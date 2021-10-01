An Akismet API client for node.js.
npm install --save akismet
You need to sign up for an Akismet API key to use the API. Once you sign up, it would be a good idea to verify your key.
var akismet = require('akismet').client({ blog: 'http://my.blog.com', apiKey: 'myakismetapikey123' });
akismet.verifyKey(function(err, verified) {
if (verified)
console.log('API key successfully verified.');
else
console.log('Unable to verify API key.');
});
You can now use Akismet to moderate your comments.
akismet.checkComment({
user_ip: '1.1.1.1',
permalink: 'http://www.my.blog.com/my-post',
comment_author: 'spammer',
comment_content: 'spamming your comments'
}, function(err, spam) {
if(spam)
console.log('Spam caught.');
else
console.log('Not spam');
});
You can also send feedback to Akismet with
submitSpam and
submitHam. Their usage is the same as
checkComment.
akismet.submitSpam({
user_ip: '1.1.1.1',
permalink: 'http://www.my.blog.com/my-post',
comment_author: 'spammer',
comment_content: 'that was spam but you failed to catch me'
}, function(err) {
console.log('Spam reported to Akismet.');
});
See the wiki and Akismet API documentation for more information.