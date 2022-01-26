If you are interested maintaining this library or want to contribute to it, please contact us creating an issue or write an email to: fguezengar@cascade8.com
Simplify connection between Akita and Firebase inside an Angular project
Connect Firebase and Akita :
Schematics :
ng generate collection-service
ng generate collection-guard
|akita-ng-fire
|Angular
|Firebase
|AngularFire
|7
|12
|9
|^7.0
|6
|9-12
|8
|^6.1.5
Create an Angular project:
ng new project-name
cd project-name
Add
@angular/fire:
ng add @angular/fire
Setup your environment with
AngularFirestoreModule.
You can use the
akita-cli to instantiate an akita store.
In your component you can now start listening on Firebase :
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let movie of movies$ | async">{{ movie.title }}</li>
</ul>
`,
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
public movies$: Observable<Movie[]>;
constructor(private service: MovieService, private query: MovieQuery) {}
ngOnInit() {
// Subscribe to the collection
this.service.syncCollection().subscribe();
// Get the list from the store
this.movies$ = this.query.selectAll();
}
}
The
MovieService should looks like that :
@Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' })
@CollectionConfig({ path: 'movies' })
export class MovieService extends CollectionService<MovieState> {
constructor(store: MovieStore) {
super(store);
}
}
⚠️: If you use Akita's router store, don't forget to import
RouterModule.forRoot()
Documentation for Collection can be found here :
Documentation to manage authentication can be found here :
Examples of what you can do with
akita-ng-fire
How to use the real time database service.
You can subscribe to a specific document :
In Component :
ngOnInit() {
this.router.params.pipe(
switchMap(params => this.service.syncDoc({ id: params.id })),
takeUntil(this.destroyed$)
);
}
Or with the Guard :
@Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' })
export class MovieGuard extends CollectionGuard<Movie> {
constructor(service: MovieService) {
super(service);
}
// Override the default `sync` method
protected sync(next: ActivatedRouteSnapshot) {
return this.service.syncDoc({ id: next.params.id });
}
}
import {
CollectionService,
CollectionConfig,
Query,
syncQuery,
} from 'akita-ng-fire';
// A query that fetch all the articles with 5 comments
const articleQuery: Query<Article> = {
path: 'articles',
comments: (article: Article) => ({
path: `articles/${article.id}/comments`,
queryConstraints: [limit(5)]
})
};
@Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' })
@CollectionConfig({ path: 'articles' })
export class MoviesService extends CollectionService<MoviesState> {
// syncQuery needs to be bind to the service and takes a Query as second argument
syncQuery = syncQuery.bind(this, articleQuery);
constructor(store: MoviesStore) {
super(store);
}
}
Here we use
bind()to link the syncQuery to the service. This design helps you to only import what you need.
To take advantage of types, add
"strictBindCallApply": true inside your
tsconfig.json file.
Now in Component:
ngOnInit() {
this.service.syncQuery()
.pipe(takeUntil(this.destroyed$))
.subscribe();
}
Or in the Guard :
@Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' })
export class MovieGuard extends CollectionGuard<Movie> {
// Note: Here service has to be protected to access syncQuery
constructor(protected service: MovieService) {
super(service);
}
// Override the default `sync` method
protected sync(next: ActivatedRouteSnapshot) {
return this.service.syncQuery();
}
}
Many thanks to :