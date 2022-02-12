Alcaeus (pronounced
AL-SEE-UHS) is a Node.js/browser library for consuming Hydra APIs.
Alcaeus is the birth name of Heracles. The demigod who defeated Hydra.
Use npm or yarn:
npm i -S alcaeus
|Environment
|Version
|Notes
|node.js
|12+
|v12 requires
--experimental-modules flag
|TypeScript
|3.8+
import { Hydra } from 'alcaeus/web' // (or 'alcaeus/node')
const { response, representation } = await Hydra.loadResource('http://example.com/resource');
const rootResource = representation.root;
// contains supported classes, operations, etc.
const apiDocs = Hydra.apiDocumentations[0];
const id = rootResource.id;
To learn more head to http://alcaeus.hydra.how.
MIT