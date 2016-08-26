openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aa

alchemy-api

by Jason Morgan
1.3.3 (see all)

An Alchemy API library for Node.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

278

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

alchemy-api - An Alchemy API library for Node.js

Build Status

This module provides calls to the AlchemyAPI for Nodejs. For more information on the API request and responses visit the AlchemyAPI docs. To use the module you will need to obtain an api key from Alchemy.

Installation

You can install this through npm: npm install alchemy-api

You can also install via git by cloning: git clone https://github.com/framingeinstein/node-alchemy.git /path/to/alchemy-api

Usage

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.sentiment('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/ for format of returned object
  var sentiment = response.docSentiment;

  // Do something with data
});

For api methods that allow for sentiment analysis such as Entity Extraction, Relations and Keywords pass: {"sentiment":1} as the second parameter.

Tests

To run tests type npm test

AlchemyAPI Features

Named Entity Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.entities('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/entity/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var entities = response.entities;

  // Do something with data
});

Sentiment Analysis

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.sentiment('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/sentiment/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var sentiment = response.docSentiment;

  // Do something with data
});

Emotions

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.emotions('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/html-api-1 for format of returned object
  var emotions = response.docEmotions;

  // Do something with data
});

Targeted Sentiment Analysis

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.sentiment_targeted('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', '<Target>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/sentiment/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var sentiment = response.docSentiment;

  // Do something with data
});

Relation Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.relations('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/relation/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var relations = response.relations;

  // Do something with data
});

Concept Tagging

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.concepts('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/concept/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var concepts = response.concepts;

  // Do something with data
});

Keyword / Terminology Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.keywords('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/keyword/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var keywords = response.keywords;

  // Do something with data
});

Taxonomy

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.taxonomies('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/taxonomy_calls/html.html for format of returned object
  var taxonomies = response.taxonomies;

  // Do something with data
});

Topic Categorization

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.category('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/categ/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var category = response.category;

  // Do something with data
});

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.imageLink('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/image-link-extraction/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var image = response.image;

  // Do something with data
});

Image Tags/Keyword Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.imageKeywords('<URL|IMAGE>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/image-tagging/urls.html for format of returned object
  var imageKeywords = response.imageKeywords;

  // Do something with data
});

Image Faces Detection

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.imageFaces('<URL|IMAGE>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/face-detection/urls.html for format of returned object
  var imageFaces = response.imageFaces;

  // Do something with data
});

Language Detection

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.language('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/lang/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var language = response.language;

  // Do something with data
});

Author Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.author('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/author/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var author = response.author;

  // Do something with data
});

Text Extraction / Web Page Cleaning

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.text('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/text/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var text = response.text;

  // Do something with data
});

Structured Content Scraping

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.scrape('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/scrape/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var results = response.queryResults;

  // Do something with data
});

Microformats

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.microformats('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/mformat/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var microformats = response.microformats;

  // Do something with data
});

RSS / ATOM Feed Discovery

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.feeds('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/feed/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var feeds = response.feeds;

  // Do something with data
});

Publication Date

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.publicationDate('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/publication-date/htmlc.html for format of returned object
  var publicationDate = response.publicationDate; //YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS string

  // Do something with data
});

Combined Feature Extraction Call

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.combined('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', ["FEATURE_NAME",...], {}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/combined-call/ for format of returned object.
  // Each feature response will be available as a separate property.
  var feature_response = response.FEATURE_NAME; 

  // Do something with data
});

API Key Information

var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.apiKeyInfo({}, function(err, response) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // Do something with data
  console.log('Status:', response.status, 'Consumed:', response.consumedDailyTransactions, 'Limit:', response.dailyTransactionLimit);
  
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial