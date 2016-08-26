This module provides calls to the AlchemyAPI for Nodejs. For more information on the API request and responses visit the AlchemyAPI docs. To use the module you will need to obtain an api key from Alchemy.
You can install this through npm: npm install alchemy-api
You can also install via git by cloning:
git clone https://github.com/framingeinstein/node-alchemy.git /path/to/alchemy-api
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.sentiment('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/ for format of returned object
var sentiment = response.docSentiment;
// Do something with data
});
For api methods that allow for sentiment analysis such as Entity Extraction, Relations and Keywords pass: {"sentiment":1} as the second parameter.
To run tests type
npm test
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.entities('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/entity/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var entities = response.entities;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.sentiment('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/sentiment/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var sentiment = response.docSentiment;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.emotions('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/html-api-1 for format of returned object
var emotions = response.docEmotions;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.sentiment_targeted('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', '<Target>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/sentiment/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var sentiment = response.docSentiment;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.relations('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/relation/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var relations = response.relations;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.concepts('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/concept/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var concepts = response.concepts;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.keywords('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/keyword/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var keywords = response.keywords;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.taxonomies('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/taxonomy_calls/html.html for format of returned object
var taxonomies = response.taxonomies;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.category('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/categ/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var category = response.category;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.imageLink('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/image-link-extraction/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var image = response.image;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.imageKeywords('<URL|IMAGE>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/image-tagging/urls.html for format of returned object
var imageKeywords = response.imageKeywords;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.imageFaces('<URL|IMAGE>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/face-detection/urls.html for format of returned object
var imageFaces = response.imageFaces;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.language('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/lang/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var language = response.language;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.author('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/author/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var author = response.author;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.text('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/text/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var text = response.text;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.scrape('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/scrape/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var results = response.queryResults;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.microformats('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/mformat/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var microformats = response.microformats;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.feeds('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/feed/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var feeds = response.feeds;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.publicationDate('<URL|HTML>', {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/publication-date/htmlc.html for format of returned object
var publicationDate = response.publicationDate; //YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS string
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.combined('<URL|HTML|TEXT>', ["FEATURE_NAME",...], {}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// See http://www.alchemyapi.com/api/combined-call/ for format of returned object.
// Each feature response will be available as a separate property.
var feature_response = response.FEATURE_NAME;
// Do something with data
});
var AlchemyAPI = require('alchemy-api');
var alchemy = new AlchemyAPI('<YOUR API KEY>');
alchemy.apiKeyInfo({}, function(err, response) {
if (err) throw err;
// Do something with data
console.log('Status:', response.status, 'Consumed:', response.consumedDailyTransactions, 'Limit:', response.dailyTransactionLimit);
});