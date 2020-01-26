An AMD loader, like requirejs, but with the following implementation changes:
These changes means alameda is around 35% smaller than requirejs, 4.1 KB vs 6.4 KB, minified+gzipped sizes.
Browser support: browsers that natively provide Promises. If you need to support IE 10 and 11, the alameda-prim project includes a private promise shim.
You can continue to use requirejs and the r.js optimizer for other scenarios. The r.js optimizer works well with alameda-based projects.
If using a package manager:
npm install alameda
# or
[npm | bower | volo] install requirejs/alameda
alameda supports the requirejs API. It even
declares
requirejs, to make passing the requirejs tests easier. alameda also
has a good chance of becoming requirejs in a far-future requirejs version.
There are some differences with requirejs though:
require([]) will return a promise. The success callback passed to
require([]) should return a value if you want a value to be passed to the next .then() in the promise chain.
require(['a', 'b'], function(a, b) {
// succes callback. Return a value for the next part in the promise chain.
return [a, b];
}).then(function(mods) {
//mods[0] is the 'a' module, mods[1] is the 'b' module in this case.
});
In requirejs and alameda, with this sort of call, the errback will be called if there is an error in either loading
['a', 'b'] or if the success callback throws an error.
require(['a', 'b'], function(a, b) {
// success callback
}, function(err) {
// errback, called if 'a', 'b' do not load, or
// if the success callback is called.
});
So, the errback operates like:
require([], function() {}).catch(function(err) {})`;
If you do not pass an errback into the require() call, and instead use a .then() or .catch() to deal with the error, you still may see the error surface outside. This is done because browsers do not all show unhandled errors in a promise chain, and the require() call itself does not know if an error handler was chained on the end, so it generates an error to make debugging and development easier.
However, if you are properly chaining error handlers but do not pass an errback as the third arg to the require([]) call, then you can turn off this extra error surfacing by doing:
requirejs.config({
defaultErrback: null
});
If you pass a function for the
defaultErrback value, then that will be used instead of the default "delayedError" handler used by alameda to surface the error.
When using contexts, in requirejs, all top level errors would bubble up to requirejs.onError, but in alameda, the context's onError is called instead. Example:
var fooReq = requirejs.config({ context: 'foo' });
requirejs.onError = function () { console.log('requirejs.onError'); };
fooReq.onError = function () { console.log('fooReq.onError'); };
fooReq(['nonexistent']);
// In alameda, fooReq.onError() is called, in requirejs, requirejs.onError is called.
requirejs supports a hook into its internals, onResourceLoad. alameda supports an onResourceLoad function too, but the arguments passed to the function are objects that have different property names than the ones in requirejs.
This is the general signature, which is the same between alameda and requirejs:
alameda.onResourceLoad = function (context, map, depArray) {};
The differences between property names in the different argument objects is described below. See the onResourceLoad page for the description of the arguments.
|alameda
|requirejs
id
contextName
|alameda
|requirejs
pr
prefix
n
name
|n/a
parentMap
url
url
|n/a
originalName
id
fullName
An array of
map objects with the same properties as the
map listing above.
MIT
jQuery Foundation Code of Conduct.
The tests are pulled from almond and requirejs. All tests should be served
through a local web server, as the text loader plugin is used for some tests,
and some browsers restrict local XHR usage when the files are served from
a
file:// URL.
To run the tests that are just part of this repo, open
tests/index.html in
a web browser.
To run the requirejs tests, first make sure the following projects have been cloned and are siblings to the the alameda repo:
Then do the following: