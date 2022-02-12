Alcaeus

Hydra Core library for JavaScript

Alcaeus (pronounced AL-SEE-UHS ) is a Node.js/browser library for consuming Hydra APIs.

Alcaeus is the birth name of Heracles. The demigod who defeated Hydra.

Installation

Use npm or yarn:

npm i -S alcaeus

Requirements

Environment Version Notes node.js 12+ v12 requires --experimental-modules flag TypeScript 3.8+

Usage

import { Hydra } from 'alcaeus/web' const { response, representation } = await Hydra.loadResource( 'http://example.com/resource' ); const rootResource = representation.root; const apiDocs = Hydra.apiDocumentations[ 0 ]; const id = rootResource.id;

To learn more head to http://alcaeus.hydra.how.

License

MIT