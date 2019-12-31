Copyright (c) 2018-2019 Rafael da Silva Rocha.
https://github.com/rochars/alawmulaw
A-Law and mu-Law codecs in JavaScript.
npm install alawmulaw
Use the alawmulaw.js file in the /dist folder:
<script src="alawmulaw.js"></script>
<script>
// A-Law
samples = alawmulaw.alaw.encode(samples);
samples = alawmulaw.alaw.decode(samples);
sample = alawmulaw.alaw.encodeSample(sample);
sample = alawmulaw.alaw.decodeSample(sample);
// mu-Law
samples = alawmulaw.mulaw.encode(samples);
samples = alawmulaw.mulaw.decode(samples);
sample = alawmulaw.mulaw.encodeSample(sample);
sample = alawmulaw.mulaw.decodeSample(sample);
</script>
Or get it from the jsDelivr CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/alawmulaw"></script>
Or get it from unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/alawmulaw"></script>
Require from 'alawmulaw'
const alawmulaw = require('alawmulaw');
// Encode all the samples in a file
// Only 16-bit samples are supported
let aLawSamples = alawmulaw.alaw.encode(pcmSamples);
/**
* Encode a 16-bit linear PCM sample as 8-bit A-Law.
* @param {number} sample A 16-bit PCM sample
* @return {number}
*/
export function encodeSample(sample) {}
/**
* Decode a 8-bit A-Law sample as 16-bit PCM.
* @param {number} aLawSample The 8-bit A-Law sample
* @return {number}
*/
export function decodeSample(aLawSample) {}
/**
* Encode 16-bit linear PCM samples as 8-bit A-Law samples.
* @param {!Int16Array} samples A array of 16-bit PCM samples.
* @return {!Uint8Array}
*/
export function encode(samples) {}
/**
* Decode 8-bit A-Law samples into 16-bit linear PCM samples.
* @param {!Uint8Array} samples A array of 8-bit A-Law samples.
* @return {!Int16Array}
*/
export function decode(samples) {}
/**
* Encode a 16-bit linear PCM sample as 8-bit mu-Law.
* @param {number} sample A 16-bit PCM sample
* @return {number}
*/
export function encodeSample(sample) {}
/**
* Decode a 8-bit mu-Law sample as 16-bit PCM.
* @param {number} muLawSample The 8-bit mu-Law sample
* @return {number}
*/
export function decodeSample(muLawSample) {}
/**
* Encode 16-bit linear PCM samples into 8-bit mu-Law samples.
* @param {!Int16Array} samples A array of 16-bit PCM samples.
* @return {!Uint8Array}
*/
export function encode(samples) {}
/**
* Decode 8-bit mu-Law samples into 16-bit PCM samples.
* @param {!Uint8Array} samples A array of 8-bit mu-Law samples.
* @return {!Int16Array}
*/
export function decode(samples) {}
