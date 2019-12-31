alawmulaw

A-Law and mu-Law codecs in JavaScript.

Install

npm install alawmulaw

Use

Browser

Use the alawmulaw.js file in the /dist folder:

< script src = "alawmulaw.js" > </ script > < script > samples = alawmulaw.alaw.encode(samples); samples = alawmulaw.alaw.decode(samples); sample = alawmulaw.alaw.encodeSample(sample); sample = alawmulaw.alaw.decodeSample(sample); samples = alawmulaw.mulaw.encode(samples); samples = alawmulaw.mulaw.decode(samples); sample = alawmulaw.mulaw.encodeSample(sample); sample = alawmulaw.mulaw.decodeSample(sample); </ script >

Or get it from the jsDelivr CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/alawmulaw" > </ script >

Or get it from unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/alawmulaw" > </ script >

Node

Require from 'alawmulaw'

const alawmulaw = require ( 'alawmulaw' ); let aLawSamples = alawmulaw.alaw.encode(pcmSamples);

API

export function encodeSample ( sample ) {} export function decodeSample ( aLawSample ) {} export function encode ( samples ) {} export function decode ( samples ) {}

export function encodeSample ( sample ) {} export function decodeSample ( muLawSample ) {} export function encode ( samples ) {} export function decode ( samples ) {}

