An API for Akinator based in NodeJS.
|Requirement
|Version
|Node
|^8.2.1
|NPM
|^5.3.0
npm i aki-api
[
'en',
'en_objects',
'en_animals',
'ar',
'cn',
'de',
'de_animals',
'es',
'es_animals',
'fr',
'fr_objects',
'fr_animals',
'il',
'it',
'it_animals',
'jp',
'jp_animals',
'kr',
'nl',
'pl',
'pt',
'ru',
'tr',
'id'
]
const { Aki } = require('aki-api');
const run = async () => {
const region = 'en';
const childMode = false;
const proxy = undefined;
const aki = new Aki({ region, childMode, proxy });
await aki.start();
console.log('question:', aki.question);
console.log('answers: ', aki.answers);
}
run().catch(console.error);
question: Is your character real?
answers: [
"Yes",
"No",
"Don't know",
"Probably",
"Probably not"
]
const { regions } = require('aki-api');
console.log(regions);
const { Aki } = require('aki-api');
const run = async () => {
const region = 'en';
const aki = new Aki({ region });
await aki.start();
const myAnswer = 0; // yes = 0
await aki.step(myAnswer);
console.log('question:', aki.question);
console.log('answers:', aki.answers);
console.log('progress:', aki.progress);
}
run().catch(console.error);
progress property. I like to do something like
if(aki.progress >= 70) or check the current step against the max of 80
const { Aki } = require('aki-api');
const run = async () => {
const region = 'en';
const aki = new Aki({ region });
await aki.start();
const myAnswer = 0; // yes = 0
await aki.step(myAnswer);
if (aki.progress >= 70 || aki.currentStep >= 78) {
await aki.win();
console.log('firstGuess:', aki.answers);
console.log('guessCount:', aki.guessCount);
}
}
run().catch(console.error);
The child mode prevents showing explicit questions. However, the results (from
aki.win()) will still contain characters that do contain NSFW (non-child mode content). To check if the images contain NSFW content, you need to check for a property called nsfw which will be true or false (this can be inaccurate to some degree) or filter by the property
pseudo. The
pseudo property is a string that marks NSFW content with an
'X' or other NSFW term to describe the character. When child mode is enabled on the site and a NSFW character is guessed, Akinator says, "I know who you are thinking of, but I believe this is not for young people".
const { Aki } = require('aki-api');
const run = async () => {
const region = 'en';
const childMode = true;
const aki = new Aki({ region, childMode });
await aki.start();
const myAnswer = 0; // yes = 0
await aki.step(myAnswer);
if (aki.progress >= 70 || aki.currentStep >= 78) {
await aki.win();
console.log('firstGuess:', aki.answers);
console.log('guessCount:', aki.guessCount);
}
}
run().catch(console.error);
firstGuess: [
{
"id": "78924",
"name": "YoRHa No.2 Type B \/ 2B",
"id_base": "9241962",
"proba": "0.953825",
"description": "NieR: Automata",
"valide_contrainte": "1",
"ranking": "1678",
"minibase_addable": "0",
"relative_id": "-1",
"pseudo": "TitansBane",
"picture_path": "partenaire\/b\/9241962__1967810663.jpg",
"flag_photo": "2",
"absolute_picture_path": "http:\/\/photos.clarinea.fr\/BL_25_en\/600\/partenaire\/b\/9241962__1967810663.jpg"
},
{
"id": "85376",
"name": "2B",
"id_base": "11509417",
"proba": "0.0286481",
"description": "NieR: Automata",
"valide_contrainte": "1",
"ranking": "25597",
"minibase_addable": "0",
"relative_id": "-1",
"pseudo": "2BIsMyWaifu",
"picture_path": "partenaire\/o\/11509417__321330868.jpg",
"flag_photo": "2",
"absolute_picture_path": "http:\/\/photos.clarinea.fr\/BL_25_en\/partenaire\/o\/11509417__321330868.jpg"
}
]
guessCount: 2
const { Aki } = require('aki-api');
const run = async () => {
const region = 'en';
const aki = new Aki({ region });
await aki.start();
const myAnswer = 1; // no = 1
await aki.step(myAnswer);
await aki.back();
console.log('question:', aki.question);
console.log('answers:', aki.answers);
}
run().catch(console.error);