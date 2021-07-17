Cross-platform, isomorphic alert, for Node and browser (previously alert-node)
IMPORTANT this project was previously called
alert-node. The package name
changed in v4. Huge thanks to @iclanzan for the
package name!
window.alert in the browser.
kdialog
zenity,
yad,
notify-send,
xmessage,
dialog, or
whiptail on Linux and BSD (depending on what's available).
osascript/
System Events on Mac.
cscript on Windows (or
msg if
cscript fails).
console.log.
npm i alert
import alert from 'alert'
alert('howdy')
If using the API, you can specify a program to use. This can be one of:
console.log)
Note that this will override any internal checks to get the correct program, and will blow up if you get it wrong. It's advised to just use the default behavior.
import alert from 'alert'
alert('hey!', 'yad')
alert also has a cli.
npm i -g alert and run
alert 'sup brah'.
To disable alert for testing purposes or otherwise, you can set an environment variable
DISABLE_ALERT=1.