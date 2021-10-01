openbase logo
aki

akismet

by Ozgur Ozcitak
2.0.6 (see all)

Akismet API client for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Spam Filter

Reviews

Readme

An Akismet API client for node.js.

Installation:

npm install --save akismet

Usage:

You need to sign up for an Akismet API key to use the API. Once you sign up, it would be a good idea to verify your key.

var akismet = require('akismet').client({ blog: 'http://my.blog.com', apiKey: 'myakismetapikey123' });

akismet.verifyKey(function(err, verified) {
  if (verified) 
    console.log('API key successfully verified.');
  else 
    console.log('Unable to verify API key.');
});

You can now use Akismet to moderate your comments. 

akismet.checkComment({ 
    user_ip: '1.1.1.1', 
    permalink: 'http://www.my.blog.com/my-post',
    comment_author: 'spammer',
    comment_content: 'spamming your comments'
  }, function(err, spam) {
    if(spam)
      console.log('Spam caught.');
    else
      console.log('Not spam');
});

You can also send feedback to Akismet with submitSpam and submitHam. Their usage is the same as checkComment.

akismet.submitSpam({ 
    user_ip: '1.1.1.1', 
    permalink: 'http://www.my.blog.com/my-post',
    comment_author: 'spammer',
    comment_content: 'that was spam but you failed to catch me'
  }, function(err) {
    console.log('Spam reported to Akismet.');
});

See the wiki and Akismet API documentation for more information.

