, notify-send, xmessage, dialog, or whiptail on Linux and BSD (depending on what's available).
  • Uses osascript/System Events on Mac.
  • Uses cscript on Windows (or msg if cscript fails).
  • Defaults to console.log.

Installation:

npm i alert

Usage:

import alert from 'alert'

alert('howdy')

If using the API, you can specify a program to use. This can be one of:

  • dialog (Linux)
  • kdialog (Linux)
  • notify-send (Linux)
  • whiptail (Linux)
  • xmessage (Linux)
  • yad (Linux)
  • zenity (Linux)
  • osascript (Mac)
  • cscript (Windows)
  • msg (Windows)
  • console (console.log)

Note that this will override any internal checks to get the correct program, and will blow up if you get it wrong. It's advised to just use the default behavior.

import alert from 'alert'
alert('hey!', 'yad')

alert also has a cli. npm i -g alert and run alert 'sup brah'.

To disable alert for testing purposes or otherwise, you can set an environment variable DISABLE_ALERT=1.

LICENSE

