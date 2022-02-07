Full Nodejs bindings to the Akismet (https://akismet.com) spam detection service.
Features:
Upgrading to 5.0? The docs have changed a fair bit but everything is backward compatible on supported node versions, so you likely don't need to change anything! Check out the changelog.
These docs below are with ES6 async/await usage, but if you prefer another API you can also use this library with promises or with callbacks!
$ npm install --save akismet-api
Your blog URL and API key are required by Akismet and are all you will need to get started! For a full list of available client parameters and alternative constructors, check out the client documentation.
import { AkismetClient } from 'akismet-api'
const key = 'myKey'
const blog = 'https://myblog.com'
const client = new AkismetClient({ key, blog })
It's a good idea to verify your key before use.
try {
const isValid = await client.verifyKey()
if (isValid) console.log('Valid key!')
else console.log('Invalid key!')
} catch (err) {
console.error('Could not reach Akismet:', err.message)
}
A comment, at the bare minimum, must have the commenter's IP and user agent. You can provide more than that for better accuracy and doing so is strongly recommended. The following is a basic example, but see our documentation on the comment data structure for a complete list of fields you can provide.
const comment = {
ip: '123.123.123.123',
useragent: 'CommentorsAgent 1.0 WebKit',
content: 'Very nice blog! Check out mine!',
email: 'not.a.spammer@gmail.com',
name: 'John Doe'
}
Once you have a comment, we can check it! This tells you if it is spam or not.
If Akismet cannot be reached or returns an error,
checkSpam will throw an
exception.
try {
const isSpam = await client.checkSpam(comment)
if (isSpam) console.log('OMG Spam!')
else console.log('Totally not spam')
} catch (err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.message)
}
If Akismet reports something as not-spam, but it turns out to be spam anyways, we can report this to Akismet to help improve their accuracy in the future.
try {
await client.submitSpam(comment)
console.log('Spam reported!')
} catch (err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.message)
}
If Akismet reports something as spam, but it turns out to not be spam, we can report this to Akismet too.
try {
await client.submitHam(comment)
console.log('Non-spam reported!')
} catch (err) {
console.error('Something went wrong:', err.message)
}
If you are running integration tests on your app with Akismet, you should set
isTest: true in your comments! That way, your testing data won't affect
Akismet.
To run the library's tests, just use
npm test. To also run the optional
integration tests, include a valid Akismet API key in the
AKISMET_KEY
environment variable.
npm test
Author and maintainer is Chris Foster. Development was sponsored by Two Story Robot
Released under the MIT license.
See LICENSE.txt for more information.