An API for Akinator based in NodeJS.

Requirements

Requirement Version Node ^8.2.1 NPM ^5.3.0

Installation

npm i aki-api

Regions

[ 'en' , 'en_objects' , 'en_animals' , 'ar' , 'cn' , 'de' , 'de_animals' , 'es' , 'es_animals' , 'fr' , 'fr_objects' , 'fr_animals' , 'il' , 'it' , 'it_animals' , 'jp' , 'jp_animals' , 'kr' , 'nl' , 'pl' , 'pt' , 'ru' , 'tr' , 'id' ]

Usage

const { Aki } = require ( 'aki-api' ); const run = async () => { const region = 'en' ; const childMode = false ; const proxy = undefined ; const aki = new Aki({ region, childMode, proxy }); await aki.start(); console .log( 'question:' , aki.question); console .log( 'answers: ' , aki.answers); } run().catch( console .error);

Output from above console.log

question: Is your character real? answers: [ "Yes" , "No" , "Don't know" , "Probably" , "Probably not" ]

Get regions that I support

const { regions } = require ( 'aki-api' ); console .log(regions);

Answer a Question (step)

const { Aki } = require ( 'aki-api' ); const run = async () => { const region = 'en' ; const aki = new Aki({ region }); await aki.start(); const myAnswer = 0 ; await aki.step(myAnswer); console .log( 'question:' , aki.question); console .log( 'answers:' , aki.answers); console .log( 'progress:' , aki.progress); } run().catch( console .error);

Win/Show the akinator's guess

To determine a win use the progress property. I like to do something like if(aki.progress >= 70) or check the current step against the max of 80

const { Aki } = require ( 'aki-api' ); const run = async () => { const region = 'en' ; const aki = new Aki({ region }); await aki.start(); const myAnswer = 0 ; await aki.step(myAnswer); if (aki.progress >= 70 || aki.currentStep >= 78 ) { await aki.win(); console .log( 'firstGuess:' , aki.answers); console .log( 'guessCount:' , aki.guessCount); } } run().catch( console .error);

Enable child mode

Simply pass in true or false for the 2nd parameter in the constructor.

The child mode prevents showing explicit questions. However, the results (from aki.win() ) will still contain characters that do contain NSFW (non-child mode content). To check if the images contain NSFW content, you need to check for a property called nsfw which will be true or false (this can be inaccurate to some degree) or filter by the property pseudo . The pseudo property is a string that marks NSFW content with an 'X' or other NSFW term to describe the character. When child mode is enabled on the site and a NSFW character is guessed, Akinator says, "I know who you are thinking of, but I believe this is not for young people".

const { Aki } = require ( 'aki-api' ); const run = async () => { const region = 'en' ; const childMode = true ; const aki = new Aki({ region, childMode }); await aki.start(); const myAnswer = 0 ; await aki.step(myAnswer); if (aki.progress >= 70 || aki.currentStep >= 78 ) { await aki.win(); console .log( 'firstGuess:' , aki.answers); console .log( 'guessCount:' , aki.guessCount); } } run().catch( console .error);

Output from above console.log

firstGuess: [ { "id" : "78924" , "name" : "YoRHa No.2 Type B \/ 2B" , "id_base" : "9241962" , "proba" : "0.953825" , "description" : "NieR: Automata" , "valide_contrainte" : "1" , "ranking" : "1678" , "minibase_addable" : "0" , "relative_id" : "-1" , "pseudo" : "TitansBane" , "picture_path" : "partenaire\/b\/9241962__1967810663.jpg" , "flag_photo" : "2" , "absolute_picture_path" : "http:\/\/photos.clarinea.fr\/BL_25_en\/600\/partenaire\/b\/9241962__1967810663.jpg" }, { "id" : "85376" , "name" : "2B" , "id_base" : "11509417" , "proba" : "0.0286481" , "description" : "NieR: Automata" , "valide_contrainte" : "1" , "ranking" : "25597" , "minibase_addable" : "0" , "relative_id" : "-1" , "pseudo" : "2BIsMyWaifu" , "picture_path" : "partenaire\/o\/11509417__321330868.jpg" , "flag_photo" : "2" , "absolute_picture_path" : "http:\/\/photos.clarinea.fr\/BL_25_en\/partenaire\/o\/11509417__321330868.jpg" } ] guessCount: 2

Example Code for Back