Looking for maintainers/contributors

If you are interested maintaining this library or want to contribute to it, please contact us creating an issue or write an email to: fguezengar@cascade8.com

Akita Angular Firebase

Simplify connection between Akita and Firebase inside an Angular project

Connect Firebase and Akita :

Firestore Collection

Firestore Collection Firestore Document

Firestore Document Firestore Collection Group

Firestore Collection Group Akita Array with Subcollections

Akita Array with Subcollections Authentication

Authentication Real Time Database (beta)

Schematics :

ng generate collection-service

ng generate collection-guard

Compatibility

akita-ng-fire Angular Firebase AngularFire 7 12 9 ^7.0 6 9-12 8 ^6.1.5

Installation

Create an Angular project:

ng new project- name cd project- name

Add @angular/fire :

ng add @ angular / fire

Setup your environment with AngularFirestoreModule .

You can use the akita-cli to instantiate an akita store.

Getting Started

In your component you can now start listening on Firebase :

({ selector: 'app-root' , template: ` <ul> <li *ngFor="let movie of movies$ | async">{{ movie.title }}</li> </ul> ` , }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { public movies$: Observable<Movie[]>; constructor ( private service: MovieService, private query: MovieQuery ) {} ngOnInit() { this .service.syncCollection().subscribe(); this .movies$ = this .query.selectAll(); } }

The MovieService should looks like that :

({ providedIn: 'root' }) ({ path: 'movies' }) export class MovieService extends CollectionService<MovieState> { constructor ( store: MovieStore ) { super (store); } }

⚠️: If you use Akita's router store, don't forget to import RouterModule.forRoot()

Collection

Documentation for Collection can be found here :

Authentication

Documentation to manage authentication can be found here :

Cookbook 📚

Examples of what you can do with akita-ng-fire

Real time database

How to use the real time database service.

Document

You can subscribe to a specific document :

In Component :

ngOnInit() { this .router.params.pipe( switchMap( params => this .service.syncDoc({ id: params.id })), takeUntil( this .destroyed$) ); }

Or with the Guard :

({ providedIn: 'root' }) export class MovieGuard extends CollectionGuard<Movie> { constructor ( service: MovieService ) { super (service); } protected sync(next: ActivatedRouteSnapshot) { return this .service.syncDoc({ id: next.params.id }); } }

Akita array with subcollection

import { CollectionService, CollectionConfig, Query, syncQuery, } from 'akita-ng-fire' ; const articleQuery: Query<Article> = { path: 'articles' , comments: ( article: Article ) => ({ path: `articles/ ${article.id} /comments` , queryConstraints: [limit( 5 )] }) }; ({ providedIn: 'root' }) ({ path: 'articles' }) export class MoviesService extends CollectionService<MoviesState> { syncQuery = syncQuery.bind( this , articleQuery); constructor ( store: MoviesStore ) { super (store); } }

Here we use bind() to link the syncQuery to the service. This design helps you to only import what you need.

To take advantage of types, add "strictBindCallApply": true inside your tsconfig.json file.

Now in Component:

ngOnInit() { this .service.syncQuery() .pipe(takeUntil( this .destroyed$)) .subscribe(); }

Or in the Guard :

({ providedIn: 'root' }) export class MovieGuard extends CollectionGuard<Movie> { constructor ( protected service: MovieService ) { super (service); } protected sync(next: ActivatedRouteSnapshot) { return this .service.syncQuery(); } }

Credits

Many thanks to :