alchemy-api - An Alchemy API library for Node.js

This module provides calls to the AlchemyAPI for Nodejs. For more information on the API request and responses visit the AlchemyAPI docs. To use the module you will need to obtain an api key from Alchemy.

Installation

You can install this through npm: npm install alchemy-api

You can also install via git by cloning: git clone https://github.com/framingeinstein/node-alchemy.git /path/to/alchemy-api

Usage

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.sentiment( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var sentiment = response.docSentiment; });

For api methods that allow for sentiment analysis such as Entity Extraction, Relations and Keywords pass: {"sentiment":1} as the second parameter.

Tests

To run tests type npm test

AlchemyAPI Features

Named Entity Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.entities( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var entities = response.entities; });

Sentiment Analysis

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.sentiment( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var sentiment = response.docSentiment; });

Emotions

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.emotions( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var emotions = response.docEmotions; });

Targeted Sentiment Analysis

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.sentiment_targeted( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , '<Target>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var sentiment = response.docSentiment; });

Relation Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.relations( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var relations = response.relations; });

Concept Tagging

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.concepts( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var concepts = response.concepts; });

Keyword / Terminology Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.keywords( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var keywords = response.keywords; });

Taxonomy

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.taxonomies( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var taxonomies = response.taxonomies; });

Topic Categorization

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.category( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var category = response.category; });

Image Link Extraction (Main Image)

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.imageLink( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var image = response.image; });

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.imageKeywords( '<URL|IMAGE>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var imageKeywords = response.imageKeywords; });

Image Faces Detection

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.imageFaces( '<URL|IMAGE>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var imageFaces = response.imageFaces; });

Language Detection

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.language( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var language = response.language; });

Author Extraction

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.author( '<URL|HTML>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var author = response.author; });

Text Extraction / Web Page Cleaning

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.text( '<URL|HTML>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var text = response.text; });

Structured Content Scraping

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.scrape( '<URL|HTML>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var results = response.queryResults; });

Microformats

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.microformats( '<URL|HTML>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var microformats = response.microformats; });

RSS / ATOM Feed Discovery

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.feeds( '<URL|HTML>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var feeds = response.feeds; });

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.publicationDate( '<URL|HTML>' , {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var publicationDate = response.publicationDate; });

Combined Feature Extraction Call

var AlchemyAPI = require ( 'alchemy-api' ); var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); alchemy.combined( '<URL|HTML|TEXT>' , [ "FEATURE_NAME" ,...], {}, function ( err, response ) { if (err) throw err; var feature_response = response.FEATURE_NAME; });

API Key Information