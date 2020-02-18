Fetch an album or artist image url: "The Beatles" ➔ http://path/to/beatles.jpg

NOTE: Last.fm cannabilized their own API and broke many applications, including this one. This library now uses Spotify for image data. The usage for album-art has changed slightly but is fully backwards-compatible. Please report any errors.

Features

Use anywhere, browser or Node - UMD (Browser Support)

Promise and Callback API

Fetch images for albums or artists

Multiple size options

Uses Spotify for image data

Install

Using NPM:

$ npm install -g album-art

In the browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/album-art" > </ script >

(via Unpkg, or via JSDelivr)

Usage

const albumArt = require ( 'album-art' ) albumArt( 'Rush' ).then( console .log )

Callback

albumArt( 'Rush' , ( error, response ) => { console .log( response ) })

Usage with album and size options

albumArt( 'Rush' , { album : '2112' , size : 'small' } ) .then( console .log )

API

Accepts an artist string to search for. Returns a Promise which resolves to a string URL.

artist

Required

Type: string

Artist to search for.

Function to be called on complete or on error.

Options

A JavaScript object with the following properties:

album

Type: string

Album to search for.

size

Type: string

Requested image size. possible values: small , medium , large

CLI Usage

You can also run as a CLI app by installing it globally:

$ npm install --global album-art $ album-art -- help Usage $ album-art artist [album] [size] Example $ album-art 'The Beatles' --album 'Abbey Road' --size 'large' http://path/to/beatles/abbey_road_large.jpg

License

This package uses the ~Last.fm~ Spotify API for it's data. You may consult the Spotify API Terms of Service for license details.

MIT © Lacy Morrow