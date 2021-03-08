This project provides a set React components for viewing and editing node-based graphs. The focus is on graphs used for dataflow and Flow-based programming.
The graph structure is stored by fbp-graph, which supports extendable metadata and undo/redo.
You can optionally use klayjs-noflo for automatic layout of graphs.
the-graph is used as the editor in the Flowhub IDE.
Install via NPM
npm install the-graph
See the examples for how to include the
.js and
.css files, and API usage.
Please refer to https://noflojs.org/support/.
Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/flowhub/the-graph.git # or your own fork on Github
cd the-graph
Install dependencies and build
npm install
npm run build
Run the demo server
npm start
or http://localhost:3000/examples/demo-full.html for interactive demo.
Send pull requests on Github!