An Akismet API client for node.js.

npm install --save akismet

You need to sign up for an Akismet API key to use the API. Once you sign up, it would be a good idea to verify your key.

var akismet = require ( 'akismet' ).client({ blog : 'http://my.blog.com' , apiKey : 'myakismetapikey123' }); akismet.verifyKey( function ( err, verified ) { if (verified) console .log( 'API key successfully verified.' ); else console .log( 'Unable to verify API key.' ); });

You can now use Akismet to moderate your comments.

akismet.checkComment({ user_ip : '1.1.1.1' , permalink : 'http://www.my.blog.com/my-post' , comment_author : 'spammer' , comment_content : 'spamming your comments' }, function ( err, spam ) { if (spam) console .log( 'Spam caught.' ); else console .log( 'Not spam' ); });

You can also send feedback to Akismet with submitSpam and submitHam . Their usage is the same as checkComment .

akismet.submitSpam({ user_ip : '1.1.1.1' , permalink : 'http://www.my.blog.com/my-post' , comment_author : 'spammer' , comment_content : 'that was spam but you failed to catch me' }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Spam reported to Akismet.' ); });

See the wiki and Akismet API documentation for more information.