aki-api

by Joshua Goralczyk
6.0.8 (see all)

An API for the Akinator in Node. Supports up to 15 languages.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

3.4K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aki-api (Akinator)

npm version License: MIT Actions Status

An API for Akinator based in NodeJS.

Requirements

RequirementVersion
Node^8.2.1
NPM^5.3.0

Installation

npm i aki-api

Regions

 [
  'en',
  'en_objects',
  'en_animals',
  'ar',
  'cn',
  'de',
  'de_animals',
  'es',
  'es_animals',
  'fr',
  'fr_objects',
  'fr_animals',
  'il',
  'it',
  'it_animals',
  'jp',
  'jp_animals',
  'kr',
  'nl',
  'pl',
  'pt',
  'ru',
  'tr',
  'id'
]

Usage

const { Aki } = require('aki-api');

const run = async () => {
    const region = 'en';
    const childMode = false;
    const proxy = undefined;

    const aki = new Aki({ region, childMode, proxy });
    await aki.start();
    console.log('question:', aki.question);
    console.log('answers: ', aki.answers);
}

run().catch(console.error);

Output from above console.log

question: Is your character real?
answers: [  
  "Yes",
  "No",
  "Don't know",
  "Probably",
  "Probably not"
]

Get regions that I support

  const { regions } = require('aki-api');
  
  console.log(regions);

Answer a Question (step)

const { Aki } = require('aki-api');

const run = async () => {
    const region = 'en';
    const aki = new Aki({ region });
    
    await aki.start();

    const myAnswer = 0; // yes = 0
    
    await aki.step(myAnswer);

    console.log('question:', aki.question);
    console.log('answers:', aki.answers);
    console.log('progress:', aki.progress);
}

run().catch(console.error);

Win/Show the akinator's guess

To determine a win use the progress property. I like to do something like if(aki.progress >= 70) or check the current step against the max of 80

const { Aki } = require('aki-api');

const run = async () => {
    const region = 'en';
    const aki = new Aki({ region });
    
    await aki.start();

    const myAnswer = 0; // yes = 0

    await aki.step(myAnswer);

    if (aki.progress >= 70 || aki.currentStep >= 78) {
      await aki.win();
      console.log('firstGuess:', aki.answers);
      console.log('guessCount:', aki.guessCount);
    }
}

run().catch(console.error);

Enable child mode

Simply pass in true or false for the 2nd parameter in the constructor.

The child mode prevents showing explicit questions. However, the results (from aki.win()) will still contain characters that do contain NSFW (non-child mode content). To check if the images contain NSFW content, you need to check for a property called nsfw which will be true or false (this can be inaccurate to some degree) or filter by the property pseudo. The pseudo property is a string that marks NSFW content with an 'X' or other NSFW term to describe the character. When child mode is enabled on the site and a NSFW character is guessed, Akinator says, "I know who you are thinking of, but I believe this is not for young people".

const { Aki } = require('aki-api');

const run = async () => {
    const region = 'en';
    const childMode = true;
    const aki = new Aki({ region, childMode });
    
    await aki.start();

    const myAnswer = 0; // yes = 0

    await aki.step(myAnswer);

    if (aki.progress >= 70 || aki.currentStep >= 78) {
      await aki.win();
      console.log('firstGuess:', aki.answers);
      console.log('guessCount:', aki.guessCount);
    }
}

run().catch(console.error);

Output from above console.log

firstGuess: [
  {
    "id": "78924",
    "name": "YoRHa No.2 Type B \/ 2B",
    "id_base": "9241962",
    "proba": "0.953825",
    "description": "NieR: Automata",
    "valide_contrainte": "1",
    "ranking": "1678",
    "minibase_addable": "0",
    "relative_id": "-1",
    "pseudo": "TitansBane",
    "picture_path": "partenaire\/b\/9241962__1967810663.jpg",
    "flag_photo": "2",
    "absolute_picture_path": "http:\/\/photos.clarinea.fr\/BL_25_en\/600\/partenaire\/b\/9241962__1967810663.jpg"
  },
  {
    "id": "85376",
    "name": "2B",
    "id_base": "11509417",
    "proba": "0.0286481",
    "description": "NieR: Automata",
    "valide_contrainte": "1",
    "ranking": "25597",
    "minibase_addable": "0",
    "relative_id": "-1",
    "pseudo": "2BIsMyWaifu",
    "picture_path": "partenaire\/o\/11509417__321330868.jpg",
    "flag_photo": "2",
    "absolute_picture_path": "http:\/\/photos.clarinea.fr\/BL_25_en\/partenaire\/o\/11509417__321330868.jpg"
  }
]

guessCount: 2

Example Code for Back

const { Aki } = require('aki-api');

const run = async () => {
    const region = 'en';
    const aki = new Aki({ region });

    await aki.start();

    const myAnswer = 1; // no = 1

    await aki.step(myAnswer);
    await aki.back();

    console.log('question:', aki.question);
    console.log('answers:', aki.answers);
}

run().catch(console.error);

