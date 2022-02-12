openbase logo
alcaeus

by hypermedia-app
2.1.2

Hydra core hypermedia library

376

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Alcaeus npm version Code coverage

Hydra Core library for JavaScript

Alcaeus (pronounced AL-SEE-UHS) is a Node.js/browser library for consuming Hydra APIs.

Alcaeus is the birth name of Heracles. The demigod who defeated Hydra.

Installation

Use npm or yarn:

npm i -S alcaeus

Requirements

EnvironmentVersionNotes
node.js12+v12 requires --experimental-modules flag
TypeScript3.8+

Usage

import { Hydra } from 'alcaeus/web' // (or 'alcaeus/node')

const { response, representation } = await Hydra.loadResource('http://example.com/resource');
const rootResource = representation.root;

// contains supported classes, operations, etc.
const apiDocs = Hydra.apiDocumentations[0];
    
const id = rootResource.id;

To learn more head to http://alcaeus.hydra.how.

More examples (outdated)

License

MIT

