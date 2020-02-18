Fetch an album or artist image url: "The Beatles" ➔ http://path/to/beatles.jpg
album-art has changed slightly but is fully backwards-compatible. Please report any errors.
Using NPM:
$ npm install -g album-art
In the browser:
<!-- albumArt window global -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/album-art"></script>
(via Unpkg, or via JSDelivr)
const albumArt = require( 'album-art' )
albumArt( 'Rush' ).then( console.log )
//=> http://path/to/rush.jpg
albumArt( 'Rush', ( error, response ) => {
console.log( response )
//=> http://path/to/rush.jpg
})
albumArt( 'Rush', {album: '2112', size: 'small'} )
.then( console.log )
//=> http://path/to/rush_2112_small.jpg
Accepts an artist string to search for. Returns a Promise which resolves to a string URL.
Required
Type:
string
Artist to search for.
Function to be called on complete or on error.
A JavaScript object with the following properties:
Type:
string
Album to search for.
Type:
string
Requested image size.
possible values:
small,
medium,
large
You can also run as a CLI app by installing it globally:
$ npm install --global album-art
$ album-art --help
Usage
$ album-art artist [album] [size]
Example
$ album-art 'The Beatles' --album 'Abbey Road' --size 'large'
http://path/to/beatles/abbey_road_large.jpg
This package uses the ~Last.fm~ Spotify API for it's data. You may consult the Spotify API Terms of Service for license details.