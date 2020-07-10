Alagarr is a request-response helper library for serverless/faas functions* invoked via HTTP events (e.g. via API Gateway). Alagarr makes your code portable: it abstracts the event-context-callback function signatures of various serverless-providers so that you can spend less time writing boring function-as-a-service-related boilerplate.

Alagarr is a higher-order function which abstracts the the programming models of various serverless-cloud providers and adds a standardized request-response model extensible through composable middleware functions. It's API is concise and will be familiar to anyone who's worked with Express.js. It comes with built-in error handling which makes it trivial to implement error-recovery strategies.

*Currently: AWS Lambda/API Gateway. Next: GCP & Azure

Without Alagarr:

module .exports.myHandler = function ( event, context, callback ) { callback( null , { statusCode : 200 , body : JSON .stringify({ foo : 'bar' }), headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , }, }) }

With Alagarr:

const alagarr = require ( 'alagarr' ) module .exports.myHandler = alagarr( () => ({ foo : 'bar' }))

Contents

Features

Concise & familiar API

Zero dependencies

Fully tested

Built-in error handling makes catching and throwing errors a breeze

Kibana-ready request logging

Middleware for common tasks included

Request cookie parsing

Normalized request headers

Includes request body parsers

Response CSP headers

Response gzipping/deflate

Easily respond with images/binary data

Support for custom middleware

Full Example

Alagarr helps you cut out all the boilerplate involved with handling HTTP requests in serverless functions. Albeit somewhat contrived, here is a before-and-after example of a common pattern frequently found in AWS Lambda function's:

Without Alagarr 😭

const got = require ( 'got' ) module .exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { const { queryStringParameters : { currency } } = event if (!currency) { callback( null , { statusCode : 400 , body : JSON .stringify({ message : 'Please provide the "currency" query parameter.' , }), headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , }, }) } got( `https://api.coinmarketcap.com/v1/ticker/ ${currency} ` ) .then( response => { callback( null , { statusCode : 200 , body : JSON .stringify(response), headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , }, }) }) .catch( error => { callback( null , { statusCode : error.statusCode, body : JSON .stringify({ error : error.response, }), headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , }, }) }) }

With Alagarr 😁

const { alagarr, ClientError } = require ( 'alagarr' ) const got = require ( 'got' ) module .exports.handler = alagarr( ( request, response ) => { const { query : { currency } } = request if (!currency) { throw new ClientError( 'Please provide the "currency" query parameter.' ) } return got( `https://api.coinmarketcap.com/v1/ticker/ ${currency} ` ) })

There are a few things being handled for you in the above Alagarr example:

The programming model has been normalized. You can run this code without modification on any of the supported cloud/faas/serverless providers. Not just AWS Lambda. Alagarr makes your code portable.

The callback() is being handled for you. Alagarr will set the status code, content-type, and body appropriately. More on this behavior here.

is being handled for you. Alagarr will set the status code, content-type, and body appropriately. More on this behavior here. Errors are caught for you and turned into something appropriate for the client based on the type of error. If you don't like the default behavior, you can provide your own error handler.

Installation & Usage

Install Alagarr with NPM or Yarn:

npm install alagarr

Then include it in your serverless function:

const alagarr = require ( 'alagarr' ) module .exports.exampleHandler = alagarr( request => { const { path, provider } = request return `You've ended up at ${path} on the ${provider} cloud.` })

Configuration

Alagarr ships with default configuration that should work for most use-cases. But, it's possible to pass a configuration object as the second parameter to the alagar() function:

const alagarr = require ( 'alagarr' ) module .exports.handler = alagarr( () => 'Hello world!' , { headers : {}, logger : console .log, })

Configuration Options

The available configuration options are outlined here:

Option Default Description cspPolicies [] List of CSP policies to include in the response headers errorHandler Provide a custom error handler. See the section on Error Handling for more details headers {} Headers to include in every response logger Logger to use to log requests. If undefined, Alagarr will use an internal logger. Logging can be disabled by setting to false . See the section on Logging for more details requestMiddleware Array of custom request middleware to use. See the section on Request Middleware for more details responseMiddleware Array of custom response middleware to use. See the section on Response Middleware for more details

API

Alagarr module

Request methods

Response methods

alagarr(handlerFunction, configurationOptions?): void

@TODO

const alagarr = require ( 'alagarr' ) const configurationOptions = { logger : false , } const handlerFunction = function ( request, response ) { const { query : { name } } = request return response.html( `Hello ${name} .` ) } module .exports.handler = alagar(handlerFunction, configurationOptions)

The handlerFunction has a function signature of:

export type HandlerFunction = ( request: any , response: any , ) => string | object | void | Promise < string | object | void >

If your handlerFunction returns falsey, then it's your responsibility to call the appropriate response method to end the invocation (e.g. response.json() ). For convenience, if the handlerFunction returns a string, the result will be passed to response.html() or response.text() for you. Alternatively, if the handler returns an object, it will be passed to response.json() . You may also return a Promise (or make your handler async ).

requestMiddleware

@TODO

responseMiddleware

@TODO

ClientError(message, statusCode = 400)

@TODO

ServerError(message, statusCode = 500)

@TODO

request.body

The request body, if any. If using default request middleware, or another body parser, this value will contain the parsed contents of the request body.

readonly body: string | object

request.context

The provider context object.

On AWS Lambda this is the second parameter passed to a Lambda function's handler.

readonly context: object

request.cookies

An object containing the cookies included with the request.

readonly cookies: { readonly [name: string ]: string }

request.headers

An object containing all of the headers included in the request.

readonly headers: { readonly [name: string ]: string }

request.hostname

The request's hostname. Derived from the request's Host header.

readonly hostname: string

request.method

The request HTTP method. E.g GET or POST .

readonly method: enum { 'GET' , 'POST' , 'PATCH' , 'DELETE' , }

request.path

The request path.

readonly path: string

request.provider

The name of the current request's provider. Possible values include: aws

readonly provider: enum { 'aws' }

request.query

An object of query parameters included in the request.

Given a request:

GET http://example.com?foo=1&bar=2

request.query will contain:

{ foo : '1' , bar : '2' , }

readonly query: { readonly [name: string ]: string }

request.source

The name of the current request's invocation source. Possible values include: api-gateway

readonly source: enum { 'api-gateway' }

response.respondTo(formats, statusCode = 200, options = {}): void

Respond according to request's Accept header with formats provided in formats map. Kind of like a Ruby on Rails respond_to do |format| block.

response.respondTo({ json : {}, html : '<html />' , })

response.raw(error: Error | null, result?: object | boolean | number | string): void

Exposes the underlying callback method.

response.raw( null , { something : 'custom' })

Error Handling

Throw em. Alagarr will catch them.

@TODO

Logging

Yes.

@TODO

Middleware

Alagarr uses a pipeline of middleware functions to process the incoming request and outgoing response objects. This lets you customize how your requests and responses are handled as well as provide custom middleware in addition to those provided by Alagarr.

Request Middleware

Alagarr includes the following request middleware:

Provider Name Default Description All meta built-in Adds meta data about the request including whether the invocation is a coldStart, and invocation count All normalize-headers built-in Normalizes request headers. All normalize-programming-model built-in Normalizes the programming models of different providers. All timestamp built-in Adds a request-start timestamp under request.timestamp which can be used to determine the ellapsed duration of the invocation Any cookies enabled Parses cookies out of request header and makes them accessible under request.cookies Any hostname enabled Sets a convenience hostname property on the request object based on the request headers Any json-body enabled Body parser for request bodies with content-type of application/json Any url-encoded-body enabled Body parser for request bodies with content-type of application/x-www-form-urlencoded AWS base64-body enabled Decodes base64-encoded request bodies when isBase64Encoded on the API Gateway request is truthy

Response Middleware

Alagarr includes the following response middleware:

Provider Name Default Description All enforced-headers built-in All log built-in Any compress disabled Compress response body with deflate or gzip when appropriate Any content-length enabled Adds a content-length header to the response Any csp enabled Adds Content-Security-Policy headers to the response Any etag disabled Adds an Entity Tag (ETag) header to the response

Custom Middleware

All middleware are functions. Middleware which is included in Alagarr are all pure, but this is not required for custom middleware. Middleware may return Promises which are resolved before the next middleware is called. Middleware should not mutate state, but instead return new values—but this is not required in custom middleware. However, everytime middleware mutates state, a cute cuddly koala dies somewhere in Australia. So.. Yea.

Request middleware act on a request object and must always return a new request object. Request middleware have the following function signature:

type requestMiddleware = ( request: InterfaceRequest, options: InterfaceAlagarrOptions, ) => InterfaceRequest

Response middleware act on the response object and must always return a new response object. Response middleware have the following function signature:

type responseMiddleware = ( response: InterfaceResponseData, request: InterfaceRequest, options: InterfaceAlagarrOptions, ) => InterfaceResponseData

Example

An example of custom middleware might be middleware which handles user sessions. The request middleware would restore a session from some data store, while the response middleware might ensure a session is updated and a cookie is set.

Request Middleware

module .exports.restoreSession = async function ( request ) { const { cookies : { sessionId } } = request const session = ( await getSessionFromDatabase(sessionId)) || undefined return { ...request, session, } }

Response Middleware

module .exports.saveSession = async function ( responsePayload, request ) { const sessionCookie = await saveSessionToDatabase(request.session) return { ...responsePayload, headers : { ...responsePayload.headers, 'Set-Cookie' : `session= ${sessionCookie} ` , }, } }

This custom middleware could then be used with Alagarr in a serverless function handler with:

const handler = require ( 'alagarr' ) const { restoreSession, saveSession } = require ( './custom-middleware' ) const alagarrConfig = { requestMiddleware : [ 'default' , restoreSession], responseMiddleware : [ 'default' , saveSession], } module .exports.userDashboardHandler = handler( ( request, response ) => { const session = request.session if (!session) { return response.redirect( '/login' ) } return `<h1>Welcome back, ${session.username} !</h1>` } alagarrConfig, )

Contributing

The codebase tries to follow declarative, functional(ish) programming paradigms. Many functional styles are enforced through TSLint linter utilised by the project. These include immutablity rules ( no-let , no-object-mutation ) and rules which prohibit imperative code ( no-expression-statement , no-loop-statement ). Disabling the linter for code should be avoided. Exceptions are made where satisfying a linting rule is impractical or otherwise untenable. In practice, this tends to be areas where the code touches 3rd party modules and in tests due to Jest's imperative-style.

Similar Projects

Related Thingies

License

Alagarr © Marco Lüthy. Released under the MIT license.

Authored and maintained by Marco Lüthy with help from contributors.